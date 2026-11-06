₹85,000 के इस डिवाइस पर छिड़ी बहस का नया मोड़, यहां जानें शुरू से अब तक की पूरी कहानी
दीपिंदर गोयल ने टेंपल (Temple) के विजन नोट में इसे बिना माइक्रोफोन वाला वॉइस एआई कंपनियन बताया, जिसकी शिपिंग 2027 की शुरुआत से होगी.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
हैदराबाद: 6 नवंबर की शाम दीपिंदर गोयल ने टेंपल (Temple) पर एक नया नोट जारी करके सफाई दी और इस डिवाइस को लेकर अपना पक्ष रखा. इसमें उन्होंने डिवाइस को "ह्यूमैनिटीज लास्ट पर्सनल डिवाइस" कहा और बताया कि यह सिर्फ हेल्थ ट्रैकर नहीं, बल्कि बिना माइक्रोफन वाला वॉइस एआई कंपनियन भी होगा. यह रिप्लाई ऐसे वक्त में आया है, जब 85,000 रुपये के इस वियरेबल डिवाइस को लेकर डॉक्टर्स और दीपिंदर गोयल के बीच में तीखी बहस चल रही है.
दरअसल, इस विवाद की शुरुआत तो नवंबर 2025 में ही हो गई थी, लेकिन हाल-फिलहाल में इसकी चर्चा ज्यादा इसलिए होने लगी क्योंकि बैडमिंटन स्टार पीवी सिंधू और भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान शुभमन गिल को इस डिवाइस का इस्तेतमाल करते हुए देखा गया. सिंधू को इसे अप्रैल में उबर कप फाइनल और अगस्त में BWF वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप के दौरान पहने हुए देखा गया था और शुभमन गिल को हाल ही में न्यूज़ीलैंड सीरीज के दौरान कई बार इस डिवाइस के साथ में देखा गया था. हालांकि, इस विवाद की असली शुरुआत काफी पहले हो चुकी थी.
कहां से शुरू हुई बात
नवंबर 2025 में गोयल ने अपनी रिसर्च पहले कंटिन्यू रिसर्च की पहली थ्योरी "ग्रैविटी एजिंग हाइपोथिसिस" को पेश किया था. इस थ्यौरी का आइडिया कुछ ऐसा था कि इंसान ज्यादातर वक्त सीधा खड़ा या बैठा रहता है, इसलिए ग्रैविटी दिमाग तक जाने वाले ब्लड फ्लो को धीरे-धीरे कम कर सकता है, जो बुढ़ापे की रफ्तार बढ़ाने की एक वजह हो सकती है. इसी दौरान दीपिंदर गोयल के चेहरे पर एक नया डिवाइस दिखने लगा. दिसंबर में उन्होंने इसका एक टीज़र शेयर किया और बताया कि यह दिमाग का ब्लड फ्लो मापने वाला डिवाइस है, जिससे वो करीब एक साल से खुद इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे. उसके बाद वो राज शमानी के पॉडकास्ट में यही डिवाइस लगाकर पहुंचे थे, जिसकी क्लिप्स सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुईं और हर तरफ यही सवाल उठा कि उनके माथे पर क्या लगा है.
डिवाइस क्या है और शुरुआती दावे क्या थे
टेंपल नाम का यह डिवाइस असल में कैप्सूल जैसा छोटा सेंसर है, जो सिर के अगले हिस्से पर कनपटी के पास स्किन पर चिपकाया जाता है. इसके लिए कंपनी डिस्पोजेबल एडहेसिव स्ट्रिप्स देती है, जिन्हें कंपनी ग्रिप्स कहती है. कंपनी का दावा है कि यह डिवाइस ऑप्टिकल यानी लाइट-बेस्ड सेंसर से कनपटी की धमनी के आसपास खून के बहाव में बदलाव को पकड़ता है.
