OM Movie X Review: धनुष-ममूटी की फिल्म में दिखा 'धुरंधर' वाला स्वैग, जानें दर्शकों ने फिल्म के लिए क्या-क्या कहा
ओम: ऑपरेशन मोल एक एक्शन थ्रिलर है जिसे राजकुमार पेरियासामी ने लिखा और डायरेक्ट किया है.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
हैदराबाद: एक्टर धनुष, ममूटी और साई पल्लवी स्टारर ओम: ऑपरेशन मोल आज (20 नवंबर) थिएटर में रिलीज हो गई है. इस तमिल एक्शन थ्रिलर का बहुत इंतजार था, जिसे मिले-जुले लेकिन काफी हद तक अच्छे रिएक्शन मिल रहे हैं. कुछ दर्शकों ने ओम का शुरुआती शो देखा और कई लोगों ने तुरंत अपने रिएक्शन और रिव्यू देने के लिए सोशल मीडिया का सहारा लिया. कई दर्शकों ने तीनों लीड एक्टर्स साई, ममूटी और धनुष की परफॉर्मेंस की तारीफ की है. उन्होंने शानदार एक्शन सीक्वेंस और इमोशनल पलों के बारे में भी बात की है, लेकिन कुछ को कहानी पहले से पता लगी और फिल्म के कुछ हिस्से लंबे थे.
राजकुमार पेरियासामी के डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म 'ओम' एक सीक्रेट ऑपरेशन और लाल चंदन की स्मगलिंग नेटवर्क के बारे में है, जिसमें एक्शन, जासूसी, ड्रामा और इमोशनल कहानी का मिक्सचर है. X (पहले Twitter) पर शुरुआती रिएक्शन से पता चलता है कि फिल्म का पहला हाफ दर्शकों का ध्यान खींचने में कामयाब रहा है. कई लोग डायरेक्टर के इंटरवल तक कहानी को बनाने के तरीके की भी तारीफ कर रहे हैं. इमोशनल इंटरवल ब्लॉक, एक्शन सीक्वेंस और फिल्म की कहानी कुछ खास बातें बनकर उभरी हैं.
नेशनल अवॉर्ड जीतने वाले एक्टर धनुष को उनकी जबरदस्त परफॉर्मेंस और एनर्जेटिक स्क्रीन प्रेजेंस के लिए तारीफ मिली है, जबकि एक और स्टार ममूटी की कमांडिंग प्रेजेंस को भी सराहा गया है. एक्ट्रेस साई पल्लवी, जो एक पुलिस ऑफिसर का रोल कर रही हैं, उन्हें फिल्म का सबसे अच्छा परफॉर्मर कहा जा रहा है. कई दर्शकों ने उनके स्क्रीन प्रेजेंस और एक्सप्रेशन की तारीफ की है. उन्होंने हाल ही में नितेश तिवारी की एपिक रामायण से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू भी किया, जो बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रही है. कई लोगों ने सिंगल-शॉट सीक्वेंस, लाल चंदन की तस्करी वाले हिस्से और इंटरवल से पहले के हिस्से को भी फिल्म के खास पलों के तौर पर बताया.
ओम X रिव्यू: पढ़ें दर्शकों का क्या कहना है।
एक यूज़र ने लिखा, ओम ऑपरेशन मोल ने धमाकेदार इंटरवल ब्लॉक के साथ एक बेहतरीन फर्स्ट हाफ दिया है. ममूटी, धनुष, साई पल्लवी और श्रीलीला... सभी ने शानदार परफॉर्मेंस दी है. असली सुपरस्टार राजकुमार पेरियासामी हैं'. एक और ने लिखा, 'पहला हाफ साफ और दिलचस्प है, जो शुरू से लेकर इंटरवल से पहले तक कहानी के प्लॉट में घुला-मिला है'. अनएक्सपेक्टेड इंटरवल ब्लॉक, दूसरे हाफ का इंतजार है'.
Halfway through #OM. Brilliant, supremely engaging, and tense. 🔥 The amount of research @Rajkumar_KP put into this is unbelievable. #Dhanush and #Mammootty's characterizations are top-notch. @Sai_Pallavi92 scores with commanding screen presence. The unexpected interval block with a twist leaves you shocked.😱— George (@georgeviews) November 20, 2026
एक और व्यक्ति ने लिखा, 'अच्छे इंटरवल बैंग के साथ कुछ हिस्सों में एंटरटेनिंग. ऑपरेशन #OM कामयाब रहा; किरदारों और कहानी का सेट अप ठीक-ठाक था और कमर्शियल पहलुओं के साथ अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता था. दूसरा हाफ आने वाला है #धनुष #ओम #ममूटी #साई अभ्यंकर.
