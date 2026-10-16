प्रहार Vs नई नवेली X रिव्यू: 'उज्ज्वल निकम' या 'डायन भाभी'? किसका चला दर्शकों पर जादू? जानें क्या बोली ऑडियंस
यामी गौतम की नई फिल्म 'नई नवेली' थिएटर में आ गई है. इसे देखने के बाद दर्शकों का क्या रिएक्शन है, आइए जानते हैं...
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
हैदराबाद: राजकुमार राव की कोर्ट ड्रामा 'प्रहार: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी ऑफ उज्ज्वल निकम' और बालाजी मोहन के निर्देशन में बनी फैंटेसी हॉरर-कॉमेडी फिल्म 'नई नवेली' 16 अक्टूबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई. दशहरा के मौके पर रिलीज हुई ये दोनों फिल्में अपनी-अपनी कहानी से दर्शकों को अपनी खींच रही हैं. 'प्रहार: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी ऑफ उज्ज्वल निकम' और 'नई नवेली' की समीक्षाओं में 'प्रहार' का पलड़ा काफी भारी है. इसे एक दिलचस्प कोर्टरूम ड्रामा बताया जा रहा है, जबकि 'नई नवेली' को मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रियाएं मिल रही हैं.
'नई नवेली' एक्स रिव्यू
16 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हुई यामी गौतम की नई नवेली बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'प्रहार', 'जेलर 2', 'रणबाली' जैसी फिल्मों से क्लैश हो रही है. इसके बावजूद फिल्म को दर्शकों से मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रिया मिली है. जहां कुछ लोगों को यामी गौतम और अनुराग ठाकुर का परफॉर्मेंस अच्छा लगा, वहीं कुछ लोगों को फिल्म का सीक्वेंस, CGI समेत कई चीजों में कमी नजर आई.
#NayyiNavelli is a really tough watch man. So much of the comedic heavy lifting is done by Anurag Thakur but the integration of religious symbolism is extremely poor. The action sequences are clunky. The lore is rushed. The climax CGI is laughable. Yami Gautam has been on a great run but this film is probably her weakest in years.— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 16, 2026
लोग फिल्म की कहानी, कॉमेडी और विजुअल इफेक्ट्स पर अलग-अलग राय दे रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'नई नवेली को देखना सच में बहुत मुश्किल काम है. कॉमेडी का ज्यादातर भार अनुराग ठाकुर ने संभाला है, लेकिन धार्मिक प्रतीकों को जिस तरह से इसमें जोड़ा गया है, वह बहुत ही खराब है. एक्शन सीन काफी भद्दे हैं. क्लाइमैक्स का सीजीआई तो इतना खराब है कि हंसी आ जाए. यामी गौतम का हालिया दौर बहुत शानदार रहा है, लेकिन शायद पिछले कुछ सालों में यह उनकी सबसे कमजोर फिल्म है.'
#NayyiNavelli REVIEW | YAMI GAUTAM SHOW ALL THE WAY. Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 Stars) A wickedly entertaining blend of comedy, mythology and mystery ! #YamiGautam carries the entire film on her shoulders. She is equally good at comedy and intense scenes, making you laugh one moment and leaving you amazed the next. What a fantastic performance while the fascinating #Raavan connection and the #Dussehra backdrop elevates the impact . Director #BalajiMohan brings the imaginative premise to life with conviction, while writers #HimanshuSharma and #DivyNidhiSharma deserve credit for their inventive storytelling. The humour keeps you engaged [ There are multiple hilarious scenes which will bring the house down ]. Climax of the film is the major highlight, it delivers a rousing mix of devotion, spectacle and action. Overall Nayyi Navelli has a refreshing concept that delivers ample entertainment, it should be enjoyed with entire family this durga puja weekend. #NayyiNavelliReview— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 16, 2026
एक दूसरे यूजर ने फिल्म में यामी गौतम के परफॉर्मेंस की तारीफ की है. यूजर ने लिखा है, 'शानदार और बेहतरीन. हॉरर और कॉमेडी का बेहतरीन दोनों का मेल. 2026 की सबसे अच्छी फिल्म. यह बहुत मजेदार है, कई सीन ऐसे हैं जिन्हें देखकर हंसी आ जाती है. गाने भी बहुत अच्छे लगे. सभी कलाकारों का काम शानदार रहा. यामी गौतम, आप इस इंडस्ट्री की सबसे बेहतरीन एक्ट्रेस हैं. आपने कमाल कर दिया.'
Genuinely on my last straw when it comes to AI animation in Indian movies the moment a character describes a flashback or narrates the lore. Long exposition with lazy visual prompts. The advancement of technology is only taking us backwards creatively #NayyiNavelli— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 16, 2026
एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'भारतीय फिल्मों में, जब भी कोई किरदार फ्लैशबैक बताता है या पुरानी कहानी सुनाता है, तो उसमें इस्तेमाल होने वाले एआई एनीमेशन को देखकर मेरा सब्र पूरी तरह जवाब दे जाता है. लंबी-चौड़ी कहानी और उसके साथ बहुत ही आलस भरे विजुअल प्रॉम्प्ट्स. टेक्नोलॉजी की तरक्की हमें क्रिएटिव के मामले में बस पीछे ही ले जा रही है.'
