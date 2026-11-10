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Anthropic ने लॉन्च किए Claude Fable 5.2 और Mythos 5.2, कीमत घटी और रफ्तार 30% तक बढ़ी

फेबल 5.2 सभी पेड प्लान पर आया है, जबकि माइथोस 5.2 सिर्फ साइबर सिक्योरिटी और बायोमेडिकल रिसर्च वाले जांचे-परखे संगठनों को मिलेगा.

Fable 5.2 is now available at $8 per million tokens for input and $40 per million tokens for output, with responses up to 30% faster.
फेबल 5.2 अब 8 डॉलर इनपुट और 40 डॉलर आउटपुट प्रति 10 लाख टोकन पर मिलेगा, जवाब 30% तक तेज. (Anthropic)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 10, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST

3 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: एआई कंपनी एंथ्रोपिक (Anthropic) ने सोमवार, 9 नवंबर को दो नए एआई मॉडल लॉन्च किए हैं. इनके नाम क्लॉड फेबल 5.2 (Claude Fable 5.2) और क्लॉड माइथोस 5.2 (Claude Mythos 5.2) हैं. कंपनी का कहना है कि इन नए एआई मॉडल्स को मुश्किल चैलेंजेंस के लिए बनाया गया है. कोडिंग, रीजनिंग और विज़न यानी पिक्चर्स को समझने में ये मॉडल्स बेहतर हुए हैं और ये पहले से ज्यादा दवाब देते हैं. ये सितंबर में आए 5.1 वर्जन के अगले मॉडल हैं.

Fable 5.2 सभी पेड प्लान यानी प्रो, मैक्स, टीम और एंटरप्राइज पर मिल रहा है. डेवलपर इसे API पर claude-fable-5-2 नाम से ले सकते हैं. कंपनी का कहना है कि इसमें साइबर सुरक्षा और बायोलॉजी के गलत इस्तेमाल को रोकने वाले मजबूत सेफगार्ड हैं. माइथोस 5.2 सिर्फ उन संगठनों को मिलेगा, जो साइबर सिक्योरिटी या बायोमेडिकल रिसर्च करते हैं. दोनों असल में एक ही मॉडल हैं, फर्क सिर्फ सिक्योरिटी मैनेजमेंट का है.

तेज भी, सस्ता भी

एंथ्रोपिक का दावा है कि ये मॉडल 5.1 एआई मॉडल की तुलना में 30% तक तेज जवाब देते हैं. फेबल 5.2 की कीमत 10 लाख इनपुट टोकन पर 10 डॉलर से घटकर 8 डॉलर और आउटपुट पर 50 से 40 डॉलर हो गई है. टेकक्रंच की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, यह GPT-6 Astra से सस्ता है और ज़ीरो डेटा रिटेंशन (ZDR) नीति के साथ भी चलता है.

कंपनी के मुताबिक, रिलीज़ से पहले की टेस्ट में मॉडल्स ने इंजीनियर्स के लिए नामुमकिन सॉफ्टवेयर माइग्रेशन पूरे किए, तीन काम करने वाले इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस बनाए और ब्लैक होल की फिजिक्स की दो खुली समस्याएं सुलझाईं. फर्मा के आखिरी प्रमेय (Fermat's Last Theorem) का प्रमाण 30 घंटे में कंप्यूटर से जांचने लायक बना. Fable 5.2 आर्टिफिशियल एनालिसिस की लीडरबोर्ड पर गूगल के जेमिनी 4 कार्बन (Gemini 4 Carbon) को पीछे छोड़कर पहले नंबर पर रहा.

सुरक्षा पर सवाल बाकी

यह लॉन्च मेटर (METR) की रिपोर्ट के बाद आया, जिसके मुताबिक एंथ्रोपिक के मॉडल करीब डबल स्पीड के साथ बेहतर हो रहे हैं. हालांकि, अनिश्चितता काफी है. कंपनी का मानना है कि दोनों मॉडल अक्सर शक जताते हैं कि उनकी जांच हो रही है, इसलिए असली हालात में उनका व्यवहार चेक करना कठिन है. फिज़िकल सुपरइंटेलिजेंस ने 6 नवंबर को दावा किया है कि एंथ्रोपिक के एक गैर-सार्वजनिक मॉडल से उसने एरोनसन-अंबैनिस अनुमान का रिजल्ट निकाला. हालांकि, एंथ्रोपिक ने बताया नहीं है कि वो मॉडल Fable 5.2 था या नहीं.

TAGGED:

ANTHROPIC
CLAUDE FABLE 5 2
CLAUDE MYTHOS 5 2
ANTHROPIC NEW AI MODEL
ANTHROPIC CLAUDE PRICING

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