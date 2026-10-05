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दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों-पेंशनर्स को मिलेगी कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा, CM रेखा गुप्ता ने किया शुभारंभ

सोमवार को दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के पैनल में शामिल अस्पतालों में इमरजेंसी और पहले से निर्धारित इलाज के लिए कैशलेस सुविधा का शुभारंभ

दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों-पेंशनर्स को अब कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा
दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों-पेंशनर्स को अब कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Delhi Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST

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नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने सोमवार को दिल्ली सरकार की कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा का शुभारंभ किया. इस दौरान दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री प्रवेश वर्मा, दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के वाइस चेयरमैन सतीश उपाध्याय, दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के सीईओ डॉ. सज्जन यादव और दिल्ली नगर निगम के महापौर प्रवेश वाही समेत अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे.

दिल्ली सरकार की ओर से शुरू की गई इस सुविधा के तहत दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स को कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी. इसके तहत दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के करीब 50,000 पेंशनर्स और पारिवारिक पेंशनर्स को लाभ मिलेगा. नई व्यवस्था के तहत बीमित क्लेम का भुगतान सीधे संबंधित अस्पतालों को किया जाएगा.

दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के पैनल में शामिल अस्पतालों में इमरजेंसी और पहले से निर्धारित इलाज के लिए कैशलेस सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी. अस्पताल के बिल और क्लेम से जुड़ी प्रक्रिया को आसान बनाने के लिए सिंगल विंडो व्यवस्था भी की जाएगी. इसके अलावा, ओपीडी से लेकर अस्पताल में भर्ती होने तक कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा का लाभ दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के पात्र कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स को मिलेगा.

दिल्ली सरकार के अनुसार, इस सुविधा का उद्देश्य चिकित्सा उपचार के दौरान कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स पर तत्काल भुगतान का वित्तीय बोझ कम करना तथा इलाज और क्लेम की प्रक्रिया को सरल बनाना है. कार्यक्रम में दिल्ली नगर निगम के महापौर सहित दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के तमाम कर्मचारी भी मौजूद रहे.

दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री प्रवेश वर्मा ने कहा कि आज यह बताते हुए बड़ी खुशी हो रही है कि दिल्ली सरकार की ओर से दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों के लिए कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा का शुभारंभ किया गया है. इस अवसर पर दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने इस सुविधा का शुभारंभ किया. प्रवेश वर्मा ने कहा कि दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों के लिए इस सुविधा की शुरुआत होना खुशी की बात है.

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DELHI CM SCHEME
DELHI JAL BOARD MEDICAL FACILITY
दिल्ली जल बोर्ड में कैशलेस चिकित्सा
CASHLESS MEDICAL FACILITY

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