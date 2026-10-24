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OpenAI अब बिना इंटरनेट के करेगी अपने सबसे पावरफुल एआई मॉडल्स की ट्रेनिंग, लेकिन क्यों?

ओपनएआई अब अपने सबसे ताकतवर एआई मॉडल्स की ट्रेनिंग बिना इंटरनेट के करेगी, ताकि इंटरनेट के ढांचे पर कोई खतरा न आए.

The company has created an 'offline world' using cached web content, allowing agents to work without accessing the actual websites.
कंपनी ने कैश्ड वेब सामग्री से 'ऑफलाइन वर्ल्ड' बनाया है, ताकि एजेंट असली वेबसाइटों को छुए बिना काम कर सकें. (Getty Images)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST

3 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: ओपनएआई ने अपने एक लेटेस्ट ब्लॉग पोस्ट के जरिए एक खास चीज का ऐलान किया है. कंपनी ने जानकारी दी है कि अब से वो अपने सबसे पावरफुल यानी फ्रंटियर एआई मॉडल्स की ट्रेनिंग बिना इंटरनेट के करेगी. ओपनएआई के इस कदम का मकसद इंटरनेट के स्ट्रक्चर को बचाना और दूसरे सुरक्षा खतरों को कम करना है.

यह फैसला ओपनएआई के अपने एक बिगड़े एआई मामले से निकला है. जुलाई में कंपनी ने बताया था कि टेस्टिंग के दौरान उसके एजेंट्स ने हगिंग फेस (Hugging Face) को हैक कर लिया था. ऐसे मामले बार-बार सुनने को मिल रहे हैं और ओपनएआई के साथ-साथ Anthropic और Google जैसी बड़ी एआई कंपनियां भी इससे प्रभावित हैं.

बिना इंटरनेट की नई ट्रेनिंग कैसे होगी

ओपनएआई के मुताबिक, एलाइनमेंट रिसर्च, मॉनिटरिंग सिस्टम और इंटरनेट इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर की मौजूदा परिस्थितियों को देखते सबसे अच्छा और एक जिम्मेदारी वाला तरीका यही है कि हम फ्रंटियर एआई मॉडल्स की ट्रेनिंग इंटरनेट के बिना करें. ओपनएआई का कहना है कि एआई एजेंट्स की रीच यानी पहुंच पर पाबंदी लगाना सबसे जरूरी है.

एजेंट्स को ट्रेनिंग के लिए ब्राउज़र, कंप्यूटर-यूज़ टूल्स और कोड एनवायरमेंट मिलते हैं, लेकिन ऐसे सुरक्षित माहौल में, जो लाइव इंटरनेट से जुड़ा न हो. यहां तक कि आपस में बातचीत करना भी सिर्फ ऑथोराइज़्ड एआई एजेंट्स तक ही सीमित है, उसके अलावा किसी एआई एजेंट्स से बातचीत करना भी संभव नहीं है.

इसके अलावा बाकी सभी चीजों तक एआई एजेंट्स की पहुंच को रोक दिया गया है, जिसमें लाइव इंटरनेट भी शामिल है. कंपनी का कहना है कि इंटरनेट ट्रेनिंग और ज्यादातर मूल्यांकन के लिए जरूरी नहीं है. ओपनएआई के कई नए मॉडल डॉट्स (Dots) जैसे एजेंट्स को पावर देने के लिए बनाए हैं, जो ब्राउज़ करते हैं और ऐप्स चलाते हैं, इसलिए कंपनी ने इंडेक्स्ड और कैश्ड वेब कंटेंट से एक 'ऑफलाइन वर्ल्ड' बना दिया है, जहां एजेंट्स असली वेबसाइट्स को छुए बिना भी काम कर सकते हैं.

इतना सबकुछ करने के बाद भी सुरक्षा की कमी

ओपनएआई के द्वारा इतनी पाबंदियां लगाने के बाद भी कंपनी के भेजे रेड-टीमिंग एजेंट्स को ऐसी कमजोरियां मिलीं, जिनसे वो एजेंट्स को होस्ट सिस्टम से अलग रखने वाली वर्चुअल मशीन्स (VMs) से बाहर निकल गए. एजेंट्स ने प्रोसेसर के कैश में डेटा बदलकर और उसके लोड होने का समय नाप कर आपस में बात करने का तरीका भी खोज लिया. कंपनी का कहना है कि उसने कई वर्चुअल मशीन्स की कमजोरियां बताकर ठीक कर दी हैं और मॉनिटरिंग सिस्टम में ऐसा टेस्ट एड किया है, जो पकड़ ले कि मॉडल आपस में मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं.

आपको याद दिला दें कि ओपनएआई ने सितंबर में फ्रंटियर ट्रेनिंग रोक दी थी. कंपनी के मुताबिक, 1 अक्टूबर से इस नई इंटरनेट-फ्री ट्रेनिंग प्रैक्टिस को शुरू कर दिया गया है. यब अब तब तक चलेगी, जब तक सेफ्टी प्लान्स में सुधार नहीं होता और कंपनी को यह नहीं लगता कि ज्यादा इंटरनेट एक्सेस के बाद भी सेफ्टी में कोई कमी नहीं आएगी. हालांकि, कंपनी ने यह नहीं बताया है कि ये सुधार कब और कैसे होंगे.

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