Udta Teer X Review: एंटरटेनिंग या बोरिंग? कैसी है आयुष्मान-सारा की 'उड़ता तीर'? टिकट खरीदने से पहले देखें ऑडियंस का रिएक्शन
आयुष्मान खुराना-सारा अली खान की 'उड़ता तीर' सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. आइए जानें इस फिल्म को लेकर जनता की क्या राय है.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
हैदराबाद: आयुष्मान खुराना-सारा अली खान की स्पाई-कॉमेडी फिल्म 'उड़ता तीर' 23 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. इस फिल्म का निर्देशन आकाश कौशिक ने किया है. यह फिल्म अपनी अनोखी कहानी के लिए चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है. कहानी एक ऐसे पाकिस्तानी जासूस के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है, जिसकी याददाश्त चली जाती है और वह खुद को भारतीय एजेंट मानने लगता है. पहचान को लेकर पैदा हुई यही उलझन फिल्म में कॉमेडी का मुख्य आधार है. सामाजिक विषयों पर आधारित फिल्मों और कॉमेडी के बाद, आयुष्मान को इस फिल्म में एक और बिल्कुल अलग तरह का किरदार निभाने का मौका मिला है.
'उड़ता तीर' में आयुष्मान खुराना और सारा अली खान के अलावा राहुल बोस, राम कपूर, गुलशन ग्रोवर, मुकुल देव, सुहेल नय्यर, सुप्रिया पिलगांवकर और बृजेंद्र काला भी है. कई कलाकारों की मौजूदगी और जासूसी के साथ सिचुएशनल कॉमेडी वाली 'उड़ता तीर' स्पाई जॉनर को एक हल्के-फुल्के अंदाज में पेश करने की कोशिश करती है. ट्रेलर ने फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों के बीच काफी उत्सुकता जगा दी थी, खासकर उन लोगों के बीच जो आयुष्मान की कॉमिक टाइमिंग और उनकी अलग तरह की स्क्रिप्ट चुनने की पसंद को पसंद करते हैं. और अब जब 'उड़ता तीर' सिनेमाघरों में आ चुकी है, तो आइए जानते हैं कि दर्शक इसके बारे में क्या कह रहे हैं...
एक्स हैंडल यूजर्स रिएक्शन
माइक्रो-ब्लॉगिंग साइट एक्स (पहले ट्विटर) हैंडल पर एक यूजर ने 'उड़ता तीर' को 4 स्टार रेटिंग दी और इसे 'ढेर सारे ट्विस्ट वाली एक मसालेदार देशभक्ति कॉमेडी' बताया है. यूजर ने लिखा, "उड़ता तीर अपनी कहानी के ट्विस्ट से हैरान कर देती है, और पूरी फिल्म के दौरान इसमें मजाक और कॉमेडी बनी रहती है. हमने देशभक्ति वाली फिल्में तो देखी हैं, लेकिन ऐसी फिल्म पहले कभी नहीं देखी. कहानी का आधार बहुत मज़बूत है, हर स्थिति तर्कसंगत है और ऐसे मजेदार पल पैदा करती है जो आपको हंसा-हंसा कर लोटपोट कर देंगे. लंबे समय बाद बॉलीवुड में 'कॉमेडी ऑफ एरर्स' और 'सिचुएशनल कॉमेडी' का इतना बेहतरीन उदाहरण देखने को मिला है."
#UdtaTeerReview: A Masaledaar Patriotic Comedy with Twists after Twists! RATING: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5* #UdtaTeer surprises with its twisty narrative that doesn't stop being humourous and funny throughout the runtime. We have seen Deshbhakti films, but nothing like this before! #AyushmannKhurrana is back in the content game as this one adds another unique film in his filmography. The major show stealer is #RahulBose – you have never seen him like this and will never see doing something as funny as this in future. There is a solid backup to the story, every situation makes sense and creates hysterical moments that are hilarious. It's "comedy of errors" and "situational comedy" done right after a long time in Bollywood. #MukulDev is superb, #SuhailNayyar gets a meaty role and our ladies #SaraAliKhan #SmitaTambe are fine. #RamKapoor #BrijendraKala #GulshanGrover add more delightful moments to the film. #AkashKaushik has written a perfect humorous film for his directorial debut and this will make you forget his past work for sure. He ha topped all his previous films with Udta Teer. Patriotism, confusion, comedy, drama, twists, action, thrill and crowd pleasing moments – Udta Teer has it all. Go, book your tickets and you'll definitely enjoy it!— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 22, 2026
एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा है, "उड़ता तीर का अब तक का सफर काफी मजेदार रहा है. एक चीज जो मेरे लिए बिल्कुल 'आउट ऑफ सिलेबस' थी, वह हैं राहुल बोस. एक ऐसे एक्टर, जो फिल्म के सबसे अजीबोगरीब, फिर भी बेहद मजेदार सीन में पूरी तरह से डूब जाते हैं. ऐसी कॉमेडी, जो पुराने हो चुके सोशल मीडिया मीम्स पर निर्भर नहीं है. क्या शानदार सरप्राइज है."
