ये प्रेम मोल लिया और गनमास्टर जी9 X रिव्यू: आयुष्मान खुराना या इमरान हाशमी? किसकी फिल्म कर रही दर्शकों को ज्यादा एंटरटेन, जानें
आयुष्मान खुराना और इमरान हाशमी जैसे दो चॉकलेटी लुक हीरो अपनी फिल्मों के साथ बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आमने सामने हैं.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
हैदराबाद: आयुष्मान खुराना और शरवरी वाघ स्टारर रोमांटिक फैमिली ड्रामा फिल्म ये प्रेम मोल लिया आज 27 नवंबर को सिनेमाघरों में चल पड़ी है. इसी के साथ इमरान हाशमी और जेनेलिया डिसूजा की रोमांटिक एक्शन थ्रिलर फिल्म गनमास्टर जी9 भी रिलीज हो चुकी है. दोनों ही फिल्में एक साथ बड़े पर्दे पर आई हैं. दोनों ही फिल्मों का लगभग बराबर क्रेज है. अब दोनों फिल्मों में एक कंपटीशन है और दर्शक किस पर ज्यादा प्यार लुटा रहे हैं, चलिए जानते हैं एक्स हैंडल पर दर्शक ये प्रेम मोल लिया और गनमास्टर जी9 को लेकर क्या रिव्यू दे रहे हैं.
ये प्रेम मोल लिया एक्स रिव्यू
फैमिली फिल्में बनाने के लिए मशहूर दिग्गज डायरेक्टर अब हिंदूस्तान के लिए शादी के सीजन में ये प्रेम मोल लिया लेकर आए हैं. आयुष्मान खुराना और शरवरी वाघ पहली बार पर्दे पर साथ में दिख रहे हैं. दर्शकों को इनकी जोड़ी कैसी लग रही है, वह सोशल मीडिया पर बता रहे हैं.
#OneWordReview... #YehPremMolLiya: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions… #SoorajBarjatya follows the #Rajshri template beautifully in #YPML… The film could just spring a big surprise – never underestimate the power of emotions! #YPMLReview At a time when event films are grabbing headlines and dominating conversations across social media, here comes #YPML – a film that reminds you of your roots, your sanskaar, the emotions that bind us, and the importance of familial ties. At the same time, #YPML is progressive in its outlook… It explores the changing dynamics of relationships and drives home an important message about partnership, equality, and understanding. Like all #SoorajBarjatya films, there’s a large family, marriage celebrations, songs, romance, and conflict… However, running parallel to all this is an unconventional plot that dares to challenge societal norms. Like his previous films, #SoorajBarjatya reserves the best for the second half… Most importantly, #YPML gently touches your heart, makes you believe in goodness, reinforces your respect for family, and stirs emotions that may have been sidelined or buried somewhere within you. The screenplay [Surabhi Horo] delivers some terrific moments [no spoilers]… ⭐️ The courtroom sequences – right at the beginning and again just before the climax – are fantastic. ⭐️ #SwanandKirkire’s outburst during the prayer meet is another standout moment. ⭐️ The significance of the toran ritual, explained brilliantly by #AnupamKher, is equally noteworthy. That said, the writing could’ve been sharper in certain portions, particularly in the first half… The narrative has its share of highs and lows, with the momentum fluctuating intermittently. #HimeshReshammiya’s soundtrack is lajawaab and emerges as one of the film’s biggest strengths… The title track and #JhumkaPatola are chartbusters and easily the pick of the lot, while #JaiAmbeBol and #BulayeChhathiMaa further enhance the film’s appeal. #AyushmannKhurrana slips into the character effortlessly… His maturity as an actor shines through in several dramatic moments… Get ready to be surprised by a delightfully impressive performance. #Sharvari looks gorgeous, and her performance is top-notch… What a delight to watch her on screen, displaying such a wide range as an actor! #AnupamKher excels… He brings a rare blend of emotional depth and conviction to the character – a performance that only an actor of his calibre can deliver. #SwanandKirkire springs a pleasant surprise… He has a pivotal role and is absolutely first-rate… Ditto for #GeetaAgrawalSharma, who shines every time she appears on screen. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Shruti Seth, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni, and Shaad Randhawa are all wonderful. ⭐️ Final word? #YehPremMolLiya is, in simple words, a saaf-suthri, manoranjan se bharpur, paarivarik film in the quintessential #Rajshri format… The film grips you slowly, but surely!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2026
तरण आदर्श
दिग्गज फिल्म विश्लेषक तरण आदर्श ने एक शब्द में फिल्म का रिव्यू दिया है. उन्होंने लिखा है, दिल को छू लेने वाली फिल्म और फिल्म को 5 में से चार स्टार दिए हैं. सादगी. ईमानदारी. पवित्रता. अच्छाई. परंपराए, सूरज बड़जात्या ने वाई पी एम ए ल में राजश्री शैली को खूबसूरती से निभाया है… यह फिल्म आपको चौंका सकती है, भावनाओं की शक्ति को कभी कम मत आंकिए, वाईपीएमएल रिव्यू, आखिरी शब्द? सरल शब्दों में कहें तो, ये प्रेम मोल लिया राजश्री की एक क्लियर, मनोरंजक और पारिवारिक फिल्म है… यह फिल्म धीरे-धीरे, लेकिन निश्चित रूप से आपको अपनी ओर खींच ले लेती है.
