Anthropic ने लॉन्च किए Claude Fable 5.2 और Mythos 5.2, कीमत घटी और रफ्तार 30% तक बढ़ी
फेबल 5.2 सभी पेड प्लान पर आया है, जबकि माइथोस 5.2 सिर्फ साइबर सिक्योरिटी और बायोमेडिकल रिसर्च वाले जांचे-परखे संगठनों को मिलेगा.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
हैदराबाद: एआई कंपनी एंथ्रोपिक (Anthropic) ने सोमवार, 9 नवंबर को दो नए एआई मॉडल लॉन्च किए हैं. इनके नाम क्लॉड फेबल 5.2 (Claude Fable 5.2) और क्लॉड माइथोस 5.2 (Claude Mythos 5.2) हैं. कंपनी का कहना है कि इन नए एआई मॉडल्स को मुश्किल चैलेंजेंस के लिए बनाया गया है. कोडिंग, रीजनिंग और विज़न यानी पिक्चर्स को समझने में ये मॉडल्स बेहतर हुए हैं और ये पहले से ज्यादा दवाब देते हैं. ये सितंबर में आए 5.1 वर्जन के अगले मॉडल हैं.
Fable 5.2 सभी पेड प्लान यानी प्रो, मैक्स, टीम और एंटरप्राइज पर मिल रहा है. डेवलपर इसे API पर claude-fable-5-2 नाम से ले सकते हैं. कंपनी का कहना है कि इसमें साइबर सुरक्षा और बायोलॉजी के गलत इस्तेमाल को रोकने वाले मजबूत सेफगार्ड हैं. माइथोस 5.2 सिर्फ उन संगठनों को मिलेगा, जो साइबर सिक्योरिटी या बायोमेडिकल रिसर्च करते हैं. दोनों असल में एक ही मॉडल हैं, फर्क सिर्फ सिक्योरिटी मैनेजमेंट का है.
Introducing Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2, designed to tackle the most daunting technical challenges. They’re capable collaborators on ambitious projects in many fields, and show improvements in areas like coding, reasoning, and vision. https://t.co/jP0AutLxXb— Claude (@claudeai) November 9, 2026
तेज भी, सस्ता भी
एंथ्रोपिक का दावा है कि ये मॉडल 5.1 एआई मॉडल की तुलना में 30% तक तेज जवाब देते हैं. फेबल 5.2 की कीमत 10 लाख इनपुट टोकन पर 10 डॉलर से घटकर 8 डॉलर और आउटपुट पर 50 से 40 डॉलर हो गई है. टेकक्रंच की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, यह GPT-6 Astra से सस्ता है और ज़ीरो डेटा रिटेंशन (ZDR) नीति के साथ भी चलता है.
During pre-release testing, Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 worked on ambitious projects in many different fields. Here are a few. From a one-paragraph prompt, Fable 5.2 designed three working electronic devices, including this home voice assistant hub. https://t.co/efOYdhRr7K— Claude (@claudeai) November 9, 2026
कंपनी के मुताबिक, रिलीज़ से पहले की टेस्ट में मॉडल्स ने इंजीनियर्स के लिए नामुमकिन सॉफ्टवेयर माइग्रेशन पूरे किए, तीन काम करने वाले इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस बनाए और ब्लैक होल की फिजिक्स की दो खुली समस्याएं सुलझाईं. फर्मा के आखिरी प्रमेय (Fermat's Last Theorem) का प्रमाण 30 घंटे में कंप्यूटर से जांचने लायक बना. Fable 5.2 आर्टिफिशियल एनालिसिस की लीडरबोर्ड पर गूगल के जेमिनी 4 कार्बन (Gemini 4 Carbon) को पीछे छोड़कर पहले नंबर पर रहा.
