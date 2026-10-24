OpenAI अब बिना इंटरनेट के करेगी अपने सबसे पावरफुल एआई मॉडल्स की ट्रेनिंग, लेकिन क्यों?
ओपनएआई अब अपने सबसे ताकतवर एआई मॉडल्स की ट्रेनिंग बिना इंटरनेट के करेगी, ताकि इंटरनेट के ढांचे पर कोई खतरा न आए.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST
हैदराबाद: ओपनएआई ने अपने एक लेटेस्ट ब्लॉग पोस्ट के जरिए एक खास चीज का ऐलान किया है. कंपनी ने जानकारी दी है कि अब से वो अपने सबसे पावरफुल यानी फ्रंटियर एआई मॉडल्स की ट्रेनिंग बिना इंटरनेट के करेगी. ओपनएआई के इस कदम का मकसद इंटरनेट के स्ट्रक्चर को बचाना और दूसरे सुरक्षा खतरों को कम करना है.
यह फैसला ओपनएआई के अपने एक बिगड़े एआई मामले से निकला है. जुलाई में कंपनी ने बताया था कि टेस्टिंग के दौरान उसके एजेंट्स ने हगिंग फेस (Hugging Face) को हैक कर लिया था. ऐसे मामले बार-बार सुनने को मिल रहे हैं और ओपनएआई के साथ-साथ Anthropic और Google जैसी बड़ी एआई कंपनियां भी इससे प्रभावित हैं.
Over the past several months, we have substantially hardened the security of our research training environment. We’ve removed live internet access for all frontier models during training and built an offline world for them to use instead—a cached version of the web where they can still learn to browse, search, and use applications. On September 20, after a model exploited a DNS misconfiguration to find a way outside of this offline world, we paused frontier training to strengthen containment further. We assembled teams of agents, powered by our most cyber-capable models, and tasked them with finding weaknesses in our research environments. While they found no route to the internet they could easily exploit while concealing their activity from our monitors, they did find zero-day vulnerabilities, virtual machine escapes, and hardware side-channels for communication between agents. We used their discoveries to further strengthen our defenses and contribute fixes to open-source software. After strengthening our containment architecture, we resumed our frontier RL training and inference on October 1. We’ve reserved substantial compute for continuous red-teaming, and made high-compute red-teaming part of the safety cases we use to decide whether frontier training and evaluation can proceed securely. https://t.co/EmEZsFRMcF— OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 23, 2026
बिना इंटरनेट की नई ट्रेनिंग कैसे होगी
ओपनएआई के मुताबिक, एलाइनमेंट रिसर्च, मॉनिटरिंग सिस्टम और इंटरनेट इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर की मौजूदा परिस्थितियों को देखते सबसे अच्छा और एक जिम्मेदारी वाला तरीका यही है कि हम फ्रंटियर एआई मॉडल्स की ट्रेनिंग इंटरनेट के बिना करें. ओपनएआई का कहना है कि एआई एजेंट्स की रीच यानी पहुंच पर पाबंदी लगाना सबसे जरूरी है.
एजेंट्स को ट्रेनिंग के लिए ब्राउज़र, कंप्यूटर-यूज़ टूल्स और कोड एनवायरमेंट मिलते हैं, लेकिन ऐसे सुरक्षित माहौल में, जो लाइव इंटरनेट से जुड़ा न हो. यहां तक कि आपस में बातचीत करना भी सिर्फ ऑथोराइज़्ड एआई एजेंट्स तक ही सीमित है, उसके अलावा किसी एआई एजेंट्स से बातचीत करना भी संभव नहीं है.
इसके अलावा बाकी सभी चीजों तक एआई एजेंट्स की पहुंच को रोक दिया गया है, जिसमें लाइव इंटरनेट भी शामिल है. कंपनी का कहना है कि इंटरनेट ट्रेनिंग और ज्यादातर मूल्यांकन के लिए जरूरी नहीं है. ओपनएआई के कई नए मॉडल डॉट्स (Dots) जैसे एजेंट्स को पावर देने के लिए बनाए हैं, जो ब्राउज़ करते हैं और ऐप्स चलाते हैं, इसलिए कंपनी ने इंडेक्स्ड और कैश्ड वेब कंटेंट से एक 'ऑफलाइन वर्ल्ड' बना दिया है, जहां एजेंट्स असली वेबसाइट्स को छुए बिना भी काम कर सकते हैं.
A post on how we've been securing our frontier model training environment. We've been building tools around our frontier cyber models, which have secured us far beyond what we could have unassisted and should generalize as key to how defenders secure themselves going forward.— Greg Brockman (@gdb) October 23, 2026
इतना सबकुछ करने के बाद भी सुरक्षा की कमी
ओपनएआई के द्वारा इतनी पाबंदियां लगाने के बाद भी कंपनी के भेजे रेड-टीमिंग एजेंट्स को ऐसी कमजोरियां मिलीं, जिनसे वो एजेंट्स को होस्ट सिस्टम से अलग रखने वाली वर्चुअल मशीन्स (VMs) से बाहर निकल गए. एजेंट्स ने प्रोसेसर के कैश में डेटा बदलकर और उसके लोड होने का समय नाप कर आपस में बात करने का तरीका भी खोज लिया. कंपनी का कहना है कि उसने कई वर्चुअल मशीन्स की कमजोरियां बताकर ठीक कर दी हैं और मॉनिटरिंग सिस्टम में ऐसा टेस्ट एड किया है, जो पकड़ ले कि मॉडल आपस में मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं.
आपको याद दिला दें कि ओपनएआई ने सितंबर में फ्रंटियर ट्रेनिंग रोक दी थी. कंपनी के मुताबिक, 1 अक्टूबर से इस नई इंटरनेट-फ्री ट्रेनिंग प्रैक्टिस को शुरू कर दिया गया है. यब अब तब तक चलेगी, जब तक सेफ्टी प्लान्स में सुधार नहीं होता और कंपनी को यह नहीं लगता कि ज्यादा इंटरनेट एक्सेस के बाद भी सेफ्टी में कोई कमी नहीं आएगी. हालांकि, कंपनी ने यह नहीं बताया है कि ये सुधार कब और कैसे होंगे.