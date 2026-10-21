टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग केस की जांच का हॉटस्पॉट बना हरियाणा का सोनीपत, अब तक 6 आरोपी गिरफ्तार
मुंबई में टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग मामले में अब तक सोनीपत के रहने वाले 6 युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST|
Updated : October 21, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
सोनीपत : मुंबई में अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर फायरिंग के मामले में पुलिस ने अब तक सोनीपत के रहने वाले 6 युवकों को अरेस्ट किया है जिसमें फायरिंग से जुड़े दो मुख्य आरोपी शामिल हैं.
तीन मुख्य आरोपी पकड़े गए : टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर पांच से सात राउंड फायरिंग हुई थी जिसके बाद तीन आरोपी मुंबई से भाग निकले थे लेकिन पुलिस ने करीब 15 घंटे के भीतर उन्हें राजस्थान के कोटा में एक ट्रेन से पकड़ लिया. पुलिस ने सोनीपत के रहने वाले दो मुख्य आरोपियों को राजस्थान के कोटा रेलवे स्टेशन से गिरफ्तार किया. पहले ख़बर आई कि दोनों में से एक आरोपी नाबालिग है लेकिन मुंबई पुलिस ने बाद में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर साफ कर दिया कि गिरफ्तार किए गए 3 आरोपियों में से कोई आरोपी नाबालिग नहीं है. पकड़े गए एक आरोपी की उम्र 18 साल जबकि बाकी दो मुख्य आरोपियों की उम्र 22-22 साल है. गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की पहचान हरियाणा के सोनीपत निवासी फूल सिंह नरेश (18), रेहान (22) और बिहार के बेगूसराय निवासी ऋतिक उर्फ रोशन (22) के रूप में हुई है.
फूल सिंह नरेश के बारे में जानकारी : जांच के दौरान सोनीपत के दो आरोपियों की पिछली गतिविधियों से जुड़ी जानकारी भी सामने आई है. फूल सिंह नरेश हरियाणा के सोनीपत जिले का रहने वाला है और 12वीं पास है. उसके खिलाफ साल 2025 में वाहन चोरी का मामला दर्ज हुआ था. पिता ने बताया कि उनका बेटा पत्थर और टाइल्स लगाने का काम सीख रहा था. उन्हें नहीं पता कि वो कब क्राइम की दुनिया में चला गया और टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग कर बैठा. 13 अक्टूबर को बेटा घर पर ही था, उसके बाद वो कहां चला गया, उन्हें पता नहीं चला. पिता ने कहा कि वे खुद दिव्यांग हैं और किसी तरह मजदूरी कर परिवार का गुजर बसर करते हैं. पिता के मुताबिक उनके बेटे को किसी तरह बहकाकर भी इस मामले में शामिल किया जा सकता है.
VIDEO | Tiger Shroff firing incident: Mumbai Police brought three accused from Kota to Mumbai early today. Three accused, Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan, were brought from Kota to Mumbai. The accused underwent medical examinations at GT Hospital and later taken to the Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell unit. #TigerShroff #MumbaiPolice (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026
रेहान के बारे में जानकारी : दूसरा आरोपी रेहान भी सोनीपत का निवासी है और नौवीं कक्षा तक पढ़ा है. उसके खिलाफ 2026 में आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज हुआ था. रेहान के पिता के मुताबिक वो करीब 10 साल से उनके साथ नहीं रह रहा था और अपनी मां के साथ देवडू गांव में रहता था. उसकी मां एक फैक्ट्री में काम करती हैं और उन्होंने ही उसकी जमानत का इंतजाम किया था. रेहान की मौसी अफसाना ने बताया कि करीब दो सप्ताह पहले उसने फोन करके कहा था कि वह गुरुग्राम में वेल्डिंग का काम सीख रहा है.