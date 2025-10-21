ETV Bharat / entertainment

थामा X रिव्यू: 'परफेक्ट दिवाली धमाका', आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म देख बोले दर्शक, रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली है रश्मिका की एंट्री

मडोक हॉरर यूनिवर्स की फिल्म थामा में आयुष्मान और रश्मिका के अलावा नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी भी अपनी डरावनी कॉमेडी से दर्शकों का मनोरंजन कर रहे हैं.

Thamma X Review
थामा X रिव्यू (POSTER)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 21, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
हैदराबाद: आयुष्मान खुराना और रश्मिका मंदाना स्टार लव स्टोरी हॉरर फिल्म थामा आज 21 अक्टूबर को दिवाली के मौके पर रिलीज हो चुकी है. स्त्री 2 के मेकर्स को पूरी उम्मीद है कि थामा भी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर स्त्री और इसके सीक्वल जैसा जादू चलाएगी. मडोक हॉरर यूनिवर्स की फिल्म थामा में आयुष्मान और रश्मिका के अलावा नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी भी अपनी डरावनी कॉमेडी से दर्शकों का मनोरंजन कर रहे हैं. अब जैसा कि फिल्म की रिलीज हो चुकी है, तो आइए जानते हैं. फिल्म को एक्स हैंडल पर कैसा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है.

थामा एक्स रिव्यू

थामा को दर्शकों के साथ-साथ फिल्म क्रिटिक्स भी खूब सराह रहे हैं. एक ने लिखा है, रश्मिका मंदाना की एंट्री रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली है. तरण आदर्श ने फिल्म को टेरेफिक यानि जबरदस्त बताया है. एक ने लिखा है, थोड़ी स्लो होने के बाद भी थामा ने हिला कर रख दिया है और यह एक एंटरटेनर फिल्म है.

एक दर्शक ने लिखा है, काफी एंटरटेनिंग और जबरदस्त है फिल्म, वीएफएक्स, एक्टिंग गुड, पॉप कल्चर की भरमार, कॉमेडी से ज्यादा रोमांस और हॉरर लेकिन अच्छी फिल्म है. किसी-किसी ने फिल्म थामा का फर्स्ट हाफ स्लो बताया है, तो किसी ने कहा कि फिल्म शुरू से ही अपनी रफ्तार बरकरार रख रही है.

कुल मिलाकर दर्शकों के रिस्पांस फिल्म को लेकर शानदार आ रहे हैं. दर्शकों ने फिल्म को परफेक्ट दिवाली धमाका बताया है.

थामा का निर्देशन आदित्य सरपोतदार ने किया है, जिसकी कहानी नीरेन भट्ट, सुरेश मैथ्यू और अरुण फलारा ने मिलकर लिखी है और इसका निर्माण दिनेश विजान और अमर कौशिक ने किया है. सचिन-जिगर का साउंडट्रैक फिल्म की भावनाओं और अलौकिक तमाशे के मिश्रण से मेल खाता है.

इस फिल्म में भेड़िया के रूप में वरुण धवन, सरकटा के रूप में अक्षय कुमार, अभिषेक बनर्जी और सत्यराज भी नजर आ रहे हैं, जो मैडॉक हॉरर-कॉमेडी यूनिवर्स (MHCU) के विस्तार का संकेत है. इसे IMAX, 4DX और D-Box फॉर्मेट में रिलीज किया गया है, और इसमें हॉरर, कॉमेडी, रोमांस और पौराणिक कथाएं सब कुछ है, जो फिल्म को एक शानदार बनाती हैं.

