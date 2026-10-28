'रामायण' फर्स्ट रिव्यू: लॉस एंजिल्स में बजा डंका, वर्ल्ड प्रीमियर में भक्तिमय हुए दर्शक, अब 100 से ज्यादा देशों में होगी रिलीज
नमित मल्होत्रा के विजन के तहत इस फिल्म को बड़े स्तर पर बनाया गया, ताकि भारत की इस महागाथा को दुनियाभर में पहुंचाया जा सके.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
हैदराबाद: लॉस एंजिलिस में प्रीमियर के बाद रामायण: राइज ऑफ अ लेजेंड को दर्शकों की शानदार प्रतिक्रिया मिली. दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म की भव्यता, कलाकारों के अभिनय और शानदार विजुअल्स की जमकर तारीफ की. दर्शक फिल्म के शानदार वीएफएक्स, प्रभावशाली बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक और पवित्र महाकाव्य को सम्मान के साथ पर्दे पर पेश करने के तरीके से खास तौर पर प्रभावित हुए. साई पल्लवी की खूबसूरती, भाव-भंगिमाओं और स्क्रीन प्रेजेंस की भी खूब तारीफ हो रही है. वहीं, रणबीर कपूर और यश के अभिनय को भी दर्शकों ने सराहा है. जनता ने रामायण को अपना फर्स्ट रिव्यू दे दिया है. ऑडियंस का रिव्यू मेकर्स की दिल को तसल्ली से देने वाला है.
दर्शक फिल्म को एक ‘भव्य सिनेमाई अनुभव’ बता रहे हैं. उनका मानना है कि यह इस साल के सबसे शानदार सिनेमाई अनुभवों में से एक है और वैश्विक स्तर पर भारतीय सिनेमा को एक नई ऊंचाई तक ले जा सकती है.
भारत की कालजयी महागाथा, सांस्कृतिक विरासत और सभ्यतागत जड़ों को दुनिया तक पहुंचाते हुए ‘रामायण’ भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि बनने जा रही है. भारत के लिए गर्व के इस खास मौके पर ‘रामायण’ दुनिया भर के 100 से अधिक देशों में 50,000 स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज होने जा रही है. इसके जरिए देश की समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत को दुनियाभर के दर्शकों तक पहुंचाया जाएगा.
नमित मल्होत्रा द्वारा निर्मित और नितेश तिवारी द्वारा निर्देशित ‘रामायण’ साल 2026 की सबसे बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्मों में से एक है. फिल्म के भव्य स्तर, शानदार विजुअल्स और दमदार कलाकारों को लेकर दर्शकों में जबरदस्त उत्साह है. हालांकि, इस फिल्म का महत्व सिर्फ सिनेमा तक सीमित नहीं है. भारत की सबसे पूजनीय महागाथाओं में से एक पर आधारित यह फिल्म भारतीय संस्कृति, परंपराओं और सभ्यतागत विरासत की समृद्धि को दुनियाभर के दर्शकों के सामने पेश करने का अवसर है.
#Ramayana world premiere at the iconic David Geffen Theater (LA) has breached 95% occupancy across its ~939–1,000 seating capacity🔥 https://t.co/OQhO13iVLH— Bhargavi (@IamHCB) October 28, 2026
RAMAYANA FIRST REVIEWS ARE IN! “Spectacular” and “one of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences” — the first reactions to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend are generating buzz ahead of its grand release on November 5. An internet user praised the film’s visuals, music, dances and action, describing the experience as a “grand spectacle”. Ranbir Kapoor was hailed as “sublime”, while Yash was called “magnetic”. The makers hosted a special screening in Los Angeles on October 27, with producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi attending in traditional attire. Videos from the star-studded event have already gone viral on social media. Will Ramayana live up to the growing expectations? #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #Yash #SaiPallavi #IndianCinema #RamayanaRiseOfALegend https://t.co/iBNVm2EVAo— Diganta Guha (@diganta_guha) October 28, 2026
भारत के लिए यह सिर्फ एक फिल्म की दुनियाभर में रिलीज नहीं है, बल्कि अपनी उस कहानी को दुनिया के साथ साझा करने का अवसर है, जिसने पीढ़ियों से देश की सांस्कृतिक चेतना को आकार दिया है. साहस, कर्तव्य, त्याग, धर्म और बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत जैसे कालजयी मूल्यों के जरिए ‘रामायण’ ऐसी विरासत को सामने लाती है, जो अलग-अलग संस्कृतियों और पीढ़ियों के लोगों को जोड़ती है.
Ranbir Kapoor taking time out to meet his fans at the #Ramayana World Premiere in Los Angeles. No matter how big the stage gets, the bond with fans remains special. ❤️ #RanbirKapoor #Ramayana https://t.co/hM6bJEaoWg— Half Boyfriend (@HalfBoyfriend22) October 28, 2026
निर्माता नमित मल्होत्रा के विजन के तहत इस फिल्म को बड़े स्तर पर बनाया जा रहा है, ताकि भारत की इस कालजयी महागाथा को दुनियाभर के दर्शकों तक पहुंचाया जा सके. फिल्म के निर्माता इस कहानी के सांस्कृतिक और आध्यात्मिक महत्व के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारी को समझते हुए इसे बनाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं. उनका उद्देश्य इसकी मूल भावना और जड़ों का सम्मान करते हुए विश्वस्तरीय फिल्म निर्माण के जरिए इसकी भव्यता को आज के दर्शकों के सामने पेश करना है.
