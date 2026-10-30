कौन हैं 'ईठा' की विठाबाई नारायणगांवकर? 15 साल की उम्र में हुआ था रेप, फिर कैसे मिला 'तमाशा क्वीन' का टैग?
विठाबाई नारायणगांवकर कौन हैं, जिनकी भूमिका श्रद्धा कपूर 'ईठा' में निभा रही हैं. आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में...
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
हैदराबाद: महाराष्ट्र की लोक संस्कृति में कई तरह की कलाएं शामिल हैं, जिनमें लावणी, बंजारा होली और पोवाड़ा जैसे फोक सॉन्ग और डांस शामिल हैं. इन्हें अक्सर जीवन जीने का एक तरीका माना जाता है. मराठी लोक संस्कृति में कई मशहूर कलाकारों के नाम शामिल हैं, जिनमें से एक विठाबाई नारायणगांवकर भी शामिल थीं. उन्होंने अपने समर्पण, लगन और अपनी कला के प्रति जुनून के जरिए महाराष्ट्र के सांस्कृतिक को एक नई पहचान दी. मशहूर फिल्ममेकर लक्ष्मण उतेकर उनकी इसी जिंदगी को बड़े पर्दे पर लेकर आ रहे हैं, जिसका नाम है- 'ईठा'. इस फिल्म में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रद्धा कपूर विठाबाई नारायणगांवकर का किरदार निभाएंगी. यह फिल्म इसी साल 4 दिसंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी.
कौन थीं विठाबाई नारायणगांवकर?
विठाबाई भाऊ मांग नारायणगांवकर एक मशहूर मराठी लोक डांसर, सिंगर और तमाशा आर्टिस्ट थीं. 1 जुलाई 1935 को महाराष्ट्र के पंढरपुर में जन्मीं विठाबाई नारायणगांवकर छोटी उम्र से ही प्रदर्शन कला और तमाशा की दुनिया से जुड़ गई थीं. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, उनके पिता और अंकल भी इसी मंडली का हिस्सा थे. विठाबाई के दादा नारायण खुडे ने एक पारंपरिक घूमती हुई लोक तमाशा मंडली शुरू की थी, जिसे बाद में उनके पिता और अंकल ने 'भाऊ-बापू मांग' के नाम से चलाया.
चूंकि विठा को बचपन से ही फोक डांस का बहुत शौक था. वह लावणी गानों, गवलन और अन्य ट्रेडिशनल डांस फॉम के माहौल में पली-बढ़ी थी. इसलिए उन्होंने इन्हें सीखना शुरू कर दिया. पैसे की तंगी की वजह से उन्होंने अपने परिवार की मदद करने का फैसला किया और वह स्टेज पर आ गईं. उनकी एक्सप्रेसिव परफॉर्मेंस भीड़ खींचने वाली बन गई.
मुश्किल तब शुरू हुई जब उन्होंने मारुति सावंत से शादी की. उनकी शादी में उतार-चढ़ाव रहे. फिर भी उन्होंने परफॉर्म करना जारी रखा, लावणी और तमाशा को ज्यादा दर्शकों तक पहुंचाया. राज्य के कई हिस्सों से लोग उनकी परफॉर्मेंस देखने के लिए आते थे, जो म्यूजिक, डांस और कहानी कहने का एक रंगीन मेल होती थीं.
नौ महीने की प्रेग्नेंसी में भी स्टेज पर किया परफॉर्म
विठाबाई नारायणगांवकर की जिंदगी में कई घटनाएं शामिल हैं, जिनमें से प्रेग्नेंसी की घटना. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, विठा ने 9 महीने की प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान भी स्टेज पर परफॉर्म किया था. प्रेग्नेंसी के आखिर दिनों में उन्होंने बैकस्टेज एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया और तुरंत ही परफॉर्म करने स्टेज पर चली गई. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, विठा ने पत्थर से अपनी गर्भनाल काटी थी और परफॉर्म करने के लिए स्टेज पर वापस आई थी. कहा जाता है कि 15 साल की उम्र में एक आदमी ने उनका रेप किया था.