#OM Review – ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ [4.5/5] : MEGA BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥🔥 A POWER-PACKED ACTION THRILLER set against the backdrop of Red Sanders smuggling and a gripping undercover operation! 💥 A terrific blend of HIGH-OCTANE ACTION, EDGE-OF-THE-SEAT THRILLS and HARD-HITTING EMOTIONS! ❤️🔥 🔥 @dhanushkraja delivers a phenomenal performance! He carries the movie on his shoulders! 👏 🔥 @mammukka commands the screen with his powerful presence! Terrific 🔥 @Sai_Pallavi92 delivers a NATIONAL AWARD-WORTHY performance! Absolutely extraordinary! 🏆 🔥 @sreeleela14 impresses with a remarkable performance! 🎵 @SaiAbhyankkar 's electrifying BGM and songs take the theatrical experience to another level! 🎬 @Rajkumar_KP delivers a MASTERCLASS in commercial filmmaking, brilliantly balancing action, suspense and emotions! A COMPLETE THEATRICAL EXPLOSION! 🔥 #OM – MEGA BLOCKBUSTER! 💥💥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 20, 2026
एक और यूजर ने कहा, "#OM का फर्स्ट हाफ पूरा हो गया है. शानदार, बहुत दिल... दिलचस्प और मजेदार. इस पर यकीन नहीं होता. #धनुष और #ममूटी का कैरेक्टराइजेशन टॉप-नॉच है. एक ट्विस्ट के साथ अचानक इंटरवल ब्लॉक आपको हैरान कर देता है.
#OM REVIEW: DHANUSH DELIVERS A POWER-PACKED PERFORMANCE IN THIS GRIPPING ESPIONAGE DRAMA! Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 ) OM is a POWERHOUSE ENTERTAINER- Director Rajkumar Periyasamy takes a fairly intriguing premise and transforms it into an absorbing spy drama, blending suspense, personal conflicts and emotional undercurrents. What truly holds the film together is its casting and performances. #Dhanush is in terrific form, bringing tremendous conviction to a character that demands multiple shades of emotion. He is undoubtedly the driving force of the film. #Mammootty, with his effortless authority, lends considerable weight to the proceedings, while #SaiPallavi makes a strong impact . The film has several moments that leave a lasting impression. The brilliantly executed single-take passage is a major talking point, while the Redwood smuggling episode and the action-driven stretches add tremendous value to te film . The music and background score by #SaiAbhyankkar further elevates the overall impact . Rajkumar Periyasamy deserves appreciation for giving the characters sufficient depth and keeping the dramatic tension alive. The narrative, however, isn’t entirely free of blemishes. Certain portions feel stretched, and a few emotional moments don’t land as strongly as they should. A more concise edit would have made the impact sharper. That said, OM has enough engaging moments, impressive performances and technical finesse to keep the audience invested. Dhanush, in particular, walks away with top honours. Overall its A SOLID WATCH. An entertaining spy thriller with a strong emotional core and an outstanding lead performance. At the box office front, it should do quite well. #OmReview— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 20, 2026
VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Director Rajkumar Periyasamy on Friday said his film 'OM' was receiving a good response from audiences. The film has been released in theatres across several locations worldwide on Friday. Speaking to reporters, he said the film's reception so far had been encouraging. #OM #Dhanush (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2026
#OM technically as per censor requirements is now referred to as O.M: Operation Mole in booking platforms. https://t.co/RJKJjQti4J— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 17, 2026
ओम में साई अभ्यंकर का बैकग्राउंड स्कोर है और इसे मिले-जुले रिएक्शन भी मिले हैं. कुछ दर्शकों ने म्यूज़िक की तारीफ की है, जबकि दूसरों को लगा कि कुछ सीन में यह बहुत ज़्यादा था. धनुष-ममूटी की जोड़ी फिल्म के सबसे बड़े आकर्षणों में से एक है. फिल्म का स्वैग धुरंधर जैसा बताया गया है. ओम: ऑपरेशन मोल एक एक्शन थ्रिलर है जिसे राजकुमार पेरियासामी ने लिखा और डायरेक्ट किया है. यह फिल्म लाल चंदन की तस्करी के नेटवर्क और पुलिस के एक खुफिया ऑपरेशन के बैकग्राउंड पर बनी है, जिसमें किरदार खतरे, राज़, धोखे और बचने की कोशिश करते हैं. फिल्म में धनुष, ममूटी, साई पल्लवी, श्रीलीला, नसीरुद्दीन शाह और इंद्रांस जैसे कलाकार हैं.