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टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग केस की जांच का हॉटस्पॉट बना हरियाणा का सोनीपत, अब तक 6 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

मुंबई में टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग मामले में अब तक सोनीपत के रहने वाले 6 युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है.

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टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग केस की जांच का हॉटस्पॉट बना हरियाणा का सोनीपत (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Haryana Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST

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Updated : October 21, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST

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सोनीपत : मुंबई में अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर फायरिंग के मामले में पुलिस ने अब तक सोनीपत के रहने वाले 6 युवकों को अरेस्ट किया है जिसमें फायरिंग से जुड़े दो मुख्य आरोपी शामिल हैं.

तीन मुख्य आरोपी पकड़े गए : टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर पांच से सात राउंड फायरिंग हुई थी जिसके बाद तीन आरोपी मुंबई से भाग निकले थे लेकिन पुलिस ने करीब 15 घंटे के भीतर उन्हें राजस्थान के कोटा में एक ट्रेन से पकड़ लिया. पुलिस ने सोनीपत के रहने वाले दो मुख्य आरोपियों को राजस्थान के कोटा रेलवे स्टेशन से गिरफ्तार किया. पहले ख़बर आई कि दोनों में से एक आरोपी नाबालिग है लेकिन मुंबई पुलिस ने बाद में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर साफ कर दिया कि गिरफ्तार किए गए 3 आरोपियों में से कोई आरोपी नाबालिग नहीं है. पकड़े गए एक आरोपी की उम्र 18 साल जबकि बाकी दो मुख्य आरोपियों की उम्र 22-22 साल है. गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की पहचान हरियाणा के सोनीपत निवासी फूल सिंह नरेश (18), रेहान (22) और बिहार के बेगूसराय निवासी ऋतिक उर्फ रोशन (22) के रूप में हुई है.

फूल सिंह नरेश के बारे में जानकारी : जांच के दौरान सोनीपत के दो आरोपियों की पिछली गतिविधियों से जुड़ी जानकारी भी सामने आई है. फूल सिंह नरेश हरियाणा के सोनीपत जिले का रहने वाला है और 12वीं पास है. उसके खिलाफ साल 2025 में वाहन चोरी का मामला दर्ज हुआ था. पिता ने बताया कि उनका बेटा पत्थर और टाइल्स लगाने का काम सीख रहा था. उन्हें नहीं पता कि वो कब क्राइम की दुनिया में चला गया और टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग कर बैठा. 13 अक्टूबर को बेटा घर पर ही था, उसके बाद वो कहां चला गया, उन्हें पता नहीं चला. पिता ने कहा कि वे खुद दिव्यांग हैं और किसी तरह मजदूरी कर परिवार का गुजर बसर करते हैं. पिता के मुताबिक उनके बेटे को किसी तरह बहकाकर भी इस मामले में शामिल किया जा सकता है.

रेहान के बारे में जानकारी : दूसरा आरोपी रेहान भी सोनीपत का निवासी है और नौवीं कक्षा तक पढ़ा है. उसके खिलाफ 2026 में आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज हुआ था. रेहान के पिता के मुताबिक वो करीब 10 साल से उनके साथ नहीं रह रहा था और अपनी मां के साथ देवडू गांव में रहता था. उसकी मां एक फैक्ट्री में काम करती हैं और उन्होंने ही उसकी जमानत का इंतजाम किया था. रेहान की मौसी अफसाना ने बताया कि करीब दो सप्ताह पहले उसने फोन करके कहा था कि वह गुरुग्राम में वेल्डिंग का काम सीख रहा है.

समीर भी हिरासत में : अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग के मामले में पुलिस ने रेहान के बचपन के दोस्त समीर को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की है. समीर भी सोनीपत का रहने वाला है. पुलिस के मुताबिक समीर और रेहान पहले भी अवैध हथियार के एक मामले में जेल जा चुके हैं. वहीं, समीर के परिवार का कहना है कि उनका बेटा इस मामले में निर्दोष है. रोती हुई मां ने बेटे की बीमारी का हवाला देते हुए उसके लिए इंसाफ की मांग की है. परिवार का दावा है कि जेल से बाहर आने के बाद समीर की रेहान से कोई मुलाकात नहीं हुई. समीर की मां अपने बेटे को निर्दोष बताते हुए रो पड़ीं. मां ने कहा कि उनके बेटे का इस मामले में कोई दोष नहीं है. उन्होंने बताया कि समीर की एक किडनी नहीं है और उसका इलाज चल रहा है.