कंपनी का कहना है कि इससे दो मुख्य चीजों का पता चलता है. पहला ब्रेनफ्लो यानी दिमाग के ब्लड फ्लो से जुड़ा संकेत और दूसरा एंट्रॉपी (Entropy) स्कोर, जो 1 से 250 के बीच आता है और बताता है कि नींद, कसरत, कैफीन या तनाव से शहीर पर कितना बोझ है. सितंबर में कंपनी ने एक प्रीप्रिंट स्टडी का जिक्र किया, जिसमें 23 हेल्दी एडल्ट्स पर टेंपस की रीडिंग की तुलना ट्रांसक्रेनियल डॉप्लर (TCD) से की गई. ThePrint ने बताया कि यह स्टडी छोटी है और पीयर रिव्यू से नहीं गुजरी है और डिवाइस सीधे दिमाग का ब्लड फ्लो नहीं मापता.
>food delivery app owner proposes an ancient, already debunked gravitational theory of ageing to "promote" his zero-evidence based wellness product that looks like a fat band-aid stuck to the temple. >doctors and scientists including me call it out and warn people about misinformation packaged as "wellness". >food delivery app owner messages me personally which he denies here. >said food delivery app owner then asks me to come on Zoom (so he should have messaged me right?) to discuss his thoughts and opinions to which I say it's a waste of time one-on-one, but he should show evidence to his claims on Twitter for everyone's benefit. >food delivery app owner disappears, only to appear on India's best third rate podcast to claim that I was a waste of his time and he has lost respect towards me. >they have Brian Johnson just shy of drinking his son's blood in the US, while we have tech bros nearly making us swing down like bats to help us live longer. >the future of wellness is cooked. Never delivered. Definitely not in 10 minutes. https://t.co/RviGQFl2F6— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) January 6, 2026
डॉक्टरों ने सवाल क्यों उठाए
जनवरी की शुरुआत में एम्स दिल्ली के डॉ. सुवरंकर दत्ता ने एक्स पर पोस्ट करके इस डिवाइ को "अमीरों का महंगा खिलौना" बताया और कहा कि इसका वैज्ञानिक आधार लगभग शून्य है. हेपेटोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. सिरियक एबी फिलिप्स को सोशल मीडिया पर The Liver Doc के नाम से जाने जाते हैं, वो ग्रैविटी एजिंग थ्योरी को पहले से ही गलत बता रहे थे.
6 जनवरी को फिलिप्स ने एक लंबी पोस्ट लिखी और आरोप लगाया कि एक फूड डिलीवरी ऐप के मालिक ने एक पुरानी और खारिज हो चुकी थ्योरी की मदद से अपना वेलनेस प्रोडक्ट प्रमोट किया. फिलिप्स ने बताया कि इस प्रोडक्ट की आलोचना होने के बाद गोयल ने उन्हें निजी मैसेज किया, फिर ज़ूम पर बात करने का इनविटेशन दिया. फिलिप्स ने कहा कि सबूत सार्वजनिक रूप से एक्स पर रखे जाएं. उनका कहना था कि इसके बाद गोयल एक पॉडकास्ट में गए और कहा कि फिलिप्स उनका वेस्ट ऑफ टाइम थे. हालांकि, गोयल ने इस बात से इनकार किया है कि उन्होंने फिलिप्स को निजी मैसेज किया.
9 जनवरी को गोयल ने जवाब दिया कि टेंपल अभी बिक्री के लिए है ही नहीं, इसलिए डॉक्टर और इन्फ्लुएंसर इंतजार करें. उन्होंने वादा किया कि बेचने का फैसला होने पर पूरा इस डिवाइस के पीछे की पूरी साइंस समझ आएगी. 21 जनवरी को गोयल ने एटरनल (Eternal) के ग्रुप सीईओ पद से इस्तीफे का एलान किया. 1 फरवरी को उन्होंने इस्तीफा दिया, लेकिन वाइस चेयरमैन बने रहे. उनकी जगह ब्लिंकिट के अलबिंदर ढींडसा को सीईओ बनाया गया. फरवरी के आखिर में ख़बर आई कि टेंपल ने करीब 54 मिलियन डॉलर जमा किए हैं. टेकक्रंच की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इसका वैल्यूएशन करीब 190 मिलियन डॉलर था.
