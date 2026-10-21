दिल्ली: अंतरराज्यीय कार चोर गिरोह का पर्दाफाश, दो गिरफ्तार; 4 क्रेटा समेत 5 कारें बरामद
दिल्ली पुलिस ने अंतरराज्यीय कार चोर गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करते हुए पंजाब के अमृतसर से दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है.
By ANI
Published : October 21, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली पुलिस की सेंट्रल डिस्ट्रिक्ट की एंटी ऑटो थेफ्ट स्क्वॉड (AATS) ने अंतरराज्यीय कार चोर गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करते हुए पंजाब के अमृतसर से दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है. पुलिस ने आरोपियों के कब्जे और उनकी निशानदेही पर चोरी की पांच कारें बरामद की हैं. इनमें चार हुंडई क्रेटा और एक मारुति सुजुकी डिजायर शामिल हैं. इस कार्रवाई से दिल्ली में दर्ज वाहन चोरी के पांच मामलों को सुलझाने में सफलता मिली है.
गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की पहचान शमशेर (33) और रिंकू उर्फ रिंकी (39) के रूप में हुई है. दोनों पंजाब के अमृतसर स्थित जंडियाला गुरु के रहने वाले हैं. पुलिस अब गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों और चोरी की गाड़ियां ठिकाने लगाने वाले आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है.
🚨 Inter-State Auto Theft Racket Busted! AATS/Central District arrests 2 autolifters in Punjab and recovers 5 stolen cars, solving 5 theft cases. Delhi-NCR to Punjab: swift action, strong results! 🚔 @DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @SrivastvaDevesh @IPSMadhurVerma https://t.co/XjuMTLOary— DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) October 21, 2026
राजेंद्र नगर से चोरी हुई थी क्रेटा
सेंट्रल डिस्ट्रिक्ट के डीसीपी रोहित राजबीर सिंह के मुताबिक, 14 अक्टूबर को राजेंद्र नगर इलाके में एक घर के बाहर खड़ी सफेद हुंडई क्रेटा चोरी होने की शिकायत मिली थी. इस संबंध में राजेंद्र नगर थाने में भारतीय न्याय संहिता (BNS) की धारा 303(2) के तहत ई-एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी. मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए AATS प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर संदीप डबास के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित की गई. एसीपी (ऑपरेशंस) पदम सिंह राणा की निगरानी में पुलिस टीम ने मैनुअल इंटेलिजेंस और तकनीकी निगरानी के जरिए जांच शुरू की. जांच में पंजाब से जुड़े एक गिरोह का पता चला, जो रात के समय दिल्ली-NCR से अच्छी हालत वाली कारें चोरी करता था और उन पर फर्जी नंबर प्लेट लगाकर पंजाब ले जाता था.
अमृतसर में छापेमारी कर पकड़े गए आरोपी
पुलिस टीम ने 16 अक्टूबर को अमृतसर के जंडियाला गुरु में छापेमारी कर शमशेर को गिरफ्तार किया. उसके कब्जे से रोहिणी के बेगमपुर थाने में दर्ज चोरी के मामले से जुड़ी काली हुंडई क्रेटा बरामद हुई. पूछताछ में शमशेर ने अपने साथी रिंकू उर्फ रिंकी के बारे में जानकारी दी, जिसे उसी दिन अमृतसर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया. उसकी निशानदेही पर राजेंद्र नगर से चोरी हुई सफेद क्रेटा बरामद की गई. आगे की पूछताछ में तीन अन्य चोरी की कारें भी बरामद की गईं. इनकी बरामदगी से जनकपुरी, राजौरी गार्डन और नेताजी सुभाष प्लेस थानों में दर्ज वाहन चोरी के मामले भी सुलझे.
गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों की तलाश जारी
पुलिस के अनुसार, आरोपी चोरी की गाड़ियां अमृतसर निवासी हरप्रीत उर्फ हनी को सौंपते थे, जो उन्हें ठिकाने लगाने का काम करता था. पुलिस अब हरप्रीत और गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है. साथ ही, चोरी के अन्य वाहनों की बरामदगी के प्रयास भी जारी हैं.
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bust inter-state car theft racket; 2 arrested, 5 cars recovered
New Delhi : The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the Delhi Police's Central District has busted a Punjab-based inter-state car theft racket with the arrest of two active autolifters from Amritsar, officials said.
Police also recovered five stolen cars, including four Hyundai Cretas and one Maruti Suzuki Dzire, effectively working out five cases of motor vehicle theft registered across the national capital.
The arrested accused have been identified as Shamsher (33) and Rinku alias Rinky (39), both residents of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, Punjab.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District) Rohit Rajbir Singh, the probe was initiated following a complaint regarding the theft of a white Hyundai Creta parked outside a residence in Old Rajinder Nagar on October 14.
An e-FIR under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged at Rajinder Nagar police station.
Considering the gravity of the offence, a dedicated team led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas, In-charge AATS/Central District, under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Padam Singh Rana, was tasked with tracking down the culprits.
"Through manual intelligence and technical surveillance, the team tracked down the involvement of a Punjab-based syndicate that targeted well-maintained vehicles in Delhi-NCR during night hours, affixed fake registration number plates, and drove them to Punjab for disposal," the DCP said.
Acting on specific inputs, the police team conducted a raid at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar on October 16, apprehending Shamsher. A stolen black Hyundai Creta, linked to a theft case registered at Begampur police station in Rohini, was recovered from his possession.
During interrogation, Shamsher disclosed the involvement of his associate, Rinku alias Rinky, who was subsequently arrested from Amritsar the same day. The white Creta stolen from Rajinder Nagar was recovered at his instance.
Further disclosures led to the recovery of three more stolen vehicles, solving theft cases registered at Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, and Netaji Subhash Place police stations.
Police said the duo disclosed that they handed over the stolen vehicles to an associate identified as Harpreet alias Honey, a resident of Amritsar, for disposal.
Efforts are underway to arrest the receiver and other syndicate members, as well as to recover additional stolen vehicles, police added. (ANI)
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