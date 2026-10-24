चंडीगढ़ में पुलिस और शूटर के बीच मुठभेड़, पैर में गोली लगने से बदमाश घायल, छात्र हत्याकांड से जुड़ा है मामला
चंडीगढ़ में नाबालिग छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या मामले में ऑपरेशन सेल और शूटर के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई. पैर में गोली लगने से आरोपी घायल.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
चंडीगढ़: सेक्टर-22 में नाबालिग छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या के मामले में चंडीगढ़ पुलिस की ऑपरेशन सेल और शूटर के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई. आरोपी के पैर में गोली लगी है. प्रारंभिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, पुलिस आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद हथियार की बरामदगी के लिए सेक्टर-50 के जंगलों की तरफ लेकर गई थी. इस दौरान आरोपी ने कथित तौर पर पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर दी. जवाबी कार्रवाई में पुलिस ने दो गोलियां चलाईं, जिनमें से एक आरोपी के पैर में लगी.
हथियार बरामदगी के दौरान पुलिस पर फायरिंग का आरोप: चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर-22 में छात्र की हत्या के मामले की जांच के दौरान पुलिस को एक कथित शूटर के शामिल होने के सुराग मिले थे. इसके बाद ऑपरेशन सेल ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया. पुलिस उसे पिस्टल और अन्य अवैध हथियारों की बरामदगी के लिए सेक्टर-50 के जंगलों की तरफ लेकर पहुंची थी. इस दौरान आरोपी द्वारा पुलिस टीम पर गोली चलाने की बात सामने आई है.
पैर में गोली लगने से आरोपी घायल: पुलिस की जवाबी फायरिंग में आरोपी घायल हो गया. उसे उपचार के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया. मुठभेड़ की परिस्थितियों, बरामद हथियारों और पुलिस की कार्रवाई के संबंध में आधिकारिक विवरण की पुष्टि की जानी बाकी है.
#WATCH | Chandigarh: Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SSP Operations and Cybercrime for the Chandigarh Police, says, "A minor was killed, and an auto-rickshaw driver was injured in a firing incident at Sanatan Dharma Mandir on the night of October 22 at around 9:30 PM. Following the incident, police launched an investigation and used technical and human intelligence to identify those involved. On October 23, three accused were arrested. During interrogation, the accused disclosed the motive behind the incident and revealed where the weapon used in the crime had been hidden. A police team went to recover the weapon on the morning of October 24. During the recovery operation, one of the accused pushed a police team member and attempted to retrieve the weapon from its hiding place before opening fire. Police retaliated, during which an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) sustained a bullet injury. The officer was saved by his bulletproof vest. One of the accused was also injured after being shot in the thigh and was subsequently taken to a hospital. The investigation is underway to establish the accused's wider network and determine whether others were involved in the incident..." (Visuals source: Police)— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2026
लकी पटियाल गैंग से जुड़ाव की बात: प्रारंभिक जानकारी में घायल शूटर का संबंध गैंगस्टर लकी पटियाल से जुड़े गिरोह से बताया जा रहा है. हालांकि, इस संबंध में पुलिस की आधिकारिक पुष्टि और आरोपी की भूमिका को लेकर विस्तृत जानकारी सामने आना बाकी है.
सेक्टर-22 में नाबालिग छात्र की हत्या के बाद जांच तेज: चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर-22 में बीते दिन एक नाबालिग छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी. इस वारदात के बाद मामले में गैंगस्टर कनेक्शन और सुपारी किलिंग की आशंका सामने आई थी. पुलिस ने विभिन्न पहलुओं पर जांच शुरू की तो एक कथित शूटर की भूमिका सामने आने की बात कही गई. अब मुठभेड़ के बाद पुलिस के सामने छात्र हत्याकांड के पीछे की साजिश, हत्या की कथित सुपारी, हथियारों की सप्लाई और मोहाली में हुई फायरिंग की घटनाओं के बीच संभावित संबंधों का पता लगाने की चुनौती है.
#WATCH | Chandigarh: SSP Operations of Chandigarh Police, Rajesh Sharma, said, "On the evening of the 22nd, around 9:30 PM, there was a shooting incident at the Sanatan Dharma Temple, in which an auto-rickshaw driver and a minor were shot. The injured auto driver is undergoing treatment in the hospital, and the minor later succumbed to his injuries. After this, the Chandigarh Police sprang into action and began investigating... On the 23rd, we succeeded in apprehending all three attackers. Interrogation was conducted. During the interrogation, the two accused revealed why they carried out this crime and where the weapon used in the incident was hidden afterward... During the recovery of the weapon, when the police found it, at that moment, one of the accused pushed the police and fled to retrieve the hidden weapon. During this, he opened fire on the police. In response, retaliatory action was taken, and in the midst of this action, our ASI came under fire... The investigation is currently ongoing to determine who these people are connected to, who else was involved with them... whether there was any personal enmity or some other reason..."— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2026
चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के एसएसपी ने क्या कहा ? : चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के SSP (ऑपरेशंस) राजेश शर्मा ने बताया कि, "22 तारीख की शाम करीब 9:30 बजे सनातन धर्म मंदिर में गोलीबारी की एक घटना हुई, जिसमें एक ऑटो-रिक्शा चालक और एक नाबालिग को गोली लग गई. घायल ऑटो चालक का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि नाबालिग की बाद में मौत हो गई. इसके बाद चंडीगढ़ पुलिस हरकत में आई और जांच शुरू की. 23 तारीख को हम तीनों हमलावरों को पकड़ने में कामयाब रहे. उनसे पूछताछ की गई. पूछताछ के दौरान, दो आरोपियों ने बताया कि उन्होंने यह अपराध क्यों किया और घटना में इस्तेमाल किए गए हथियार को बाद में कहां छिपाया था... हथियार बरामद करते समय, जैसे ही पुलिस को वह मिला, एक आरोपी ने पुलिस को धक्का दिया और छिपाए गए हथियार को लेने के लिए भागा. इस दौरान उसने पुलिस पर गोली चला दी. जवाबी कार्रवाई की गई, और इसी बीच हमारे एक ASI को गोली लग गई... फिलहाल जांच चल रही है कि ये लोग किनसे जुड़े हैं, इनके साथ और कौन-कौन शामिल था... क्या कोई पुरानी रंजिश थी या कोई और वजह थी..."
ये भी पढ़ें- करनाल में देर रात पुलिस-बदमाश के बीच मुठभेड़, CIA-2 ने घायल आरोपी को दबोचा