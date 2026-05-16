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नीदरलैंड में बोले पीएम मोदी- '...हालात नहीं सुधरे तो दशकों तक पड़ेगा भारी'

नीदरलैड्स के हेग में पीएम मोदी ने भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित किया.

PM Narendra Modi addressing the Indian community in Netherlands.
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी नीदरलैंड में भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करते हुए. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Hindi Team

Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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द हेग (नीदरलैंड): सिटी ऑफ पीस के नाम से मशहूर नीदरलैंड की राजधानी हेग में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित किया. इस दौरान पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आज का भारत बड़े सपने देख रहा है. भारत ने चांद पर पहुंचकर वहां इतिहास रचा, जहां पर दुनिया का कोई भी देश पहले नहीं पहुंच सका.

पीएम मोदी ने कहा ये दशक दुनिया के लिए आपदाओं का दशक बना है. हालात नहीं सुधरे तो दशकों तक भारी पड़ेगा.

पीएम ने कहा, आज का भारत अभूतपूर्व बदलाव के दौर से गुजर रहा है. साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि भारत की आकांक्षा से प्रेरित यात्रा उसके लोकतंत्र को मजबूत कर रही है.

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भारत के स्टार्ट-अप परिवेशी तंत्र की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि भारत के पास दुनिया का तीसरा सबसे बड़ा स्टार्ट-अप नेटवर्क है. भारत में अब लगभग 125 सक्रिय ‘यूनिकॉर्न’ हैं। हमारे स्टार्टअप एआई, रक्षा और अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय कार्य कर रहे हैं .

उन्होंने कहा कि भारत और नीदरलैंड वैश्विक मंच पर समन्वय कर सकते हैं. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कोविड महामारी और वैश्विक संघर्षों का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि यह दशक दुनिया के लिए चुनौतियों का दशक बनता जा रहा है.

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत अवसरों की भूमि है. भारत तकनीक और मानवता, दोनों से प्रेरित है.

ये भी पढ़ें- PM मोदी नीदरलैंड में टेक, एनर्जी और ट्रेड संबंधों पर चर्चा और उन्हें बढ़ावा देने के लिए तैयार

TAGGED:

PM NARENDRA MODI
INDIAN DIASPORA
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
SPEECH INDIAN COMMUNITY
PM NARENDRA MODI NETHERLANDS VISIT

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