दिल्ली के सीलमपुर थाने के ठीक सामने पार्क में युवक की चाकू गोदकर हत्या, पुलिस ने दो नाबालिगों समेत 6 आरोपियों को दबोचा
उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के सीलमपुर थाना पुलिस ने चाकू से हमला कर युवक की हत्या मामले में छह आरोपियों को पकड़ा है. इनमें दो नाबालिग हैं.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
नई दिल्ली: उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के सीलमपुर थाना पुलिस ने चाकू से हमला कर युवक की हत्या के मामले में छह आरोपियों को पकड़ा है. इनमें दो नाबालिग शामिल हैं. 20 अक्टूबर की रात सेंट्रल पार्क में धूम्रपान करने को लेकर हुए विवाद में सुभान (20) पर चाकू से हमला किया गया था. घायल को जेपीसी अस्पताल से जीटीबी अस्पताल रेफर किया गया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई. पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज और अन्य साक्ष्यों की मदद से आरोपियों की पहचान की वारदात में इस्तेमाल चाकू और कपड़े बरामद किए गए हैं.
सेंट्रल पार्क में बेंच पर बैठे 21 वर्षीय सुभान पर बदमाशों ने किए कई वार, गंभीर हालत में GTB अस्पताल किया गया था रेफर इलाज के दौरान मौत उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के थाना सीलमपुर क्षेत्र में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने चाकुओं से हमला कर 21 वर्षीय युवक की जान ले ली. सीलमपुर थाने से चंद कदम की दूरी पर स्थित सेंट्रल पार्क में रात के समय हुई इस वारदात से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई.
हमले के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए. गंभीर रूप से घायल युवक ने उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया. मृतक की पहचान सुभान के रूप में हुई है. वह नूरे इलाही इलाके का रहने वाला था और सीलमपुर मार्केट में एक कपड़े की दुकान पर काम करता था. बताया जा रहा है कि दुकान बंद करने के बाद सुभान सेंट्रल पार्क में एक बेंच पर बैठा हुआ था. इसी दौरान कुछ बदमाश वहां पहुंचे और उस पर चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ कई वार कर दिए. हमले में वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया. वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए.
Delhi Police say, "On 20.10.2026, at about 10:48 PM, information was received at PS Seelampur from JPC Hospital regarding the admission of a male, identified as Subhan (20 years) with stab injuries. Police team immediately reached JPC Hospital, Shastri Park, Delhi, where the injured was found unconscious and undergoing treatment. He was subsequently referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment. At the hospital, Mohsin (30 years), a friend of the victim, stated that on 20.10.2026, at about 9 PM, he was smoking with the victim in Central Park when 5–6 unknown boys objected to their smoking, leading to a scuffle. During the altercation, the boys allegedly attacked Subhan with a knife and fled from the spot. Mohsin immediately shifted the injured to JPC Hospital. Accordingly, a case dated 21.10.2026, u/s 109(1)/3(5) BNS, was registered at PS Seelampur, and investigation was taken up. A dedicated team led by Inspr. Abhishek, SHO/PS Seelampur, comprising Insp. Deepak Bhardwaj, SI Sudhanshu, SI Shivam, SI Manjeet, ASI Dharmender, HCs Manish, Ajeet, Sohanveer and Sandeep, Dinesh and Constables Nitin, Paramjeet and Omashish, under the supervision of Shri Sushil Kumar, ACP/Seelampur, worked meticulously to identify the persons involved. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was scanned and analysed, and evidence was collected from multiple sources. Through sustained investigation and diligent efforts, six persons, including two Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), were apprehended. The apprehended persons are as follows: 1.Aman Khan @ Arshu (21 years), S/o Akhtar Khan, R/o New Seelampur, Delhi. 2.Afzal Khan (18 years), S/o Salimuddin, R/o New Seelampur, Delhi. 3.Abdul Momin (18 years), S/o Abdul Naim, R/o Gautampuri, Delhi. 4.Shoaib Mirza (18 years), S/o Amanat Beg, R/o New Seelampur, Delhi. 5.Two CCLs, aged about 17 years. Recovery: One knife allegedly used in the commission of the crime and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident were recovered. Subsequently, information was received from GTB Hospital that the injured, Subhan, had succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Accordingly, Section 103(1) BNS was added to the case. Further investigation is underway."— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026
डीसीपी राहुल अलवाल ने कहा थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायल युवक को तत्काल जग प्रवेश चंद्र अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया. वहां उसकी गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए डॉक्टरों ने उसे गुरु तेग बहादुर (GTB) अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया. हालांकि, उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई. मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर फॉरेंसिक टीम को भी बुलाया. टीम ने मौके से साक्ष्य जुटाए. फिलहाल हमले के पीछे की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकी है और आरोपियों की पहचान को लेकर भी स्थिति साफ नहीं है. पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है और वारदात से जुड़े सभी पहलुओं की पड़ताल की जा रही है.
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