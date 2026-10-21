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दिल्ली के सीलमपुर थाने के ठीक सामने पार्क में युवक की चाकू गोदकर हत्या, पुलिस ने दो नाबालिगों समेत 6 आरोपियों को दबोचा

उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के सीलमपुर थाना पुलिस ने चाकू से हमला कर युवक की हत्या मामले में छह आरोपियों को पकड़ा है. इनमें दो नाबालिग हैं.

21 Year Old Subhan Stabbed to Death at Seelampur's Central Park in Northeast Delhi
सांकेतिक तस्‍वीर (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Delhi Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST

3 Min Read
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नई दिल्‍ली: उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के सीलमपुर थाना पुलिस ने चाकू से हमला कर युवक की हत्या के मामले में छह आरोपियों को पकड़ा है. इनमें दो नाबालिग शामिल हैं. 20 अक्टूबर की रात सेंट्रल पार्क में धूम्रपान करने को लेकर हुए विवाद में सुभान (20) पर चाकू से हमला किया गया था. घायल को जेपीसी अस्पताल से जीटीबी अस्पताल रेफर किया गया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई. पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज और अन्य साक्ष्यों की मदद से आरोपियों की पहचान की वारदात में इस्तेमाल चाकू और कपड़े बरामद किए गए हैं.

सेंट्रल पार्क में बेंच पर बैठे 21 वर्षीय सुभान पर बदमाशों ने किए कई वार, गंभीर हालत में GTB अस्पताल किया गया था रेफर इलाज के दौरान मौत उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के थाना सीलमपुर क्षेत्र में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने चाकुओं से हमला कर 21 वर्षीय युवक की जान ले ली. सीलमपुर थाने से चंद कदम की दूरी पर स्थित सेंट्रल पार्क में रात के समय हुई इस वारदात से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई.

हमले के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए. गंभीर रूप से घायल युवक ने उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया. मृतक की पहचान सुभान के रूप में हुई है. वह नूरे इलाही इलाके का रहने वाला था और सीलमपुर मार्केट में एक कपड़े की दुकान पर काम करता था. बताया जा रहा है कि दुकान बंद करने के बाद सुभान सेंट्रल पार्क में एक बेंच पर बैठा हुआ था. इसी दौरान कुछ बदमाश वहां पहुंचे और उस पर चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ कई वार कर दिए. हमले में वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया. वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए.

डीसीपी राहुल अलवाल ने कहा थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायल युवक को तत्काल जग प्रवेश चंद्र अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया. वहां उसकी गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए डॉक्टरों ने उसे गुरु तेग बहादुर (GTB) अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया. हालांकि, उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई. मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर फॉरेंसिक टीम को भी बुलाया. टीम ने मौके से साक्ष्य जुटाए. फिलहाल हमले के पीछे की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकी है और आरोपियों की पहचान को लेकर भी स्थिति साफ नहीं है. पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है और वारदात से जुड़े सभी पहलुओं की पड़ताल की जा रही है.

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TAGGED:

SEELAMPUR MURDER CASE
DELHI STABBING INCIDENT
NORTHEAST DELHI CRIME
सीलमपुर चाकू से हमला
SEELAMPUR MURDER CASE

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