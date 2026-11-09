Temple विवाद पर दीपिंदर गोयल का जवाब: 'यह भारत के लिए नहीं है, हमें नेशनलिस्ट सपोर्ट नहीं चाहिए'
Deepinder Goyal ने साफ कह दिया कि Temple भारत के लिए नहीं बल्कि पूरी दुनिया के बाजार के लिए तैयार किया गया है.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
हैदराबाद: Zomato के फाउंडर दीपिंदर गोयल ने अपने नए प्रोडक्ट टेंपल की महंगी कीमत को लेकर हो रही आलोचनाओं का नया जवाब दिया है. उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के जरिए किए गए एक पोस्ट के जरिए बिल्कुल साफ कहा कि Temple को भारत के लिए नहीं बनाया गया है. ये दुनिया के लिए है यानी इसे ग्लोबल मार्केट को ध्यान में रखते हुए बनाया गया है. इसकी कीमत 85,000 रुपये है और भारत में इसके बिकने की संभावना शायद एक प्रतिशत ही है.
Hello everyone. Happy Diwali! Thank you for your criticism, your support and your time over the last two days. Gives me much needed clarity on what we need to explain better: 1. Temple is not made for India. It’s made for the world. Please check pricing. We don’t expect any more than 1% of Temples being sold in India. 2. If you are upset that the pricing is too high, I am sorry. There’s a lot of work that went into Temple, and we priced it at what we think it’s worth. If you think its overpriced, you can wait for user reviews to decide if its worth your money. 3. Please do not support us because we are an Indian startup. We want to compete globally. We don’t need/want nationalist support. Support us if you want to support early innovation, which could help you live a better life, and will continue to add more proof to its science over the years. 4. There are different audiences which buy products at various levels of proof. Proof goes from whitepaper -> pre-print -> peer reviewed. You are free to sit on the fence until peer reviewed proof arrives. You are free to not believe it even then. Nobody is forcing you to buy. Making announcements is our right; and if we overclaim anywhere, we will inevitably fall into regulatory trouble everywhere in the world. 5. We didn’t make any medical claim. Doctors primarily see things from a medical lens, so they see every claim as a medical claim. I repeat – Temple is strictly a fitness + AI device, and we've made no medical claims. Temple is not proven to diagnose or prevent any disease. It doesn't do anything which replaces the need for you to see a doctor. 6. The main point of Temple is NOT Brain Flow. That’s what we just started Temple for, and studies on Brain Flow are the first ones getting out. 7. The main point of Temple is Entropy (I shared the HomeScreen of Temple three months ago with Entropy as the main thing). Our emails to our waitlisted users only talk about Entropy. We haven’t published anything on Entropy yet. We will. If you want to buy Temple before that, please do. If you don’t want to, don’t. 8. Roomdeaf AI is an expansion of the device’s capabilities, and our vision for Temple. It is not a pivot. 9. Social media is not the regulator for Temple. Wherever we need regulatory clearances, we will have them before we make any claim needing them. 10. I will post a detailed note on how we calculate Brain Flow, its uses, and most importantly, its limitations in a bit (tomorrow).— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 8, 2026
टेंपल क्या है और विवाद क्यों है?
टेंपल एक छोटा सा वियरएबल डिवाइस है. इसे सिर के किनारे पर चिपकाया जाता है. कंपनी का दावा है कि इसके ऑप्टिकल सेंसर्स दिमाग में खून के बहाव यानी ब्लड फ्लो से जुड़ें सिग्नल्स को ट्रैक करते हैं. ब्रेनफ्लो फीचर दिमाग के खून के बहाव में बदलाव देखता है, लेकिन दीपिंदर गोयल ने कहा कि इसकी असली मुख्य बात Entropy है. उन्होंने Roomdeaf AI नाम का नया टर्म भी पेश किया. ये प्राइवेसी को ध्यान में रखकर बनाया गया कंपेनियन डिवाइस है. टेंपल सिर्फ फिटनेस और एआई डिवाइस है, यह कोई एआई प्रोडक्ट नहीं है. ये कोई बीमारी डायग्नोज या रोक नहीं सकता और न ही डॉक्टर्स की जगह ले सकता है.
