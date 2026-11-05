Ramayana X Review: 'रामायण' या 'ड्रामायण'? सेलेब्स को कैसी लगी फिल्म, क्या जनता की आस्था से हुआ खिलवाड़?, जानें
रामायण की पूरी टीम को कई सेलेब्स ने शुभकामनाएं दी हैं और कईयों ने फिल्म देखने के बाद अपना रिव्यू भी दिया है.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
हैदराबाद: रामायण आज 5 नवंबर को दुनियाभर के थिएटर्स में चल पड़ी है. रामायण को लेकर चारों ओर क्रेज देखने को मिल रहा है. आज थिएटर्स खचाखच भरे पड़े हैं. लोग एपिक महाकाव्य को बड़े पर्दे पर नए सिरे से देख रहे हैं. रामायण को टेक्नीकली बनाने के लिए 4000 करोड़ रुपये का बजट लगा है. फिल्म निर्माता नमित मल्होत्रा और यश ने इस फिल्म को मिलकर बनाया है. दंगल के डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी ने इसका निर्देशन किया है. अब जब यह फिल्म दर्शकों के लिए सिनेमाघरों में चल पड़ी है तो चलिए जानते हैं , रामायण को लेकर जनता का क्या रिव्यू आया है.
VIDEO | Bengaluru: The mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 (also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend) has officially released in cinemas worldwide today, November 5, 2026. Visuals from outside a movie hall. Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2026
रामायण पर सेलेब्स की शुभकामनाएं
कांतारा फेम एक्टर ऋषभ शेट्टी ने फिल्म रामायण को लेकर बहुत प्यारी बातें कही हैं. एक्टर ने लिखा है, 'हमारी सदाबहार कहानियों और संस्कृति को इतने बड़े पैमाने पर जीवंत होते देखना वाकई कुछ बहुत खास है'. एक्टर ने रामायण की पूरी टीम को बधाई दी और कहा कि वह बहुत जल्द इस फिल्म को देखने के साक्षी बनेंगे.
There's something truly special about seeing our timeless stories and culture brought to life on such a grand scale. A proud moment for Indian cinema! My heartfelt wishes to @thenameisyash, #RanbirKapoor, @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22, @Sai_Pallavi92, @iamsunnydeol, @arrahman, @HansZimmer, @raviedubey, @Rakulpreet, @vivekoberoi, @AnupamPKher, @MsKajalAggarwal and the entire cast and crew of #Ramayana. Looking forward to witnessing this grand spectacle on the big screen. May #Ramayana create history and inspire generations! ❤️— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 4, 2026
गदर के डायरेक्टर अनिल शर्मा ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट डाला है. पोस्ट में उन्होंने रामायण का पोस्टर शेयर किया है और लिखा है, हर में हर दिल में, बहुत-बहुत बधाई पूरी टीम को'.
#RANAYAN .. Har ghar mein har dil mein . Bahut bahut badhai puri team ko 🙏 https://t.co/s56fq6xIyx— Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) November 5, 2026
केजीएफ के डायरेक्टर प्रशांत नील ने अपने हीरो 'रॉकी भाई' को फिल्म रामायण के लिए शुभमकामनाएं दी हैं. प्रशांत ने यश का रावण लुक फोटो शेयर कर अपने एक्स हैंडल पर लिखा है, मुझे तुम पर गर्व है मेरे भाई, तुमने हर फ्रेम में जगह बनाई, रामयाण की पूरी टीम और यश को इस ब्लॉकबस्टर के लिए बधाई'.
Proud of you Brother, You owned every frame. Wishing @TheNameIsYash and the entire #Ramayana team blockbuster success❤️ https://t.co/kk28G6QND4— Prashant Neel (@Prashant_neelfc) November 5, 2026
स्टाइलिश स्टार अल्लू अर्जुन ने अपने एक्स हैंडल पर लिखा है, रामायण की पूरी टीम को बधाई. यह सिर्फ एक मूवी नहीं है. यह हमारे संस्कृति की एक झलक है और यह प्रयास भारतीय सिनेमा को ऊंचाईयों पर ले जाएगा.
My best wishes to the entire #Ramayana team. It’s not just a movie. It’s a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt. Let’s all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory. Jai Sri Ram 🙏🏽 #RanbirKapoor @TheNameIsYash @Sai_Pallavi92 @iamsunnydeol @niteshtiwari22 @malhotra_namit @arrahman @HansZimmer @raviedubey @LaraDutta @Rakulpreet @vivekoberoi @AnupamPKher @MsKajalAggarwal— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 4, 2026
एक्ट्रेस प्रज्ञा जायसवाल ने रामायण देख ली है और अपने एक्स हैंडल पर फिल्म के बारे में लिखा है, मुझे रामायण देखने का मौका मिला और मैं इसे देखने के बाद निशब्द हूं. मैंने अपनी जिंदगी में ऐसी फिल्म नहीं देखी.
