दिवाली से पहले भारतीय एस्ट्रोनॉट शुभांशु शुक्ला ने शेयर किया वीडियो, बिजली की चमक को कहा 'प्रकृति की आतिशबाजी'
अंतरिक्ष से धरती पर चमकती बिजली को देखकर शुभंशु शुक्ला को दिवाली की आतिशबाजी याद आ गई और उन्होंने इसे प्रकृति का अपना उत्सव बताया.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
हैदराबाद: भारतीय अंतरिक्ष यात्री शुभांशु शुक्ला ने दिवाली के ठीक पहले सोशल मीडिया पर एक खास वीडियो शेयर की है. इस वीडियो में उन्होंने अंतरिक्ष से धरती का एक खूबसूरत नज़ारा दिखाया है. वीडियो में धरती की सतह पर चमकती हुई बिजली साफ नज़र आ रही है और पूरी पृथ्वी बिल्कुल वैसी ही लग रही है, जैसे दिवाली के मौके पर रात के वक्त भारत के शहर जगमगाते हुए दिखाई देते हैं.
शुभांशु शुक्ला ने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा कि दिवाली हमेशा से उनका सबसे पसंदीदा त्योहार रहा है. रोशनी का जादू, चमक और आतिशबाजी उन्हें बचपन से खुशी और आनंद का अहसास कराती रही है. इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए शुंभाशु ने पोस्ट के जरिए बताया कि उन्होंने पिछले साल स्पेस में रहते हुए इस वीडियो को रिकॉर्ड किया था.
Diwali has always held a special place in my heart and has been my favourite festival for as long as I can remember. There is something about the magic of lights, the sparkle and the fireworks that fills me with a sense of wonder and joy. While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light. It felt particularly special to come across this sight, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting day to share it. Wishing all my friends and their families a very Happy Dhanteras. May this festive season fill your homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health and prosperity. #shux #space #shubhanshushukla #india #axiom4— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) November 6, 2026
धरती के नीचे चमकती बिजली की चमक देखकर उन्हें ऐसा लगा जैसे प्रकृति खुद ही आतिशबाजी कर रही है. उन्होंने लिखा कि यूनिवर्स भी अपनी तरह से रोशनी का जश्न मनाता है. यह नज़ारा उन्हें बहुत खास लगा और इसलिए उन्होंने धनतेरस के दिन और दिवाली से ठीक पहले इस वीडियो को शेयर किया.
सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल
इस पोस्ट के साथ इस भारतीय एस्ट्रोनॉट ने अपने सभी दोस्तों और उनके परिवार को खुशहाल धनतेरस की शुभकामनाएं दीं. उन्होंने कामना की कि यह त्योहार हर घर में रोशनी, खुशी, अच्छा स्वास्थ्य और समृद्धि लेकर आए.
शुभांशु शुक्ला का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. इसे देखकर लोग मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं. एक यूज़र ने लिखा कि पर्सनल मेमोरीज़ को अंतरिक्ष के नजारे से जोड़ना बहुत खूबसूरत तरीका है. प्रकृति सच में अपना लाइट शो करती है. वहीं, एक अन्य यूज़र ने इस रिकॉर्डिंग को एक मास्टरपीस बताया.
Flying over India from space — from the sunlit southwest to the misty northeast — is like watching a living galaxy unfurl beneath you. You don’t just see it; you feel it in every fibre of your being. The peninsula glows like a jewel. To the left, Pune sparkles; below, Bengaluru and Hyderabad shimmer like constellations drawn by human hands. And far on the horizon — a faint yet familiar gleam — New Delhi makes its presence known. Then come the purple flares — thunderstorms flashing through clouds, nature’s own pyrotechnics reminding you who the original artist of light truly is. As you drift farther north, the brilliance softens. The Himalayas emerge — a silent, solemn silhouette against the void. And just beyond, a soft blue whisper of light rises — the orbital sunrise. Up there, watching this grand spectacle unfold, you can’t help but smile. This isn’t just Diwali on Earth — it’s Diwali of Earth. The festival of lights, written across an entire nation, glowing proudly on a cosmic stage. 🇮🇳 #shux #diwali #india #space #axiom4 #isro #bharat #iss #shubhanshushukla— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) October 20, 2025
शुभांशु शुक्ला ने पहले भी दिवाली के मौके पर अंतरिक्ष से पृथ्वी की पिक्चर्स और वीडियो शेयर किए थे. पिछले साल उन्होंने भारत की रात की रोशनी वाली वीडियो पोस्ट की थी, जिसमें पूरा देश जगमगाता हुआ नज़र आ रहा था. इस बार उन्होंने बिजली की चमक को दिवाली की आतिशबाजी से जोड़कर एक नया भाव दिया है.