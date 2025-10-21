थामा X रिव्यू: 'परफेक्ट दिवाली धमाका', आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म देख बोले दर्शक, रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली है रश्मिका की एंट्री
मडोक हॉरर यूनिवर्स की फिल्म थामा में आयुष्मान और रश्मिका के अलावा नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी भी अपनी डरावनी कॉमेडी से दर्शकों का मनोरंजन कर रहे हैं.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 21, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST
हैदराबाद: आयुष्मान खुराना और रश्मिका मंदाना स्टार लव स्टोरी हॉरर फिल्म थामा आज 21 अक्टूबर को दिवाली के मौके पर रिलीज हो चुकी है. स्त्री 2 के मेकर्स को पूरी उम्मीद है कि थामा भी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर स्त्री और इसके सीक्वल जैसा जादू चलाएगी. मडोक हॉरर यूनिवर्स की फिल्म थामा में आयुष्मान और रश्मिका के अलावा नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी भी अपनी डरावनी कॉमेडी से दर्शकों का मनोरंजन कर रहे हैं. अब जैसा कि फिल्म की रिलीज हो चुकी है, तो आइए जानते हैं. फिल्म को एक्स हैंडल पर कैसा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है.
Guys guys— Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) October 21, 2025
It's interval now
And believe me @iamRashmika Mass 🔥🔥🔥🔥
It's a Tadaka show 🔥🔥🔥#RashmikaMandanna and #AyushmannKhurrana chemistry 🤌🫶
Maza aa gaya 💃💃
Till now movie blockbuster hai 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/t5eGeoiLft
A perfect Diwali Dhamaka 🔥 OMG, just watched #Thamma, and it has excellent repeat value. @iamRashmika is an absolute stunner.— Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) October 21, 2025
Tadaka and Alok, their chemistry is off the charts#Thamma is a cinematic joyride.
Go watch it 🔥#RashmikaMandanna ❤️ #AyushmannKhurrana ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lnmw3RAgvC
Tadaka's entry in #Thamma 🔥 Witness the insane CRAZE. We thought it was just us, but the whole theatre erupted with whistles for @iamRashmika 🔥— Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) October 21, 2025
Pure MASS entry for a reason. 🔥
Congratulations for one more BB 💥#NationalCrush #RashmikaMandanna ❤️#LadySuperstar #Thamma pic.twitter.com/PCm4rOccuX
थामा एक्स रिव्यू
थामा को दर्शकों के साथ-साथ फिल्म क्रिटिक्स भी खूब सराह रहे हैं. एक ने लिखा है, रश्मिका मंदाना की एंट्री रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली है. तरण आदर्श ने फिल्म को टेरेफिक यानि जबरदस्त बताया है. एक ने लिखा है, थोड़ी स्लो होने के बाद भी थामा ने हिला कर रख दिया है और यह एक एंटरटेनर फिल्म है.
#Thamma VarunXAyushmann=#BhediyaVsVampire 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KpqB2U8Uk8— Àmít (@Official_AmitX) October 21, 2025
#Thamma First half was little slow cause they were character building of course but it was good.Every Meme reference was spot on. Audience were laughing on jokes. Cameo was also powerful. #AyushmannKhurrana acting was fabulous.Ending is brilliant.— Queen 💘 (@queenofthelov) October 21, 2025
One word “Interesting”… pic.twitter.com/9X94P5Ytbc
एक दर्शक ने लिखा है, काफी एंटरटेनिंग और जबरदस्त है फिल्म, वीएफएक्स, एक्टिंग गुड, पॉप कल्चर की भरमार, कॉमेडी से ज्यादा रोमांस और हॉरर लेकिन अच्छी फिल्म है. किसी-किसी ने फिल्म थामा का फर्स्ट हाफ स्लो बताया है, तो किसी ने कहा कि फिल्म शुरू से ही अपनी रफ्तार बरकरार रख रही है.
Despite minor flaws, #Thamma stands tall as a complete entertainer. Funny, emotional, and visually grand a perfect family watch this Diwali! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/1YO2koPD7z— Moonlight🌙 (@Kairavii_Rajput) October 21, 2025
Just watched #Thamma, ⭐⭐⭐⭐#AyushmannKhurrana is in top form, delivering laughs and chills like only he can.The comedy hits hard, and the horror scenes are spot on. #RashmikaMandanna adds her beautiful and mysterious charm.— Dr Vijay Mallya (@DrVijayMalya) October 21, 2025
EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED! #AneetPadda pic.twitter.com/iEQ7Xk4u5t
कुल मिलाकर दर्शकों के रिस्पांस फिल्म को लेकर शानदार आ रहे हैं. दर्शकों ने फिल्म को परफेक्ट दिवाली धमाका बताया है.
थामा का निर्देशन आदित्य सरपोतदार ने किया है, जिसकी कहानी नीरेन भट्ट, सुरेश मैथ्यू और अरुण फलारा ने मिलकर लिखी है और इसका निर्माण दिनेश विजान और अमर कौशिक ने किया है. सचिन-जिगर का साउंडट्रैक फिल्म की भावनाओं और अलौकिक तमाशे के मिश्रण से मेल खाता है.
Kaafi entertaining and usual Maddock fare.— ThatsWhatSheSaid (@zeishahamlani) October 21, 2025
Good vfx, good acting & loads of pop culture references.
More romance than comedy and horror but overall works#thamma pic.twitter.com/N0v9aD8EVF
Thamma is the kind of movie that’s just plain fun to watch— Harshvardhan Ram🇮🇳🇯🇵🇹🇭🇬🇧 ☮️ (@FaaltuBooi7) October 21, 2025
Thamma is a clean, crowd-pleasing entertainer — the kind of film that gives you chills, makes you laugh, and leaves you smiling by the end. It’s an ideal Diwali watch that feels both refreshing and familiar at once.… pic.twitter.com/GkIDcDhUDx
इस फिल्म में भेड़िया के रूप में वरुण धवन, सरकटा के रूप में अक्षय कुमार, अभिषेक बनर्जी और सत्यराज भी नजर आ रहे हैं, जो मैडॉक हॉरर-कॉमेडी यूनिवर्स (MHCU) के विस्तार का संकेत है. इसे IMAX, 4DX और D-Box फॉर्मेट में रिलीज किया गया है, और इसमें हॉरर, कॉमेडी, रोमांस और पौराणिक कथाएं सब कुछ है, जो फिल्म को एक शानदार बनाती हैं.