सितंबर में कंपनी ने लंदन की लॉन्जेवस को खरीदा. इसके साथ अवि रॉय हेड ऑफ साइंस और रॉबर्ट मोहर चीफ मेडिकल ऑफिसर बने. 1 नवंबर को प्री-ऑर्डर शुरू हुए. रिपोर्ट्स में इसकी कीमत ₹85,000 बताई गई, जबकि अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर करीब 1,000 डॉलर कीमत होने की बात सामने आई.
Dear Concerned Indian Doctors, I see your rage against Temple on X. I have a few points to make: 1. First and foremost, a business lesson: if Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren't true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple. We have 14-day, no-questions-asked returns (which even Apple doesn't offer in India). If the product doesn't work, it fails out of the gate and the company dies before recovering a tenth of its R&D. 2. We have already spent $30m building Temple, $20m out of which is my own money. Selling a few thousand devices recovers a small fraction of this investment. A scam that pays nothing is not a scam anyone would run. 3. I left the Eternal CEO role to chase purpose with Temple. This is not about money. I have enough of it to last for generations. My incentives are fully aligned with getting the science right. I am not staking a reputation earned over 20 years on making a quick buck. 4. Our employees bought into our round a few months ago. The round we're raising now is mostly our customers. Scams don't build that cap table. 5. Most wearable companies start with internal studies. Whoop shipped its band in 2015, and the first published validation followed a few years later. We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer reviewed publications, and they are coming up. 6. At some point you have to stick your neck out and say: we believe in our science, and the product is now valuable enough for people to pay for and use. We believe we are there. More validation continues in public. 7. We are confident that we are building something that the world is going to be positively astonished with. We stand by our science and our methods. Each of our claims is easily verifiable by individuals and institutions alike, and you will see a lot of independent studies come up on their own when the device becomes available to use. Last but not the least, the most ground breaking features in Temple are not even public yet. And some of them, thankfully, have nothing to do with doctors 🤭 Hope this addresses some or all of your concerns. If not, keep raging 😘🤗— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026
5 और 6 नवंबर को क्या हुआ
5 नवंबर को गोयल ने "कंसर्न्ड इंडियन डॉक्टर्स" टाइटल के साथ एक्स पर एक पोस्ट किया और कई तर्क दिए. उन्होंने कहा कि प्रोडक्ट नकली होता तो कुछ दिनों में पता चल जाता, कंपनी 14 दिन की रिटर्न पॉलिसी देती है, प्रोजेक्ट पर 30 मिलियन डॉलर खर्च हुए हैं, जिनमें से 20 मिलियन डॉलर उन्होंने अपनी जेब से खर्च किए हैं. उस पोस्ट में गोयल ने यह भी कहा कि टेंपल के सबसे बड़े फीचर अभी सार्वजनिक नहीं हुए हैं और कुछ फीचर्स का डॉक्टर्स से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है. इसके कुछ ही घंटों बाद उन्होंने साफ किया कि टेंपल कोई मेडिकल डिवाइस नहीं बल्कि एक फिटनेस ट्रैकर और वेलनेस डिवाइस है.
