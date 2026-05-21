'दृश्यम 3' X रिव्यू: दर्शकों ने मोहनलाल की क्राइम थ्रिलर को बताया मास्टर क्लास, सेकंड हाफ ने किया हैरान
मोहनलाल स्टारर फिल्म दृश्यम 3 आज से सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है. फिल्म पर दर्शकों के मिक्स रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 21, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
हैदराबाद: मॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल की मोस्ट पॉपुलर क्राइम थ्रिलर फिल्म दृश्यम का आज तीसरा भाग आज 21 मई को रिलीज हो गया है. मोहनलाल एक बार फिर अपने जॉर्जकुट्टी अंदाज में पर्दे पर लौटे हैं. दृश्यम 3 का उनके फैंस को बेसब्री से इंतजार था. मोहनलाल और जीतू जोसेफ की जोड़ी की तीसरी किश्त ने बड़े पर्दे पर क्या कमाल किया है, इसका रिव्यू एक्स हैंडल पर आ गया है. दृश्यम 3 के मॉर्निंग शो के लिए दर्शकों में एक्साइटमेंट दिखी और थिएटर खचाखच भरे रहे. अब फिल्म देखने के बाद लोग फिल्म का रिव्यू सोशल मीडिया पर आकर कर रहे हैं.
#Drishyam3— SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) May 21, 2026
This film is more of epilogue feel than sequel, the drama with little suspense keeps you engaged, interval block was total surprise 🔥🔥everyone performance was good
This is totally different film while comparing to the first two parts, Final act felt bit forced… pic.twitter.com/FgtHhNxPFL
#DRISHYAM3 : REPEATS THE SAME FORMULA, LACKS THE THRILL OF ITS PREDECESSORS…— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 21, 2026
Rating - ⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 2.5 Stars )
Drishyam 3 revisits the familiar world and characters once again but this time, the impact is considerably weaker. While Parts 1 and 2 managed to keep viewers hooked and… pic.twitter.com/idyPhtIzcm
एक यूजर ने लिखा है, सस्पेंस सिनेमा में एक मास्टरक्लास फिल्म, कहानी ने पकड़े रखा, ट्विस्ट कमाल के हैं, फिल्म इमोशनल भी करती है और मोहनला के काम की तारीफ जितनी करो उतनी कम है. यह मलयालम सिनेमा के लिए एक प्राउड मोमेंट है.
#Drishyam3— Thyview (@Thyview) May 21, 2026
Lightning didn't strike thrice.
Drishyam 3 follows the structure of drishyam 2..to the dot. Except it's a lot less thrilling. The entire first half is spent setting up the story. Definitely could've been handled better.
2nd half is where the story finally moves and…
#Drishyam3: Disappointed 😮💨— Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) May 21, 2026
Not up to level of Part 1 and Part 2.
No major twists and more drama than thrilling moments 😞 pic.twitter.com/o1iNkm2KQ7
एक और यूजर लिखता है, फिल्म धीरे-धीरे दम भरती है और पहला हाफ इंटेंस होने के साथ-साथ शानदार भी है. वहीं, सेकंड हाफ में कहानी और भी दिलचस्प लगने लगती है. मोहनलाल और मीना का काम देखने लायक है'.
#Drishyam3 opened with mixed reviews. This time it seems that writing is not the strongest part of the film. People are appreciating interval block and climax, but overall, finding the pace and writing of the movie not as good as previous two parts.— Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) May 21, 2026
PS: above is summary of what…
#Drishyam3 - FIRST HALF,Tight Tight Tight with Kidu Interval Block 🙏🏼🔥— Abin Babu 🦇 (@AbinBabu2255) May 21, 2026
Same as The Treatment Of Part 1 & 2 With Emotional Side of Georgekutty. Slow Narration With Emotional Engagement. Near Towards Interval 🥶🔥
Looks Like Sambavam Loading In 2nd Half pic.twitter.com/GxEaySFFWZ
फिल्म पर कुछ नेगेटिव रिव्यू भी आए हैं. एक यूजर ने फिल्म की आलोचना में कुछ शब्द लिखे हैं. इस शख्स ने फिल्म की पहले तो पार्ट से तुलना की है और फिल्म में ज्यादा कुछ नया नहीं देखने को मिला, ऐसा कहा है. एक ने लिखा है, दिलचस्प नहीं है. पहला हाफ प्रिडिक्टबिल है और दूसरा हाफ बोरिंग.
#Drishyam3 - Not Predictable but Not Impressive. Jeethu has written a pretty good script but presentation towards the end wasn’t effective as the other 2 movies. #Mohanlal’s towering presence was the major highlight. pic.twitter.com/RPuJo7LXR4— Marcus Legranda (@marclegrande) May 21, 2026
एक यूजर ने फिल्म में कमी निकालते हुए लिखा है, फिल्म थोड़ी धीमी और यह जॉर्जकुट्टी की फैमिली और उनके हर दिन के संघर्ष पर ही ज्यादा फोकस कर रही है.
दृश्यम 3 के बारे में
आशीर्वाद सिनेमा के बैनर तले एंटनी पेरुम्बावूर द्वारा निर्मित यह फिल्म दृश्यम 2 (2021) की अगली कड़ी और दृश्यम फ्रैंचाइज की तीसरी फिल्म है. इसमें मोहनलाल, मीना, अंसीबा हसन, एस्थर अनिल, मुरली गोपी, सिद्दीकी और आशा सरथ ने पिछली फिल्मों से अपनी भूमिकाओं को दोहरा रहे हैं. फिल्म का हिंदी वर्जन अजय देवगन अक्टूबर 2026 में लेकर आ रहे हैं.