कुणाल, सुमित भी गिरफ्तार : टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर फायरिंग के मामले में हथियारों की सप्लाई करने वालों तक पुलिस पहुंच गई है. दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने इस मामले में सोनीपत के गांव रोहणा निवासी कुणाल को गिरफ्तार किया है. कुणाल के साथ ही उसी के गांव के सुमित और उत्तर प्रदेश की दो महिलाओं राधा और बबीता को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है. पुलिस के मुताबिक, हथियारों की सप्लाई में इनकी भूमिका सामने आई है और आरोप है कि दोनों महिलाओं ने ट्रेन के जरिए पिस्तौल मुंबई पहुंचाई थी. कुणाल होटल में नौकरी करता था और उसने दसवीं कक्षा तक पढ़ाई की है. उसके माता-पिता एक निजी कंपनी में काम करते हैं. कुणाल की दादी ने बताया कि उसे बार-बार समझाया जाता था, लेकिन वह उनकी बात नहीं मानता था. दादी के मुताबिक, कुणाल इससे पहले भी दोस्तों के साथ पानीपत जाकर एक आपराधिक वारदात को अंजाम दे चुका था और पहले भी जेल में बंद रहा था. परिवार के अनुसार, जब दिल्ली पुलिस स्पेशल सेल की टीम कुणाल को अपने साथ ले गई, तो उसे पूछताछ के लिए ले जाने की बात कही गई थी. कुणाल के सिर पर चोट भी लगी हुई थी. हालांकि, चोट कैसे लगी, इसकी स्पष्ट जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है.

अंकित भी गिरफ्तार : मुंबई पुलिस ने सोनीपत पुलिस के साथ मिलकर बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए इस हाई-प्रोफाइल मामले में एक और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है. आरोपी की पहचान सोनीपत के बरोदा गांव निवासी अंकित के रूप में हुई है. संयुक्त कार्रवाई के तहत गोहाना पुलिस और मुंबई पुलिस ने मिलकर बरोदा गांव से अंकित को दबोचा. गिरफ्तारी के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने आरोपी को गोहाना कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उसे ट्रांजिट रिमांड पर ले लिया गया है. पुलिस अब उसे मुंबई ले जाकर मामले में आगे की पूछताछ करेगी. जांच में सामने आया है कि आरोपी अंकित कुख्यात गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग के राइट हैंड अनिल पंडित के सीधे संपर्क में था. पुलिस का आरोप है कि अंकित इस पूरी साजिश और प्लानिंग में शामिल था. इसके अलावा, जांच के दौरान यह भी खुलासा हुआ है कि अंकित और अनिल पंडित के बीच पैसों का लेन-देन भी हुआ था, जिसकी गहराई से छानबीन की जा रही है.

अनिल पंडित ने ली थी जिम्मेदारी : इस मामले में जांच का एक अहम पहलू लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग से जुड़ा भी है. पुलिस के मुताबिक, रेहान का संपर्क अनिल पंडित से था, जिसे लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग से जुड़ा बताया जा रहा है. इस गैंग के नाम से सोशल मीडिया पर फायरिंग की जिम्मेदारी लेने का एक दावा भी सामने आया था. पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है. एक कथित ऑडियो क्लिप भी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर वायरल हुई जिसमें पानीपत के रहने वाले गैंगस्टर अनिल पंडित को यह कहते सुना जा सकता है कि टाइगर श्रॉफ को इसलिए निशाना बनाया गया, क्योंकि उसने सलमान खान के साथ काम नहीं करने की चेतावनी को नजरअंदाज किया. सोनीपत से पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पुलिस पूछताछ कर हमले की वजह और इसके पीछे किसी अन्य व्यक्ति या नेटवर्क की भूमिका का पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है.

ये भी पढ़ें - 12वीं पास डंकी रूट से पहुंचा अमेरिका, अब टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग की ली जिम्मेदारी, जानिए कौन है अनिल पंडित ?

ये भी पढ़ें - हरियाणा से 1400 किलोमीटर दूर टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग कर बॉलीवुड को हिला डाला, आखिर कौन है सोनीपत का रेहान ?

ये भी पढ़ें - टाइल्स लगाते-लगाते टाइगर श्रॉफ पर की फायरिंग, नाबालिग के पिता बोले - ना जाने किसने बहकाया ?

Last Updated : October 21, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST

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