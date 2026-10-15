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Jailer 2 X Review: ब्लॉकबस्टर या फ्लॉप?, रजनीकांत की फिल्म देखने से पहले जानें दर्शकों ने कैसा दिया रिस्पॉन्स

रजनीकांत की 'जेलर 2' आज रिलीज हो गई है. आइए जानें फिल्म दर्शकों से कैसी प्रतिक्रियाएं मिल रही है.

jailer 2
'जेलर 2' (Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST

4 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: 'जेलर 2' 15 अक्टूबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. दर्शक फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं शेयर किए हैं. फिल्म को दर्शकों से मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रियाएं मिली हैं. फैंस फिल्म के एक्शन, इंटरवल सीक्वेंस, बैकग्राउंड स्कोर, कैमियो और क्लाइमैक्स को लेकर अपनी पहली राय साझा कर रहे हैं. जहां कुछ लोगों ने फिल्म के दमदार पलों और रजनीकांत की परफॉरमेंस की तारीफ की है, वहीं कुछ अन्य लोगों ने इसकी गति और क्लाइमैक्स की आलोचना की है.

कई दर्शकों ने फिल्म देखने के बाद एक्स (पहले ट्विटर) हैंडल पर अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं पोस्ट कीं, जिससे फिल्म के पहले दिन दर्शकों के रुझान की एक झलक मिली. एक यूजर ने फिल्म के फर्स्ट हाफ, इंटरमिशन और कैमियो के बारे में बताया है. उसने लिखा है, 'जेलर 2 का पहला हाफ बेहतरीन सिनेमा. यह पूरी तरह से 'ऑरा कांत' का शो है. इंटरमिशन का हिस्सा फैंस के लिए किसी ट्रीट से कम नहीं है. इसमें कैमियो का इस्तेमाल बहुत ही शानदार तरीके से किया गया है. नेल्सन ने कहानी की दुनिया को बढ़ाने, तनाव पैदा करने और बेहतरीन सीक्वेंस तैयार करने में बिल्कुल भी समय बर्बाद नहीं किया, और साथ ही अपने सिग्नेचर ह्यूमर को भी बनाए रखा. सूरज ने कमाल कर दिया है और नमो नारायण भी काफी मजेदार लगे. एक सीन ऐसा था जो काफी जबरदस्ती का और गैर-जरूरी लगा. इसने इसके ठीक बाद आने वाले रोमांचक हिस्से का मजा लगभग किरकिरा ही कर दिया.'

एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा है, 'जेलर 2 फर्स्ट हाफ रिव्यू...नेल्सन की ओर से अब तक का एक बेहद मनोरंजक और पूरी तरह से बांधे रखने वाला शो. फिल्म वहीं से आगे बढ़ती है जहां से खत्म हुई थी, और नए किरदारों के साथ कॉन्फ्लिक्ट को बहुत अच्छे से पेश करती है. सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की स्क्रीन प्रेजेंस हमेशा की तरह शानदार रही. अनिरुद्ध ने अपने म्यूजिक से सीन को और भी बेहतरीन बना दिया. 'हुकुम' गाने का इस्तेमाल बहुत बढ़िया रहा. फर्स्ट हाफ में दर्शकों को खूब पसंद आने वाले मजेदार पल हैं. नमो नारायण ने तो महफिल ही लूट ली. रोड सीन, चाय की दुकान वाला सीन और इंटरवल ब्लॉक- ये 3 जबरदस्त 'मास' मोमेंट्स हैं. थलाइवर के फैंस के लिए किसी ट्रीट से कम नहीं. अब तक सब शानदार रहा. उम्मीद है कि दूसरा हाफ भी इतना ही दमदार होगा. अब बढ़ते हैं सेकंड हाफ की ओर.'

एक और यूजर ने लिखा है, 'एक बेहतरीन कमर्शियल एंटरटेनर, जिसका फर्स्ट हाफ शानदार है और सेकंड हाफ औसत से बेहतर है. नेल्सन ने एक बार फिर सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत के करिश्मे और उनके दमदार पलों को बखूबी पेश किया है. अनिरुद्ध के गाने बड़े पर्दे पर उतने असरदार नहीं रहे, लेकिन उनका बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक हर सीन को और दमदार बनाने में बेहतरीन रहा. हालांकि, उन्होंने ज्यादातर बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक का इस्तेमाल पार्ट-1 से ही किया है. डायरेक्टर नेल्सन का ह्यूमर हमेशा की तरह काम कर गया. उन्होंने कैमियो का बहुत अच्छे से इस्तेमाल किया और उन्हें बिल्कुल सही सीन्स में फिट किया. सूरज, मिथुन और विद्या बालन के विलेन वाले किरदार काफी दमदार थे, लेकिन एस.जे. सूर्या का विलेन वाला रोल उतना असरदार नहीं रहा. सेकंड हाफ के स्क्रीनप्ले को थोड़ा और कसा जा सकता था. इंटरवल ब्लॉक और क्लाइमैक्स ऐसे हिस्से हैं, जिन पर दर्शक जरूर सीटी बजाएंगे. कुल मिलाकर, यह एक बेहतरीन कमर्शियल एंटरटेनर है, जो सिनेमाघरों में देखने के लिए एकदम परफेक्ट है.'

'जेलर 2' की कहानी और कास्ट

'जेलर 2', रजनीकांत की 2023 की हिट फिल्म 'जेलर' का सीक्वल है, जिसका निर्देशन नेल्सन दिलीपकुमार ने किया है. रजनीकांत इसमें रिटायर हो चुके जेलर टाइगर मुथुवेल पांडियन के किरदार में लौटे हैं. फिल्म में राम्या कृष्णन, योगी बाबू और मिर्ना के साथ-साथ विद्या बालन, एस जे सूर्या, मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और सूरज वेंजारामूडु जैसे नए कलाकार भी शामिल हैं. मोहनलाल और शिव राजकुमार भी इस फिल्म से जुड़े हुए हैं. फिल्म का संगीत अनिरुद्ध रविचंदर ने दिया है, जबकि सन पिक्चर्स ने इसे प्रोड्यूस किया है.

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