फिल्म एनालिस्ट क्रिस्टोफर कनगराज ने लिखा है, 'बॉलीवुड की पसंदीदा पारिवारिक ड्रामा कैटेगरी लौट आई है. 90 के दशक की शैली में बनी फिल्म और संगीत. चार्टबस्टर गाने. शरवरी बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही हैं और उनका अभिनय शानदार है. आयुष्मान, अनुपम खेर, मां, पिता... सभी कलाकारों का अभिनय बेहतरीन है. रंगीन सीन और वेशभूषा. सहज लेखन. पहला आधा भाग अच्छा है और दूसरा आधा भाग औसत लंबाई का है. भावनात्मक रूप से प्रभावशाली. एक औसत दर्जे की पारिवारिक मनोरंजन फिल्म.
*#YEHPREMMOLLIYA* is playing with *ENGLISH SUBTITLES* in: 📍 Karnataka 📍 Telangana 📍 Andhra Pradesh 📍 Tamil Nadu 📍 Kerala 📍 Puducherry Check showtimes at your nearest cinema! 🎬🍿 #YehPremMolLiya in cinemas now. #SoorajBarjatya | @ayushmannk | @SharvariWagh14 | #HimeshReshammiya | #HimeshReshammiyaMelodies | @rajshrifilms | @MahaveerJFilms | @YehPremMolLiya | #SouthIndia #EnglishSubtitles #YRFRelease— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 27, 2026
Finished watching #YehPremMolLiya and it is a good film and I can definitely see it clicking with upper middle class and affluent family audiences. My only complaint is how rushed the romance feels...Ayushmann’s character proposes marriage to Sharvari’s character on the very first day they actually have a conversation... Sooraj ji...2 3 din ya ek aadh hafta toh ghumne firne dete ek doosre ko janne dete...fir propose karwate bhai… 😂 Overall...a good family entertainer— ᎪᏙᏆ (@AVItheKKC) November 27, 2026
#YehPremMolLiya - Bollywood’s Favorite Family Drama Genre is Back. 90s Style film & Music. Chartbuster Songs. Sharvari looks Beautiful & Awesome Perf. Ayushmann, Anupam Kher, Mom, Dad… Gud Perf frm everyone. Colourful Visuals & Costumes. Convenient Writing. Good 1st Hlf & Avg Lengthy 2nd Hlf. Emotionally charged. ‘OKayish’ Family Entertainer!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 27, 2026
एक इमरान हाशमी का कंट्टर फैन लिखता है, ये प्रेम मोल लिया देखकर ली है और ये एक अच्छी फिल्म है. मुझे पूरा यकीन है कि ये उच्च मध्यम वर्ग और संपन्न परिवारों को पसंद आएगी. मेरी बस एक ही शिकायत है कि रोमांस थोड़ा जल्दबाजी में दिखाया गया है... आयुष्मान का किरदार शरवरी के किरदार को पहली ही बातचीत के दिन शादी का प्रस्ताव दे देता है... सूरज जी... 2-3 दिन या एक आधा हफ्ता तो घूमने फिरने देते एक दूसरे को जानने देते... फिर प्रपोज करवाते भाई... कुल मिलाकर... एक अच्छी पारिवारिक मनोरंजन फिल्म है. बता दें, ये प्रेम मोल लिया को साउथ इंडिया भाषा (तमिलनाडु, तेलंगाना, कर्नाटक, केरल पुड्डचेरी में इंग्लिश सबटाइटल के साथ दिखा रहे हैं.
गनमास्टर जी9 एक्स रिव्यू
इमरान हाशमी, जेनेलिया डिसूजी की फ्रेश जोड़ी और आशिक बनाया आपने की म्यूजिक-डायरेक्टर (हिमेश रेशमिया-आदित्य दत्त) की हिट जोड़ी की फिल्म गनमास्टर जी 9 भी दर्शकों को लुभा रही है.
