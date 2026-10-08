ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nana Patekar Passed Away: PM मोदी, अक्षय कुमार समेत बॉलीवुड से साउथ सिनेमा स्टार्स तक ने एक्टर के निधन पर जताया शोक

नाना पाटेकर अपने गोवा वाले घर में बेहोशी की हालत में मिले थे. डॉक्टर ने बताया कि कार्डियक अटैक से उनकी मौत हुई है.

Nana Patekar Passed Away
नाना पाटेकर (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 8, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST

4 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

हैदराबाद: इंडियन सिनेमा के शानदार अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर का 75 साल की उम्र में कार्डियक अटैक से निधन हो गया. वह अपने गोवा वाले घर में बेहोशी की हालत में मिले थे. फिलहाल नाना का डेड बॉडी पोस्टपार्टम के लिए भेजी चुकी है. वहीं, नाना के आक्समिक निधन से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री और उनके चाहने वाले सदमे में आ गये हैं. खेल से लेकर राजनीति और मनोरंजन जगत में उनके जाने से मामत छा गया है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी नाना पाटेकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है.

पीएम मोदी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नाना पाटेकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर लिखा है, 'श्री नाना पाटेकर जी जैसी तीव्रता, अनोखापन और दमदार मौजूदगी बहुत कम अभिनेताओं में देखने को मिलती है. उन्होंने हर किरदार में अद्भुत विविधता और रचनात्मकता का परिचय दिया और हमें ऐसे पात्र दिए जिन्हें पीढ़ियों तक याद रखा जाएगा. उन्हें उनके बेबाक और स्पष्ट विचारों के लिए भी सराहा जाता था, वे अपनी बात कहने में कभी नहीं हिचकिचाते थे. हिंदी और मराठी सिनेमा में श्री नाना पाटेकर का योगदान बहुत बड़ा था. उनके निधन से एक बड़ी कमी महसूस हो रही है. उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और अनगिनत प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं. ओम शांति.

अक्षय कुमार

नाना पाटेकर के साथ वेलकम जैसी ऑलटाइम ब्लॉबस्टर फिल्म में काम कर चुक अक्षय कुमार को एक्टर के निधन से बड़ा धक्का पहुंचा है.अक्षय ने नाना के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर अपने एक्स हैंडल पर लिखा है, 'नाना जी के गुजरने की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ.

वह उन चुनिंदा एक्टर्स में से एक थे, जिन्हें लोगों का ध्यान खींचने के लिए ज़्यादा कुछ करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती थी. उनकी आवाज, उनकी गंभीरता, हर परफॉर्मेंस में उनकी ईमानदारी... उनका अंदाज बिल्कुल अलग और अपना था. मैं खुद को खुशकिस्मत मानता हूं कि हमें 'वेलकम' और हाल ही में 'हाउसफुल 5' में साथ काम करने का मौका मिला. उन सेट्स की इतनी सारी यादें हैं जिन्हें मैं हमेशा संजोकर रखूंगा. नाना जी सचमुच बेमिसाल थे. यकीन नहीं होता कि आप अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे. उन सभी यादों के लिए शुक्रिया. आपकी कमी बहुत खलेगी, जिसे शब्दों में बयां नहीं किया जा सकता.

राम गोपाल वर्मा

दिग्गज फिल्म डायरेक्टर रामगोपाल वर्मा ने दुख जताते हुए लिखा है, हां, सब जानते हैं कि कोई भी अमर नहीं है... लेकिन मुझे अब भी यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि उनके जैसे मजबूत इंसान के साथ ऐसा अचानक हो सकता है... मुझे उनके दिल से नफरत है जिसने उन्हें धोखा दिया और एक्टिंग के भगवान, नाना पाटेकर को छीनने के लिए मेरा मन करता है कि भगवान को ही मार डालूं'.

जूनियर एनटीआर

साउथ फिल्मों के सुपरस्टार जूनियर एनटीआर भी नाना पाटेकर की एक्टिंग के फैन थे. उन्होंने एक्टर के आकस्मिक निधन पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया है. उन्होंने अपने एक्स हैंडल पर लिखा है, 'भारतीय सिनेमा के बेहतरीन कलाकारों में से एक, नाना पाटेकर सर के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ है. उनके निभाए हर किरदार में एक खास ईमानदारी और गहराई होती थी. उनकी अदाकारी कभी बनावटी नहीं लगती थी, बल्कि ऐसा लगता था जैसे स्क्रीन पर असल ज़िंदगी चल रही हो. वे एक अद्भुत कलाकार थे और भारतीय सिनेमा में उनके योगदान को पीढ़ियों तक याद रखा जाएगा. उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं. ओम शांति.

रवि किशन

भोजपुरी से बॉलीवुड में कमाल कर रहे एक्टर रवि किशन ने लिखा है, 'नट सम्राट' अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे, नाना पाटेकर जी के निधन ने कला जगत को अंदर तक झकझोर दिया है. मेरे एक दोस्त, जो उनके बहुत बड़े प्रशंसक थे, उनसे हुई पिछली बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा था कि वे मेरे शहर गोरखपुर आएंगे और मैं उन्हें वहां घुमाऊंगा. महादेव उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें.

TAGGED:

NANA PATEKAR PASSES AWAY
NANA PATEKAR
NANA PATEKAR DIE
नाना पाटेकर
NANA PATEKAR DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

संपादक की पसंद

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.