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff | Lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar says, "Regarding the Tiger Shroff firing case, three accused were arrested in Kota and brought here on a 48-hour transit remand. We have argued in court that the accused were already in the custody of the Mumbai Police for these 48 hours. The transit order granted permission strictly for the time required for travel; however, this appears to have been misused. Although the transit order was received around 6:00–6:30 that day, they did not depart immediately. Instead, they changed their plans and stayed overnight. With the involvement of a security agency, they remained there for the entire night—housed in railway quarters alongside the accused—during which time they were interrogated and provided information to the police. The standard procedure in police custody is for the police to conduct interrogations during the day, place the accused in a lock-up at night, and resume questioning the following day. That did not happen here; the accused remained with the police for the entire 48-hour duration. They cooperated fully, sharing everything they knew, which has led to further developments in the investigation... The investigation has progressed: four individuals—two men and two women—have been arrested in Delhi, and two others have been arrested in Haryana and Gujarat. These individuals are currently under transit remand and are in the process of being transported; once they arrive, they will be presented before the court in Mumbai... The judge, after hearing arguments from both sides, granted further custody until the 31st."— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026
समीर भी हिरासत में : अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग के मामले में पुलिस ने रेहान के बचपन के दोस्त समीर को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की है. समीर भी सोनीपत का रहने वाला है. पुलिस के मुताबिक समीर और रेहान पहले भी अवैध हथियार के एक मामले में जेल जा चुके हैं. वहीं, समीर के परिवार का कहना है कि उनका बेटा इस मामले में निर्दोष है. रोती हुई मां ने बेटे की बीमारी का हवाला देते हुए उसके लिए इंसाफ की मांग की है. परिवार का दावा है कि जेल से बाहर आने के बाद समीर की रेहान से कोई मुलाकात नहीं हुई. समीर की मां अपने बेटे को निर्दोष बताते हुए रो पड़ीं. मां ने कहा कि उनके बेटे का इस मामले में कोई दोष नहीं है. उन्होंने बताया कि समीर की एक किडनी नहीं है और उसका इलाज चल रहा है.
कुणाल, सुमित भी गिरफ्तार : टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर फायरिंग के मामले में हथियारों की सप्लाई करने वालों तक पुलिस पहुंच गई है. दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने इस मामले में सोनीपत के गांव रोहणा निवासी कुणाल को गिरफ्तार किया है. कुणाल के साथ ही उसी के गांव के सुमित और उत्तर प्रदेश की दो महिलाओं राधा और बबीता को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है. पुलिस के मुताबिक, हथियारों की सप्लाई में इनकी भूमिका सामने आई है और आरोप है कि दोनों महिलाओं ने ट्रेन के जरिए पिस्तौल मुंबई पहुंचाई थी. कुणाल होटल में नौकरी करता था और उसने दसवीं कक्षा तक पढ़ाई की है. उसके माता-पिता एक निजी कंपनी में काम करते हैं. कुणाल की दादी ने बताया कि उसे बार-बार समझाया जाता था, लेकिन वह उनकी बात नहीं मानता था. दादी के मुताबिक, कुणाल इससे पहले भी दोस्तों के साथ पानीपत जाकर एक आपराधिक वारदात को अंजाम दे चुका था और पहले भी जेल में बंद रहा था. परिवार के अनुसार, जब दिल्ली पुलिस स्पेशल सेल की टीम कुणाल को अपने साथ ले गई, तो उसे पूछताछ के लिए ले जाने की बात कही गई थी. कुणाल के सिर पर चोट भी लगी हुई थी. हालांकि, चोट कैसे लगी, इसकी स्पष्ट जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है.
