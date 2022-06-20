कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी अस्पताल से हुईं डिस्चार्ज
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी अस्पताल से हुईं डिस्चार्ज
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी को अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है. वह कई दिनों से भर्ती थीं. डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें आराम की सलाह दी है.
"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and is advised to take rest," tweeted Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
