संसदीय परंपराओं का हो सम्मान, राहुल गांधी पर पीएम मोदी की टिप्पणी पर अशोक गहलोत ने उठाए सवाल
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर अपने संसदीय जीवन के शुरुआती दौर की यादें ताजा की.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
जयपुर: राजस्थान के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी पर टिप्पणियों पर सवाल उठाए हैं. गहलोत ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र में असहमति का सम्मान प्रधानमंत्री पद की गरिमा के अनुरूप होना चाहिए. वर्ष 1984 में जब लोकसभा में भाजपा के सिर्फ दो सांसद थे, तब भी तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री और अध्यक्ष सम्मानजनक व्यवहार करते थे, यही संसदीय परंपराओं की खूबसूरती है. गहलोत ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री जैसे सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद पर बैठे व्यक्ति से अपेक्षा की जाती है कि वह विपक्ष द्वारा उठाए गए जनहित के मुद्दों का तथ्यात्मक और गंभीरता से जवाब दें.
गहलोत ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर पोस्ट करते हुए अपने संसदीय जीवन के शुरुआती दौर का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि वर्ष 1984 में जब वे दूसरी बार लोकसभा सदस्य निर्वाचित होकर संसद पहुंचे थे, उस समय लोकसभा में भाजपा के मात्र दो सांसद थे. इसके बावजूद तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री और लोकसभा अध्यक्ष भाजपा नेताओं के साथ सम्मानजनक व्यवहार करते थे. उन्होंने कहा कि यही भारतीय लोकतंत्र की खूबसूरती और संसदीय परंपराओं की गरिमा रही है.
पढ़ें: कांग्रेस के धरने को भाजपा ने बताया अराजकता फैलाने की कोशिश...पंचायत चुनाव के टिकटों पर मंथन में जुटी सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी
Respect for dissent in a democracy should befit the dignity of the Prime Minister's office and our parliamentary traditions. In 1984, when I was elected to the Lok Sabha for the second time and reached Parliament, I personally saw that, despite the Bharatiya Janata Party having only two MPs in the Lok Sabha, the then Prime Minister and the Speaker treated BJP leaders with complete respect. This has always been the beauty of our democracy and the dignity of our parliamentary traditions. Today, it is deeply saddening and disappointing to see the kind of language and sarcastic remarks the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi , is directing at the former Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri @RahulGandhi . This is not only unfortunate but also reflects the political mindset of the BJP leadership and the Prime Minister himself. In a democracy, the roles of the ruling party and the opposition are certainly different, but respect for both is equally essential. A person holding the supreme constitutional office of Prime Minister is expected to respond factually and seriously to the public-interest issues raised by the Leader of the Opposition, rather than dismissing them through personal remarks and sarcasm. Today, Shri Rahul Gandhi has firmly established his identity among the people of the country as a noble, fearless, capable, hardworking and principled leader. Despite the BJP's relentless political attacks and propaganda, his self-confidence, struggle and dedication to the people have only grown stronger. I believe Rahul Gandhi no longer needs to look back. Guided by the principles of truth and non-violence of Mahatma Gandhi, he is moving ahead with firm resolve to protect the Constitution, democracy and constitutional institutions of the country. His fight against the alleged arrogance of power and dictatorial tendencies is not merely a political party's struggle, but a fight to safeguard democratic values and the nation's future. It is also significant that, for more than three decades, no member of the Gandhi family has held the office of Prime Minister, yet the faith of Congress workers and people from different regions, castes, languages and religions remains steadfast in this family. This trust does not come from any office or power, but from a legacy of dedication, sacrifice, struggle and commitment to democratic values for the nation. The Prime Minister must understand that respecting the opposition in a democracy is not a sign of weakness, but a hallmark of democratic maturity and political decency. Personal jibes neither resolve issues of public interest nor suppress the voice of the people. The true strength of a democracy lies not in the arrogance of power, but in respect for dissent, the dignity of dialogue and the trust of the people.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 23, 2026
राहुल गांधी के प्रति भाषा का सही नहीं: गहलोत ने कहा कि आज यह देखकर उन्हें दुख और निराशा होती है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा राहुल गांधी के प्रति जिस प्रकार की भाषा और कटाक्ष का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है, वह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है. प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा नेतृत्व की ओर से विपक्ष के नेता के साथ राजनीतिक मतभेदों के बावजूद संसदीय मर्यादा बनाए रखी जानी चाहिए. उन्होंने कहा कि सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष की भूमिकाएं लोकतंत्र में अलग-अलग होती हैं, लेकिन दोनों का सम्मान समान रूप से आवश्यक है. नेता प्रतिपक्ष की ओर से उठाए गए सवालों का जवाब व्यक्तिगत टिप्पणियों के बजाय तथ्यों और नीतिगत तर्कों के आधार पर दिया जाना चाहिए.
राहुल गांधी का आत्मविश्वास मजबूत हुआ: पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने राहुल गांधी की राजनीतिक भूमिका की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि राहुल गांधी ने देश की जनता के बीच एक नेक, निर्भीक, कर्मठ और सिद्धांतों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध नेता के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई है. गहलोत ने कहा कि भाजपा की ओर से लगातार किए जा रहे राजनीतिक हमलों और दुष्प्रचार के बावजूद राहुल गांधी का आत्मविश्वास, संघर्ष और जनता के प्रति समर्पण मजबूत हुआ है. उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी अब पीछे मुड़कर देखने के बजाय महात्मा गांधी के सत्य और अहिंसा के सिद्धांतों पर चलते हुए संविधान, लोकतंत्र और संवैधानिक संस्थाओं की रक्षा के लिए आगे बढ़ रहे हैं.
पढ़ें: गहलोत ने भजनलाल सरकार को चेताया, बोले- हालात भयावह, समय रहते प्लानिंग नहीं की तो जनता का जीना होगा मुहाल
कांग्रेस की लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की लड़ाई: गहलोत ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी का संघर्ष केवल किसी राजनीतिक दल तक सीमित नहीं है. उन्होंने इसे लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों और देश के भविष्य से जुड़ा संघर्ष बताया. गहलोत ने सत्ता के कथित अहंकार और तानाशाही प्रवृत्तियों के खिलाफ संघर्ष की बात करते हुए कहा कि लोकतंत्र में विपक्ष की आवाज को सुना जाना जरूरी है.
35 साल से गांधी परिवार का कोई सदस्य PM नहीं: गहलोत ने गांधी परिवार के राजनीतिक प्रभाव का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा कि पिछले लगभग 35 वर्षों से गांधी परिवार का कोई सदस्य प्रधानमंत्री पद पर नहीं रहा है. इसके बावजूद देश के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों, जातियों, भाषाओं और धर्मों के लोगों तथा कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का विश्वास इस परिवार के प्रति बना हुआ है. उन्होंने कहा कि उनके अनुसार यह विश्वास किसी पद या सत्ता की वजह से नहीं, बल्कि देश के प्रति समर्पण, त्याग, संघर्ष और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता की विरासत का परिणाम है.
इसे भी पढ़ें: गहलोत का भाजपा पर पलटवार : बोले, 'सत्ता परिवर्तन की मांग न अपराध और न ही कोई साजिश'