Had the opportunity to be a part of the screening of #Ramayana, and I’m truly speechless!❤️ One of the most spectacular films I’ve ever watched and undoubtedly a landmark for Indian cinema. I’m still spellbound and humming the songs! The entire cast have left us speechless. #RanbirKapoor as Ram was divine, @TheNameIsYash as Ravana was majestic and powerful, and @raviedubey as Lakshmana brought so much charm and humour with his brilliant performance. @Sai_Pallavi92 as Sita was portrayed with such grace and purity. And my absolute favourite, my dear friend @Rakulpreet, was simply beautiful and impactful! A huge congratulations to @niteshtiwari22 for bringing this timeless epic to life so beautifully, and to @malhotra_namit for his incredible vision. The film fills me with immense happiness and pride as an Indian. My heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for creating something so extraordinary and bringing our rich culture and heritage to life on such a magnificent scale. Everyone, do experience #Ramayana in theatres and shower it with all your love. Wishing the entire team tremendous success! 🙏🏻✨— Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) November 4, 2026
रैपर बादशाह ने रामायण देखने के बाद एक्स हैंडल पर रिव्यू देते हुए लिखा है, 'आपको इसे जरूर देखनी चाहिए. नमित ने कमाल कर दिया है. हर एक फ्रेम शानदार है. किरदार बिल्कुल असली लगते हैं. इसने मुझे रुला दिया, जबकि हम बचपन से ही यह कहानी जानते हैं. बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक लाजवाब है. रणबीर, साई पल्लवी, रवि दुबे, यश, लारा दत्ता, अरुण गोविल, रकुल - सभी ने बेहतरीन काम किया है. जटायु वाला सीन तो कमाल का है और उस पल का इंतजार करें जब 'धरती अंबर' थीम बजती है. तालियां! प्लीज, इसे जरूर देखें'.
You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even when we’ve known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBL BGM. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul. Everyone nailed it. Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT.— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) November 4, 2026
बर्निल नामक एक एक्स अकाउंट पर रामायण के लिए लिखा गया है, मेरा ईमानदारी से दिया हुआ रिव्यू, बड़ा बजट, लेकिन फिल्म की कोई आत्मा नहीं, रणबीर की एक्टिंग में दम नहीं है, पूरा एक्सपीरियंस खराब कर दिया'.
My Honest Review: #Ramayana Massive budget, zero soul. #Ranbir’s acting is painfully dull and ruined the entire experience. #Yash as Ravana is literally the only reason to sit through this mess. My Rating: 1.5/5 ⭐️ (Strictly for Yash) #RamayanaDisaster #Disaster https://t.co/abO4YqCoCZ— berlin 🚩 (@Berlinboy07) November 5, 2026
क्रिस्टोफर कनगराज ने अपने एक्स हैंडल पर रामायण को ड्रामायण बताया है. उन्होंने लिखा है, वीएफएक्स, मेंकिग, यश की एक्टिंग, जटायू सीक्वेंस जबरदस्त हैं. म्यूजिक, रणबीर, राम-सीता इमोशंस, बोरिंग स्टोरी, लंबी स्टोरी ऊबाउ लगी'.
#Ramayana - ‘Drama’yana!! Highlights : Outstanding VFX, Making,Terrific Yash Episodes & Jatayu Seq ! Music, Ranbir, Ram-Sita Emotions, Unexciting Story/Drama, Lengthy Runtime are drawbacks. AVERAGE!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 5, 2026
एक यूजर ने लिखा है, सदियों में ऐसी फिल्में बनती है. इस यूजर ने फिल्म को 5 में से 5 स्टार दिए हैं और लिखा है, DNEG के वीएफएक्स फ्लॉलेस थे. बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक मस्त है. रामायण का संगीत रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला है.
