एशियन गेम्स में भारत का सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी कौन? IOA ने नामों का किया ऐलान, इस बड़े अवॉर्ड से किया जाएगा सम्मानित
एशियन गेम्स 2026 के सर्वश्रेष्ठ महिला खिलाड़ी को ‘जसपाल राणा अवॉर्ड' और सर्वश्रेष्ठ पुरुष खिलाड़ी को 'राजा रणधीर सिंह पुरस्कार' दिया जाएगा.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
हैदराबाद: इंडियन ओलंपिक एसोसिएशन (IOA) ने एशियन गेम्स खत्म होने के बाद नई पहल शुरू की है. अब इस इवेंट में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले दो खिलाड़ियों को दो अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया जाएगा. इसके लिए एसोसिएशन ने पहली बार महिला कैटेगरी में जसपाल राणा अवार्ड और पुरुष कैटेगरी में राजा रणधीर सिंह अवॉर्ड देने का ऐलान किया है. बता दें कि इस साल की शुरुआत में भारतीय खेल जगत के दोनों दिग्गजों का निधन हो गया था और उनकी विरासत को सम्मान देने के लिए ये पुरस्कार शुरू किए गए हैं.
अवॉर्ड के पहले विजेता
IOA ने इस अवॉर्ड के लिए महिला तीरंदाज कुमकुम मोहोद और पुरुष पहलवान सुजीत कलकल के नाम को चुना है. आईओए आने वाले दिनों में एक समारोह आयोजित कर कुमकुम और सुजीत को सम्मानित करेगा.
History made in Archery! Heartiest congratulations to Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod & Kirti on winning India’s first-ever Gold Medal in the Recurve Women’s Team event at the #AsianGames2026. The first Asian Games Gold for India’s women’s recurve team, a landmark moment for these three archers & Indian Archery! A proud moment for the nation. Well done, Champions! #Cheer4Bharat— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 2, 2026
कुमकुम मोहोद का प्रदर्शन
17 वर्षीय कुमकुम ने अपने पहले ही एशियन गेम्स में कुल तीन मेडल जीते जिनमें दो गोल्ड भी शामिल हैं. कुमकुम ने अंकिता भक्त और कीर्ति के साथ मिलकर महिला रिकर्व टीम स्पर्धा में गोल्ड मेडल जीता. इसके साथ ही दक्षिण कोरिया का 1998 बैंकॉक एशियाई खेलों से चला आ रहा लगातार सात खिताब जीतने का सिलसिला समाप्त हो गया.
इसके बाद कुमकुम ने व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में भी गोल्ड मेडल जीता और यह सुनिश्चित किया कि दक्षिण कोरिया की महिला टीम इस स्पर्धा के इतिहास में पहली बार एशियाई खेलों में रिकर्व का गोल्ड मेडल नहीं जीत सके. उनके व्यक्तिगत गोल्ड मेडल से भारत ने 2028 लॉस एंजिलिस ओलंपिक के लिए कोटा स्थान भी हासिल किया. जबकि रिकर्व मिक्स्ड टीम में सिल्वर जीता था.
Kumkum Anil Mohod made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win individual recurve gold at the Asian Games. Her achievement follows India’s historic first gold in the Women’s Recurve Team event. #BharatSetsNewRecords #agrigoi https://t.co/6H8APohogK— Agriculture INDIA (@AgriGoI) October 4, 2026
IOA की अध्यक्ष पीटी उषा ने कुमकुम की उपलब्धि की सराहना करते हुए कहा, 'कुमकुम का जसपाल राणा पुरस्कार की पहली विजेता बनना बिलकुल सही है क्योंकि जसपाल ने भी 1994 एशियाई खेलों में एक प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ी के रूप में अपने करियर की शानदार शुरुआत की थी. दबाव में कुमकुम का धैर्य और मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने की क्षमता भारतीय तीरंदाजी के लिए बेहद उम्मीद जगाती है.'