How Far Can an Artist Go for Their Art? Some stories of artistic dedication are so extraordinary that they almost sound unbelievable. One such story belongs to Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a legendary performer of Maharashtra's traditional folk theatre form, Tamasha. Contrary to the common use of the word, Tamasha is not about drama or controversy—it is a vibrant art form that combines storytelling, music, dance, and the famous Lavani performances. Born into a family where Tamasha was not just an art but a way of life, Vithabai seemed destined for the stage. Remarkably, she never needed formal training. Simply by observing and practicing, she developed such exceptional talent that audiences traveled from faraway places just to watch her perform. Her brilliance earned her the prestigious Presidential Medal in 1957. But what truly made Vithabai legendary was her unmatched commitment to her craft. One day, while performing on stage, she was nine months pregnant. In the middle of the show, she realized that she was about to go into labor. She calmly stepped backstage, delivered her baby with immense courage, reportedly cut the umbilical cord with the help of a stone, and then—astonishingly—returned to the stage to continue her performance. The audience was stunned. Moments earlier, she had appeared heavily pregnant, and now she was dancing again as if nothing extraordinary had happened. When people learned what had actually occurred behind the curtain, they erupted into applause and urged her to finally take some rest. Stories like Vithabai's leave us speechless. What kind of passion, discipline, and emotional connection must an artist have with their art to show such dedication? She was not alone in that spirit. Legendary Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was known for prioritizing his audience even when his health was failing. Likewise, KK continued performing despite feeling unwell, remaining on stage until the very end. Their commitment reminds us that for some artists, performing is not merely a profession—it is a calling. Vithabai's remarkable life is now inspiring a new generation through the upcoming film Vitha, where Shraddha Kapoor portrays the legendary performer. If the teaser is any indication, audiences can expect a powerful tribute to one of India's most extraordinary artists. Whether one views her actions as dedication, passion, or sheer determination, Vithabai's story remains one of the most astonishing examples of devotion to art ever told.— Munna Yadav (@M7576_) June 23, 2026
रिपोर्ट्स बताती हैं कि जब ऑडियंस ने देखा कि अब उनका बेबी बंप नहीं है, तो उन्होंने विठा से कुछ समय आराम करने के लिए कहा. उनके काम, मराठी लोक संस्कृति के प्रति उनके जुनून और कमिटमेंट के लिए उनकी तारीफ हुई. माना जाता है कि जिंदगी भर पहचान और शोहरत मिलने के बाद भी विठा को आर्थिक तंगी से गुजरना पड़ा था.
कैसे मिला 'तमाशा क्वीन' का टैग?
विठाबाई ने जो रुतबा और प्रसिद्धि हासिल की, उसे समझने के लिए सबसे पहले तमाशा की दुनिया को समझना होगा. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, तमाशा एक लेयर वाला परफॉर्मेंस फॉर्म है, जो म्यूजिक, डांस, सटायर, ह्यूमर और ड्रामाटिक कहानी कहने के तरीकों को एक साथ लाता है. वहीं, लावणी अपने जोरदार फुटवर्क, रिदमिक एक्यूरेसी और एक्सप्रेसिव जेस्चर के साथ, इसके सबसे पहचाने जाने वाले हिस्सों में से एक है.
तमाशा सिर्फ डांस नहीं, बल्कि एक ऐसी कला है, जिसका आर्टिस्ट ऐसा होता है जो गा सके, परफॉर्म कर सके, इम्प्रोवाइज कर सके, एंटरटेन कर सके और पूरे शो के दौरान ऑडियंस का ध्यान खींच सके और विठा को इसमें अच्छी पकड़ थी.
बताया जाता है कि जब मशहूर मराठी नाटककार मामा वरेरकर ने उनका परफॉर्म देखा, तो उनसे काफी इम्प्रेस हुए. उन्होंने उन्हें अपने ग्रुप में शामिल होने के लिए इनवाइट किया. इस एसोसिएशन ने उन्हें अपने थिएटर के काम को बढ़ाने और परफॉर्मेंस की अपनी समझ को बेहतर बनाने का मौका दिया. जल्द ही उनकी पहचान गांवों और ट्रैवलिंग सर्किट से आगे बढ़ गई, जहां तमाशा खूब फल-फूल रहा था. आखिरकार उन्हें 'तमाशा सम्राटनी' यानी तमाशा की महारानी (तमाशा क्वीन) का टाइटल मिला.
Real vs Reel: The legacy of Vithabai lives on 🌟 #EethaTrailerThisFriday https://t.co/v23obF64Qm— Jigyasa Chauhan (@jigyasa_chauhan) October 28, 2026
इन अवॉर्ड्स से सम्मानित हुई थी 'तमाशा क्वीन'
1957 में विठाबाई को तमाशा में उनके काम के लिए और फिर 1990 में प्रेसिडेंशियल मेडल मिले, यह एक खास सम्मान था. रिपोर्ट्स बताती है कि 1962 के चीन-भारत युद्ध के दौरान उन्होंने नॉर्थ-ईस्ट फ्रंटियर एजेंसी इलाके के पास भारतीय सैनिकों के लिए परफॉर्म किया था. 2006 में सरकार ने विठाबाई की याद में सालाना विठाबाई नारायणगावकर लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड शुरू किया. उनकी मूर्ति महाराष्ट्र में लगन और बहादुरी की निशानी बन गई.
The story of #Eetha : It is based on the real life story of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a celebrated and legendary Marathi folk artist. She ran her own performing troupe, "Vithabai Narayangaonkar Bolhadi Tamasha," and was instrumental in bringing rural folk art to the mainstream. One of the most famous and chilling real life chapters of her life which the film brings to the screen occurred when she was performing a high-octane Lavani set while heavily pregnant. According to historical accounts, she went into labor backstage, delivered the baby herself by cutting the umbilical cord with a stone, and returned to the stage to finish her performance.— KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) June 19, 2026
पैरालिटिक अटैक से विठा की हुई मौत
15 जनवरी, 2002 को 66 साल की उम्र में महाराष्ट्र के नारायणगांव में पैरालिटिक अटैक के बाद उनकी मौत हो गई. रिपोर्ट्स बताते हैं कि उनके परिवार को उनके हॉस्पिटल के बिल चुकाने और अंतिम संस्कार के लिए उनकी बॉडी घर ले जाने के लिए पैसे का इंतजाम करने में बहुत मुश्किल हुई थी.