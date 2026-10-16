Ranabaali X Review: दर्शकों को कैसी लगी विजय-रश्मिका की केमिस्ट्री? एंटरटेन करने में कामयाब हुई या नहीं? जानें

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विजय देवरकोंडा-रश्मिका मंदाना की 'रणबाली' सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. आइए जानें दर्शकों को कैसी लगी है.

Ranabaali
'रणबाली' (Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST

4 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: विजय देवरकोंडा और रश्मिका मंदाना की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'रणबाली' आज, 16 अक्टूबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रियाएं देखने को मिल रही हैं. लोग फिल्म की कहानी, कलाकारों की एक्टिंग, रोमांटिक सीन और पूरी फिल्म के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं. हालांकि इस जोड़ी की केमिस्ट्री ने दर्शकों का ध्यान खींचा है. फैंस उनकी ऑन-स्क्रीन मौजूदगी की तारीफ कर रहे हैं.

दर्शकों ने 'रणबाली' के पहले हिस्से में मुख्य किरदारों के परिचय, कहानी के आगे बढ़ने और किरदारों के बीच के रिश्ते पर चर्चा की है. जबकि फिल्म के दूसरे हिस्से के कुछ हिस्सों को लेकर आलोचना भी हुई है. कुल मिलाकर, 'रणबाली' को मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रिया मिली है.

एक्स रिव्यू

एक यूजर ने फिल्म के फर्स्ट हाफ और सेकेंड हाफ के बारे में अपनी राय दी है. उसने अपने एक्स हैंडल पर लिखा है, 'रणबाली, ब्लॉकबस्टर फर्स्ट हाफ, हमेशा की तरह, सेकेंड हाफ में तहलका मचने वाला है.'

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'रणबाली का पहला हाफ काफी फीका रहा. वीडी और रश्मिका के हिस्से अच्छे हैं और उन्हें बढ़िया तरीके से पेश किया गया है, लेकिन बाकी कहानी बहुत धीमी और नीरस है, और कई जगहों पर इसमें जरूरत से ज्यादा हिंसा है. ब्रिटिश सीक्वेंस कोई खास इमोशनल असर नहीं छोड़ पाते और उन्हें बहुत ही साधारण तरीके से दिखाया गया है. अब तक तो बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक भी ​​काफी निराश करने वाला रहा है.'

एक और यूजर ने लिखा है, 'मेरी फिल्म खत्म हो गई, दूसरा हाफ बहुत थकाऊ था. विजय की सारी मेहनत बेकार गई. रश्मिका जब स्क्रीन पर आती हैं, बस तभी कुछ अच्छा लगता है. अजय-अतुल का संगीत बहुत निराश करता है, और फिल्म में बिना वजह की हिंसा और ऐसे कई सीन भरे पड़े हैं. कुल मिलाकर, एक ऐसी फिल्म जिसे आप आसानी से भूल जाएंगे.'

एक ने फिल्मों टॉर्चर बताया है. यूजर ने लिखा है, 'रणबाली हाल के समय की सबसे खराब फिल्मों में से एक है. यह सिनेमा के नाम पर परोसी गई एक ऐसी फिल्म है जिसे देखना किसी टॉर्चर से कम नहीं है. इसमें महिलाओं, बच्चों और गरीबों के खिलाफ बेहिसाब खून-खराबा और हिंसा दिखाई गई है, और पीड़ितों के प्रति इसमें रत्ती भर भी संवेदना नहीं है. फिल्म में बेवकूफ विलेन हैं, बिना किसी सोच-समझ के दिखाई गई वीरता है, और विजय देवरकोंडा का किरदार भी बिल्कुल बनावटी और अजीब लगता है.'

एक यूजर ने रश्मिका की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा है, 'रणबाली- एक असफल कोशिश. कहानी सुनाने का तरीका फीका और बहुत लंबा खिंचा हुआ है. फिल्म की लंबी अवधि इसकी सबसे बड़ी कमी है. इसे आसानी से 30 मिनट छोटा किया जा सकता था. अकाल और ब्रिटिश शासन वाले सीन को देखना काफी असहज लगता है. कहानी अनंतपुर पर आधारित है, लेकिन रश्मिका को छोड़कर किसी भी कलाकार ने वहां की स्थानीय बोली को सही ढंग से नहीं बोला. फिल्म निर्माताओं को इस बात का ध्यान रखना चाहिए था. अजय-अतुल ने बहुत निराश किया. "एंडय्या स्वामी" गाना अच्छा है. हैरानी की बात है कि रश्मिका ही फिल्म का इकलौता सकारात्मक पहलू हैं. उन्होंने बेहतरीन अभिनय किया है और अनंतपुर की बोली को एकदम सटीक तरीके से बोला है.'

एक ने लिखा है, क्या शानदार फिल्म है. कहानी से लेकर स्क्रीनप्ले तक, राहुल सांकृत्यायन ने कमाल कर दिया है. मुख्य जोड़ी बहुत खूबसूरत है, स्क्रीन पर उनकी केमिस्ट्री बहुत ही शानदार लग रही है. संगीत शानदार, जयम्मा ने हमेशा की तरह कमाल कर दिया और विजय देवरकोंडा, यहां से आपको ढेर सारा प्यार. आप इसके हकदार हैं.'

विजय देवरकोंडा और रश्मिका मंदाना अपनी ऑन-स्क्रीन केमिस्ट्री की वजह से चर्चा में हैं. वहीं, फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट और कहानी के लॉजिक को लेकर भी कुछ टिप्पणियां आई हैं, जिससे पता चलता है कि दर्शक इससे और बेहतर की उम्मीद कर रहे थे.

'रणबाली' के बारे में
राहुल सांकृत्यान की निर्देशित 'रणबाली' की कहानी 1876-78 के मद्रास अकाल के समय की है, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति अपने गांव को ब्रिटिश शासन से बचाने के लिए संघर्ष करता है. विजय मुख्य योद्धा 'सिंगनमला बोब्बिली रणबाली' का किरदार निभा रहे हैं. यह एक ऐसा काल्पनिक पात्र है जिसे भुला दिए गए स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों से प्रेरित होकर गढ़ा गया है, वहीं रश्मिका उनकी पत्नी 'जयम्मा' की भूमिका में हैं.

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