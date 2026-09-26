राममंदिर और UCC पर VHP का बयान, जैन बोले-विशेष एजेंडे का हिस्सा थे चढ़ावा मामले में आरोप
विश्व हिंदू परिषद के संयुक्त महासचिव सुरेंद्र जैन ने राम मंदिर दान चोरी और UCC जैसे अहम मसलों पर बयान दिया.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
जयपुर: अयोध्या के श्रीराम मंदिर चढ़ावे में कथित गबन मामले को लेकर विश्व हिंदू परिषद (VHP) के संयुक्त महासचिव सुरेंद्र जैन ने जयपुर में एक न्यूज एजेंसी से बातचीत की. उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रस्ट और उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से मामले में किए गए वादे पूरे किए गए हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि मामले में 90 दिनों के भीतर चार्जशीट दाखिल की गई और सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है.
VHP के संयुक्त महासचिव सुरेंद्र जैन ने कहा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मामले की जांच के लिए SIT का गठन किया. SIT फिलहाल जांच कर रही है. SIT की ओर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में स्टेटस रिपोर्ट भी दाखिल की जा चुकी है. जैन के मुताबिक, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि अगर किसी व्यक्ति को अब भी मामले को लेकर कोई शिकायत या आरोप है तो वह SIT या सुप्रीम कोर्ट के समक्ष अपनी बात रख सकता है.
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जिन वस्तुओं के गायब होने का आरोप, वे सुरक्षित: VHP नेता ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट की महत्वपूर्ण टिप्पणी यह है कि जिन वस्तुओं के गायब होने का आरोप लगाया गया था, वे सभी वस्तुएं सुरक्षित हैं और उनका हिसाब मौजूद है. उन्होंने कहा कि मामले में आठ लोगों की पहचान की गई है और इनके अलावा कोई अन्य आरोपी नहीं है. जैन ने आरोप लगाया कि राम मंदिर चढ़ावा मामले में लगाए आरोप विशेष एजेंडे का हिस्सा थे. मामले में बार-बार अलग-अलग लोगों के नाम लिए गए और संतों को अपमानित करने के प्रयास किए गए. उन्होंने कहा कि अब इस मामले को समाप्त किया जाना चाहिए. जैन ने कहा कि VHP किसी भी व्यक्ति को बचाने का प्रयास नहीं कर रही है, चाहे वह कोई भी हो.अगर किसी के पास कोई आरोप या शिकायत है तो उसे SIT या सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने रखना चाहिए और जांच तथा अदालत के फैसले का पालन करना चाहिए.
#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: On the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Joint General Secretary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Surendra Jain says, "The promises made by the Trust and the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the theft case have been fulfilled. A charge sheet has been filed within 90 days, and all the perpetrators have been apprehended. The Supreme Court has also constituted an SIT, which is currently at work; a status report has already been submitted. The Supreme Court has further stated that if anyone still harbors grievances or allegations despite this, they are free to approach either the Court or the SIT. A significant observation made by the Supreme Court is that all the items alleged to be missing are actually intact and accounted for. There are no accused persons other than the eight individuals already identified; the Supreme Court itself affirms this. The implication is clear: all the allegations leveled were fabricated and part of a specific agenda—with people repeatedly invoking names. Attempts were made to insult revered saints. It is time to put an end to this... We have no intention of shielding anyone, regardless of who they are. If there are allegations, one should approach the SIT or the Supreme Court and abide by their decisions."— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026
संविधान में UCC लागू करने का स्पष्ट प्रावधान: केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के 2029 से पहले NDA के सभी 21 राज्यों में समान नागरिक संहिता लागू करने के बयान पर सुरेंद्र जैन बोले, भारतीय संविधान में समान नागरिक संहिता लागू करने का स्पष्ट उल्लेख है. उन्होंने दावा किया कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पांच अलग-अलग मौकों पर UCC को लेकर टिप्पणी की है.
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राजस्थान में यूसीसी की दिशा में बढ़ाया कदम: सुरेंद्र जैन ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने UCC के अभाव को अलगाववाद से जोड़ते हुए इसे रोकने के लिए समान नागरिक संहिता को एक उपाय बताया है. BJP सरकार और उसके नेतृत्व ने संविधान तथा न्यायपालिका के निर्देशों का सम्मान करते हुए अपने शासित राज्यों में UCC लागू करने की प्रतिबद्धता जताई है. उन्होंने उत्तराखंड का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा, वहां UCC लागू किया और उनके अनुसार इसको लेकर किसी तरह का बड़ा विरोध या विद्रोह नहीं हुआ. अब राजस्थान ने भी इस दिशा में कदम आगे बढ़ाया है. 2029 तक BJP शासित राज्यों में UCC लागू किया जाएगा.
#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: On Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying UCC in all 21 NDA states before 2029, Joint General Secretary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Surendra Jain says, " the indian constitution clearly states that a uniform civil code should be implemented. on five separate occasions, the supreme court has observed that the absence of a uniform civil code fosters separatism and that its implementation is the remedy to curb this trend. those who had made promises and played a role in drafting the constitution have today retreated from this constitutional obligation. i would like to congratulate the bjp government and its leadership; respecting the constitution and the directives of the judiciary, they have pledged to implement the ucc in all bjp-ruled states—and they have not merely made a promise. they pioneered it in uttarakhand, where the experiment has been successful—met with neither opposition nor rebellion. now, rajasthan has taken a step forward. naturally, it will be implemented in all bjp-ruled states by 2029. we appeal to other political parties not to oppose this but to move forward; it is the need of the hour... the constitution of india stands above any sharia law or religious law. therefore, a uniform civil code must be implemented, and all parties should set aside partisan politics to prioritize the national interest..."<="" p>— ani (@ani) September 26, 2026
राजनीतिक दल UCC का विरोध न करें: VHP के संयुक्त महासचिव ने अन्य राजनीतिक दलों से UCC का विरोध नहीं करने की अपील की. उन्होंने कहा, सभी दलों को राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर राष्ट्रीय हित को प्राथमिकता देनी चाहिए. जैन ने कहा कि भारतीय संविधान सर्वोच्च है. किसी भी धार्मिक कानून या शरिया कानून से ऊपर है. समान नागरिक संहिता लागू होनी चाहिए. सभी राजनीतिक दलों को दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर इस दिशा में आगे बढ़ना चाहिए.
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