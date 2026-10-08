Nana Patekar Passed Away: PM मोदी, अक्षय कुमार समेत बॉलीवुड से साउथ सिनेमा स्टार्स तक ने एक्टर के निधन पर जताया शोक
नाना पाटेकर अपने गोवा वाले घर में बेहोशी की हालत में मिले थे. डॉक्टर ने बताया कि कार्डियक अटैक से उनकी मौत हुई है.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 8, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
हैदराबाद: इंडियन सिनेमा के शानदार अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर का 75 साल की उम्र में कार्डियक अटैक से निधन हो गया. वह अपने गोवा वाले घर में बेहोशी की हालत में मिले थे. फिलहाल नाना का डेड बॉडी पोस्टपार्टम के लिए भेजी चुकी है. वहीं, नाना के आक्समिक निधन से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री और उनके चाहने वाले सदमे में आ गये हैं. खेल से लेकर राजनीति और मनोरंजन जगत में उनके जाने से मामत छा गया है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी नाना पाटेकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है.
पीएम मोदी
Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नाना पाटेकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर लिखा है, 'श्री नाना पाटेकर जी जैसी तीव्रता, अनोखापन और दमदार मौजूदगी बहुत कम अभिनेताओं में देखने को मिलती है. उन्होंने हर किरदार में अद्भुत विविधता और रचनात्मकता का परिचय दिया और हमें ऐसे पात्र दिए जिन्हें पीढ़ियों तक याद रखा जाएगा. उन्हें उनके बेबाक और स्पष्ट विचारों के लिए भी सराहा जाता था, वे अपनी बात कहने में कभी नहीं हिचकिचाते थे. हिंदी और मराठी सिनेमा में श्री नाना पाटेकर का योगदान बहुत बड़ा था. उनके निधन से एक बड़ी कमी महसूस हो रही है. उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और अनगिनत प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं. ओम शांति.
Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. 🙏— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026
अक्षय कुमार
नाना पाटेकर के साथ वेलकम जैसी ऑलटाइम ब्लॉबस्टर फिल्म में काम कर चुक अक्षय कुमार को एक्टर के निधन से बड़ा धक्का पहुंचा है.अक्षय ने नाना के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर अपने एक्स हैंडल पर लिखा है, 'नाना जी के गुजरने की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ.
वह उन चुनिंदा एक्टर्स में से एक थे, जिन्हें लोगों का ध्यान खींचने के लिए ज़्यादा कुछ करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती थी. उनकी आवाज, उनकी गंभीरता, हर परफॉर्मेंस में उनकी ईमानदारी... उनका अंदाज बिल्कुल अलग और अपना था. मैं खुद को खुशकिस्मत मानता हूं कि हमें 'वेलकम' और हाल ही में 'हाउसफुल 5' में साथ काम करने का मौका मिला. उन सेट्स की इतनी सारी यादें हैं जिन्हें मैं हमेशा संजोकर रखूंगा. नाना जी सचमुच बेमिसाल थे. यकीन नहीं होता कि आप अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे. उन सभी यादों के लिए शुक्रिया. आपकी कमी बहुत खलेगी, जिसे शब्दों में बयां नहीं किया जा सकता.
Goodbye Nana, can’t ever forget what you brought to Ab Tak Chappan , Bhoot and the Attacks of 26/11 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/PImStMteVO— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 8, 2026
YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR .— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 8, 2026
राम गोपाल वर्मा
दिग्गज फिल्म डायरेक्टर रामगोपाल वर्मा ने दुख जताते हुए लिखा है, हां, सब जानते हैं कि कोई भी अमर नहीं है... लेकिन मुझे अब भी यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि उनके जैसे मजबूत इंसान के साथ ऐसा अचानक हो सकता है... मुझे उनके दिल से नफरत है जिसने उन्हें धोखा दिया और एक्टिंग के भगवान, नाना पाटेकर को छीनने के लिए मेरा मन करता है कि भगवान को ही मार डालूं'.
जूनियर एनटीआर
साउथ फिल्मों के सुपरस्टार जूनियर एनटीआर भी नाना पाटेकर की एक्टिंग के फैन थे. उन्होंने एक्टर के आकस्मिक निधन पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया है. उन्होंने अपने एक्स हैंडल पर लिखा है, 'भारतीय सिनेमा के बेहतरीन कलाकारों में से एक, नाना पाटेकर सर के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ है. उनके निभाए हर किरदार में एक खास ईमानदारी और गहराई होती थी. उनकी अदाकारी कभी बनावटी नहीं लगती थी, बल्कि ऐसा लगता था जैसे स्क्रीन पर असल ज़िंदगी चल रही हो. वे एक अद्भुत कलाकार थे और भारतीय सिनेमा में उनके योगदान को पीढ़ियों तक याद रखा जाएगा. उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं. ओम शांति.
💔💔💔 miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life’s journey. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 RIP #NanaPatekar https://t.co/ijbPzxZk6s— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 8, 2026
नट सम्राट चले गए नाना पाटेकर जी का जाना कला जगत को सुना कर दिया ,मेरे मित्र में जिनका फैन आखरी बार बात हुई तो बोले थे तेरे गोरखपुर आऊँगा घुमाना मुझे महादेव अपने श्री चरणों में उनको स्थान दे #ripnanapatekar https://t.co/r6PtJXzo2X— Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) October 8, 2026
रवि किशन
भोजपुरी से बॉलीवुड में कमाल कर रहे एक्टर रवि किशन ने लिखा है, 'नट सम्राट' अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे, नाना पाटेकर जी के निधन ने कला जगत को अंदर तक झकझोर दिया है. मेरे एक दोस्त, जो उनके बहुत बड़े प्रशंसक थे, उनसे हुई पिछली बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा था कि वे मेरे शहर गोरखपुर आएंगे और मैं उन्हें वहां घुमाऊंगा. महादेव उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें.
The king of histrionics in Indian cinema bids adieu. From Parinda and Krantiveer to Natsamrat, Nana Patekar was a titan of pure craft and deep humanity through his Naam Foundation. " actors stay forever." rest in power, legend. 🕊️ https:="" t.co="" ex4u2jkf3m<="" p>— suressh gopi (@thesureshgopi) October 8, 2026
I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!!— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026
Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary actor Nana Patekar Sir. His powerful performances, remarkable talent and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. 🙏 https://t.co/Zfk883bctS— Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) October 8, 2026
Jaise kal hi ki baat thi… Nana ji ke saath set pe unki kahaniyan sun rahe the, unke chutkulon pe hass rahe the.. Ashambhav sa la raha hai.. Mahan abhineta Nana Patekar ji chale gaye… Bhagwan unke parivar ko shakti aur unki atma ko shanti de… 🙏 https://t.co/hgByWJE2t1— Utkarsh Sharma (@iutkarsharma) October 8, 2026