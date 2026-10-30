दिल्ली मेट्रो की पिंक लाइन पर अब स्क्रीन पर दिखेगी हर कोच की भीड़, सफर होगा और भी आसान
इस तकनीक के माध्यम से यात्रियों को यह चुनने में आसानी होगी कि प्लेटफॉर्म पर उन्हें किस कोच के सामने खड़े होना चाहिए. पढ़ें खबर..
Published : October 30, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली मेट्रो से सफर करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए बहुत काम की खबर सामने आई है. दरअसल मैजेंटा लाइन पर मिली शानदार सफलता के बाद, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (DMRC) ने पिंक लाइन यानी मजलिस पार्क से शिव विहार वा मौजपुर-बाबरपुर सर्कुलर लाइन पर भी एक बेहतरीन तकनीकी सुविधा शुरू कर दी है. अब मेट्रो स्टेशनों के प्लेटफॉर्म पर लगी स्क्रीन्स पर यह पहले ही दिख जाएगा कि आने वाली ट्रेन के किस कोच में कितनी भीड़ है.
क्या है यह नई सुविधा और कैसे करती है काम?
इससे पहले साल 2022 से मैजेंटा लाइन यानी बॉटनिकल गार्डन से जनकपुरी पश्चिम के प्लेटफॉर्मों पर पैसेंजर इंफॉर्मेशन डिस्प्ले सिस्टम (PIDS) के जरिए यात्रियों को कोच के अंदर की स्थिति का पता चलता रहा है. DMRC ने अपने ऑफिशियल X अकाउंट पर साझा करते हुए जानकारी दी कि इसी तकनीक से यात्रियों को यह चुनने में आसानी होती है कि प्लेटफॉर्म पर उन्हें किस कोच के सामने खड़े होना चाहिए. इसी पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स को देखते हुए अब इसे पिंक लाइन पर भी लागू कर दिया गया है. तकनीकी रूप से यह सिस्टम काफी एडवांस है.
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DELHI METRO EXTENDS REAL-TIME CAR OCCUPANCY STATUS DISPLAY TO PINK LINE Building on the successful implementation of real-time car occupancy information on the Magenta Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now extended the display of coach-wise occupancy status of arriving trains to stations of the Pink Line (i.e, Line-7 from Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar/Maujpur- Babarpur (Circular Line)). The Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) on Magenta Line (i.e Line-8 from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West) platforms has been showing real-time occupancy levels of individual coaches since 2022. The system has helped passengers make informed boarding decisions and has contributed to better distribution of passenger load across coaches. Encouraged by the positive response, DMRC has now operationalised the same feature on the Pink Line. The system uses load sensors fitted in the coaches to measure the current weight of each coach and compare it with the empty weight. Based on this data, the approximate passenger load percentage of each coach (displayed as C1, C2, C3, C4, C5 and C6) is calculated and shown on the platform PIDS screens shortly before the train arrives. Implementing data interlinking on Line 7 was challenging, as it is a circular line The real-time car occupancy display offers following advantages to passengers: Informed boarding decisions: Passengers can identify less crowded coaches in advance and move towards them on the platform, reducing the need to stand in densely packed coaches. Better distribution of passenger load: Encourages more balanced occupancy across coaches, improving overall comfort and reducing local overcrowding. Enhanced travel experience during peak hours: Particularly useful during morning and evening rush i.e peak hour rush, when certain coaches tend to fill up faster than others. Improved safety and efficiency: More even weight distribution across the train contributes to smoother operations and better utilisation of available capacity. Time-saving and reduced stress: Commuters no longer need to guess or walk the full length of the platform after the train has arrived to find space. DMRC remains committed to continuously upgrading passenger information systems and introducing technology-driven solutions that make metro travel more convenient, comfortable and efficient. The extension of this feature to the Pink Line marks another step in providing a uniform, passenger-centric experience across major corridors of the network.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 30, 2026
दरअसल, मेट्रो के हर कोच में विशेष लोड सेंसर लगे होते हैं, जो यह मापते हैं कि डिब्बे में इस समय कितना वजन है. वहीं इस वजन की तुलना खाली कोच के वजन से की जाती है, जिससे यह कैलकुलेट होता है कि कोच कितने प्रतिशत भरा हुआ है. साथ ही ट्रेन जैसे ही प्लेटफॉर्म पर आने वाली होती है, उससे ठीक पहले प्लेटफॉर्म की स्क्रीन पर C1, C2, C3, C4, C5 और C6 जैसे हर एक कोच का स्टेटस दिखने लगता है. पिंक लाइन एक रिंग या सर्कुलर कॉरिडोर है, इसलिए इस पर लाइव डेटा को जोड़ना एक बड़ा और चुनौतीपूर्ण काम था, जिसे डीएमआरसी के इंजीनियरों ने सफलतापूर्वक पूरा कर लिया.
यह भी पढ़ें- दिल्ली मेट्रो की एयरपोर्ट एक्सप्रेस लाइन पर लगे सरकार विरोधी पोस्टर, अज्ञात के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज
यात्रियों को इससे क्या मिलेंगे फायदे?
इससे मेट्रो आने से पहले ही यात्रियों को पता चल जाएगा कि कौन सा कोच खाली है और वे प्लेटफॉर्म पर उसी दिशा में आगे बढ़ सकते हैं. वहीं धक्का-मुक्की और बहुत ज्यादा भीड़ वाले डिब्बों में घुसने की मजबूरी कम होगी. इस सुविधा से लोग केवल आगे या पीछे के डिब्बों में ही नहीं भरेंगे, बल्कि भीड़ सभी कोच में बराबर बंटेगी, जिससे पूरी यात्रा आरामदायक बनेगी. वहीं, सुबह और शाम के व्यस्त समय में जब लोग ऑफिस आते-जाते हैं, तब कुछ खास डिब्बे एकदम भर जाते हैं. ऐसे समय में यह सिस्टम यात्रियों के लिए बहुत मददगार साबित होगा. साथ ही अब ट्रेन आने के बाद खाली जगह की तलाश में पूरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर भागदौड़ करने या अंदाज़ा लगाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी. लोग पहले से ही अपनी जगह तय करके सुकून से ट्रेन में चढ़ सकेंगे. डीएमआरसी लगातार ऐसी तकनीकें ला रहा है, जिससे मेट्रो का सफर ज्यादा स्मार्ट, सुरक्षित और आरामदायक बन सके. पिंक लाइन पर इस व्यवस्था के शुरू होने से अब नेटवर्क के प्रमुख कॉरिडोर्स पर यात्रियों को एक जैसा और आधुनिक अनुभव मिलने लगा है.
यह भी पढ़ें- मेट्रो ट्रेन में युवती का चोरी-छिपे वीडियो बना रहा था शख्स, पकड़े जाने के डर से हुआ फरार...मामला दर्ज