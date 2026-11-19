डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, शी और पुतिन की पहली बार हुई त्रिपक्षीय बैठक; परमाणु हथियारों, यूक्रेन युद्ध पर की गई चर्चा
ट्रंप, शी जिनपिंग और व्लादिमीर पुतिन के बीच हुई बैठक में परमाणु हथियार को नियंत्रित करने, यूक्रेन व ईरान को लेकर बातचीत हुई.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
शेनझेन (चीन) : अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने गुरुवार को चीन के अपने समकक्ष शी जिनपिंग और रूस के व्लादिमीर पुतिन के साथ बैठक की, जो एक घंटे से अधिक समय तक चली.
ट्रंप की शी और पुतिन के साथ इस तरह की पहली त्रिपक्षीय बैठक को एक ऐसे अवसर के तौर पर देखा जा रहा, जब परमाणु हथियारों को नियंत्रित करने के नियम तय करने तथा यूक्रेन और ईरान में जारी युद्धों को सुलझाने की शुरुआत की जा सके.
ट्रंप ने कहा, ‘‘हम सचमुच इतिहास रच रहे हैं. अमेरिका, रूस और चीन ऐसी स्थिति में हैं कि वे इस बात पर चर्चा कर सकें कि धरती पर परमाणु हथियारों की संख्या कैसे घटाई जाए और इन हथियारों के इस्तेमाल का खतरा कैसे कम किया जाए.’’
#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: During the trilateral talks with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, US President Donald Trump says, "... I'm delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China. And today, in that sense, and I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history. The three of us have a great deal to discuss, and we've already discussed a lot. As presidents of three of the world's largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people, but the entire planet..." (Source: Russian Pool via Reuters)— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
त्रिपक्षीय बैठक की शुरुआत में शी ने कहा, ‘‘हम विश्व शांति को बढ़ावा देने के विषय पर चर्चा करेंगे.’’ सरकारी प्रसारणकर्ता सीसीटीवी के अनुसार, शी ने अपने समकक्षों से कहा कि वह चाहते हैं कि परमाणु हथियारों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जाना चाहिए और उन्हें नष्ट कर देना चाहिए.
उन्होंने एक ऐसी दुनिया बनाने का आह्वान किया, जो परमाणु हथियारों से मुक्त हो. पुतिन ने रूस, चीन और अमेरिका के उस साझा इतिहास का जिक्र किया, जब वे ‘‘द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध में विजेता’’ रहे थे. उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अंतरराष्ट्रीय शांति बनाए रखने की हमारी संयुक्त जिम्मेदारी है.’’
#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: During the trilateral talks with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, US President Donald Trump says, "Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements, and we feel the opposite, and we think that we are sure about that... Together, we are choosing a different course. A historic summit offers us the chance to seek out new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues. Most of them, everybody in this room knows, and hopefully to create a better future for all of us—a much better future and safer future—as the world's three largest nuclear powers by far..." (Source: Russian Pool via Reuters)— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
रूस और अमेरिका के बीच परमाणु हथियारों का आखिरी समझौता, जिसे 'न्यू स्टार्ट' के नाम से जाना जाता है, फरवरी में खत्म हो गया.
ट्रंप का कहना है कि वह एक ‘‘नया, बेहतर और आधुनिक’’ समझौता चाहते हैं, जिसमें चीन भी शामिल हो, लेकिन चीन के पास इन शर्तों को स्वीकार करने का कोई खास कारण नहीं है, क्योंकि उसके पास करीब 600 ही परमाणु हथियार हैं, जो अमेरिका और रूस के पास मौजूद 5,000 से अधिक परमाणु हथियारों की संख्या की तुलना में बहुत कम हैं.
#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: During the trilateral talks with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, US President Donald Trump says, "The United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used. The power is unbelievable, unthinkable. In addition to exploring the potential for arms reduction in our own countries, I must say, it's quite frankly a very hard thing to do because once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them. It's very hard to give them up as the leader of a country. Something that's very difficult to say because it's the way life works. You know, you have thousands of weapons, and you're supposed to give them up, and yet you have countries in addition to us in much smaller numbers, but they have nuclear weapons also. So it's not an easy thing to do, give them up. But it's also vital that we cooperate to combat the threat of nuclear proliferation in other countries around the world. That's what we're doing in Iran. We're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon..." (Source: Russian Pool via Reuters)— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
ट्रंप ने कहा, ‘‘जब आपके पास परमाणु हथियार आ जाते हैं, तो उन्हें छोड़ पाना बहुत मुश्किल होता है. इसलिए, इन्हें त्याग देना कोई आसान काम नहीं है.’’ गुरुवार दोपहर त्रिपक्षीय बैठक शुरू होने से पहले ट्रंप ने शी और पुतिन के साथ अलग-अलग बैठक भी की.
ये भी पढ़ें- शेनझेन का 'पावर समिट': जब मिले ट्रंप, पुतिन और जिनपिंग, टिकीं दुनिया की निगाहें