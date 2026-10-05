दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों-पेंशनर्स को मिलेगी कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा, CM रेखा गुप्ता ने किया शुभारंभ
सोमवार को दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के पैनल में शामिल अस्पतालों में इमरजेंसी और पहले से निर्धारित इलाज के लिए कैशलेस सुविधा का शुभारंभ
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने सोमवार को दिल्ली सरकार की कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा का शुभारंभ किया. इस दौरान दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री प्रवेश वर्मा, दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के वाइस चेयरमैन सतीश उपाध्याय, दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के सीईओ डॉ. सज्जन यादव और दिल्ली नगर निगम के महापौर प्रवेश वाही समेत अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे.
दिल्ली सरकार की ओर से शुरू की गई इस सुविधा के तहत दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स को कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी. इसके तहत दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के करीब 50,000 पेंशनर्स और पारिवारिक पेंशनर्स को लाभ मिलेगा. नई व्यवस्था के तहत बीमित क्लेम का भुगतान सीधे संबंधित अस्पतालों को किया जाएगा.
VIDEO | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends the launch of cashless services for employees and health check-up of Delhi Jal Board employees. She says, "When I was a municipal councillor, there was a Varun Niketan colony in my area for families of people working with the Delhi Jal Board. Whenever I visited there, I used to wonder why the government did not pay attention to its own employees. The condition of the colony was poor. Our funds were not used, and councillors did not even have funds. I got a light installed in that colony when I was a councillor. It was installed, but then there was a dispute over who would pay the bill. Later, when I became an MLA and then Chief Minister, I asked the minister and sent an official to check who would pay the bill. I may have installed a high-mast light there in 2010-11, but it remained switched off for years because of the question of who would pay the bill. Tell me, should the Jal Board not pay the electricity bill for its own colony? This was the thinking of previous governments." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 5, 2026
दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के पैनल में शामिल अस्पतालों में इमरजेंसी और पहले से निर्धारित इलाज के लिए कैशलेस सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी. अस्पताल के बिल और क्लेम से जुड़ी प्रक्रिया को आसान बनाने के लिए सिंगल विंडो व्यवस्था भी की जाएगी. इसके अलावा, ओपीडी से लेकर अस्पताल में भर्ती होने तक कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा का लाभ दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के पात्र कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स को मिलेगा.
दिल्ली सरकार के अनुसार, इस सुविधा का उद्देश्य चिकित्सा उपचार के दौरान कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स पर तत्काल भुगतान का वित्तीय बोझ कम करना तथा इलाज और क्लेम की प्रक्रिया को सरल बनाना है. कार्यक्रम में दिल्ली नगर निगम के महापौर सहित दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के तमाम कर्मचारी भी मौजूद रहे.
Delhi: On the launch of cashless services for employees and health check-ups for Delhi Jal Board employees, Minister Parvesh Verma says, " ...as part of seva sankalp abhiyan, the delhi government has provided a cashless medical facility to all retired delhi jal board employees who are currently receiving pensions. earlier, they had to pay for medical treatment and then seek reimbursement..."<="" p>— ians (@ians_india) October 5, 2026
दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री प्रवेश वर्मा ने कहा कि आज यह बताते हुए बड़ी खुशी हो रही है कि दिल्ली सरकार की ओर से दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों के लिए कैशलेस चिकित्सा सुविधा का शुभारंभ किया गया है. इस अवसर पर दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने इस सुविधा का शुभारंभ किया. प्रवेश वर्मा ने कहा कि दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों के लिए इस सुविधा की शुरुआत होना खुशी की बात है.
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