The founder of the wearable device Temple, Mr. Deepinder Goyal (who has blocked me on Twitter) has now put out an official statement regarding concerns raised by the medical community on the said device being a scam. As expected, he has written a word salad. This man has provided no real evidence or proof that his device, which he is selling for INR 85,000/- can measure and interpret brain flow from a superficial artery (superficial temporal artery - which is an extracranial artery - meaning a blood vessel placed entirely outside the skull, supplying blood to the side of the face, temple, and scalp regions). His own Science Lead (Avi Roy) has accepted that the fact that their device is not yet proven to measure brain flow or "entropy" as they claim on their website and additionally, has directly addressed concerns of poor methodology as well as statisitical misrepresentation, without respond to clear evidence of data falsification in their pre-print papers. Other wearables like Whoop (which he cited) measured and validated exactly what the wearable can measure within limits of human anatomy and physiology. Temple is overdoing it and defrauding its potential customers. The device can only measure blood flow and flushing to the face in humans and has ansolutely NOTHING to do with the brain as they claim. This is the issue, not what can happen in the future. The device itself fails its primary objective. There is no our science and your science. But there is bad science, fringe science and science fraud and Team Temple, embraced all of these. Temple device is a scam. There is no doubt about it. The question is however, how long can this man and his team keep defrauding people under the garb of "we are spending millions for you" or "we are trying our best" or "we are taking the risk" kind of responses? These farts in the windtunnel responses are not what is expected from a company who's website claims "solid science". There is solid fraud though - pathetic little businessmen.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) November 5, 2026
गोयल के इस पोस्ट पर फिलिप्स ने उसी दिन जवाब दिया और कहा कि गोयल ने कोई ठोस सबूत नहीं दिया कि सिर के पास कनपटी की नस, जो खोपड़ी के बाहर होती है, उससे दिमार का ब्लड फ्लो कैसे नापा जा सकता है. उन्होंने दावा किया कि साइंस हेड अवि रॉय ने खुद माना है कि दिमाग का फ्लो या एंट्रॉपी मापना अभी साबित नहीं हुआ. इसके अलावा उन्होंने प्रीप्रिंट्स में डेटा से छेड़छाड़ का आरोप लगाया और इस डिवाइस को एक बड़ा स्कैम बताया. उसके बाद 6 नवंबर की सुबह फिलिप्स ने दीपिंदर गोयल की कंपनी की ओर से इस डिवाइस के लिए किए गए चार बड़े दावों (रियल-टाइम ब्रेन फ्लो, एंट्रॉपी स्कोर, सबसे सटीक हार्ट रेट, और लॉन्जेविटी इनसाइट्स) की लिस्ट अपलोड करी और हर एक के आगे सबूत के लिए "ज़ीरो" लिखा.
Claims made by Science Team and founder Deepinder Goyal about their wearable - Temple Device - on their website, podcasts, media interviews and special events before the product is shipped out for 85000/- INR - and proof for those claims. Claim1 : Real-Time Cerebral Blood Flow Tracking - The device claims to continuously monitor blood flow and oxygenation inside the brain—a metric they brand as "BrainFlow"—using light-based optical sensors placed against the skin near the temporal artery. PROOF - ZERO. Claim 2: Biological Entropy Monitoring - The device outputs a proprietary "Entropy Score" ranging from 1 to 250. The company claims this score (which remain absolutely not validated) quantifies the body's real-time metabolic and sympathetic strain—essentially measuring "how hard the body is working to shed heat" and manage stress, sleep, or recovery. PROOF - ZERO. Claim 3: Superior Heart Rate Tracking Accuracy - The manufacturer claims that the Temple device is the most accurate heart rate tracker on the market, outperforming flagship wrist-based wearables even during high-intensity training (Zone 4 & 5 exercises). PROOF - ZERO. Claim 4: Insights into Longevity and Aging - The tool is marketed to explore the "Gravity Aging Hypothesis". The manufacturer implies that tracking changes in brain blood flow can help users manage physiological stress, optimize lifestyle choices (like hydration and sleep), and track indicators linked to long-term cognitive health and aging. PROOF - ZERO. WHAT CLAIMS ARE CURRENTLY PROVEN FOR TEMPLE DEVICE AS PER NON-PEER REVIEWED PRE-PRINTS? - Temple device can sense flushing and increased blood flow to the skin of the temple region and scalp in people who are active. THAT IS IT. ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH THE ABOVE CLAIMS or BRAIN FUNCTION.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) November 6, 2026
लेटेस्ट नोट में गोयल ने क्या कहा?
