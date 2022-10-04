मुंबई : बिजनेसमैन से पैसा वसूलने वाला गिरफ्तार
Published on: 2 hours ago
मुंबई : बिजनेसमैन से पैसा वसूलने वाला गिरफ्तार
Published on: 2 hours ago
मुंबई : बिजनेसमैन से पैसा वसूलने वाला गिरफ्तार
-
Mumbai | 4 people have been arrested for extorting money from a businessman by posing as CBI & Mumbai Police officers. Rs 5 lakh cash and fake identity cards have been recovered. Search for their other partners is underway: Dattatreya Thopte, Senior PI, Goregaon PS (03.10) pic.twitter.com/LxmkYDNAbx— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022
Loading...