#Ramayana Premiers Housefull Crowd 🔥⚡🔥⚡— Cinema Banisa (@Cinemabanisa_06) October 28, 2026
ग्लोबल डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर के सेक्टर में एक बड़ी उपलब्धि के तौर पर ‘रामायण’ 100 से अधिक देशों में 50,000 स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज होने जा रही है. इस व्यापक अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहुंच के जरिए दुनियाभर के दर्शकों को भारत की सबसे अनमोल कहानियों में से एक को बड़े पर्दे पर देखने का मौका मिलेगा. इससे भारतीय पौराणिक कथाओं और कहानी कहने की परंपरा को वैश्विक सिनेमा में एक खास पहचान मिलेगी.
#Ramayana Initial Impressions: A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial like at times. The second half also drags in places because of where Part 1 chooses to end, with limited material stretched out through lengthy action blocks that don’t create much impact Yash as Ravana is the biggest highlight and is superb, especially in his introduction portions. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are solid as Ram and Sita, though the divine aura and emotional weight don’t always fully translate on screen. The visuals are stunning in parts and the money spent is clearly visible, but some scenes still have a noticeable studio/green screen feel with a few cartoonish asuras. The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes. The ambition and scale deserve a lot of applause. Definitely watchable and better than a few recent adaptations, but it falls short of the massive expectations and ultimately feels like a mixed bag with so much more potential. Full review with rating later in my usual style (review embargo)— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 28, 2026
फिल्म की दुनियाभर में होने वाली रिलीज भारतीय सिनेमा की उस बढ़ती महत्वाकांक्षा को भी दर्शाती है, जिसके तहत देश की पहचान और संस्कृति से जुड़ी कहानियों को अलग-अलग संस्कृतियों के दर्शकों तक पहुंचाया जा रहा है. 100 से अधिक देशों में ‘रामायण’ को रिलीज करके फिल्म का उद्देश्य भारत और दुनिया के बीच एक सांस्कृतिक सेतु बनाना है. इसके जरिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय दर्शक इस महागाथा की प्रासंगिकता, इसके मूल्यों और भारतीय सभ्यता में इसके महत्व को जान सकेंगे.
FIRST REVIEW OF #Ramayana IS OUT AND THE INTERNET IS LOSING ITS MIND 🔥 Reaction = OUT OF THIS WORLD Goosebumps on another level Nothing in the cinematic universe comes close. This is going to be LEGENDARY. https://t.co/xHnrBRK2dp— Yuvraj Income (@NoFilterYuvraj) October 28, 2026
जैसे-जैसे भारतीय सिनेमा दुनियाभर में अपनी पहचान मजबूत कर रहा है, ‘रामायण’ देश की समृद्ध कहानी कहने की परंपरा और रचनात्मक महत्वाकांक्षा का एक उदाहरण बनकर सामने आ रही है. इसकी वैश्विक रिलीज सिर्फ स्क्रीन्स या देशों की संख्या तक सीमित नहीं है, बल्कि यह भारत की सांस्कृतिक जड़ों, परंपराओं और कालजयी कहानियों को दुनिया के साथ साझा करने का अवसर भी है.
First Official Review of #Ramayana from the World's First Premiere at David Geffen Theatre, Los Angeles 🔥 Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah 🕉️ #ramyana nailed it guys first review of Ramayana from LA official https://t.co/4r2ZShdh8X— Sahil (@sahilsansa144) October 28, 2026
दुनिया की सबसे प्रतिष्ठित महागाथाओं में से एक को बड़े पर्दे पर प्रस्तुत करते हुए ‘रामायण’ में रणबीर कपूर भगवान राम, साई पल्लवी सीता, रॉकिंग स्टार यश रावण, सनी देओल हनुमान और रवि दुबे लक्ष्मण की भूमिका में नजर आएंगे.
First review by @RamasScreen sir Ram ranbir majestic Ravan MAGNETIC SCREEN PRESENCE Final word One the best cinema of the year 👑 big winner #Ramayana congratulations enter Team 🙏 #Yash #Ranbir 👏🎇 Cheers https://t.co/ZbP4IQZn4h— 𓆩♛ 𝙍𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙪 ♛𓆪 (@Dudey212530) October 28, 2026
नितेश तिवारी द्वारा निर्देशित और नमित मल्होत्रा के प्राइम फोकस स्टूडियोज द्वारा आठ बार ऑस्कर जीत चुकी कंपनी डीएनईजी और यश की मॉन्स्टर माइंड क्रिएशंस के सहयोग से निर्मित ‘रामायण’ को दो भागों में बनाया गया है. फिल्म का पहला भाग 5 नवंबर 2026 को दुनियाभर में रिलीज होगा, जबकि दूसरा भाग दिवाली 2027 में आएगा. भारत में यह फिल्म हिंदी, तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़ और मलयालम भाषाओं में रिलीज होगी.
फिल्म आईमैक्स में भी रिलीज होगी. भारत को छोड़कर दुनियाभर में इसका वितरण सोनी पिक्चर्स करेगी, जबकि हिंदी भाषी बाजार में धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस फिल्म का वितरण करेगी.