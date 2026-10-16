Ranabaali X Review: दर्शकों को कैसी लगी विजय-रश्मिका की केमिस्ट्री? एंटरटेन करने में कामयाब हुई या नहीं? जानें
विजय देवरकोंडा-रश्मिका मंदाना की 'रणबाली' सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. आइए जानें दर्शकों को कैसी लगी है.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
हैदराबाद: विजय देवरकोंडा और रश्मिका मंदाना की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'रणबाली' आज, 16 अक्टूबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रियाएं देखने को मिल रही हैं. लोग फिल्म की कहानी, कलाकारों की एक्टिंग, रोमांटिक सीन और पूरी फिल्म के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं. हालांकि इस जोड़ी की केमिस्ट्री ने दर्शकों का ध्यान खींचा है. फैंस उनकी ऑन-स्क्रीन मौजूदगी की तारीफ कर रहे हैं.
दर्शकों ने 'रणबाली' के पहले हिस्से में मुख्य किरदारों के परिचय, कहानी के आगे बढ़ने और किरदारों के बीच के रिश्ते पर चर्चा की है. जबकि फिल्म के दूसरे हिस्से के कुछ हिस्सों को लेकर आलोचना भी हुई है. कुल मिलाकर, 'रणबाली' को मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रिया मिली है.
एक्स रिव्यू
एक यूजर ने फिल्म के फर्स्ट हाफ और सेकेंड हाफ के बारे में अपनी राय दी है. उसने अपने एक्स हैंडल पर लिखा है, 'रणबाली, ब्लॉकबस्टर फर्स्ट हाफ, हमेशा की तरह, सेकेंड हाफ में तहलका मचने वाला है.'
#Ranabaali BLOCKBUSTER 1stHalf ASUSUAL SECOND HALF RAMPAGE LOADING 🤙🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/FzCsG3NHNo— . (@PokiriArjun) October 15, 2026
एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'रणबाली का पहला हाफ काफी फीका रहा. वीडी और रश्मिका के हिस्से अच्छे हैं और उन्हें बढ़िया तरीके से पेश किया गया है, लेकिन बाकी कहानी बहुत धीमी और नीरस है, और कई जगहों पर इसमें जरूरत से ज्यादा हिंसा है. ब्रिटिश सीक्वेंस कोई खास इमोशनल असर नहीं छोड़ पाते और उन्हें बहुत ही साधारण तरीके से दिखाया गया है. अब तक तो बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक भी काफी निराश करने वाला रहा है.'
#Ranabaali Dull 1st Half! VD-Rashmika’s portions stand out and are executed well, but the rest of the narration is dead slow, flat, and overly violent at times. British sequences fail to create much emotional impact and are handled in a generic way. BGM is a huge letdown so far.— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 15, 2026
एक और यूजर ने लिखा है, 'मेरी फिल्म खत्म हो गई, दूसरा हाफ बहुत थकाऊ था. विजय की सारी मेहनत बेकार गई. रश्मिका जब स्क्रीन पर आती हैं, बस तभी कुछ अच्छा लगता है. अजय-अतुल का संगीत बहुत निराश करता है, और फिल्म में बिना वजह की हिंसा और ऐसे कई सीन भरे पड़े हैं. कुल मिलाकर, एक ऐसी फिल्म जिसे आप आसानी से भूल जाएंगे.'
Done with my show, Tiresome 2nd half follows..Vijay's efforts wasted..Only Postive when Rashmika on screen..!!Ajay-Atul’s music is a big letdown, and there’s too much senseless violence & scenes. Overall, a forgettable film 1.5/5 #Ranabaali— Peter Reviews (@urstrulyPeter) October 15, 2026
एक ने फिल्मों टॉर्चर बताया है. यूजर ने लिखा है, 'रणबाली हाल के समय की सबसे खराब फिल्मों में से एक है. यह सिनेमा के नाम पर परोसी गई एक ऐसी फिल्म है जिसे देखना किसी टॉर्चर से कम नहीं है. इसमें महिलाओं, बच्चों और गरीबों के खिलाफ बेहिसाब खून-खराबा और हिंसा दिखाई गई है, और पीड़ितों के प्रति इसमें रत्ती भर भी संवेदना नहीं है. फिल्म में बेवकूफ विलेन हैं, बिना किसी सोच-समझ के दिखाई गई वीरता है, और विजय देवरकोंडा का किरदार भी बिल्कुल बनावटी और अजीब लगता है.'
