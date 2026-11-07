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दिवाली से पहले भारतीय एस्ट्रोनॉट शुभांशु शुक्ला ने शेयर किया वीडियो, बिजली की चमक को कहा 'प्रकृति की आतिशबाजी'

अंतरिक्ष से धरती पर चमकती बिजली को देखकर शुभंशु शुक्ला को दिवाली की आतिशबाजी याद आ गई और उन्होंने इसे प्रकृति का अपना उत्सव बताया.

Last Diwali, too, Shubhanshu Shukla shared a video of India at night, illuminated by lights, which was very well received by people.
पिछली दिवाली पर भी शुभंशु शुक्ला ने भारत की रात की रोशनी वाली वीडियो शेयर की थी जो लोगों को बहुत पसंद आई थी. (X/Shubhanshu Shukla)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 7, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST

2 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: भारतीय अंतरिक्ष यात्री शुभांशु शुक्ला ने दिवाली के ठीक पहले सोशल मीडिया पर एक खास वीडियो शेयर की है. इस वीडियो में उन्होंने अंतरिक्ष से धरती का एक खूबसूरत नज़ारा दिखाया है. वीडियो में धरती की सतह पर चमकती हुई बिजली साफ नज़र आ रही है और पूरी पृथ्वी बिल्कुल वैसी ही लग रही है, जैसे दिवाली के मौके पर रात के वक्त भारत के शहर जगमगाते हुए दिखाई देते हैं.

शुभांशु शुक्ला ने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा कि दिवाली हमेशा से उनका सबसे पसंदीदा त्योहार रहा है. रोशनी का जादू, चमक और आतिशबाजी उन्हें बचपन से खुशी और आनंद का अहसास कराती रही है. इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए शुंभाशु ने पोस्ट के जरिए बताया कि उन्होंने पिछले साल स्पेस में रहते हुए इस वीडियो को रिकॉर्ड किया था.

धरती के नीचे चमकती बिजली की चमक देखकर उन्हें ऐसा लगा जैसे प्रकृति खुद ही आतिशबाजी कर रही है. उन्होंने लिखा कि यूनिवर्स भी अपनी तरह से रोशनी का जश्न मनाता है. यह नज़ारा उन्हें बहुत खास लगा और इसलिए उन्होंने धनतेरस के दिन और दिवाली से ठीक पहले इस वीडियो को शेयर किया.

सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

इस पोस्ट के साथ इस भारतीय एस्ट्रोनॉट ने अपने सभी दोस्तों और उनके परिवार को खुशहाल धनतेरस की शुभकामनाएं दीं. उन्होंने कामना की कि यह त्योहार हर घर में रोशनी, खुशी, अच्छा स्वास्थ्य और समृद्धि लेकर आए.

शुभांशु शुक्ला का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. इसे देखकर लोग मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं. एक यूज़र ने लिखा कि पर्सनल मेमोरीज़ को अंतरिक्ष के नजारे से जोड़ना बहुत खूबसूरत तरीका है. प्रकृति सच में अपना लाइट शो करती है. वहीं, एक अन्य यूज़र ने इस रिकॉर्डिंग को एक मास्टरपीस बताया.

शुभांशु शुक्ला ने पहले भी दिवाली के मौके पर अंतरिक्ष से पृथ्वी की पिक्चर्स और वीडियो शेयर किए थे. पिछले साल उन्होंने भारत की रात की रोशनी वाली वीडियो पोस्ट की थी, जिसमें पूरा देश जगमगाता हुआ नज़र आ रहा था. इस बार उन्होंने बिजली की चमक को दिवाली की आतिशबाजी से जोड़कर एक नया भाव दिया है.

TAGGED:

SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA
DIWALI SPACE VIDEO
ASTRONAUT EARTH LIGHTNING
DIWALI WISHES SPACE
INDIAN ASTRONAUT VIRAL VIDEO

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