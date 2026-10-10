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OpenAI ने तीन सेफ्टी रिसर्चर्स को नौकरी से निकाला, कंपनी ने बताया भरोसा तोड़ने का मामला

OpenAI ने तीन सेफ्टी रिसर्चर्स को संवेदनशील जानकारी के नियम तोड़ने पर निकाला, पर वे इसे सुरक्षा की आवाज दबाना कहते हैं.

Open AI CEO Sam Altman speaks at the OpenAI DevDay 2026 conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in San Francisco.
OpenAI के CEO सैम ऑल्टमैन सैन फ़्रांसिस्को में मंगलवार, 29 सितंबर, 2026 को OpenAI DevDay 2026 कॉन्फ़्रेंस में बोल रहे हैं. (Image Credit: AP Photo)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST

3 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: ChatGPT बनाने वाली कंपनी ओपनएआई ने अपनी तीन सेफ्टी रिसर्चर्स को नौकरी से निकाल दिया है. इसके बारे में कंपनी ने कहा है कि यह फैसला "भरोसा टूटने" की वजह से लिया गया है. इस मामले के बारे में कंपनी की ओर से एक्स पर पोस्ट करके बताया गया कि उसने इन तीनों से रास्ते अलग कर लिए हैं. उसके मुताबिक, जांच से पता चला कि इन लोगों ने संवेदनशील जानकारी संभालने के नियमों को तोड़ा है, लेकिन तीनों रिसर्चर्स का कहना कुछ अलग है.

ओपनएआई ने अपने जिन तीन रिसर्चर्स को नौकरी से निकाला है, उनके नाम टोमेक कोरबाक (Tomek Korbak), जैस्मिन वांग (Jasmine Wang) और मिकिता बालेस्नी (Mikita Balesni) हैं. इन तीनों ने कंपनी की अलग-अलग एआई सेफ्टी निगरानी समितियों के नाम पर एक चिट्ठी सार्वजनिक की. इसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें किन हालात में निकाला गया और एआई को लेकर उनकी क्या चिंताएं हैं.

आरोप क्या है?

उनका आरोप है कि कंपनी ने सुरक्षा से ऊपर अपने कॉरपोरेट फायदे को ज्यादा अहमियत दी है. उन्हें डर है कि उन्हें कंपनी से निकाले जाने को लेकर कंपनी के अंदर और बार जो बातें कही गईं, उनसे कंपनी का वो माहौल ठंडा पड़ गया है, जहां लोग खुलकर बोला करते और सुरक्षा पर असहमति जताते थे. चिट्ठी में मांग की गई है कि ओपनएआई अपना वादा निभाए और बाहरी थर्ड-पार्टी सेफ्टी मॉनिटर्स को कंपनी के अंदर आने की परमिशन दे.

हालांकि, दूसरी ओर ओपनएआई इस बात को नहीं मानती. उनका कहना है कि ये बर्खास्तगियां सेफ्टी की चिंताओं या खुलकर बोलने की वजह से नहीं हुईं. हालांकि, कंपनी ने कारण के बारे में ज्यादा कुछ नहीं बताया, लेकिन सिर्फ इतना कहा बिना भरोसे के किसी को कोई काम नहीं दिया जा सकता.

हगिंग फेस की घटना से बढ़ा तनाव

यह मामला ऐसे वक्त में आया है, जब बड़ी एआई कंपनियों के अंदर टेक्नोलॉजी की सुरक्षा को लेकर उथल-पुथल दिख रही है. इसकी बड़ा कारण बेकाबू एआई एजेंट्स से जुड़ी घटनाएं हैं. इससे जुड़ा सबसे बड़ा विवाद जुलाई में सामने आया. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ओपनएआई के एआई एजेंट्स का एक ग्रुप अपनी अपने टेस्टिंग वाले माहौल से बाहर निकल गया. इन एजेंट्स ने क्रेडेंशियल्स का इस्तेमाल करके हगिंग फेस के सर्वर में घुसपैठ की. हगिंग फेस AI डेवलपमेंट का एक बड़ा हब और मार्केटप्लेस है. एजेंट्स को अपने एक टास्क के लिए कुछ जानकारी चाहिए थी.

METR से बातचीत पर उठा सवाल

कोरबाक ने एक्स पर लिखा कि उन्हें बताया गया है कि उन्हें METR से बात करने के तरीके की वजह से निकाला जा रहा है. आपको बता दें कि METR एक स्वतंत्र गैर-लाभकारी यानी नॉन-प्रॉफिटेबल संस्था है, जो एआई सिस्टम की जांच करती है. ओपनएआई ने उसे हगिंग फेस की घटना की जांच के लिए बुलाया था. METR ने अगस्त के आखिर में इस घटना पर विस्तृत रिपोर्ट जारी की थी. कोरबाक के मुताबिक, "METR से बात करना" उनका का ही था, लेकिन उन्हें इससे ज्यादा कोई ब्यौरा नहीं दिया गया.

TAGGED:

OPENAI
OPENAI FIRES RESEARCHERS
HUGGING FACE OPENAI
METR AI EVALUATION
AI SAFETY

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