Patriot X Review: दर्शकों को कैसी लगी ममूटी और मोहनलाल की 'पैट्रियट', फिल्म देखने से पहले देखें ऑडियंस रिएक्शन
ममूटी और मोहनलाल की 'पैट्रियट' रिलीज हो गई है. आइए जानें दोनों भाइयों की यह दर्शकों का कितना दिल जीत पाई है.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 1, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
हैदराबाद: मलयालम सिनेमा के सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल और ममूटी की नई फिल्म 'पैट्रियट' शुक्रवार, 1 मई 2026 को बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज हो गई है. महेश नारायणन की लिखी और निर्देशित यह फ़िल्म, लगभग 18 साल बाद सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल और ममूटी के री-यूनियन का प्रतीक है. इस स्पाई थ्रिलर में फहाद फासिल और नयनतारा भी मुख्य भूमिकाओं में नजर आए हैं. इस एक्शन थ्रिलर के शुरुआती शो के बाद दर्शकों की प्रतिक्रियाएं सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आने लगी हैं.
'पैट्रियट' की शुरुआती शो देखने वाले दर्शकों ने अपना पहला इंप्रेशन शेयर करने के लिए एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) हैंडल का रुख किया है. ये रिएक्शन इस बात का शुरुआती संकेत देते हैं कि दर्शकों को फिल्म कैसी लग रही है. यहां कुछ शुरुआती प्रतिक्रियाएं दी गई हैं, जिन्हें उन दर्शकों ने ऑनलाइन साझा किया है जिन्होंने फिल्म की शुरुआती स्क्रीनिंग में हिस्सा लिया था.
यूजर्स रिएक्शन
एक यूजर ने फिल्म का रिव्यू शेयर करते हुए लिखा है, 'पैट्रियट रिव्यू- परफॉर्मेंस - लीड एक्टर ने फिल्म को बखूबी संभाला है, खासकर इमोशनल सीन में. सपोर्टिंग कास्ट भी ठीक-ठाक हैं और कहानी को प्रभावी ढंग से आगे बढ़ती हैं. क्या अच्छा है- सोशल मैसेज, कुछ दमदार डायलॉग, रियलिस्टिक टोन (कोई भी अतिरंजित या 'मास' वाले तत्व नहीं).'
The screenplay takes it’s own time to build but it does engagingly 👍— Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) May 1, 2026
Duration could have been trimmed but doesn’t affect the quality of the film in a worst way ✌️
The cast & their performances stand out strong & steadily 💯
Overall, a good watch#Patriot #PatriotReview https://t.co/aQS5OZnVEq
#Patriot review-— Indian Cinema (@Indianfilmm) May 1, 2026
🎭 Performances-The lead actor carries the film well, especially in emotional scenes
Supporting cast is decent and supports the narrative effectively.
👍 What works
Relevant social message
Some impactful dialogues
Realistic tone (no over-the-top mass elements) pic.twitter.com/zYdS7vQZ4u
एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा है, 'इसकी स्क्रीनप्ले को बनने में थोड़ा समय लगता है, लेकिन यह काफी दिलचस्प तरीके से आगे बढ़ती है. इसकी अवधि थोड़ी कम की जा सकती थी, लेकिन इससे फिल्म की क्लालिटी पर कोई बुरा असर नहीं पड़ता. कलाकार और उनका अभिनय बेहद दमदार और स्थिर है. कुल मिलाकर, यह देखने लायक एक अच्छी फिल्म है.'
#GaayaPaddaSimham Interesting Idea, Boring Execution!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) May 1, 2026
The film has an unconventional storyline that had potential to be a wacky comedy. But the screenplay turns out to be exhausting and feels like random scenes stitched together especially in the second half. The farce/spoof…
#GaayaPaddaSimham Interesting Idea, Boring Execution!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) May 1, 2026
The film has an unconventional storyline that had potential to be a wacky comedy. But the screenplay turns out to be exhausting and feels like random scenes stitched together especially in the second half. The farce/spoof…
एक दूसरे यूजर मोहनलाल की कैमियो की सराहना करते हुए लिखा है, 'इस फिल्म में कुछ इंगेजिंग मोमेंट्स हैं, हालांकि बीच-बीच में कुछ स्लो डाउन की वजह से इसकी रफ़्तार थोड़ी धीमी पड़ जाती है. लेकिन, बेहतरीन ढंग से फ़िल्माए गए एक्शन सीन्स के साथ यह फ़िल्म जल्द ही अपनी रफ्तार वापस पा लेती है. कुल मिलाकर, मोहनलाल के कैमियो के साथ यह एक ठीक-ठाक फिल्म है. 3/5.'
#Patriot – Disappointed 🫠🥲— Krishna Kumar (@krishna_rkk_72) May 1, 2026
Superb first half 🔥 followed by an okayish second half 🫠
The main selling point of the movie is #Mammootty & #Mohanlal, but their combination scenes were limited and not very impressive.
Even with an all-star cast, the movie fails to satisfy. pic.twitter.com/5ofPfturhZ
#Patriot— Siddarth (@Siddarth5604) May 1, 2026
1st half Decent one
Interval scene🔥🔥
2nd half will be peak🔥🔥🔥
Not an Completely Mass entertainer
But Mass Moments is there
terrific 🔥music by sushin
Mammooka lalettan combo🔥🔥 pure goosebumps
Overall Peak padam
NB: Early review prediction
एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा है, 'पैट्रियट- पहला हाफ - काफी अच्छा रहा. इंटरवल सीन फायर. दूसरा हाफ तो जबरदस्त होने वाला है. यह पूरी तरह से 'मास एंटरटेनर' फिल्म नहीं है, लेकिन इसमें 'मास मोमेंट्स' जरूर हैं. सुशिन का म्यूजिक शानदार है. ममूका और लालट्टन की जोड़ी फायर और रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली है. कुल मिलाकर, एक बेहतरीन फिल्म है.'
#Patriot – Disappointed 🫠🥲— Krishna Kumar (@krishna_rkk_72) May 1, 2026
Superb first half 🔥 followed by an okayish second half 🫠
The main selling point of the movie is #Mammootty & #Mohanlal, but their combination scenes were limited and not very impressive.
Even with an all-star cast, the movie fails to satisfy. pic.twitter.com/5ofPfturhZ
ममूटी और मोहनलाल का ऑन-स्क्रीन रीयूनियन
यह फिल्म लगभग 18 साल बाद ममूटी और मोहनलाल के ऑन-स्क्रीन रीयूनियन का प्रतीक है. इससे पहले वे 2013 में आई फिल्म 'कदल कदनु ओरु माथुकुट्टी' में साथ नजर आए थे. फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले, इन दोनों का एक साथ वापस आना चर्चा का एक मुख्य विषय रहा है, जिसने पूरे केरल और उसके बाहर भी दर्शकों का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा है.