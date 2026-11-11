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WhatsApp कनेक्शन को और बनाएगा बेहतर, समय बचाने के लिए करेगा AI का इस्तेमाल: CEO कुणाल शाह

WhatsApp के CEO कुणाल शाह ने कहा कि WhatsApp पर हर दिन 100 अरब से ज़्यादा संदेश और 2 अरब कॉल होते हैं.

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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 11, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST

4 Min Read
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नई दिल्ली: WhatsApp के नए ग्लोबल हेड कुणाल शाह ने बुधवार को कहा कि WhatsApp लोगों के बीच संपर्क को और बेहतर बनाने पर ध्यान देगा. इसके तहत, यूज़र्स चैट के दौरान ही बिल भुगतान जैसे काम कर सकेंगे और AI की मदद से काम करने की क्षमता को बेहतर बनाया जाएगा. इसके साथ ही, पर्सनल मैसेज और कॉल पहले की तरह एंड-टू-एंड एन्क्रिप्टेड रहेंगे.

कुणाल शाह, जिन्होंने इस साल जून में Meta के स्वामित्व वाले इस मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म की कमान संभाली है, उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने पिछले कुछ महीने यूज़र्स की बातें सुनने और यह समझने में बिताए हैं कि वे WhatsApp से क्या चाहते हैं.

उन्होंने X पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि, "...मैंने जो सुना है, वह बहुत सरल है: लोगों को उनके अपनों के करीब रहने में मदद करना, और व्हाट्सएप पर उनके काम को आसान बनाना. तो हम यही बनाएंगे." उन्होंने बताया कि लोग हर दिन WhatsApp पर 10 अरब से ज़्यादा वॉयस मैसेज और 4 अरब से ज़्यादा स्टिकर भेजते हैं.

उन्होंने कहा कि, "सबसे पहले, हम लोगों के बीच के जुड़ाव को और बेहतर बनाना चाहते हैं. कभी-कभी किसी की आवाज़ सुनना, कोई मज़ाक भेजना, किसी योजना पर सहमत होना या बस यह जान लेना कि सामने वाला सुरक्षित है - यही सबसे अहम बात होती है."

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि, "जैसे-जैसे लोगों के बातचीत करने के तरीके बदलेंगे, हम भी इन एक्सपीरिएंस को उसी के अनुसार बदलते रहेंगे. हम वॉयस नोट्स, ग्रुप्स, स्टिकर्स और वीडियो को और भी आसान और अपनी बात बेहतर ढंग से ज़ाहिर करने लायक बनाएंगे, क्योंकि लोगों के एक-दूसरे के करीब महसूस करने के तरीके लगातार बदलते रहते हैं."

दूसरी प्राथमिकता के बारे में बात करते हुए, शाह ने कहा कि कई काम चैट से शुरू होते हैं, लेकिन उन्हें पूरा करने के लिए बाद में कई और कदम उठाने पड़ते हैं, जैसे कि बिल का भुगतान करना, पैसे उधार लेना, या यात्रा के दौरान जुड़े रहना.

यह देखते हुए कि एक काम से दूसरे काम पर जाने में समय लगता है, शाह ने बताया कि WhatsApp वित्तीय सेवाओं और टेलीकॉम कंपनियों के साथ मिलकर काम कर रहा है, ताकि "किसी काम को पूरा करना उतना ही आसान लगे, जितना उसे शुरू करना".

तीसरा फोकस एरिया आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) होगा. शाह के अनुसार, इसे चुपचाप यह पता लगाना चाहिए कि यूज़र्स को क्या चाहिए, उनके काम पूरे करने चाहिए और यह सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि उनकी कोई बुकिंग या अपॉइंटमेंट कभी न छूटे. उन्होंने कहा कि, "सबसे अच्छी तकनीक आपका समय बचाती है, ताकि आप उन लोगों से फिर से जुड़ सकें जो आपके लिए मायने रखते हैं."

शाह ने कहा कि WhatsApp पर हर दिन 100 अरब से ज़्यादा मैसेज और 2 अरब कॉल होते हैं, और इस प्लेटफॉर्म को सरल, भरोसेमंद और निजी बने रहना चाहिए.

उन्होंने कहा कि, "भरोसा कमाने में सालों लग जाते हैं, लेकिन इसे खोने में बस एक पल लगता है, और मैं इसे हल्के में नहीं लेता." उन्होंने आगे कहा कि पर्सनल मैसेज और कॉल एंड-टू-एंड एन्क्रिप्टेड रहेंगे और इनकी क्वालिटी में कोई बदलाव नहीं आएगा.

जून में, Meta ने फिनटेक प्लेटफॉर्म 'Cred' के संस्थापक शाह को WhatsApp का ग्लोबल हेड नियुक्त किया. उन्होंने विल कैथकार्ट की जगह ली, जो 2019 से WhatsApp का नेतृत्व कर रहे थे.

इस कदम के तहत, Meta ने 'Cred' में लगभग 8,550 करोड़ रुपये (करीब 900 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर) के फंडिंग राउंड का नेतृत्व किया. इससे बेंगलुरु स्थित इस कंपनी का वैल्यूएशन 43,239 करोड़ रुपये (4.5 बिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर) हो गया.

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