दीपिंदर गोयल के इस प्रोडक्ट पर कई डॉक्टर्स ने सवाल उठाए और इस प्रोडक्ट को बनाने में लगी विज्ञान के बारे में पूछा. खासकर The Liver Doc के नाम से जाने जाने वाले डॉक्टर Cyriac Abby Philips ने पूछा कि कनपटी के पास लगा सेंसर दिमाग के अंदर का खून का बहाव कैसे नाप सकता है. उन्होंने रिसर्च के तरीके और पीर-रिव्यूड सबूतों की कमी पर भी सवाल किए.
Good morning. Deepinder Goyal is a liar. It was always about the brain, even though he now claims it was not. His scam was caught in January 2026 after which he started calling out doctors rudely at that time also. He mentioned he will show the science of brain flow, Entropy assessment by the device at the time. A few months later, he showed screen shots of what he calls the device can measure, which others cannot, called Entropy - screen shots from his own team - which can be easily made using Claude. Still no working device based proof. Zero evidence of parameters measured to showcase Entropy. Fast forward 10 months later, November 2026, he is still making the same claims, no new evidence, no real data other than what his company wrote on the website. The company website (https://t.co/GXfRVjQf9x) still promotes the device for cognitive health, brain tracking and entropy. I and other clinical-scientists HAVE gone through everyy detail of science published on Temple here https://t.co/xGJN0H7vcG and none of it proves this device can measure what it claims. Yes, heart rate and blood flow to the scalp from the temporal artery. But nothing more - because there is no data. Temple is a beautiful scam, built over the years using influencer network, paid celebrity collaboration (obviously all of these will be denied) and a false marketing to convince people that this device does more than any other device. It does not do anything beyond the basics. This is a global scam and the government regulators must assess the claims made before this becomes a circus show for the West. Guys like MKBHD and Mrwhosetheboss who can really do work on this will rip it apart - so go give them the device and not your local chamcha influencers.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) November 9, 2026
दीपिंदर गोयल का जवाब
दीपिंदर गोयल ने पिछले कुछ दिनों में कई जवाब दिए, लेकिन दीवाली के मौके पर लोगों को दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए एक पोस्ट किया और लिखा कि Temple भारत के लिए नहीं है. ये ग्लोबल मार्केट के लिए है. इसकी कीमत ज्यादा लग रही है तो उसके लिए माफी चाहता हूं. इसमें बहुत मेहनत लगी है, इसलिए जो इसकी वैल्यू समझते हैं, वो ही इसे खरीदें. बाकी यूज़र रिव्यू का इंतजार कर सकते हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय स्टार्टअप होने के नाते सपोर्ट मत दीजिए. हम ग्लोबल कंपटीशन चाहते हैं, हमें नेशनलिस्ट सपोर्ट की जरूरत नहीं है.
Temple is an ambitious project. The team is delusional enough to think we can build this. And we will. Here's what we are building. Join the ride. https://t.co/fPZSISAr6V— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 6, 2026
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि सोशल मीडिया टेंपल का रेगुलेटर नहीं है. जहां जरूरत होगी वहां रेगुलेटरी क्लियरेंस ले लेंगे. साइंटिफिक सबूत के लिए लोग पीयर-रिव्यूड रिसर्च का इंतजार कर सकते हैं और अगर तब भी विश्वास न करें तो ये उनकी मर्जी है.
टेंपल को प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है और इसकी शिपिंग 2027 में शुरू होगी. दीपिंदर गोयल का फोकस साफ है कि वो ग्लोबल लेवल पर कॉम्पिट करना चाहते हैं और आलोचनाओं के बावजूद कंपनी अपने दावों पर कायम है.