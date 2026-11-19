सैफ अली खान को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, बाबा सिद्दीकी के हत्यारे का सामने आया नाम, जांच में जुटी पुलिस
इससे पहले अभिनेता तुषार कपूर और आयुष्मान खुराना को भी धमकियां मिल चुकी हैं.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
हैदराबाद: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सैफ अली खान को जीशान अख्तर से धमकी मिली है. जीशान अख्तर, बाबा सिद्दीकी हत्याकांड में एक वॉन्टेड है. मुंबई पुलिस इस धमकी की जांच कर रही है और यह पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है कि क्या यह सच में अख्तर ने दी है या कोई और उसके नाम का इस्तेमाल कर रहा है. एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि इससे पहले अभिनेता तुषार कपूर और आयुष्मान खुराना को भी धमकियां मिल चुकी हैं.
उस मामले में, पुलिस ने बेंगलुरु के रहने वाले 30 वर्षीय आईआईटी ग्रेजुएट वैभव मिश्रा को गिरफ्तार किया था, जिसने कथित तौर पर धमकियां देने के लिए आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) का इस्तेमाल किया था. अधिकारी ने बताया कि मिश्रा का किसी भी गिरोह से कोई संबंध नहीं है.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a threat from Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Mumbai Police is investigating the threat and verifying whether it was actually issued by Akhtar or someone impersonating him. An official said that actors Tushar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had also received threats earlier. In that case, police arrested 30-year-old Vaibhav Mishra, an IIT graduate from Bengaluru, who allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to issue threats. The official said Mishra had no links to any gang: Mumbai Police sources— IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026
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