It's....ok okkk...👍 Worth a one-time watch if you like Yami and light festive entertainers. Not a must-watch, not a miss either. Family audience may enjoy the desi flavour, hardcore genre fans might feel underwhelmed. #NayyiNavelliReview #YamiGautamDhar https://t.co/DrAca5SERE— just buddy (@naguverse) October 16, 2026
एक यूजर ने इस फिल्म को ठीक-ठाक बताया है. एंटरटेन होने के लिए यह फिल्म ठीक है. यूजर ने अपने रिव्यू में लिखा है, 'यह ठीक-ठाक है. अगर आपको यामी पसंद हैं और आप हल्के-फुल्के, त्योहारों के माहौल वाली मनोरंजक फिल्में देखना पसंद करते हैं, तो इसे एक बार देखा जा सकता है. यह कोई ऐसी फिल्म नहीं है जिसे देखना ही पड़े, लेकिन इसे छोड़ना भी जरूरी नहीं है. परिवार के साथ देखने वालों को इसमें 'देसी' अंदाज पसंद आ सकता है, लेकिन इस तरह की फिल्मों के बहुत बड़े शौकीनों को शायद यह उतनी अच्छी न लगे.'
'प्रहार' एक्स रिव्यू
राजकुमार के फैंस ने उनकी नई फिल्म प्रहार देखने के बाद अपना रिव्यू शेयर किए हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'भाई, प्रहार का वो पहला हाफ. मैंने सोचा भी नहीं था कि राजकुमार राव उज्ज्वल निकम के रोल में इतने शानदार होंगे. उनके डायलॉग बोलने का अंदाज़ एकदम बेहतरीन है.'
Mann Prahaar movie 🥵🔥 Can we say Rajkummar Rao has absolutely nailed his role but Lalit Prabhakar has OUTSHINED him?🫡 I’m sure this movie is going to be one of the biggest hits 🔥🔥 Not a single weak character in sight! 🫡🫡 https://t.co/5NrEktAHTY— Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) October 16, 2026
एक यूजर ने लिखा है, ' क्या हम कह सकते हैं कि राजकुमार राव ने अपना किरदार बहुत शानदार तरीके से निभाया है, लेकिन ललित प्रभाकर उन पर भारी पड़े हैं? मुझे यकीन है कि यह फिल्म सबसे बड़ी हिट फिल्मों में से एक होगी. इसमें एक भी किरदार कमजोर नहीं है.'
Wowww… #Prahaar! What a film! 👏🔥 I was completely engrossed, watching the masterclass performance by our dear @RajkummarRao. Take a bow, bro! 🙌 A must-watch for every Indian to understand the truth that unfolded in the courtroom. Powerful, gripping and truly impactful cinema! 🇮🇳— hemanshu mistry (@_hemanshu_) October 16, 2026
In an era dominated by over-hyped, big-budget misfires comes, #Prahaar, a gripping courtroom drama on Ujjwal Nikam and his relentless efforts to bring Kasab to justice. If you are into good, meaningful, and thought-provoking cinema, don't miss this one. What makes the film work so exceptionally well is its refusal to turn a grim chapter of history into sensationalized drama. Instead, it invites you into the quiet, grueling mechanics of the legal system, the meticulous assembly of truth. Rajkummar Rao's performance in the courtroom is a masterclass. He plays Nikam with a measured intensity and sharp authority. It’s a reminder of just how formidable he is when handed a character grounded in real-world complexity. Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi, and the actor playing Kasab have performed exceptionally well too. Kudos to the director for taking on such a difficult subject and doing complete justice by creating a mature, deeply moving, and thoroughly engaging piece of cinema that respects its audience's intelligence. Highly recommended for a reflective theatrical watch this weekend.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 16, 2026
एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, 'वाह... प्रहार! क्या शानदार फिल्म है. हमारे प्यारे राजकुमार राव की बेहतरीन अदाकारी ने मुझे पूरी तरह से बांधे रखा. कमाल कर दिया भाई. यह फिल्म जरूर देखनी चाहिए, ताकि वे उस सच्चाई को समझ सकें जो कोर्टरूम में सामने आई. एक दमदार, दिलचस्प और वाकई गहरा असर छोड़ने वाली फिल्म.'
#Prahaar is EXCEPTIONAL & ENTHRALLING! 🔥 Rate - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 Brilliant performances, gripping drama, goosebumps & a powerful BGM! The 26/11 courtroom episodes are a must-watch. #RajkummarRao is phenomenal! One of the best films of 2026 https://t.co/ZLMUUHYdRh— Box Office Guruu (@bolindiapol) October 16, 2026
एक यूजर ने फिल्म को 5 में से 4 स्टार दिए हैं. फिल्म के बारे में अपनी राय देते हुए यूजर ने लिखा है, 'प्रहार असाधारण और बेहद दिलचस्प है. शानदार अभिनय, बांधे रखने वाला ड्रामा, रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाले पल और दमदार बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक. 26/11 वाले कोर्टरूम के सीन जरूर देखने चाहिए. राजकुमार राव का काम लाजवाब है. 2026 की बेहतरीन फिल्मों में से एक.'
'प्रहार' के बारे में
'प्रहार' में राजकुमार राव ने उज्ज्वल निकम का किरदार निभाया है, जबकि ललित प्रभाकर ने अजमल कसाब का किरदार निभाया है. वामिका गब्बी ने ज्योति निकम की भूमिका निभाई है, और ऋत्विक सहोरे अनिकेत निकम की भूमिका में दिखाई देते हैं. सहायक कलाकारों में जयदीप अहलावत, आशीष विद्यार्थी और सिकंदर खेर शामिल हैं.
'नई नवेली' कास्ट
बालाजी मोहन की निर्देशित 'नई नवेली' में यामी गौतम धर मुख्य भूमिका में हैं. उनके साथ आदिनाथ एम. कोठारे, अनुराग ठाकुर, सुष्मिता मुखर्जी, सुनीता राजवार और मीता वशिष्ठ भी अहम किरदारों में नजर आए हैं.