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राममंदिर और UCC पर VHP का बयान, जैन बोले-विशेष एजेंडे का हिस्सा थे चढ़ावा मामले में आरोप

विश्व हिंदू परिषद के संयुक्त महासचिव सुरेंद्र जैन ने राम मंदिर दान चोरी और UCC जैसे अहम मसलों पर बयान दिया.

Surendra Jain, Joint General Secretary, VHP
सुरेंद्र जैन, संयुक्त महासचिव, विहिप (ETV Bharat Jaipur)
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By ETV Bharat Rajasthan Team

Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST

4 Min Read
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जयपुर: अयोध्या के श्रीराम मंदिर चढ़ावे में कथित गबन मामले को लेकर विश्व हिंदू परिषद (VHP) के संयुक्त महासचिव सुरेंद्र जैन ने जयपुर में एक न्यूज एजेंसी से बातचीत की. उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रस्ट और उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से मामले में किए गए वादे पूरे किए गए हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि मामले में 90 दिनों के भीतर चार्जशीट दाखिल की गई और सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है.

VHP के संयुक्त महासचिव सुरेंद्र जैन ने कहा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मामले की जांच के लिए SIT का गठन किया. SIT फिलहाल जांच कर रही है. SIT की ओर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में स्टेटस रिपोर्ट भी दाखिल की जा चुकी है. जैन के मुताबिक, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि अगर किसी व्यक्ति को अब भी मामले को लेकर कोई शिकायत या आरोप है तो वह SIT या सुप्रीम कोर्ट के समक्ष अपनी बात रख सकता है.

पढ़ें:धर्मांतरण मुद्दे पर विहिप पदाधिकारियों ने की सीएम भजनलाल से मुलाकात, कठोर कानून बनाने की मांग

जिन वस्तुओं के गायब होने का आरोप, वे सुरक्षित: VHP नेता ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट की महत्वपूर्ण टिप्पणी यह है कि जिन वस्तुओं के गायब होने का आरोप लगाया गया था, वे सभी वस्तुएं सुरक्षित हैं और उनका हिसाब मौजूद है. उन्होंने कहा कि मामले में आठ लोगों की पहचान की गई है और इनके अलावा कोई अन्य आरोपी नहीं है. जैन ने आरोप लगाया कि राम मंदिर चढ़ावा मामले में लगाए आरोप विशेष एजेंडे का हिस्सा थे. मामले में बार-बार अलग-अलग लोगों के नाम लिए गए और संतों को अपमानित करने के प्रयास किए गए. उन्होंने कहा कि अब इस मामले को समाप्त किया जाना चाहिए. जैन ने कहा कि VHP किसी भी व्यक्ति को बचाने का प्रयास नहीं कर रही है, चाहे वह कोई भी हो.अगर किसी के पास कोई आरोप या शिकायत है तो उसे SIT या सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने रखना चाहिए और जांच तथा अदालत के फैसले का पालन करना चाहिए.

संविधान में UCC लागू करने का स्पष्ट प्रावधान: केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के 2029 से पहले NDA के सभी 21 राज्यों में समान नागरिक संहिता लागू करने के बयान पर सुरेंद्र जैन बोले, भारतीय संविधान में समान नागरिक संहिता लागू करने का स्पष्ट उल्लेख है. उन्होंने दावा किया कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पांच अलग-अलग मौकों पर UCC को लेकर टिप्पणी की है.

पढ़ें:सरकार बदलने पर भी लव जिहाद और लैंड जिहाद पर कार्रवाई में ढिलाई, सरकार बनाए कड़े कानून : विहिप

राजस्थान में यूसीसी की दिशा में बढ़ाया कदम: सुरेंद्र जैन ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने UCC के अभाव को अलगाववाद से जोड़ते हुए इसे रोकने के लिए समान नागरिक संहिता को एक उपाय बताया है. BJP सरकार और उसके नेतृत्व ने संविधान तथा न्यायपालिका के निर्देशों का सम्मान करते हुए अपने शासित राज्यों में UCC लागू करने की प्रतिबद्धता जताई है. उन्होंने उत्तराखंड का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा, वहां UCC लागू किया और उनके अनुसार इसको लेकर किसी तरह का बड़ा विरोध या विद्रोह नहीं हुआ. अब राजस्थान ने भी इस दिशा में कदम आगे बढ़ाया है. 2029 तक BJP शासित राज्यों में UCC लागू किया जाएगा.

राजनीतिक दल UCC का विरोध न करें: VHP के संयुक्त महासचिव ने अन्य राजनीतिक दलों से UCC का विरोध नहीं करने की अपील की. उन्होंने कहा, सभी दलों को राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर राष्ट्रीय हित को प्राथमिकता देनी चाहिए. जैन ने कहा कि भारतीय संविधान सर्वोच्च है. किसी भी धार्मिक कानून या शरिया कानून से ऊपर है. समान नागरिक संहिता लागू होनी चाहिए. सभी राजनीतिक दलों को दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर इस दिशा में आगे बढ़ना चाहिए.

पढ़ें:बजरंग दल का धर्मांतरण का आरोप: विदेशी विषयक अधिनियम के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज

पढ़ें:कोटा में धर्मांतरण का आरोप, ईसाई समुदाय के विदेशी नागरिक को पुलिस ने सुरक्षा में लिया, JIC करेगी पूछताछ

पढ़ें: विधानसभा मानसून सत्र : विपक्ष के हंगामे और बॉयकॉट के बीच UCC विधेयक पेश, सदन की कार्यवाही अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित

TAGGED:

VHP JOINT GS SURENDRA JAIN
THEFT OF RAM MANDIR DONATIONS
ADVOCACY FOR UCC
अयोध्या के राममंदिर में दान चोरी
VHP ON RAM MANDIR AND UCC

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