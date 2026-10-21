ETV Bharat / state

दिल्ली: अंतरराज्यीय कार चोर गिरोह का पर्दाफाश, दो गिरफ्तार; 4 क्रेटा समेत 5 कारें बरामद

Police also recovered five stolen cars, including four Hyundai Cretas and one Maruti Suzuki Dzire, effectively working out five cases of motor vehicle theft registered across the national capital.

New Delhi : The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the Delhi Police's Central District has busted a Punjab-based inter-state car theft racket with the arrest of two active autolifters from Amritsar, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shamsher (33) and Rinku alias Rinky (39), both residents of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, Punjab.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District) Rohit Rajbir Singh, the probe was initiated following a complaint regarding the theft of a white Hyundai Creta parked outside a residence in Old Rajinder Nagar on October 14.

An e-FIR under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged at Rajinder Nagar police station.

Considering the gravity of the offence, a dedicated team led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas, In-charge AATS/Central District, under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Padam Singh Rana, was tasked with tracking down the culprits.

"Through manual intelligence and technical surveillance, the team tracked down the involvement of a Punjab-based syndicate that targeted well-maintained vehicles in Delhi-NCR during night hours, affixed fake registration number plates, and drove them to Punjab for disposal," the DCP said.

Acting on specific inputs, the police team conducted a raid at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar on October 16, apprehending Shamsher. A stolen black Hyundai Creta, linked to a theft case registered at Begampur police station in Rohini, was recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Shamsher disclosed the involvement of his associate, Rinku alias Rinky, who was subsequently arrested from Amritsar the same day. The white Creta stolen from Rajinder Nagar was recovered at his instance.

Further disclosures led to the recovery of three more stolen vehicles, solving theft cases registered at Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, and Netaji Subhash Place police stations.

Police said the duo disclosed that they handed over the stolen vehicles to an associate identified as Harpreet alias Honey, a resident of Amritsar, for disposal.

Efforts are underway to arrest the receiver and other syndicate members, as well as to recover additional stolen vehicles, police added. (ANI)

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