#UdtaTeer has been a fun ride till now! The one aspect that was totally out of syllabus for me is Rahul Bose. An actor who absolutely commits to the most absurd yet hilarious gag in the film! Comedy that doesn’t depend on outdated social media memes! What a shocker!— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 23, 2026
Review: #UdtaTeer Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #SikhyaEntertainment and #DharmaProductions deliver the most entertaining and unique cinematic experience of 2026. Director #AkashAKaushik makes a major impression with this comedy. #AyushmannKhurrana is terrific as the Pakistani spy who loses his memory. He’s great in the comedic portions and displays his chops with ease. #SaraAliKhan shows restrain and grace. Her scenes with Ayushmann are delightful and heartwarming. #RahulBose and the late actor #MukulDev get plenty of moments to shine. A joke about Ozempic will surely bring the house down! The reason why this film wins your hearts is because of its writing and novel concept. And it adds a fresh tadka of deshbhakti for the viewers. Udta Teer is a film made for cinemas. It’s brave, fresh, and hilarious from start to finish. A must watch! #UdtaTeerReview— Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) October 23, 2026
एक यूजर लिखता है, "इसमें कॉमेडी का अच्छा मेल है, लेकिन ड्रामा, सस्पेंस और थ्रिल और भी बेहतर हो गए हैं.मुझे कुछ ट्विस्ट की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन मैंने सोचा भी नहीं था कि ऐसा ट्विस्ट आएगा. बहुत ही शानदार और समझदारी भरी राइटिंग, और क्लाइमैक्स भी एकदम संतोषजनक है. इसके अलावा, जिस तरह से इसमें बार-बार पाकिस्तान पर तंज कसे गए हैं, वह आम बॉलीवुड फिल्मों से बिल्कुल अलग है. कुल मिलाकर, यह फिल्म एक ताजा हवा के झोंके जैसी है, उम्मीद है कि यह अच्छा प्रदर्शन करेगी. मुझे मजा आया, बस दो गाने (एक रोमांटिक और एक देशभक्ति वाला) थोड़े वीक लगे. आप इसे अपने परिवार के साथ देख सकते हैं, क्योंकि यह एक साफ-सुथरी कॉमेडी है."
#UdtaTeer 2nd half review: Healthy mix of comedy continues but drama, suspense and thrill gets even better. I was anticipating some twists as that’s expected, but I really didn’t see it coming that this would be the twist… absolutely crazy smart writing with a satisfying climax. Also, the way it repeatedly takes digs at Pakistan, it’s so not like typical Bollywood! Overall, the movie is a breath of fresh air, I hope it does well. I had fun, the only weak point are the two songs (one romantic and one patriotic). Go an watch it with your family as it’s a clean comedy. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) October 23, 2026
एक ने लिखा है, "उड़ता तीर एक फ्रेश स्पाई कॉमेडी है, जिसमें बेहतरीन ह्यूमर और एक अप्रत्याशित कहानी का मेल है. इसमें भरपूर कॉमेडी है, कहानी आपको बांधे रखती है, और क्लाइमैक्स बहुत शानदार है. यह पूरी तरह से मनोरंजन करने वाली एक मजेदार फिल्म है."
Udta Teer is a refreshing spy comedy that blends clever humour with an unpredictable narrative. The laughs land, the storytelling keeps you hooked, and the climax delivers a terrific payoff. A thoroughly enjoyable entertainer. #UdtaTeer https://t.co/4iz9ftJG6Q— The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) October 23, 2026
बता दें, पति पत्नी और वो दो के बाद उड़ता तीर आयुष्मान और सारा को एक बार फिर साथ ला रही है. धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस और सिख्या एंटरटेनमेंट द्वारा समर्थित, करण जौहर, गुनीत मोंगा कपूर, अदार पूनावाला, अपूर्व मेहता और अचिन जैन फिल्म निर्माता के रूप में काम करते हैं.