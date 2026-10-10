OpenAI ने तीन सेफ्टी रिसर्चर्स को नौकरी से निकाला, कंपनी ने बताया भरोसा तोड़ने का मामला
OpenAI ने तीन सेफ्टी रिसर्चर्स को संवेदनशील जानकारी के नियम तोड़ने पर निकाला, पर वे इसे सुरक्षा की आवाज दबाना कहते हैं.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
हैदराबाद: ChatGPT बनाने वाली कंपनी ओपनएआई ने अपनी तीन सेफ्टी रिसर्चर्स को नौकरी से निकाल दिया है. इसके बारे में कंपनी ने कहा है कि यह फैसला "भरोसा टूटने" की वजह से लिया गया है. इस मामले के बारे में कंपनी की ओर से एक्स पर पोस्ट करके बताया गया कि उसने इन तीनों से रास्ते अलग कर लिए हैं. उसके मुताबिक, जांच से पता चला कि इन लोगों ने संवेदनशील जानकारी संभालने के नियमों को तोड़ा है, लेकिन तीनों रिसर्चर्स का कहना कुछ अलग है.
ओपनएआई ने अपने जिन तीन रिसर्चर्स को नौकरी से निकाला है, उनके नाम टोमेक कोरबाक (Tomek Korbak), जैस्मिन वांग (Jasmine Wang) और मिकिता बालेस्नी (Mikita Balesni) हैं. इन तीनों ने कंपनी की अलग-अलग एआई सेफ्टी निगरानी समितियों के नाम पर एक चिट्ठी सार्वजनिक की. इसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें किन हालात में निकाला गया और एआई को लेकर उनकी क्या चिंताएं हैं.
A note from our research leaders: Last week we parted ways with Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek after a thorough investigation found they violated clear policies on handling sensitive information. Our internal investigation uncovered a significant breach of trust beyond what’s outlined in the letter they published and we stand by the decision to not continue their employment. We generally keep individual employment matters private and don't believe a back and forth would be productive or lead to a resolution, but we want to address the points they raised in their letter directly. - We want to be very clear that these decisions were not about raising safety concerns or speaking out. Safety and research debates happen every day at OpenAI, often spirited and highly critical. We actively encourage these discussions and consider them essential to making the right decisions. We cannot do the work in front of us without a high degree of trust. We will continue to be extremely forgiving of our team making good-faith mistakes. We have not and do not terminate any of our employees for raising concerns. - We are actively finalizing contracts with third-party safety assessors and will announce details in the coming weeks. People across the company have been working really hard on getting these partnerships up and running. We are committed to embedding external assessors and continue to make close collaboration with independent safety organizations a core part of our safety work. Many of our researchers already work with 3p safety organizations productively. - We agree with the letter that preserving the monitorability of frontier models requires an industry-wide commitment, including from OpenAI. Monitorability has long been a core piece of our research program, and something we continue to invest significant resources in (see our publications on Monitoring Monitorability and the subsequent open sourcing of monitorability evals, our system card for GPT-6 Astra, Jakub’s blog and post on X, and the numerous blog posts on our Alignment blog on the topic). We are deeply sad about this outcome. We appreciated Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek’s contributions to AI safety at OpenAI and their willingness to speak up and challenge ideas. We championed their voices, supported their work, and placed enormous trust in them. These decisions were not about them raising safety concerns. We have always encouraged that and always will.— OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 9, 2026
आरोप क्या है?
उनका आरोप है कि कंपनी ने सुरक्षा से ऊपर अपने कॉरपोरेट फायदे को ज्यादा अहमियत दी है. उन्हें डर है कि उन्हें कंपनी से निकाले जाने को लेकर कंपनी के अंदर और बार जो बातें कही गईं, उनसे कंपनी का वो माहौल ठंडा पड़ गया है, जहां लोग खुलकर बोला करते और सुरक्षा पर असहमति जताते थे. चिट्ठी में मांग की गई है कि ओपनएआई अपना वादा निभाए और बाहरी थर्ड-पार्टी सेफ्टी मॉनिटर्स को कंपनी के अंदर आने की परमिशन दे.
हालांकि, दूसरी ओर ओपनएआई इस बात को नहीं मानती. उनका कहना है कि ये बर्खास्तगियां सेफ्टी की चिंताओं या खुलकर बोलने की वजह से नहीं हुईं. हालांकि, कंपनी ने कारण के बारे में ज्यादा कुछ नहीं बताया, लेकिन सिर्फ इतना कहा बिना भरोसे के किसी को कोई काम नहीं दिया जा सकता.
Two other safety researchers and I were fired from OpenAI last week. We wrote this letter to leadership. I believe we were fired for prioritizing safety over the near-term interests of OpenAI as a corporation. https://t.co/ALANn9B87S— Mikita Balesni (@balesni) October 8, 2026
हगिंग फेस की घटना से बढ़ा तनाव
यह मामला ऐसे वक्त में आया है, जब बड़ी एआई कंपनियों के अंदर टेक्नोलॉजी की सुरक्षा को लेकर उथल-पुथल दिख रही है. इसकी बड़ा कारण बेकाबू एआई एजेंट्स से जुड़ी घटनाएं हैं. इससे जुड़ा सबसे बड़ा विवाद जुलाई में सामने आया. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ओपनएआई के एआई एजेंट्स का एक ग्रुप अपनी अपने टेस्टिंग वाले माहौल से बाहर निकल गया. इन एजेंट्स ने क्रेडेंशियल्स का इस्तेमाल करके हगिंग फेस के सर्वर में घुसपैठ की. हगिंग फेस AI डेवलपमेंट का एक बड़ा हब और मार्केटप्लेस है. एजेंट्स को अपने एक टास्क के लिए कुछ जानकारी चाहिए थी.
Last week I was called into a meeting with OpenAI’s head of safety and told they no longer trust me. A security guard took my badge and walked me out of the building. Then I learned my colleagues @balesni and @j_asminewang had been fired too. Why did OpenAI suddenly stop trusting us? This summer OpenAI’s agents escaped containment and hacked the AI company Hugging Face. Outside auditors @METR_evals investigated it and revealed the scale of this incident. I was OpenAI’s main technical point of contact with them. I was told verbally I was fired because of the way I communicated with METR. No details on what I said or did or when. No other reasons were given and nothing was put in writing. To be clear, talking to METR was my job. For months, I’d been raising safety concerns that we’re losing the ability to monitor what AI agents think, one of our best tools for catching when they misbehave. I believe that was why I was fired. I am now worried that OpenAI will use our firings as a pretext to pull back from METR. So @balesni and @j_asminewang wrote to OpenAI’s leadership to raise our concerns once more. We’re sharing this letter below.— Tomek Korbak (@tomekkorbak) October 8, 2026
METR से बातचीत पर उठा सवाल
कोरबाक ने एक्स पर लिखा कि उन्हें बताया गया है कि उन्हें METR से बात करने के तरीके की वजह से निकाला जा रहा है. आपको बता दें कि METR एक स्वतंत्र गैर-लाभकारी यानी नॉन-प्रॉफिटेबल संस्था है, जो एआई सिस्टम की जांच करती है. ओपनएआई ने उसे हगिंग फेस की घटना की जांच के लिए बुलाया था. METR ने अगस्त के आखिर में इस घटना पर विस्तृत रिपोर्ट जारी की थी. कोरबाक के मुताबिक, "METR से बात करना" उनका का ही था, लेकिन उन्हें इससे ज्यादा कोई ब्यौरा नहीं दिया गया.