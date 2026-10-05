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एशियन गेम्स में भारत का सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी कौन? IOA ने नामों का किया ऐलान, इस बड़े अवॉर्ड से किया जाएगा सम्मानित

एशियन गेम्स 2026 के सर्वश्रेष्ठ महिला खिलाड़ी को ‘जसपाल राणा अवॉर्ड' और सर्वश्रेष्ठ पुरुष खिलाड़ी को 'राजा रणधीर सिंह पुरस्कार' दिया जाएगा.

एशियन गेम्स में भारत का सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी के नामों का हुआ ऐलान
एशियन गेम्स में भारत का सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी के नामों का हुआ ऐलान (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST

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हैदराबाद: इंडियन ओलंपिक एसोसिएशन (IOA) ने एशियन गेम्स खत्म होने के बाद नई पहल शुरू की है. अब इस इवेंट में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले दो खिलाड़ियों को दो अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया जाएगा. इसके लिए एसोसिएशन ने पहली बार महिला कैटेगरी में जसपाल राणा अवार्ड और पुरुष कैटेगरी में राजा रणधीर सिंह अवॉर्ड देने का ऐलान किया है. बता दें कि इस साल की शुरुआत में भारतीय खेल जगत के दोनों दिग्गजों का निधन हो गया था और उनकी विरासत को सम्मान देने के लिए ये पुरस्कार शुरू किए गए हैं.

अवॉर्ड के पहले विजेता
IOA ने इस अवॉर्ड के लिए महिला तीरंदाज कुमकुम मोहोद और पुरुष पहलवान सुजीत कलकल के नाम को चुना है. आईओए आने वाले दिनों में एक समारोह आयोजित कर कुमकुम और सुजीत को सम्मानित करेगा.

कुमकुम मोहोद का प्रदर्शन
17 वर्षीय कुमकुम ने अपने पहले ही एशियन गेम्स में कुल तीन मेडल जीते जिनमें दो गोल्ड भी शामिल हैं. कुमकुम ने अंकिता भक्त और कीर्ति के साथ मिलकर महिला रिकर्व टीम स्पर्धा में गोल्ड मेडल जीता. इसके साथ ही दक्षिण कोरिया का 1998 बैंकॉक एशियाई खेलों से चला आ रहा लगातार सात खिताब जीतने का सिलसिला समाप्त हो गया.

इसके बाद कुमकुम ने व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में भी गोल्ड मेडल जीता और यह सुनिश्चित किया कि दक्षिण कोरिया की महिला टीम इस स्पर्धा के इतिहास में पहली बार एशियाई खेलों में रिकर्व का गोल्ड मेडल नहीं जीत सके. उनके व्यक्तिगत गोल्ड मेडल से भारत ने 2028 लॉस एंजिलिस ओलंपिक के लिए कोटा स्थान भी हासिल किया. जबकि रिकर्व मिक्स्ड टीम में सिल्वर जीता था.

IOA की अध्यक्ष पीटी उषा ने कुमकुम की उपलब्धि की सराहना करते हुए कहा, 'कुमकुम का जसपाल राणा पुरस्कार की पहली विजेता बनना बिलकुल सही है क्योंकि जसपाल ने भी 1994 एशियाई खेलों में एक प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ी के रूप में अपने करियर की शानदार शुरुआत की थी. दबाव में कुमकुम का धैर्य और मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने की क्षमता भारतीय तीरंदाजी के लिए बेहद उम्मीद जगाती है.'

सुजीत कलकल का प्रदर्शन
वहीं 23 वर्षीय सुजीत कलकल ने पुरुषों के 65 किग्रा कुश्ती वर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीता. उन्होंने एशियाई खेलों में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए सेमीफाइनल में जापान के मौजूदा ओलंपिक चैंपियन कोटारो कियोका को हराया. इसके बाद गोल्ड मेडल मैच में अब्दुलमजीद कुदियेव के खिलाफ उन्होंने शानदार वापसी करते हुए जीत दर्ज की. सुजीत मुकाबले में एक समय 2-9 से पीछे थे और समय तेजी से खत्म हो रहा था, लेकिन उन्होंने जोरदार वापसी करते हुए 10-9 से जीत हासिल की.

बता दें कि जापान के नागोया में आयोजित 20वें एशियन गेम्स में भारत 21 गोल्ड, 27 सिल्वर और 37 ब्रॉन्ज सहित कुल 85 मेडल के साथ तालिका में चौथे स्थान पर रहा.

जसपाल राणा और राजा रणधीर सिंह कौन हैं?
भारतीय खेलों में जसपाल राणा और राजा रणधीर सिंह एक शानदार शूटर रहे हैं. दोनों दिग्गजों का इस साल जून और मई में निधन हो गया था. जसपाल राणा ने चार एशियाई खेलों में कुल आठ मेडल जीते हैं, जिनमें चार गोल्ड मेडल शामिल थे. वो दो ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट मनु भाकर के कोच भी रहे. लेकिन इस बार मनु भाकर एशियन गेम्स में एक भी मेडल नहीं जीत सकीं. वहीं राजा रणधीर सिंह ने एशियाई खेलों में चार मेडल जीते थे, जिनमें एक गोल्ड मेडल शामिल है. साथ ही, उन्होंने स्पोर्ट्स एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर के तौर पर भी काम किया.

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