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सुप्रीम कोर्ट में भावुक हुए राजपाल यादव, बोले- आप मुझे जहां और जब चाहें भेज दें, मैं तैयार हूं

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राजपाल यादव को फिर से फिल्म और अपनी इमेज अच्छा बनाने की सलाह दी है.

Rajpal Yadav
राजपाल यादव (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST

4 Min Read
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नई दिल्ली: चेक बाउंस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बुधवार को सुनवाई की. कोर्ट ने चेक बाउंस के लंबे समय से चल रहे मामलों में उनके द्वारा 1.15 करोड़ रुपये के भुगतान का संज्ञान लिया. साथ ही,कोर्ट ने एक्टर राजपाल यादव को एक अच्छी फिल्म बनाने की भी सलाह दी. कोर्ट ने एक्टर से कहा कि वे एक अच्छी फिल्म बनाएं, लोगों का फिर से मनोरंजन करें और अपनी इमेज को दोबारा बनाएं.

पीटीआई के मुताबिक, चीफ जस्टिस सूर्य कांत और जस्टिस जॉयमाल्य बागची और वी. मोहना की बेंच ने गौर किया कि अपने पिछले आदेश के मुताबिक, राजपाल यादव ने 1.15 करोड़ रुपये जमा कर दिए हैं. कोर्ट को राजपाल यादव के वकील ने यह भी बताया कि उन्हें अपनी प्रॉपर्टी के लिए एक संभावित खरीदार मिल गया है, जो 12 अक्टूबर तक रजिस्ट्री में डिमांड ड्राफ्ट के जरिए 85 लाख रुपये जमा करने को तैयार है.

सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने कहा कि वह राजपाल यादव के व्यवहार से संतुष्ट नहीं है, लेकिन वह एक्टर को थोड़ी मोहलत दे रही है. कोर्ट में खुद मौजूद राजपाल यादव ने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी फिल्म 'अता पता लापता' में आर्थिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ा था.

कोर्ट के सामने अपना पक्ष रखते हुए राजपाल यादव ने कहा, "सर, प्रणाम करता हूं. मैंने लगभग 200 से 250 फिल्मों में काम किया है. पिछले 13 सालों में मुझे 200-250 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान भी हुआ है. 'अता पता लापता' में मुझे नुकसान हुआ. 17 करोड़ रुपये बर्बाद हो गए. आप मुझे जहां और जब चाहें भेज दें. मैं तैयार हूं. मैं एक रुपया भी नहीं कमा सका."

उन्होंने आगे कहा, "मेरे खिलाफ एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की गई. मेरी फिल्म रोक दी गई. इसे 1200 थिएटरों में रिलीज होना था, फिर भी यह एक भी थिएटर में रिलीज नहीं हो सकी. फिल्म एक भी थिएटर में रिलीज नहीं हो पाई."

इसके बाद सीजेआई ने पूछा, "क्या कोई नई फिल्म आ रही है? कोई अच्छी सी फिल्म बनाकर लोगों का दुबारा एंटरटेन करो. आपकी इमेज फिर से बन जाएगी. हमारे यहां कुछ एडवोकेट भी अच्छे एक्टर हैं, उन्हें लेकर कोई फिल्म बनाओ." फिलहाल इस मामले की सुनवाई अब अगले हफ्ते होगी.

यह कानूनी विवाद 2010 के एक वित्तीय समझौते से जुड़ा है, जिसके तहत राजपाल यादव को अपनी पहली निर्देशित फिल्म 'अता पता लापता' के लिए मुरली प्रोजेक्ट्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड से 5 करोड़ रुपये मिले थे. शिकायतकर्ता का आरोप है कि 2013 में, राजपाल यादव ने 2010 में फिल्म के लिए मिली 5 करोड़ रुपये की वित्तीय सहायता के निपटारे के लिए 1.05 करोड़ रुपये के सात चेक दिए थे. फर्म का यह भी आरोप है कि ये चेक बाउंस हो गए थे.

शिकायतकर्ता के अनुसार, 2012 में दोनों पक्षों के बीच हुए एक समझौते में कहा गया था कि राजपाल यादव, उनकी पत्नी और उनकी कंपनी ब्याज सहित लगभग 11 करोड़ रुपये चुकाने के लिए सहमत हुए थे. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 15 सितंबर को सरेंडर करने से उनकी छूट को 5 अक्टूबर तक बढ़ा दिया था.

8 सितंबर को, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यादव की याचिका पर नोटिस जारी किया और कहा कि इस कोर्ट की रजिस्ट्री में 5 करोड़ रुपये जमा करने की शर्त पर उन्हें सरेंडर करने से छूट दी जाएगी. 10 जुलाई को, दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने कई चेक-बाउंस मामलों में यादव की सजा को बरकरार रखा और उन्हें तीन महीने की जेल की सजा सुनाई.

हाई कोर्ट ने सज़ा के ख़िलाफ़ याचिका दायर करने में हुई 1,894 दिनों (यानी पाँच साल से ज़्यादा) की असाधारण देरी को माफ करने से इनकार कर दिया और यादव को सात शिकायतों में से हर एक में शिकायतकर्ता को 1 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का भुगतान करने का निर्देश दिया. हालांकि, कोर्ट ने साफ किया कि एक्टर द्वारा पहले ही चुकाए गए लगभग 2 करोड़ रुपये को इसमें एडजस्ट किया जाएगा, और फैसले के खिलाफ अपील कोर्ट में जाने के लिए यादव को समय देने के लिए सजा को दो महीने के लिए रोक दिया.

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