firing at Assam Meghalaya border - असम मेघालय सीमा पर फायरिंग
Published on: 10 minutes ago
Meghalaya | Four persons, including three people from West Jaintia Hills and an Assam forest guard, were killed in a firing incident that took place at Mukroh area along Assam-Meghalaya border today: Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi to ANI— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022
