नीदरलैंड में बोले पीएम मोदी- '...हालात नहीं सुधरे तो दशकों तक पड़ेगा भारी'
नीदरलैड्स के हेग में पीएम मोदी ने भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित किया.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
द हेग (नीदरलैंड): सिटी ऑफ पीस के नाम से मशहूर नीदरलैंड की राजधानी हेग में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित किया. इस दौरान पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आज का भारत बड़े सपने देख रहा है. भारत ने चांद पर पहुंचकर वहां इतिहास रचा, जहां पर दुनिया का कोई भी देश पहले नहीं पहुंच सका.
पीएम मोदी ने कहा ये दशक दुनिया के लिए आपदाओं का दशक बना है. हालात नहीं सुधरे तो दशकों तक भारी पड़ेगा.
#WATCH | Netherlands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " today, india is dreaming big... india's youth aspires to propel the country forward in the fields of ai and semiconductors... india is home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem... contemporary india is undergoing… pic.twitter.com/VmJLajROc9— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026
पीएम ने कहा, आज का भारत अभूतपूर्व बदलाव के दौर से गुजर रहा है. साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि भारत की आकांक्षा से प्रेरित यात्रा उसके लोकतंत्र को मजबूत कर रही है.
#WATCH | Netherlands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " 12 years ago today—on may 16, 2014—the results of the lok sabha elections were declared. after decades, a stable government with an absolute majority was formed in india... the trust of crores of indians does not let me… pic.twitter.com/5wrFcleSF4— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भारत के स्टार्ट-अप परिवेशी तंत्र की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि भारत के पास दुनिया का तीसरा सबसे बड़ा स्टार्ट-अप नेटवर्क है. भारत में अब लगभग 125 सक्रिय ‘यूनिकॉर्न’ हैं। हमारे स्टार्टअप एआई, रक्षा और अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय कार्य कर रहे हैं .
#WATCH | Netherlands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " whenever i had a conversation with the leadership of the netherlands, they always praised the indian diaspora... every indian is proud of your contribution to the society and economy of the netherlands..."— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026
(video:… pic.twitter.com/Gwh46ZHgsC
उन्होंने कहा कि भारत और नीदरलैंड वैश्विक मंच पर समन्वय कर सकते हैं. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कोविड महामारी और वैश्विक संघर्षों का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि यह दशक दुनिया के लिए चुनौतियों का दशक बनता जा रहा है.
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत अवसरों की भूमि है. भारत तकनीक और मानवता, दोनों से प्रेरित है.
ये भी पढ़ें- PM मोदी नीदरलैंड में टेक, एनर्जी और ट्रेड संबंधों पर चर्चा और उन्हें बढ़ावा देने के लिए तैयार