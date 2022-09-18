अरुणाचल प्रदेश की दिबांग घाटी में भूकंप के झटके, 4.4 तीव्रता
Published on: 2 hours ago
इंफाल: अरुणाचल प्रदेश के दिबांग घाटी में शाम करीब 6.27 बजे 4.4 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया. नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने जानकारी दी कि भूकंप की गहराई जमीन से 10 किमी नीचे थी.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh at around 6.27pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/5r57K1QzzA— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022
