ओवैसी पर हमला मामला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आरोपी को सरेंडर करने का दिया आदेश
Published on: 12 minutes ago
ओवैसी पर हमला मामला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आरोपी को सरेंडर करने का दिया आदेश
Supreme Court directs the accused to surrender before the jail authority within a week from today. Supreme Court asks Allahabad High Court to decide afresh the bail plea of the accused after taking into note the evidence.— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022
