"SIR देश में पहली बार नहीं हो रहा", CM सैनी ने राहुल गांधी से पूछा - सिख दंगों के वक्त मोहब्बत की दुकान कहां थी ?
हरियाणा सीएम नायब सिंह सैनी ने एसआईआर और सिख दंगों को लेकर राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा है.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
चंडीगढ़: हरियाणा के सीएम नायब सिंह सैनी ने एसआईआर और सिख दंगों को लेकर राहुल गांधी को खरी-खरी सुनाई है. सैनी ने कहा कि एसआईआर देश में पहली बार नहीं हो रहा है.
"एसआईआर कोई नई प्रक्रिया नहीं है": हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी ने कहा कि "SIR कोई नई प्रक्रिया नहीं है. कांग्रेस के शासनकाल में यह प्रक्रिया कितनी बार अपनाई गई थी?. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में तो यह पहली बार हो रहा है, लेकिन कांग्रेस सरकार के कार्यकाल में यह कितनी बार हुआ था? संविधान के अनुच्छेद 324 और 'जन प्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम, 1950' की धारा 21 के तहत, चुनाव आयोग को मतदाता सूची (इलेक्टोरल रोल) में संशोधन करने का अधिकार है. आयोग समय-समय पर यह प्रक्रिया पूरी करता रहता है. अगर हम आजादी के बाद से मतदाता सूची में हुए व्यापक संशोधनों पर नजर डालें, तो ये 1952, 1956, 1957, 1961, 1966, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1989, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2002, 2003 और 2004 में किए गए थे. ये सभी संशोधन कांग्रेस के दौर में हुए थे.
#WATCH Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "SIR is not a new process. How many times was SIR conducted during the Congress regime? This is the first time it is being conducted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. But how many times was it conducted during the Congress government's tenure? Under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Election Commission has the authority to revise electoral rolls. It carries out this process from time to time. If we look at intensive revisions of electoral rolls since Independence, they were conducted in 1952, 1956, 1957, 1961, 1966, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1989, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2002, 2003 and 2004. These revisions took place during the Congress era. Rahul Gandhi stands on a stage and displays figures on a screen, claiming that a particular household has so many votes. During our tenure, the Election Commission has worked to remove duplicate and bogus entries from electoral rolls. Removing duplicate entries is part of ensuring transparency in the electoral process. The objective is to ensure that no ineligible vote is counted and no eligible voter is left out. As I have said, this process of SIR was conducted extensively during the Congress regime. If the same process was considered legitimate and necessary when the Congress was in power, how has it suddenly become vote theft today? I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to explain this..."— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2026
"आज वोटों की चोरी कैसे हो गई" : उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी मंच पर खड़े होकर स्क्रीन पर कुछ आंकड़े दिखाते हैं और दावा करते हैं कि किसी खास घर में इतने सारे वोट हैं. हमारे कार्यकाल के दौरान, चुनाव आयोग ने मतदाता सूची से डुप्लिकेट और फर्जी प्रविष्टियों (entries) को हटाने का काम किया है. डुप्लिकेट प्रविष्टियों को हटाना चुनावी प्रक्रिया में पारदर्शिता सुनिश्चित करने का ही एक हिस्सा है. इसका उद्देश्य यह पक्का करना है कि कोई भी अयोग्य वोट ना गिना जाए और कोई भी योग्य मतदाता छूट न जाए. जैसा कि मैंने कहा, कांग्रेस के शासनकाल में भी SIR की यह प्रक्रिया बड़े पैमाने पर अपनाई गई थी. अगर कांग्रेस के सत्ता में रहने के दौरान यही प्रक्रिया वैध और जरूरी मानी जाती थी, तो आज अचानक यह 'वोटों की चोरी' कैसे हो गई? मैं राहुल गांधी से पूछना चाहता हूं कि वे इस बात को स्पष्ट करें."
#WATCH Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "Rahul Gandhi talks about the shop of love, but I want to ask him one question: Where was this ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ when the families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were suffering? It should have been opened for them as well. Where was this shop when Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency in 1975, and people were forced to live in fear, confined to jails and unable to return to their homes? Why was this shop of love not opened then? Rahul Gandhi should acknowledge these chapters of history as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given poor people the right to access healthcare worth ₹5 lakh, allowing them to seek treatment with dignity and hold their heads high. He has provided homes to mothers who dreamt of having a roof over their heads. He has wiped away the tears of women who suffered from smoke while cooking by providing them with LPG cylinders. He has also provided toilets to women who previously had to wait until sunset to relieve themselves with dignity. That, to me, is the real ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’, an initiative that brings the country together..."— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2026
"तब मोहब्बत की दुकान कहां थी ?" : नायब सिंह सैनी ने कहा कि "राहुल गांधी 'मोहब्बत की दुकान' की बात करते हैं, लेकिन मैं उनसे एक सवाल पूछना चाहता हूं. 1984 के सिख-विरोधी दंगों से प्रभावित परिवार जब पीड़ित थे, तब यह 'मोहब्बत की दुकान' कहाँ थी?. यह उनके लिए भी खोली जानी चाहिए थी. जब 1975 में इंदिरा गांधी ने इमरजेंसी लगाई थी, और लोग डर के साये में जीने को मजबूर थे, जेलों में बंद थे और अपने घरों को वापस नहीं लौट पा रहे थे, तब यह दुकान कहाँ थी?. उस समय 'मोहब्बत की दुकान' क्यों नहीं खोली गई? राहुल गांधी को इतिहास के इन पन्नों को भी स्वीकार करना चाहिए. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गरीबों को 5 लाख रुपये तक के इलाज की सुविधा दी है, जिससे वे सम्मान के साथ अपना इलाज करा सकते हैं और सिर उठाकर जी सकते हैं. उन्होंने उन माताओं को घर दिए हैं, जिनका सपना था कि उनके सिर पर अपनी छत हो. उन्होंने LPG सिलेंडर देकर उन महिलाओं के आंसू पोंछे हैं, जो खाना बनाते समय धुएं से परेशान रहती थीं. उन्होंने उन महिलाओं के लिए शौचालय भी बनवाए हैं, जिन्हें पहले सम्मान के साथ शौच जाने के लिए सूर्यास्त तक का इंतजार करना पड़ता था.
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