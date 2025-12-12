ETV Bharat / technology

The Game Awards 2025: किसे मिला बेस्ट गेम ऑफ द ईयर का अवॉर्ड, जानें विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट

The Game Awards 2025 में Expedition 33 ने सबसे ज़्यादा अवॉर्ड जीतकर इस साल की सबसे बड़ी गेमिंग सुर्खियां अपने नाम कर लीं.

At The Game Awards 2025, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 completely dominated the show, winning several major awards, including Game of the Year.
The Game Awards 2025 में Clair Obscur Expedition 33 ने Game of the Year सहित कई बड़े अवॉर्ड जीतकर शो पर पूरी तरह कब्जा जमाया. (Image Credits: The Game Awards and PlayStation)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 12, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

हैदराबाद: दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गेमिंग इवेंट The Game Awards 2025 ने इस साल काफी शानदार धमाका किया है. इस इवेंट का आयोजन लॉस एंजेलिस के पीकॉक थिएटर में किया गया था और इसे होस्ट मशहूर गेम जर्नलिस्ट Geoff Keighley ने किया.

इस बार का शो एक तरह से Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 के नाम रहा. इस गेम ने न सिर्फ Game of the Year का खिताब अपने नाम किया, बल्कि बेस्ट डायरेक्शन से लेकर बेस्ट RPG तक कई बड़े खिताब भी जीते. Jennifer English को Maelle के किरदार के लिए Best Performance का अवॉर्ड मिला, जो पूरी कम्युनिटी के लिए एक हाइलाइट मोमेंट रहा.

Game of the Year (साल का सबसे अच्छा गेम)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (विनर)
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight Silksong
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (विनर)
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Split Fiction

Best Adaptation

  • The Last of Us Season 2 (विनर)
  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • Splinter Cell Deathwatch
  • Until Dawn

Best Narrative

  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (विनर)
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance II
  • Silent Hill f

Best Art Direction

  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (विनर)
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight Silksong

Best Score And Music

  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Lorien Testard (विनर)
  • Hollow Knight Silksong
  • Hades II
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Death Stranding 2

Best Audio Design

  • Battlefield 6 Winner
  • Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Silent Hill f

Best Performance

  • Jennifer English Expedition 33 (विनर)
  • Ben Starr
  • Charlie Cox
  • Erika Ishii
  • Konatsu Kato
  • Troy Baker

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Doom The Dark Ages (विनर)
  • Assassins Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

आइए हम आपको एक टेबल के माध्यम से बाकी सभी कैटेगिरी अवॉर्ड जीतने वाले गेम्स का नाम बताते हैं:

कैटेगिरीविनर
Games for ImpactSouth of Midnight
Best Ongoing GameNo Man’s Sky
Best Community SupportBaldur’s Gate 3
Best Independent GameClair Obscur Expedition 33
Best Debut Indie GameClair Obscur Expedition 33
Best Mobile GameUmamusume Pretty Derby
Best VR/AR GameThe Midnight Walk
Best Action GameHades II
Best Action AdventureHollow Knight Silksong
Best RPGClair Obscur Expedition 33
Best Fighting GameFatal Fury City of the Wolves
Best Family GameDonkey Kong Bananza
Best Sim StrategyFinal Fantasy Tactics Ivalice Chronicles
Best Sports RacingMario Kart World
Best MultiplayerArc Raiders
Most Anticipated GameGrand Theft Auto VI
Content CreatorMoistCr1TiKaL
Best Esports GameCounter Strike 2
Best Esports AthleteChovy
Best Esports TeamTeam Vitality CS2
Players VoiceWuthering Waves

यह भी पढ़ें: BGMI Redeem Codes: 28 फरवरी 2026 तक वैलिड रहेंगे नए रिडीम कोड, ऐसे करें क्लेम!

TAGGED:

GAME AWARDS 2025 WINNERS
EXPEDITION 33 GOTY
TGA 2025 FULL LIST
BEST GAMES 2025 LIST
JENNIFER ENGLISH PERFORMANCE AWARD

Quick Links / Policies

संपादक की पसंद

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.