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Temple विवाद पर दीपिंदर गोयल का जवाब: 'यह भारत के लिए नहीं है, हमें नेशनलिस्ट सपोर्ट नहीं चाहिए'

Deepinder Goyal ने साफ कह दिया कि Temple भारत के लिए नहीं बल्कि पूरी दुनिया के बाजार के लिए तैयार किया गया है.

Responding to questions about the high cost of 'Temple' and the science behind it, he said that people could wait for the reviews.
Temple की महंगी कीमत और साइंस पर उठे सवालों का जवाब देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि लोग रिव्यू का इंतजार कर सकते हैं (Temple)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST

3 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: Zomato के फाउंडर दीपिंदर गोयल ने अपने नए प्रोडक्ट टेंपल की महंगी कीमत को लेकर हो रही आलोचनाओं का नया जवाब दिया है. उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के जरिए किए गए एक पोस्ट के जरिए बिल्कुल साफ कहा कि Temple को भारत के लिए नहीं बनाया गया है. ये दुनिया के लिए है यानी इसे ग्लोबल मार्केट को ध्यान में रखते हुए बनाया गया है. इसकी कीमत 85,000 रुपये है और भारत में इसके बिकने की संभावना शायद एक प्रतिशत ही है.

टेंपल क्या है और विवाद क्यों है?

टेंपल एक छोटा सा वियरएबल डिवाइस है. इसे सिर के किनारे पर चिपकाया जाता है. कंपनी का दावा है कि इसके ऑप्टिकल सेंसर्स दिमाग में खून के बहाव यानी ब्लड फ्लो से जुड़ें सिग्नल्स को ट्रैक करते हैं. ब्रेनफ्लो फीचर दिमाग के खून के बहाव में बदलाव देखता है, लेकिन दीपिंदर गोयल ने कहा कि इसकी असली मुख्य बात Entropy है. उन्होंने Roomdeaf AI नाम का नया टर्म भी पेश किया. ये प्राइवेसी को ध्यान में रखकर बनाया गया कंपेनियन डिवाइस है. टेंपल सिर्फ फिटनेस और एआई डिवाइस है, यह कोई एआई प्रोडक्ट नहीं है. ये कोई बीमारी डायग्नोज या रोक नहीं सकता और न ही डॉक्टर्स की जगह ले सकता है.

दीपिंदर गोयल के इस प्रोडक्ट पर कई डॉक्टर्स ने सवाल उठाए और इस प्रोडक्ट को बनाने में लगी विज्ञान के बारे में पूछा. खासकर The Liver Doc के नाम से जाने जाने वाले डॉक्टर Cyriac Abby Philips ने पूछा कि कनपटी के पास लगा सेंसर दिमाग के अंदर का खून का बहाव कैसे नाप सकता है. उन्होंने रिसर्च के तरीके और पीर-रिव्यूड सबूतों की कमी पर भी सवाल किए.

दीपिंदर गोयल का जवाब

दीपिंदर गोयल ने पिछले कुछ दिनों में कई जवाब दिए, लेकिन दीवाली के मौके पर लोगों को दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए एक पोस्ट किया और लिखा कि Temple भारत के लिए नहीं है. ये ग्लोबल मार्केट के लिए है. इसकी कीमत ज्यादा लग रही है तो उसके लिए माफी चाहता हूं. इसमें बहुत मेहनत लगी है, इसलिए जो इसकी वैल्यू समझते हैं, वो ही इसे खरीदें. बाकी यूज़र रिव्यू का इंतजार कर सकते हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय स्टार्टअप होने के नाते सपोर्ट मत दीजिए. हम ग्लोबल कंपटीशन चाहते हैं, हमें नेशनलिस्ट सपोर्ट की जरूरत नहीं है.

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि सोशल मीडिया टेंपल का रेगुलेटर नहीं है. जहां जरूरत होगी वहां रेगुलेटरी क्लियरेंस ले लेंगे. साइंटिफिक सबूत के लिए लोग पीयर-रिव्यूड रिसर्च का इंतजार कर सकते हैं और अगर तब भी विश्वास न करें तो ये उनकी मर्जी है.

टेंपल को प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है और इसकी शिपिंग 2027 में शुरू होगी. दीपिंदर गोयल का फोकस साफ है कि वो ग्लोबल लेवल पर कॉम्पिट करना चाहते हैं और आलोचनाओं के बावजूद कंपनी अपने दावों पर कायम है.

TAGGED:

TEMPLE DEEPINDER GOYAL
TEMPLE WEARABLE
DEEPINDER GOYAL TEMPLE
TEMPLE DEVICE CONTROVERSY
BRAINFLOW TEMPLE

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