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प्रहार Vs नई नवेली X रिव्यू: 'उज्ज्वल निकम' या 'डायन भाभी'? किसका चला दर्शकों पर जादू? जानें क्या बोली ऑडियंस

यामी गौतम की नई फिल्म 'नई नवेली' थिएटर में आ गई है. इसे देखने के बाद दर्शकों का क्या रिएक्शन है, आइए जानते हैं...

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'प्रहार' vs 'नई नवेली' (Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST

5 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: राजकुमार राव की कोर्ट ड्रामा 'प्रहार: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी ऑफ उज्ज्वल निकम' और बालाजी मोहन के निर्देशन में बनी फैंटेसी हॉरर-कॉमेडी फिल्म 'नई नवेली' 16 अक्टूबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई. दशहरा के मौके पर रिलीज हुई ये दोनों फिल्में अपनी-अपनी कहानी से दर्शकों को अपनी खींच रही हैं. 'प्रहार: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी ऑफ उज्ज्वल निकम' और 'नई नवेली' की समीक्षाओं में 'प्रहार' का पलड़ा काफी भारी है. इसे एक दिलचस्प कोर्टरूम ड्रामा बताया जा रहा है, जबकि 'नई नवेली' को मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रियाएं मिल रही हैं.

'नई नवेली' एक्स रिव्यू
16 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हुई यामी गौतम की नई नवेली बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'प्रहार', 'जेलर 2', 'रणबाली' जैसी फिल्मों से क्लैश हो रही है. इसके बावजूद फिल्म को दर्शकों से मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रिया मिली है. जहां कुछ लोगों को यामी गौतम और अनुराग ठाकुर का परफॉर्मेंस अच्छा लगा, वहीं कुछ लोगों को फिल्म का सीक्वेंस, CGI समेत कई चीजों में कमी नजर आई.

लोग फिल्म की कहानी, कॉमेडी और विजुअल इफेक्ट्स पर अलग-अलग राय दे रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'नई नवेली को देखना सच में बहुत मुश्किल काम है. कॉमेडी का ज्यादातर भार अनुराग ठाकुर ने संभाला है, लेकिन धार्मिक प्रतीकों को जिस तरह से इसमें जोड़ा गया है, वह बहुत ही खराब है. एक्शन सीन काफी भद्दे हैं. क्लाइमैक्स का सीजीआई तो इतना खराब है कि हंसी आ जाए. यामी गौतम का हालिया दौर बहुत शानदार रहा है, लेकिन शायद पिछले कुछ सालों में यह उनकी सबसे कमजोर फिल्म है.'

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'प्रहार' रिव्यू (@HitessshKumar2112)

एक दूसरे यूजर ने फिल्म में यामी गौतम के परफॉर्मेंस की तारीफ की है. यूजर ने लिखा है, 'शानदार और बेहतरीन. हॉरर और कॉमेडी का बेहतरीन दोनों का मेल. 2026 की सबसे अच्छी फिल्म. यह बहुत मजेदार है, कई सीन ऐसे हैं जिन्हें देखकर हंसी आ जाती है. गाने भी बहुत अच्छे लगे. सभी कलाकारों का काम शानदार रहा. यामी गौतम, आप इस इंडस्ट्री की सबसे बेहतरीन एक्ट्रेस हैं. आपने कमाल कर दिया.'

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'भारतीय फिल्मों में, जब भी कोई किरदार फ्लैशबैक बताता है या पुरानी कहानी सुनाता है, तो उसमें इस्तेमाल होने वाले एआई एनीमेशन को देखकर मेरा सब्र पूरी तरह जवाब दे जाता है. लंबी-चौड़ी कहानी और उसके साथ बहुत ही आलस भरे विजुअल प्रॉम्प्ट्स. टेक्नोलॉजी की तरक्की हमें क्रिएटिव के मामले में बस पीछे ही ले जा रही है.'

एक यूजर ने इस फिल्म को ठीक-ठाक बताया है. एंटरटेन होने के लिए यह फिल्म ठीक है. यूजर ने अपने रिव्यू में लिखा है, 'यह ठीक-ठाक है. अगर आपको यामी पसंद हैं और आप हल्के-फुल्के, त्योहारों के माहौल वाली मनोरंजक फिल्में देखना पसंद करते हैं, तो इसे एक बार देखा जा सकता है. यह कोई ऐसी फिल्म नहीं है जिसे देखना ही पड़े, लेकिन इसे छोड़ना भी जरूरी नहीं है. परिवार के साथ देखने वालों को इसमें 'देसी' अंदाज पसंद आ सकता है, लेकिन इस तरह की फिल्मों के बहुत बड़े शौकीनों को शायद यह उतनी अच्छी न लगे.'

'प्रहार' एक्स रिव्यू
राजकुमार के फैंस ने उनकी नई फिल्म प्रहार देखने के बाद अपना रिव्यू शेयर किए हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'भाई, प्रहार का वो पहला हाफ. मैंने सोचा भी नहीं था कि राजकुमार राव उज्ज्वल निकम के रोल में इतने शानदार होंगे. उनके डायलॉग बोलने का अंदाज़ एकदम बेहतरीन है.'

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, ' क्या हम कह सकते हैं कि राजकुमार राव ने अपना किरदार बहुत शानदार तरीके से निभाया है, लेकिन ललित प्रभाकर उन पर भारी पड़े हैं? मुझे यकीन है कि यह फिल्म सबसे बड़ी हिट फिल्मों में से एक होगी. इसमें एक भी किरदार कमजोर नहीं है.'

एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, 'वाह... प्रहार! क्या शानदार फिल्म है. हमारे प्यारे राजकुमार राव की बेहतरीन अदाकारी ने मुझे पूरी तरह से बांधे रखा. कमाल कर दिया भाई. यह फिल्म जरूर देखनी चाहिए, ताकि वे उस सच्चाई को समझ सकें जो कोर्टरूम में सामने आई. एक दमदार, दिलचस्प और वाकई गहरा असर छोड़ने वाली फिल्म.'

एक यूजर ने फिल्म को 5 में से 4 स्टार दिए हैं. फिल्म के बारे में अपनी राय देते हुए यूजर ने लिखा है, 'प्रहार असाधारण और बेहद दिलचस्प है. शानदार अभिनय, बांधे रखने वाला ड्रामा, रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाले पल और दमदार बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक. 26/11 वाले कोर्टरूम के सीन जरूर देखने चाहिए. राजकुमार राव का काम लाजवाब है. 2026 की बेहतरीन फिल्मों में से एक.'

'प्रहार' के बारे में
'प्रहार' में राजकुमार राव ने उज्ज्वल निकम का किरदार निभाया है, जबकि ललित प्रभाकर ने अजमल कसाब का किरदार निभाया है. वामिका गब्बी ने ज्योति निकम की भूमिका निभाई है, और ऋत्विक सहोरे अनिकेत निकम की भूमिका में दिखाई देते हैं. सहायक कलाकारों में जयदीप अहलावत, आशीष विद्यार्थी और सिकंदर खेर शामिल हैं.

'नई नवेली' कास्ट
बालाजी मोहन की निर्देशित 'नई नवेली' में यामी गौतम धर मुख्य भूमिका में हैं. उनके साथ आदिनाथ एम. कोठारे, अनुराग ठाकुर, सुष्मिता मुखर्जी, सुनीता राजवार और मीता वशिष्ठ भी अहम किरदारों में नजर आए हैं.

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