ड्यून पार्ट थ्री फाइनल ट्रेलर X रिएक्शन: टिमोथी चालमेट-जेंडाया का आमना-सामना देखने को लोग एक्साइटेड, बोले- 17 साल बाद....'
ड्यून: पार्ट थ्री को मैरी पैरेंट, केल बॉयटर, पैट्रिक मैककॉर्मिक, तान्या लापोइंटे और डेनिस विलेन्यूवे ने प्रोड्यूस किया है.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
हैदराबाद: एकेडमी अवॉर्ड के लिए नॉमिनेटेड फिल्ममेकर डेनिस विलेन्यूव इस दिसंबर में ड्यून: पार्ट थ्री के साथ अपनी एपिक ट्रिलॉजी को खत्म करेंगे. इससे पहले फिल्म का ट्रेलर दस्तक दे चुका है. ड्यून मसीहा पर आधारित यह फिल्म टिमोथी चालमेट के पॉल एट्राइड्स को फॉलो करती है, जो सम्राट बनने के नतीजों का सामना करता है.
ट्रेलर में, पॉल इरुलान पर हमला करता है, जो मानती है कि चानी एक हत्या की कोशिश में शामिल है. फुटेज में रॉबर्ट पैटिनसन को स्काइटेल के रूप में भी दिखाया गया है , जो 'जेनेटिक रूप से बदले हुए बेने टिलाक्स ऑर्डर का एक आकार बदलने वाला फेस डांसर है'. अन्या टेलर-जॉय पॉल की बहन आलिया के रूप में लौटती है , जो अब अपनी शक्तियों के साथ बड़ी हो गई है.
लेकिन इतना ही नहीं, ड्यून: पार्ट थ्री में जबरदस्त एक्शन, दिल दहला देने वाला ड्रामा और पुराने प्रेमियों के बीच टकराव का वादा किया गया है, जो उनकी दुनिया का भविष्य बदल सकता है.
Ok I finally watched the Dune Part 3 - Messiah trailer. What a disgraceful bastardization of Frank Herbert's classic tale. To make this all about Chani being the one to stop Paul when she was his most loyal partner and follower is beyond unforgivable. https://t.co/cGxt6WcacW— Tebow (@MinEffortLive) October 27, 2026
So excited for his performance in Dune Part 3 https://t.co/rlqza9maAw— Sabrina 🦇 (@nightswayness) October 27, 2026
जैसे-जैसे तीसरा पार्ट आगे बढ़ता है, कहानी दुनिया भर में बढ़ते विद्रोहों के बीच सत्ता पर अपनी पकड़ बनाए रखने के लिए सम्राट के बेताब संघर्ष को दिखाती है. पॉल के सोचे-समझे फैसले आखिरकार रेगिस्तानी ग्रह अराकिस और बढ़ते संघर्ष में फंसे अरबों लोगों की किस्मत तय करेंगे.
Jason Momoa died in the first Dune. He's back in this one. The reason is the best thing in the trailer. Dune: Part Three just dropped its final trailer today, in theaters December 18. Villeneuve adapting Dune Messiah, picking up 17 years after Part Two which is a bigger jump than the book's 12. Momoa isn't playing Duncan Idaho. He's playing Hayt: a ghola, grown from the dead man's cells by the Tleilaxu & handed to Paul as a gift. The catch being that a gift from the Tleilaxu is never a gift. He has Duncan's face and body & none of his memories & the people who grew him did not build him to be helpful. Robert Pattinson is Scytale, from the same outfit - a Face Dancer, a shapeshifter sent to take Paul apart. Florence Pugh is Irulan, now Paul's wife. Zendaya returns as Chani, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia, with Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin & Charlotte Rampling all back. Most of it shot on 65mm with sequences in 15/70 IMAX, Hans Zimmer scoring, tickets already on sale. The posters say "The Epic Conclusion" & people are reading that as Chalamet's last turn as Paul. Villeneuve has gone back & forth, he's called it his final Dune film & he's also said he approached it as a standalone rather than a trilogy capper. What he has committed to is that it closes the Atreides arc. One more thing. Paul's son Leto II is played by Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, who is Jason Momoa's actual son. So in a film about a man being handed a copy of his dead friend, the copy & the emperor's heir are played by a real father & son.— Anastasia (@AnastsiaK47) October 27, 2026
dune 3 trailer is great but if you are still doing dune vs doomsday in 2026 i m gonna assume you have an IQ of less than 40 like STFU just be glad both audiences gonna be fed up with good stuff in december https://t.co/dkx8H3qYMp— NO.1 RICK FLAG SR FAN (@Avacodo89) October 27, 2026
ड्यून पार्ट थ्री फाइनल ट्रेलर X रिएक्शन
ड्यून पार्ट थ्री फाइनल ट्रेलर को सोशल मीडिया पर मिले-जुली प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है. ज्यादातर लोगों ने फिल्म की सिनेमैटोग्राफी की तारीफ है. कई यूजर्स ने 17 साल बाद आने वाली कहानी का अंजाम क्या होगा, इसे लेकर अपनी एक्साइटमेंट दर्ज कराई है. वहीं, कई यूजर्स टिमोथी चालमेट और जेंडाया जो कि एक लवर्स है का आमना-सामना देखने के लिए एक्साइटेड हैं. एक एक्स यूजर लिखता है, 'फाइनल ट्रेलर देखने के बाद, मुझे और भी पक्का यकीन हो गया है कि यह विजन 'ड्यून पार्ट 3' में सच होगा'.
The visuals of ‘DUNE: PART 3’. Cinematography by Linus Sandgren. https://t.co/pPV3WpyIx3— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 27, 2026
चालमेट और जेंडाया के साथ, ड्यून: पार्ट थ्री की कास्ट में लेडी जेसिका के रोल में रेबेका फर्ग्यूसन, प्रिंसेस इरुलान के रोल में फ्लोरेंस पुघ, स्टिलगर के रोल में जेवियर बार्डेम, आलिया एट्राइड्स के रोल में अन्या टेलर-जॉय और डंकन इडाहो के रोल में जेसन मोमोआ वापस आ रहे हैं. आखिरी चैप्टर के लिए फ्रैंचाइज में रॉबर्ट पैटिनसन भी शामिल हो रहे हैं, जो मेन विलेन, फेस डांसर स्काइटेल के रोल में डेब्यू कर रहे हैं.
ड्यून: पार्ट थ्री को मैरी पैरेंट, केल बॉयटर, पैट्रिक मैककॉर्मिक, तान्या लापोइंटे और डेनिस विलेन्यूवे ने प्रोड्यूस किया है, साथ ही एग्जीक्यूटिव प्रोड्यूसर जोशुआ ग्रोड, हर्बर्ट डब्ल्यू गेन्स, थॉमस टुल, ब्रायन हर्बर्ट, किम हर्बर्ट और बायरन मेरिट भी हैं. लेजेंडरी पिक्चर्स और वार्नर ब्रदर्स पिक्चर्स के सपोर्ट से, वार्नर ब्रदर्स फिल्म के लिए दुनिया भर में थिएटर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन का काम संभालेंगे.