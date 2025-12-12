The Game Awards 2025: किसे मिला बेस्ट गेम ऑफ द ईयर का अवॉर्ड, जानें विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट
The Game Awards 2025 में Expedition 33 ने सबसे ज़्यादा अवॉर्ड जीतकर इस साल की सबसे बड़ी गेमिंग सुर्खियां अपने नाम कर लीं.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
हैदराबाद: दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गेमिंग इवेंट The Game Awards 2025 ने इस साल काफी शानदार धमाका किया है. इस इवेंट का आयोजन लॉस एंजेलिस के पीकॉक थिएटर में किया गया था और इसे होस्ट मशहूर गेम जर्नलिस्ट Geoff Keighley ने किया.
इस बार का शो एक तरह से Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 के नाम रहा. इस गेम ने न सिर्फ Game of the Year का खिताब अपने नाम किया, बल्कि बेस्ट डायरेक्शन से लेकर बेस्ट RPG तक कई बड़े खिताब भी जीते. Jennifer English को Maelle के किरदार के लिए Best Performance का अवॉर्ड मिला, जो पूरी कम्युनिटी के लिए एक हाइलाइट मोमेंट रहा.
Game of the Year (साल का सबसे अच्छा गेम)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (विनर)
- Death Stranding 2
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Kingdom Come Deliverance II
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (विनर)
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Best Adaptation
- The Last of Us Season 2 (विनर)
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell Deathwatch
- Until Dawn
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (विनर)
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (विनर)
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight Silksong
The Game of the Year award goes to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33! #TheGameAwards @expedition33 @sandfallgames @kepler_interact pic.twitter.com/s33D7xvdvq— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 12, 2025
Best Score And Music
- Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Lorien Testard (विनर)
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Death Stranding 2
Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6 Winner
- Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f
Best Performance
- Jennifer English Expedition 33 (विनर)
- Ben Starr
- Charlie Cox
- Erika Ishii
- Konatsu Kato
- Troy Baker
Innovation in Accessibility
- Doom The Dark Ages (विनर)
- Assassins Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
आइए हम आपको एक टेबल के माध्यम से बाकी सभी कैटेगिरी अवॉर्ड जीतने वाले गेम्स का नाम बताते हैं:
|कैटेगिरी
|विनर
|Games for Impact
|South of Midnight
|Best Ongoing Game
|No Man’s Sky
|Best Community Support
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|Best Independent Game
|Clair Obscur Expedition 33
|Best Debut Indie Game
|Clair Obscur Expedition 33
|Best Mobile Game
|Umamusume Pretty Derby
|Best VR/AR Game
|The Midnight Walk
|Best Action Game
|Hades II
|Best Action Adventure
|Hollow Knight Silksong
|Best RPG
|Clair Obscur Expedition 33
|Best Fighting Game
|Fatal Fury City of the Wolves
|Best Family Game
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Best Sim Strategy
|Final Fantasy Tactics Ivalice Chronicles
|Best Sports Racing
|Mario Kart World
|Best Multiplayer
|Arc Raiders
|Most Anticipated Game
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|Content Creator
|MoistCr1TiKaL
|Best Esports Game
|Counter Strike 2
|Best Esports Athlete
|Chovy
|Best Esports Team
|Team Vitality CS2
|Players Voice
|Wuthering Waves
यह भी पढ़ें: BGMI Redeem Codes: 28 फरवरी 2026 तक वैलिड रहेंगे नए रिडीम कोड, ऐसे करें क्लेम!