#Ranabaali One of the worst films in recent times. Absolute torture porn masquerading as cinema. Endless blood, gore and violence against women, children and the poor, with zero empathy for the victims. Dumb villains, mindless heroism and a caricaturish Vijay Deverakonda. 1/5— HitWicket! (@WalkingXception) October 16, 2026
एक यूजर ने रश्मिका की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा है, 'रणबाली- एक असफल कोशिश. कहानी सुनाने का तरीका फीका और बहुत लंबा खिंचा हुआ है. फिल्म की लंबी अवधि इसकी सबसे बड़ी कमी है. इसे आसानी से 30 मिनट छोटा किया जा सकता था. अकाल और ब्रिटिश शासन वाले सीन को देखना काफी असहज लगता है. कहानी अनंतपुर पर आधारित है, लेकिन रश्मिका को छोड़कर किसी भी कलाकार ने वहां की स्थानीय बोली को सही ढंग से नहीं बोला. फिल्म निर्माताओं को इस बात का ध्यान रखना चाहिए था. अजय-अतुल ने बहुत निराश किया. "एंडय्या स्वामी" गाना अच्छा है. हैरानी की बात है कि रश्मिका ही फिल्म का इकलौता सकारात्मक पहलू हैं. उन्होंने बेहतरीन अभिनय किया है और अनंतपुर की बोली को एकदम सटीक तरीके से बोला है.'
Walked out of #RanaBaali… but the emotions are STILL running wild! ❤️🔥🔥 The second half takes that interval high and hits you even harder. The drought scene immediately after the interval is HEART-WRENCHING… the suffering stays with you long after the scene ends. From there to the climax, it’s an emotional rollercoaster that barely lets you breathe! 💔👏 For me, the second half surpasses the first. The climax takes its share of cinematic liberties, but the emotion and intensity make it a powerful finish! 🔥 I wished for a stronger BGM. With visuals and performances THIS powerful, a more stirring score could have taken the experience to another level! And the leading lady @iamRashmika WHAT A PERFORMER! ❤️👏 She brings that rare warmth, grace and emotional depth that reminded me of Soundarya. Every time she appears on screen, she makes you feel something. Telugu cinema has found a wonderful actress, and such a beautiful match for Ranabaali, on screen and off screen too! ❤️🧿 And the man himself, @TheDeverakonda your blood, sweat and total commitment are visible throughout. That Rayalaseema dialect, those fierce eyes, the rage, the vulnerability… you make Ranabaali’s pain and fury feel PERSONAL! An absolute feast to watch! 🔥🔥👏 The DoP and director are the two mighty pillars behind this film. The way they capture the land, its suffering and its people deserves huge applause. This may be the career-best work from both! 🎥🙌 Barring a few slow moments at the beginning, #RanaBaali delivers an experience packed with pain, love, rage and raw emotion. Definitely one of the good films in recent times. This one deserves to be experienced on the BIG SCREEN. You wont be disappointed..!! ❤️🔥👏🔥— Shiva Warangal (@SkWarangal) October 16, 2026
एक ने लिखा है, क्या शानदार फिल्म है. कहानी से लेकर स्क्रीनप्ले तक, राहुल सांकृत्यायन ने कमाल कर दिया है. मुख्य जोड़ी बहुत खूबसूरत है, स्क्रीन पर उनकी केमिस्ट्री बहुत ही शानदार लग रही है. संगीत शानदार, जयम्मा ने हमेशा की तरह कमाल कर दिया और विजय देवरकोंडा, यहां से आपको ढेर सारा प्यार. आप इसके हकदार हैं.'
Vijay and Rashmika scenes on screen too good..chemistry baga workout aindi❤️❤️❤️ #Ranabaali— Cherry (@Rakhi_hi) October 16, 2026
विजय देवरकोंडा और रश्मिका मंदाना अपनी ऑन-स्क्रीन केमिस्ट्री की वजह से चर्चा में हैं. वहीं, फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट और कहानी के लॉजिक को लेकर भी कुछ टिप्पणियां आई हैं, जिससे पता चलता है कि दर्शक इससे और बेहतर की उम्मीद कर रहे थे.
What a movie!!!! Right from the story, screenplay @Rahul_Sankrityn nailed it. The lead pair is so beautiful, on screen chemistry looks so elegant. Music 🔥🧨🔥 Jayamma rocked it as usual! And #VijayDeverakonda a big hug to you from here. You deserve this ❤️❤️ #Ranabaali— #269 Signing off (@aka_akshayy) October 15, 2026
Ranabaali - A failed attempt. Narration is flat and dragged. Runtime is the biggest minus. Easily could've chopped off 30 minutes. The famine and British rule scenes are uncomfortable to watch. The story is set in Anantapur, but none of the actors got the local slang right, except Rashmika. Makers should've taken care of this. Ajay-Atul disappointed big time. "Endayya Saami" is good. Surprisingly, Rashmika is the only positive. Good performance, and she nailed the Anantapur slang. #Ranabaali #VijayDeverakonda— Gudumba Satti 🇮🇳🕉🚩 (@GudumbaSatti) October 16, 2026
'रणबाली' के बारे में
राहुल सांकृत्यान की निर्देशित 'रणबाली' की कहानी 1876-78 के मद्रास अकाल के समय की है, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति अपने गांव को ब्रिटिश शासन से बचाने के लिए संघर्ष करता है. विजय मुख्य योद्धा 'सिंगनमला बोब्बिली रणबाली' का किरदार निभा रहे हैं. यह एक ऐसा काल्पनिक पात्र है जिसे भुला दिए गए स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों से प्रेरित होकर गढ़ा गया है, वहीं रश्मिका उनकी पत्नी 'जयम्मा' की भूमिका में हैं.