#WATCH | Delhi | Firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff | Praveen Tripathi (DCP, Special Cell) says, "Yesterday, a special team arrested 4 people, including two women named Radha and Babita and two men named Sumit and Kunal... Having recently been released from jail in connection with another case, Kunal, acting on instructions from Anil Pandit, traveled to Amritsar with his associate, Sumit, to collect weapons from a specific location. With the help of his associate Radha, he then had these weapons transported to Mumbai. In Mumbai, Radha and Babita delivered the weapons to a minor near the railway station... Kunal used Radha and Babita as couriers. He leveraged his personal relationship with Radha to involve her, and they traveled to Mumbai by train, carrying the weapons... Kunal was in contact with Anil Pandit via encrypted communication. Previously, at Anil Pandit’s behest, he had carried out a shooting incident in Panipat. This time, too, he was receiving instructions from Anil Pandit via social media and relaying them further... The instructions concerned logistics: where to pick up the weapons, how to transport them to Mumbai, and to whom they were to be delivered upon arrival..." When asked if any other celebrity was targeted by them, he says, "Nothing of that sort emerged during our interrogation, as these individuals were merely part of the weapon supply network. Their knowledge was limited strictly to where to procure the weapons and where to deliver them..." He adds, "Anil Pandit and Harry Boxer are part of Randeep Malik gang, whose name has recently surfaced in connection with extortion calls and incidents of firing... They were in contact through encrypted channels, from which they received all their instructions, which they then followed... According to our preliminary information, Kunal received Rs 70,000-80,000 for facilitating the movement of the weapons; out of this, about Rs 10,000-12,000 was given to the courier, Babita... Kunal and Sumit are from Sonipat. Radha and Babita are originally from UP, but they were residing in Sonipat, where they were employed in security-related work... These individuals had come into contact only over the last 2-3 weeks for this specific task. They departed from here on the 15th and reached Mumbai on the morning of the 17th; near Dadar railway station, around 11 o'clock, they handed over the minor boy."— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026
अंकित भी गिरफ्तार : मुंबई पुलिस ने सोनीपत पुलिस के साथ मिलकर बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए इस हाई-प्रोफाइल मामले में एक और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है. आरोपी की पहचान सोनीपत के बरोदा गांव निवासी अंकित के रूप में हुई है. संयुक्त कार्रवाई के तहत गोहाना पुलिस और मुंबई पुलिस ने मिलकर बरोदा गांव से अंकित को दबोचा. गिरफ्तारी के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने आरोपी को गोहाना कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उसे ट्रांजिट रिमांड पर ले लिया गया है. पुलिस अब उसे मुंबई ले जाकर मामले में आगे की पूछताछ करेगी. जांच में सामने आया है कि आरोपी अंकित कुख्यात गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग के राइट हैंड अनिल पंडित के सीधे संपर्क में था. पुलिस का आरोप है कि अंकित इस पूरी साजिश और प्लानिंग में शामिल था. इसके अलावा, जांच के दौरान यह भी खुलासा हुआ है कि अंकित और अनिल पंडित के बीच पैसों का लेन-देन भी हुआ था, जिसकी गहराई से छानबीन की जा रही है.
Sonipat, Haryana: Mumbai Police arrested Ankit in Baroda in the Tiger Shroff firing case and took him on transit remand after producing him before Gohana Court https://t.co/KfMigid0eU— IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2026
अनिल पंडित ने ली थी जिम्मेदारी : इस मामले में जांच का एक अहम पहलू लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग से जुड़ा भी है. पुलिस के मुताबिक, रेहान का संपर्क अनिल पंडित से था, जिसे लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग से जुड़ा बताया जा रहा है. इस गैंग के नाम से सोशल मीडिया पर फायरिंग की जिम्मेदारी लेने का एक दावा भी सामने आया था. पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है. एक कथित ऑडियो क्लिप भी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर वायरल हुई जिसमें पानीपत के रहने वाले गैंगस्टर अनिल पंडित को यह कहते सुना जा सकता है कि टाइगर श्रॉफ को इसलिए निशाना बनाया गया, क्योंकि उसने सलमान खान के साथ काम नहीं करने की चेतावनी को नजरअंदाज किया. सोनीपत से पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पुलिस पूछताछ कर हमले की वजह और इसके पीछे किसी अन्य व्यक्ति या नेटवर्क की भूमिका का पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है.
ये भी पढ़ें - 12वीं पास डंकी रूट से पहुंचा अमेरिका, अब टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग की ली जिम्मेदारी, जानिए कौन है अनिल पंडित ?
ये भी पढ़ें - हरियाणा से 1400 किलोमीटर दूर टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग कर बॉलीवुड को हिला डाला, आखिर कौन है सोनीपत का रेहान ?
ये भी पढ़ें - टाइल्स लगाते-लगाते टाइगर श्रॉफ पर की फायरिंग, नाबालिग के पिता बोले - ना जाने किसने बहकाया ?