Anthropic has released Claude Fable 5.2, taking the #1 spot on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index v5 at 65, led by gains in science, knowledge, and coding At max effort it scores 65, 5 points ahead of Gemini 4 Carbon (high, 60) and 6 ahead of Claude Opus 5.5 (max, 59). Gains are driven by scientific reasoning, knowledge and FrontierCode 2.0, and roughly matching Opus 5.5 on AA-Briefcase and Terminal-Bench 4.0. Priced at $8/$40 per 1M input/output tokens, a 20% reduction from Fable 5.1, Claude Fable 5.2 averages a Cost per Task of $26.5 with max effort, a ~2.6x increase compared to Opus 5.5 (max, $10.0) and ~2x compared to Fable 5.1 (max, $12.99) Key takeaways: ➤ Claude Fable 5.2 leads 5 of the 9 evaluations in the Intelligence Index: At max effort, Fable 5.2 scores 65, ahead of Gemini 4 Carbon (high, 60), Claude Opus 5.5 (max, 59) and GPT-6 Astra (max, 57), and ~15 points above Claude Fable 5.1 (max, 49). It sets the highest scores on HLE-Diamond (80%, previous best 69% from Gemini 4 Carbon), AA-Omniscience v1.1 (67, previous best 54 from Gemini 4 Carbon), Terminal-Bench-Science (73%, previous best 65% from Gemini 4 Carbon), CritPt v2 hard subset (77%, previous best 72% from GPT-6 Astra) and FrontierCode 2.0 (49%, previous best 46% from Claude Opus 5.5) ➤ Less progress in agentic knowledge work and terminal coding: Claude Fable 5.2 improves on Fable 5.1 across capabilities, but sometimes only to Opus 5.5 levels. It reaches 1785 Elo on AA-Briefcase, within the confidence interval of Opus 5.5 (1800) and just behind Claude Sonnet 5.5 (1813). On GDP.pdf it reaches 24% all-pass against 26% for Opus 5.5. On Terminal-Bench 4.0 it scores 60%, level with Opus 5.5 and behind Kimi K3.1 Pro (67%), Gemini 4 Carbon (65%) and Sonnet 5.5 (64%). AutomationBench-AA is an exception, at 76% against 70% for Opus 5.5, narrowly behind Gemini 4 Carbon, 78% ➤ Lower efforts still take leading positions: With high and xhigh effort, Claude Fable 5.2 scores 62, ahead of every other model at any effort, using 98k output tokens per task against 173k for Opus 5.5 (max). At max effort Fable 5.2 costs ~2.6x more than Opus 5.5, but at lower effort settings it can outperform Opus 5.5 at lower cost per task Other model details: ➤ Context window: 1 million tokens with image and text input ➤ Pricing: $8/$40 per 1M input/output tokens; cache writes $10 with 5-minute TTL, $16 with 1-hour TTL, and cache reads $0.20 ➤ Effort settings: five (low, medium, high, xhigh, max). Intelligence Index evaluations were run at all five with Anthropic's default fallback enabled Congratulations to @AnthropicAI on this impressive release!— Artificial Analysis (@ArtificialAnlys) November 9, 2026
सुरक्षा पर सवाल बाकी
यह लॉन्च मेटर (METR) की रिपोर्ट के बाद आया, जिसके मुताबिक एंथ्रोपिक के मॉडल करीब डबल स्पीड के साथ बेहतर हो रहे हैं. हालांकि, अनिश्चितता काफी है. कंपनी का मानना है कि दोनों मॉडल अक्सर शक जताते हैं कि उनकी जांच हो रही है, इसलिए असली हालात में उनका व्यवहार चेक करना कठिन है. फिज़िकल सुपरइंटेलिजेंस ने 6 नवंबर को दावा किया है कि एंथ्रोपिक के एक गैर-सार्वजनिक मॉडल से उसने एरोनसन-अंबैनिस अनुमान का रिजल्ट निकाला. हालांकि, एंथ्रोपिक ने बताया नहीं है कि वो मॉडल Fable 5.2 था या नहीं.