🏹 BEYOND THE GOLD WITH KUMKUM MOHOD! 🇮🇳🥇 Moments after becoming the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games Gold in the Recurve Individual event, Kumkum Mohod (TAGG Athlete) reflects on the emotions, the experience and the feeling of standing on top of the podium. From the intensity of a thrilling shoot-off to the moment the Indian flag rose and the national anthem played, it was a moment that captured the magnitude of her historic achievement. In this exclusive conversation, hear Kumkum speak about what the Gold means to her, the emotions she felt after the final and her unforgettable Asian Games journey. A historic Gold. A moment she will always cherish. 🇮🇳🥇 #AsianGames2026 #Cheer4Bharat— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2026
सुजीत कलकल का प्रदर्शन
वहीं 23 वर्षीय सुजीत कलकल ने पुरुषों के 65 किग्रा कुश्ती वर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीता. उन्होंने एशियाई खेलों में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए सेमीफाइनल में जापान के मौजूदा ओलंपिक चैंपियन कोटारो कियोका को हराया. इसके बाद गोल्ड मेडल मैच में अब्दुलमजीद कुदियेव के खिलाफ उन्होंने शानदार वापसी करते हुए जीत दर्ज की. सुजीत मुकाबले में एक समय 2-9 से पीछे थे और समय तेजी से खत्म हो रहा था, लेकिन उन्होंने जोरदार वापसी करते हुए 10-9 से जीत हासिल की.
बता दें कि जापान के नागोया में आयोजित 20वें एशियन गेम्स में भारत 21 गोल्ड, 27 सिल्वर और 37 ब्रॉन्ज सहित कुल 85 मेडल के साथ तालिका में चौथे स्थान पर रहा.
WATCH HOW SUJEET KALKAL TURNED A 9-2 DEFICIT INTO ASIAN GAMES GOLD. 🎥🔥🇮🇳 DON’T BLINK. THIS COMEBACK HAPPENED IN REAL TIME. 🤼♂️ THE SCORE SAID 9-2. THE CLOCK SAID “TOO LATE.” SUJEET KALKAL SAID “WATCH ME.” 🇮🇳🔥🤼♂️ 9-2 → 10-9. GOLD. 🥇 Eight points. Two minutes. One unbelievable comeback. Tajikistan’s Abdulmajid Kudiev was seven points ahead in the Asian Games 65kg FINAL. Sujeet Kalkal had almost no room left for error. So he stopped defending the deficit… and started hunting. Attack after attack. Point after point. Until the scoreboard flipped: 9-9. Then came the GOLDEN point. 10-9. SUJEET KALKAL. 🇮🇳🥇 And remember— just hours earlier, Sujeet had eliminated reigning Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka in a 3-3 criteria thriller. Olympic champion in the semifinal. Seven-point comeback in the final. This wasn't just a GOLD medal. This was a refusal to lose. 9-2 से 10-9 — नागोया में सुजीत ने हार की कहानी को गोल्ड की कहानी बना दिया। 🇮🇳🔥 #AsianGames2026 #AichiNagoya2026 #SujeetKalkal #Wrestling #IndianWrestling #TeamIndia #Kushti #HaryanaSports #Tajikistan #JapanWrestling #UWW #सुजीत— Anil Bansal (@dilseanilbansal) October 2, 2026
जसपाल राणा और राजा रणधीर सिंह कौन हैं?
भारतीय खेलों में जसपाल राणा और राजा रणधीर सिंह एक शानदार शूटर रहे हैं. दोनों दिग्गजों का इस साल जून और मई में निधन हो गया था. जसपाल राणा ने चार एशियाई खेलों में कुल आठ मेडल जीते हैं, जिनमें चार गोल्ड मेडल शामिल थे. वो दो ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट मनु भाकर के कोच भी रहे. लेकिन इस बार मनु भाकर एशियन गेम्स में एक भी मेडल नहीं जीत सकीं. वहीं राजा रणधीर सिंह ने एशियाई खेलों में चार मेडल जीते थे, जिनमें एक गोल्ड मेडल शामिल है. साथ ही, उन्होंने स्पोर्ट्स एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर के तौर पर भी काम किया.
VIDEO | Delhi: Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal receives grand welcome at airport after clinching Asian Games gold in 65kg category. He says, " it feels really good; i feel very proud." (full video available on pti videos - https:="" t.co="" d8jp61yd2p) https:="" bjtgi3isnn<="" p>— press trust of india (@pti_news) October 4, 2026