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भारत दुनिया को विकास का नया मॉडल दे रहा है: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

ऑकलैंड में भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करते हुए, पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत दुनिया की सबसे तेजी से बढ़ने वाली बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था है.

PM Modi addressing the Indian community in Auckland.
ऑकलैंड में भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
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By PTI

Published : July 11, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ऑकलैंड (न्यूजीलैंड) : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को कहा कि वैश्विक चुनौतियों के बावजूद भारत के विकास की गति अभूतपूर्व है और वह दुनिया को विकास का एक नया मॉडल दे रहा है.

मोदी ने ऑकलैंड में प्रवासी भारतीय समुदाय के ‘किया ओरा मोदी’ नामक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के संबंध सुखद स्मृतियों, स्थायी मित्रता, साझा मूल्यों और परस्पर प्रतिबद्धता पर आधारित हैं. कार्यक्रम में न्यूजीलैंड के प्रधानमंत्री क्रिस्टोफर लक्सन भी मौजूद थे.

मोदी ने लोगों की तालियों और उत्साह के बीच कहा, ‘‘वैश्विक चुनौतियों के बावजूद भारत जिस गति से विकास कर रहा है, वह अभूतपूर्व है. आज भारत दुनिया की सबसे तेजी से बढ़ती प्रमुख अर्थव्यवस्था है.’’

PM Modi along with PM Luxon accepts greetings from the people in Auckland before addressing the Indian community.
भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करने से पहले पीएम मोदी ऑकलैंड में प्रधानमंत्री लक्सन के साथ लोगों का अभिवादन स्वीकार करते हुए. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि भारत दुनिया को विकास का एक नया मॉडल दे रहा है.

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘आज भारत में एकीकृत भुगतान इंटरफेस (यूपीआई) के माध्यम से हर महीने अरबों डिजिटल लेनदेन हो रहे हैं. भारत ड्रोन प्रौद्योगिकी और अंतरिक्ष अर्थव्यवस्था में नयी ऊंचाइयां छू रहा है.’’ इस दौरान लोगों ने तालियां बजाईं और ‘‘मोदी-मोदी’’ के नारे लगाए.

मोदी ने कहा कि भारत और न्यूजीलैंड का भविष्य एक-दूसरे से जुड़ा हुआ है तथा दोनों देशों के बीच व्यापार समझौता विकसित राष्ट्र बनने की भारत की यात्रा को गति देगा. उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘इससे भारत और न्यूजीलैंड, दोनों देशों के कारोबारियों के लिए नए अवसर पैदा होंगे.’’

मोदी तीन देशों की अपनी यात्रा के अंतिम चरण में शुक्रवार को ऑकलैंड पहुंचे थे.

पिछले 40 वर्ष में न्यूजीलैंड की यात्रा करने वाले पहले भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने लोगों को एक मफलर दिखाया और कहा कि सार्वजनिक जीवन में आने से पहले करीब 25-30 वर्ष पूर्व जब वह न्यूजीलैंड आए थे, तब उन्हें यह उपहार में मिला था.

ये भी पढ़ें- पारंपरिक माओरी पोव्हिरी सेरेमोनियल वेलकम, बेहद खास अंदाज में न्यूजीलैंड में हुआ पीएम मोदी का स्वागत

TAGGED:

INDIA NEW ZEALAND
INDIAN DIASPORA
KIA ORA MODI
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
PM NARENDRA MODI

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