In the Ramayana movie, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama couldn't quite create the impact I had expected. However, Yash has impressed me with his powerful screen presence and outstanding performance as Ravana. There is something truly different about his portrayal. Yash has brought a unique energy and intensity to the character of Ravana, leaving a remarkable impression! #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #Yash #Ravana #LordRama #RamayanaMovie #IndianCinema— Priya Pallavi (@pallapw1) November 5, 2026
#Ramayana REVIEW - 5/5 ⭐ A ONCE IN A GENERATIONAL EXPERIENCE 🔥🏹 VFX by #DNEG is flawless, Brahma AI is a game-changer with perfect Kannada dubbing, and BGM by #HansZimmer & #ARRahman is goosebumps! #Yash @TheNameIsYash https://t.co/Xj1jAVW1SP— 𝙆𝙪𝙨𝙝....♡ (@TheNameIsKush_) November 5, 2026
फिल्म क्रिटिक मनोज कुमार के एक्स हैंडल से लिखा गया है, रुला देने वाली फिल्म, एक मास्टरपीस फिल्म. उन्होंने फिल्म को 5 में से 4.5 स्टार दिए हैं. रामायण पहले दिन कितना कमाने जा रही है, नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें,
1st half is completed I would say its good, good not great. Vfx looks off in many scenes. Sometimes it's give me tv Serial vibes. Dialogues in hindi is bad, really bad. Bgm only work with small number of scenes. Fight scenes are so fast that it's doesnt hit. 1/2 Tweet #Ramayana https://t.co/nE62IFhcXy— Jaydeep (@jaydeepnai03) November 5, 2026
#RamayanaReview : A TEAR-JERKING , Breath and Blood rushing MASTERPIECE. RATING :- ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ (4.5/5) Before i write anything about this Magnum Opus, an adaptation of the timeless MAHAKAVYA #Ramayanam🔥 , i am elevating my ESTEEM and heightening my ADMIRATION to the VISIONARY mind, Director @niteshtiwari22 for adapting this EPIC so exceptionally that i didn't blink my teary-eyes even for a sec in those 3 Hour. Research and Restraint in his DIRECTION is his Biggest USP . Now comes to the FILM - #RamayanaPart1 . The FILM open on a MASSIVE note with #Yash, showing how his mother considers Brother "Vibhishana and Kumbakonam an incompetent to RULE LANKA in the future becoz of their respective weaknesses (Dilatory images) while placing her SOLE hope in her eldest son, RAVANA. and then the story PEAKED when the childhood of @TheNameIsYash takes place and the way he receives power from the lord BRAHMA during MRITYUKAAL and everything that follows is presented on an UNBELIEVABLE SCALE ... I was almost questioning myself, is this really a BOLLYWOOD movie or did i enter somewhere in the WORLD of AVATAAR ? 🔥🔥🏹.... This is where the VFX & CINEMATOGRAPHY of #RAMAYANA lies. In short, the Way Director has envisioned the char of #Yash and his DEMON 👿 side of RAVANA is the Biggest SURPRISE of the Film . The word brutally fall short infront of his MENACING and TERRIFYING character . POPULAR PAN INDIA STAR for a REASON - #YASH 🙏 Now comes to #RanbirKapoor as Lord RAMA - The SUPERSTAR did what rare of the rarest star in the world can , Portraying RAMA is the toughest work for any Actor in the WORLD. Let alone justifying. He did both beyond PERFECTION !🔥🏹 . Brings a beautiful innocence and grace to Lord RAMA .. His Performance is so controlled and miraculously POWERFUL that evokes Goosebumps while Experiencing on the BIG SCREEN ✅ . A GENERATIONAL SUPERSTAR - #RanbirKapoor 🙏 Ayodhya Kanda : The entire SEQUENCE featuring Raja Dashrath, Mata Kaikeyi and lord Rama Inside the Raaj Darbaar compelled you to shed tears . The way this entire SEQUENCE is written and presented is something special . I did cried to some extent .. And then comes to the 2nd HAlf 🏹🔥 There is a TORNADO SEQUENCE that takes the film to another level . Easily of its Biggest HIGHLIGHT ! The Action, Visual , MUSIC 🎶 and the way #RanbirKapoor fight with its was simply out of the WORLD-EXPERIENCE. The Background scores by #ARRahman and #HansZimmer makes it even more Powerful. The PRE-CLIMAX . The Battle between #Raavan and #Jatayu , where Jatayau being killed by Raavan will leave the Audience completely EMOTIONAL, and probably that 5-7 mins Segment was the most difficult for me to process . MAIN APNI SITA KO WAPAS LAUNGA by #RanbirKapoor was a STANDING -OVATION monument inside the CINEMA 🔥🙏 where the credits Roll but the SURPRISE is not over . No one could have played LAXMAN as aggressive yet Divine as @raviedubey . He has a Bright future - Wishing #RaviDubey more SUCCESS in future. @Rakulpreet as SURPNAKHA, a fascinating blend of Beauty, Arrogance, Desire and Vengeance whose humiliation SHOOK the ENTIRE LANKA and pace the way the for an EPIC . #RakulPreetSingh has delivered a Powerful PERFORMANCE of her Career till date . Terrific 💯 . The Post-Credit Scene was a CLAP -WORTHY `~ a complete SHOCKER that you simply cannot afford to miss 🔥and the Arrival of #SunnyDeol as a HANUMAN JI is going to makes the Audience go CRAZY with GAADDA in his shoulder while CHANTING JAI-SHREE RAM 🙏🔥🙏🔥 INDIAN CINEMA HAS WITNESSED SOMETHING SPECIAL. Salute to Director @niteshtiwari22 Producer @malhotra_namit for giving us the BIGGEST CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE for Lifetime - #Ramayana 🙏 Far Beyond just a film . Truly a MOMENT IN INDIAN CINEMA HISTORY ! 💥 1500 Crore worldwide + for this DIRECTION, and this is coming our way before we conclude 2nd WEEK . Go for it , Highly RECOMMENDED ✅ . #RamayanaMovie— Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) November 5, 2026