उसके बाद 6 नवंबर यानी आज ही सुबह गोयल ने अपने एक्स अकाउंट से एक नया पोस्ट किया और कहा कि लोग पूछ रहे हैं कि वो एटरनल छोड़कर अपनी नीश हेल्थ वियरेबल को क्यों बना रहे हैं. इससे बारे में वो 4 घंटे बाद पूरा विज़न बताएंगे. इस पोस्ट में गोयल ने डॉक्टर्स पर तंज भी कसा था. उसके बाद आज शाम को ही करीब चार घंटे बाद गोयल ने एक नया पोस्ट किया. इस नए नोट में उन्होंने टेंपल को अब "ह्यूमैनिटीज लास्ट पर्सनल डिवाइस" और "रूमडेफ वॉइस एआई कंपनियन" बताया. जैसा कि हमने आपको ऊपर भी बताया कि नई पोस्ट में गोयल ने बताया कि यह पहनने वाली की आवाज़ सुन सकता है पर कमरे की नहीं.
उनका कहना है कि इसमें माइक्रोफोन नहीं है. इसमें मोशन सेंसर है, जो आवाज़ से पैदा होने वाले वाइब्रेशन रीड करके उन्हें टेक्स्ट में बदलते हैं. इसे दो बार टैप करने पर हल्का बज़ होता है और काम खत्म होने पर दूसरा बज़ आता है. इसमें कोई कैमरा या स्क्रीन नहीं है.
इस्तेमाल करने का उदाहरण: उन्होंने बताया कि इससे अपने विचार रिकॉर्ड करना, रिमाइंडर, मेडिकेशन अलर्ट, खाने-पीने और वर्कआउट का लॉग, और बिना फोन उठाए परिवार को मैसेज भेजना जैसे काम किए जा सकते हैं.
हार्डवेयर: गोयल के मुताबिक मेडिकल-ग्रेड ग्रिप्स (Grips) शॉवर, स्विमिंग और नींद में भी कई दिनों तक पहनने के लिए बनी है और इसे हफ्ते में सिर्फ एक बार चार्ज करना होगा.
Temple is an ambitious project. The team is delusional enough to think we can build this. And we will. Here's what we are building. Join the ride. https://t.co/fPZSISAr6V— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 6, 2026
हेल्थ फीचर्स: डिवाइस पहले से हार्ट रेट, एचआरवी, स्लीप और VO2max जैसे सामान्य मेट्रिक्स देता है. इसके अलावा चबाने की पहचान, खर्राटे, सोने की पोजिशन, जबड़े का भिंचना, REM और कोर बॉडी टेंपरेचर जैसे फीचर्स पर भी काम चल रहा है. एंट्रॉपी पर नई रिसर्च की वैलिडेशन चल रही है, जिसके नतीजे आने पर शेयर किए जाएंगे. नोट में हार्ट रेट एक्यूरेसी स्टडी का भी जिक्र है.
प्राइवेसी का दावा: इसमें बातचीत एंड-टू-एंड एन्क्रिप्टेड रहेगी. ये किसी भी एआई मॉडल कंपनी तक नहीं जाएगी और कंपनी की टीम भी उसे नहीं पढ़ सकेगी.
प्रोजेक्ट है प्रोडक्ट नहीं: गोयल ने अपने इस नए नोट में लिखा कि टेंपल हमेशा एक प्रोजेक्ट रहेगा, जो R&D के साथ बदलता रहेगा. Temple 01 की शिपिंग एआई और हेल्थ दोनों फीचर्स के साथ 2027 की शुरुआत में होगी.
गोयल ने 6 नवंबर की शाम को नोट शेयर करके ये सारी बातें तो बताई लेकिन डॉक्टर्स के उस सवाल का जवाब नहीं दिया, जो वो इतने महीनों से पूछ रहे हैं. उनका कहना है कि दिमाग के ब्लड फ्लो जैसे दावों के पक्के सबूत बेचने से पहले आने चाहिए.