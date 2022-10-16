wild elephant was found dead : कोयंबटूर में एक हाथी का मिला शव, तस्करों पर शक
Published on: 2 hours ago
Tamil Nadu | A male wild elephant was found dead in Thadagam forest area, on the outskirts of Coimbatore last evening. The right tusk of the elephant was missing. Forest Dept has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Postmortem will be conducted today: Ashok Kumar, DFO, Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/yUMVH2c4K1— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022