#OneWordReview... #GunmaasterG9: POWER-PACKED. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Masala films will always find an audience, provided they get the formula right… And #GunmaasterG9 gets it spot on, with spectacular action as its biggest USP… After #Awarapan2, #EmraanHashmi is back with a bang! #GunmaasterG9Review The promotional material had given us a fair idea of what to expect from #GunmaasterG9, and director Aditya Datt ensures that the film lives up to those expectations, delivering exactly what was promised – a full-on mass entertainer. Frankly, the storyline isn’t novel or pathbreaking, and the initial portions take some time to sink in… The narrative moves at such a rapid pace that it becomes difficult to fully grasp what’s unfolding… However, 15–20 minutes into the film, you gradually get into the groove and begin to enjoy the ride. The screenplay is peppered with several attention-grabbing, high-voltage sequences that keep you invested in the proceedings [no spoilers]… ⭐️ The shocking revelation at the interval point. ⭐️ The emotional backstories of Emraan’s character and his daughter, as well as Genelia’s character. ⭐️ The brilliantly choreographed action face-off soon after the interval. ⭐️ Emraan and Genelia unleashing their action avatars in the film’s final act. The narrative keeps you hooked for the most part, but it does have a few flaws… As mentioned earlier, the opening portions are somewhat rushed and take time to register… Also, the action sequences, despite being brilliantly executed, get gruesome at times – this is definitely not for the faint-hearted. #HimeshReshammiya’s soundtrack is a major plus… #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne, already a chartbuster, is clearly the pick of the lot… The recreated version of the original #Gunmaaster track from the 1979 hit #Surakksha is cleverly woven into the narrative at various points… The background score is equally powerful and adds to the film’s impact. It’s wonderful to see #EmraanHashmi embracing hardcore action, something that will only strengthen his connect with fans and the masses… He brings his trademark screen presence, intensity, and effortless charisma to the proceedings. This is the Emraan we’ve been missing of late… #Awarapan2 and now #GunmaasterG9 reinforce the fact that he remains a true mass favourite… He must continue to build on the goodwill he has earned over the years. #GeneliaDeshmukh looks gorgeous and delivers a superb performance… It’s an absolute delight to see her in a role that allows her to showcase both her charm and acting prowess… What truly catches you off guard is her transition into action mode – it’s a terrific surprise and makes for a genuine wow moment! Her chemistry with Emraan is one of the film’s biggest strengths, lending the romantic track an emotional connect. #AparshaktiKhurana makes a strong impression as the antagonist, infusing the character with the right mix of menace and energy… He is thoroughly convincing. #AbhishekSingh is impressive, bringing confidence and conviction to his role. ⭐️ Final word? #GunmaasterG9 is tailor-made for the masses, especially those who relish hardcore, high-octane action thrillers.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2026
तरण आदर्श ने गनमास्टर जी9 को साढ़े तीन स्टार दिए. साथ ही लिखा है, दर्शकों को मसाला फिल्में पसंद है. मेकर्स यह फॉर्मूला हिट हो रहा है. अपने एक्शन से फिल्म दर्शकों को भा रही है. आवारापन 2 के बाद इमरान हाशमी एक बार फिर धमाका कर रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, फिल्म में इमरान हाशमी और जेनेलिया की धांसू एंट्री हुई है.
Dhansu Entry - 9 am Show Emran and Genelia 💗💗 #GunmaasterG9 https://t.co/PvTtrMRnBJ— Sardar 🇮🇳 (@agent0ne1) November 27, 2026
#gunmaasterg9 todhfodh 💥💥💥💥 #EmraanHashmi superrr #AparshaktiKhurana bawaal #GeneliaDeshmukh like never b4 #adityadatt kya action hai kya bana diye 🤘🏼💥😱 @SohamRockstrEnt take a bow. #GunmasterG9 https://t.co/b2k4mjrtWz— Nitin Kakkar (@radiowalanitin) November 26, 2026
#OneWordReview... #GunmaasterG9: POWER-PACKED. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Masala films will always find an audience, provided they get the formula right… And #GunmaasterG9 gets it spot on, with spectacular action as its biggest USP… After #Awarapan2, #EmraanHashmi is back with a bang!— 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓾𝓵 💕 (@DirectorRahulRM) November 27, 2026
एक यूजर लिखता है, गनमास्टरजी 9 टोड़फोड़. इमरान हाशमी सुपररर...अपारशक्ति खुराना बवाल , जेनेलिया देशमुख आज से पहले ऐसी नहीं दिखीं, आदित्य दत्त क्या एक्शन है क्या बना दिया आपने, सोहम रॉकस्टार एंटरटेनमेंट को सलाम'.