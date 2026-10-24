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चंडीगढ़ में पुलिस और शूटर के बीच मुठभेड़, पैर में गोली लगने से बदमाश घायल, छात्र हत्याकांड से जुड़ा है मामला

चंडीगढ़ में नाबालिग छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या मामले में ऑपरेशन सेल और शूटर के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई. पैर में गोली लगने से आरोपी घायल.

Encounter In Chandigarh
Encounter In Chandigarh (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Haryana Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST

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चंडीगढ़: सेक्टर-22 में नाबालिग छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या के मामले में चंडीगढ़ पुलिस की ऑपरेशन सेल और शूटर के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई. आरोपी के पैर में गोली लगी है. प्रारंभिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, पुलिस आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद हथियार की बरामदगी के लिए सेक्टर-50 के जंगलों की तरफ लेकर गई थी. इस दौरान आरोपी ने कथित तौर पर पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर दी. जवाबी कार्रवाई में पुलिस ने दो गोलियां चलाईं, जिनमें से एक आरोपी के पैर में लगी.

हथियार बरामदगी के दौरान पुलिस पर फायरिंग का आरोप: चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर-22 में छात्र की हत्या के मामले की जांच के दौरान पुलिस को एक कथित शूटर के शामिल होने के सुराग मिले थे. इसके बाद ऑपरेशन सेल ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया. पुलिस उसे पिस्टल और अन्य अवैध हथियारों की बरामदगी के लिए सेक्टर-50 के जंगलों की तरफ लेकर पहुंची थी. इस दौरान आरोपी द्वारा पुलिस टीम पर गोली चलाने की बात सामने आई है.

पैर में गोली लगने से आरोपी घायल: पुलिस की जवाबी फायरिंग में आरोपी घायल हो गया. उसे उपचार के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया. मुठभेड़ की परिस्थितियों, बरामद हथियारों और पुलिस की कार्रवाई के संबंध में आधिकारिक विवरण की पुष्टि की जानी बाकी है.

लकी पटियाल गैंग से जुड़ाव की बात: प्रारंभिक जानकारी में घायल शूटर का संबंध गैंगस्टर लकी पटियाल से जुड़े गिरोह से बताया जा रहा है. हालांकि, इस संबंध में पुलिस की आधिकारिक पुष्टि और आरोपी की भूमिका को लेकर विस्तृत जानकारी सामने आना बाकी है.

सेक्टर-22 में नाबालिग छात्र की हत्या के बाद जांच तेज: चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर-22 में बीते दिन एक नाबालिग छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी. इस वारदात के बाद मामले में गैंगस्टर कनेक्शन और सुपारी किलिंग की आशंका सामने आई थी. पुलिस ने विभिन्न पहलुओं पर जांच शुरू की तो एक कथित शूटर की भूमिका सामने आने की बात कही गई. अब मुठभेड़ के बाद पुलिस के सामने छात्र हत्याकांड के पीछे की साजिश, हत्या की कथित सुपारी, हथियारों की सप्लाई और मोहाली में हुई फायरिंग की घटनाओं के बीच संभावित संबंधों का पता लगाने की चुनौती है.

चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के एसएसपी ने क्या कहा ? : चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के SSP (ऑपरेशंस) राजेश शर्मा ने बताया कि, "22 तारीख की शाम करीब 9:30 बजे सनातन धर्म मंदिर में गोलीबारी की एक घटना हुई, जिसमें एक ऑटो-रिक्शा चालक और एक नाबालिग को गोली लग गई. घायल ऑटो चालक का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि नाबालिग की बाद में मौत हो गई. इसके बाद चंडीगढ़ पुलिस हरकत में आई और जांच शुरू की. 23 तारीख को हम तीनों हमलावरों को पकड़ने में कामयाब रहे. उनसे पूछताछ की गई. पूछताछ के दौरान, दो आरोपियों ने बताया कि उन्होंने यह अपराध क्यों किया और घटना में इस्तेमाल किए गए हथियार को बाद में कहां छिपाया था... हथियार बरामद करते समय, जैसे ही पुलिस को वह मिला, एक आरोपी ने पुलिस को धक्का दिया और छिपाए गए हथियार को लेने के लिए भागा. इस दौरान उसने पुलिस पर गोली चला दी. जवाबी कार्रवाई की गई, और इसी बीच हमारे एक ASI को गोली लग गई... फिलहाल जांच चल रही है कि ये लोग किनसे जुड़े हैं, इनके साथ और कौन-कौन शामिल था... क्या कोई पुरानी रंजिश थी या कोई और वजह थी..."

ये भी पढ़ें- करनाल में देर रात पुलिस-बदमाश के बीच मुठभेड़, CIA-2 ने घायल आरोपी को दबोचा

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