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Ramayana X Review: 'रामायण' या 'ड्रामायण'? सेलेब्स को कैसी लगी फिल्म, क्या जनता की आस्था से हुआ खिलवाड़?, जानें

रामायण की पूरी टीम को कई सेलेब्स ने शुभकामनाएं दी हैं और कईयों ने फिल्म देखने के बाद अपना रिव्यू भी दिया है.

Ramayana X Review
रामायण एक्स रिव्यू (Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST

4 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: रामायण आज 5 नवंबर को दुनियाभर के थिएटर्स में चल पड़ी है. रामायण को लेकर चारों ओर क्रेज देखने को मिल रहा है. आज थिएटर्स खचाखच भरे पड़े हैं. लोग एपिक महाकाव्य को बड़े पर्दे पर नए सिरे से देख रहे हैं. रामायण को टेक्नीकली बनाने के लिए 4000 करोड़ रुपये का बजट लगा है. फिल्म निर्माता नमित मल्होत्रा और यश ने इस फिल्म को मिलकर बनाया है. दंगल के डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी ने इसका निर्देशन किया है. अब जब यह फिल्म दर्शकों के लिए सिनेमाघरों में चल पड़ी है तो चलिए जानते हैं , रामायण को लेकर जनता का क्या रिव्यू आया है.

रामायण पर सेलेब्स की शुभकामनाएं

कांतारा फेम एक्टर ऋषभ शेट्टी ने फिल्म रामायण को लेकर बहुत प्यारी बातें कही हैं. एक्टर ने लिखा है, 'हमारी सदाबहार कहानियों और संस्कृति को इतने बड़े पैमाने पर जीवंत होते देखना वाकई कुछ बहुत खास है'. एक्टर ने रामायण की पूरी टीम को बधाई दी और कहा कि वह बहुत जल्द इस फिल्म को देखने के साक्षी बनेंगे.

गदर के डायरेक्टर अनिल शर्मा ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट डाला है. पोस्ट में उन्होंने रामायण का पोस्टर शेयर किया है और लिखा है, हर में हर दिल में, बहुत-बहुत बधाई पूरी टीम को'.

केजीएफ के डायरेक्टर प्रशांत नील ने अपने हीरो 'रॉकी भाई' को फिल्म रामायण के लिए शुभमकामनाएं दी हैं. प्रशांत ने यश का रावण लुक फोटो शेयर कर अपने एक्स हैंडल पर लिखा है, मुझे तुम पर गर्व है मेरे भाई, तुमने हर फ्रेम में जगह बनाई, रामयाण की पूरी टीम और यश को इस ब्लॉकबस्टर के लिए बधाई'.

स्टाइलिश स्टार अल्लू अर्जुन ने अपने एक्स हैंडल पर लिखा है, रामायण की पूरी टीम को बधाई. यह सिर्फ एक मूवी नहीं है. यह हमारे संस्कृति की एक झलक है और यह प्रयास भारतीय सिनेमा को ऊंचाईयों पर ले जाएगा.

एक्ट्रेस प्रज्ञा जायसवाल ने रामायण देख ली है और अपने एक्स हैंडल पर फिल्म के बारे में लिखा है, मुझे रामायण देखने का मौका मिला और मैं इसे देखने के बाद निशब्द हूं. मैंने अपनी जिंदगी में ऐसी फिल्म नहीं देखी.

रैपर बादशाह ने रामायण देखने के बाद एक्स हैंडल पर रिव्यू देते हुए लिखा है, 'आपको इसे जरूर देखनी चाहिए. नमित ने कमाल कर दिया है. हर एक फ्रेम शानदार है. किरदार बिल्कुल असली लगते हैं. इसने मुझे रुला दिया, जबकि हम बचपन से ही यह कहानी जानते हैं. बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक लाजवाब है. रणबीर, साई पल्लवी, रवि दुबे, यश, लारा दत्ता, अरुण गोविल, रकुल - सभी ने बेहतरीन काम किया है. जटायु वाला सीन तो कमाल का है और उस पल का इंतजार करें जब 'धरती अंबर' थीम बजती है. तालियां! प्लीज, इसे जरूर देखें'.

बर्निल नामक एक एक्स अकाउंट पर रामायण के लिए लिखा गया है, मेरा ईमानदारी से दिया हुआ रिव्यू, बड़ा बजट, लेकिन फिल्म की कोई आत्मा नहीं, रणबीर की एक्टिंग में दम नहीं है, पूरा एक्सपीरियंस खराब कर दिया'.

क्रिस्टोफर कनगराज ने अपने एक्स हैंडल पर रामायण को ड्रामायण बताया है. उन्होंने लिखा है, वीएफएक्स, मेंकिग, यश की एक्टिंग, जटायू सीक्वेंस जबरदस्त हैं. म्यूजिक, रणबीर, राम-सीता इमोशंस, बोरिंग स्टोरी, लंबी स्टोरी ऊबाउ लगी'.

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, सदियों में ऐसी फिल्में बनती है. इस यूजर ने फिल्म को 5 में से 5 स्टार दिए हैं और लिखा है, DNEG के वीएफएक्स फ्लॉलेस थे. बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक मस्त है. रामायण का संगीत रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला है.

फिल्म क्रिटिक मनोज कुमार के एक्स हैंडल से लिखा गया है, रुला देने वाली फिल्म, एक मास्टरपीस फिल्म. उन्होंने फिल्म को 5 में से 4.5 स्टार दिए हैं. रामायण पहले दिन कितना कमाने जा रही है, नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें,

ये भी पढ़ें:

'रामायण' की रिलीज में नहीं बचे अब 24 घंटे, एक क्लिक में जानें 4000 करोड़ी फिल्म में कौन करेगा क्या रोल?

'रामायण' बॉक्स ऑफिस डे 1 कलेक्शन प्रेडिक्शन, एडवांस बुकिंग में 100 करोड़ रु. का आंकड़ा पार, सर्टिफिकेट-रनटाइम समेत जानें सबकुछ

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RAMAYANA X REVIEW
RAMAYANA X CELEBS REVIEW
REVIEW RELEASE WORLDWIDE
रामायण एक्स रिव्यू सेलेब्स रिएक्शन

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