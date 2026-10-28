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ड्यून पार्ट थ्री फाइनल ट्रेलर X रिएक्शन: टिमोथी चालमेट-जेंडाया का आमना-सामना देखने को लोग एक्साइटेड, बोले- 17 साल बाद....'

ड्यून: पार्ट थ्री को मैरी पैरेंट, केल बॉयटर, पैट्रिक मैककॉर्मिक, तान्या लापोइंटे और डेनिस विलेन्यूवे ने प्रोड्यूस किया है.

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ड्यून पार्ट थ्री फाइनल ट्रेलर X रिएक्शन (Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 28, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST

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हैदराबाद: एकेडमी अवॉर्ड के लिए नॉमिनेटेड फिल्ममेकर डेनिस विलेन्यूव इस दिसंबर में ड्यून: पार्ट थ्री के साथ अपनी एपिक ट्रिलॉजी को खत्म करेंगे. इससे पहले फिल्म का ट्रेलर दस्तक दे चुका है. ड्यून मसीहा पर आधारित यह फिल्म टिमोथी चालमेट के पॉल एट्राइड्स को फॉलो करती है, जो सम्राट बनने के नतीजों का सामना करता है.

ट्रेलर में, पॉल इरुलान पर हमला करता है, जो मानती है कि चानी एक हत्या की कोशिश में शामिल है. फुटेज में रॉबर्ट पैटिनसन को स्काइटेल के रूप में भी दिखाया गया है , जो 'जेनेटिक रूप से बदले हुए बेने टिलाक्स ऑर्डर का एक आकार बदलने वाला फेस डांसर है'. अन्या टेलर-जॉय पॉल की बहन आलिया के रूप में लौटती है , जो अब अपनी शक्तियों के साथ बड़ी हो गई है.

लेकिन इतना ही नहीं, ड्यून: पार्ट थ्री में जबरदस्त एक्शन, दिल दहला देने वाला ड्रामा और पुराने प्रेमियों के बीच टकराव का वादा किया गया है, जो उनकी दुनिया का भविष्य बदल सकता है.

जैसे-जैसे तीसरा पार्ट आगे बढ़ता है, कहानी दुनिया भर में बढ़ते विद्रोहों के बीच सत्ता पर अपनी पकड़ बनाए रखने के लिए सम्राट के बेताब संघर्ष को दिखाती है. पॉल के सोचे-समझे फैसले आखिरकार रेगिस्तानी ग्रह अराकिस और बढ़ते संघर्ष में फंसे अरबों लोगों की किस्मत तय करेंगे.

ड्यून पार्ट थ्री फाइनल ट्रेलर X रिएक्शन

ड्यून पार्ट थ्री फाइनल ट्रेलर को सोशल मीडिया पर मिले-जुली प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है. ज्यादातर लोगों ने फिल्म की सिनेमैटोग्राफी की तारीफ है. कई यूजर्स ने 17 साल बाद आने वाली कहानी का अंजाम क्या होगा, इसे लेकर अपनी एक्साइटमेंट दर्ज कराई है. वहीं, कई यूजर्स टिमोथी चालमेट और जेंडाया जो कि एक लवर्स है का आमना-सामना देखने के लिए एक्साइटेड हैं. एक एक्स यूजर लिखता है, 'फाइनल ट्रेलर देखने के बाद, मुझे और भी पक्का यकीन हो गया है कि यह विजन 'ड्यून पार्ट 3' में सच होगा'.

चालमेट और जेंडाया के साथ, ड्यून: पार्ट थ्री की कास्ट में लेडी जेसिका के रोल में रेबेका फर्ग्यूसन, प्रिंसेस इरुलान के रोल में फ्लोरेंस पुघ, स्टिलगर के रोल में जेवियर बार्डेम, आलिया एट्राइड्स के रोल में अन्या टेलर-जॉय और डंकन इडाहो के रोल में जेसन मोमोआ वापस आ रहे हैं. आखिरी चैप्टर के लिए फ्रैंचाइज में रॉबर्ट पैटिनसन भी शामिल हो रहे हैं, जो मेन विलेन, फेस डांसर स्काइटेल के रोल में डेब्यू कर रहे हैं.

ड्यून: पार्ट थ्री को मैरी पैरेंट, केल बॉयटर, पैट्रिक मैककॉर्मिक, तान्या लापोइंटे और डेनिस विलेन्यूवे ने प्रोड्यूस किया है, साथ ही एग्जीक्यूटिव प्रोड्यूसर जोशुआ ग्रोड, हर्बर्ट डब्ल्यू गेन्स, थॉमस टुल, ब्रायन हर्बर्ट, किम हर्बर्ट और बायरन मेरिट भी हैं. लेजेंडरी पिक्चर्स और वार्नर ब्रदर्स पिक्चर्स के सपोर्ट से, वार्नर ब्रदर्स फिल्म के लिए दुनिया भर में थिएटर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन का काम संभालेंगे.

ये भी पढ़ें:

'ड्यून: पार्ट 3' की स्टार कास्ट के फर्स्ट लुक आउट, टीजर रिलीज से पहले मचा शोर, जानें भारत में कब देख सकेंगे

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DUNE PART FINAL TRAILER X REACTIONS
DUNE PART THREE TRAILER
ड्यून पार्ट 3 फाइनल ट्रेलर

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