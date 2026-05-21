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'दृश्यम 3' X रिव्यू: दर्शकों ने मोहनलाल की क्राइम थ्रिलर को बताया मास्टर क्लास, सेकंड हाफ ने किया हैरान

मोहनलाल स्टारर फिल्म दृश्यम 3 आज से सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है. फिल्म पर दर्शकों के मिक्स रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं.

Drishyam 3 X Review
'दृश्यम 3' X रिव्यू (POSTER)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 21, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST

2 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: मॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल की मोस्ट पॉपुलर क्राइम थ्रिलर फिल्म दृश्यम का आज तीसरा भाग आज 21 मई को रिलीज हो गया है. मोहनलाल एक बार फिर अपने जॉर्जकुट्टी अंदाज में पर्दे पर लौटे हैं. दृश्यम 3 का उनके फैंस को बेसब्री से इंतजार था. मोहनलाल और जीतू जोसेफ की जोड़ी की तीसरी किश्त ने बड़े पर्दे पर क्या कमाल किया है, इसका रिव्यू एक्स हैंडल पर आ गया है. दृश्यम 3 के मॉर्निंग शो के लिए दर्शकों में एक्साइटमेंट दिखी और थिएटर खचाखच भरे रहे. अब फिल्म देखने के बाद लोग फिल्म का रिव्यू सोशल मीडिया पर आकर कर रहे हैं.

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, सस्पेंस सिनेमा में एक मास्टरक्लास फिल्म, कहानी ने पकड़े रखा, ट्विस्ट कमाल के हैं, फिल्म इमोशनल भी करती है और मोहनला के काम की तारीफ जितनी करो उतनी कम है. यह मलयालम सिनेमा के लिए एक प्राउड मोमेंट है.

एक और यूजर लिखता है, फिल्म धीरे-धीरे दम भरती है और पहला हाफ इंटेंस होने के साथ-साथ शानदार भी है. वहीं, सेकंड हाफ में कहानी और भी दिलचस्प लगने लगती है. मोहनलाल और मीना का काम देखने लायक है'.

फिल्म पर कुछ नेगेटिव रिव्यू भी आए हैं. एक यूजर ने फिल्म की आलोचना में कुछ शब्द लिखे हैं. इस शख्स ने फिल्म की पहले तो पार्ट से तुलना की है और फिल्म में ज्यादा कुछ नया नहीं देखने को मिला, ऐसा कहा है. एक ने लिखा है, दिलचस्प नहीं है. पहला हाफ प्रिडिक्टबिल है और दूसरा हाफ बोरिंग.

एक यूजर ने फिल्म में कमी निकालते हुए लिखा है, फिल्म थोड़ी धीमी और यह जॉर्जकुट्टी की फैमिली और उनके हर दिन के संघर्ष पर ही ज्यादा फोकस कर रही है.

दृश्यम 3 के बारे में

आशीर्वाद सिनेमा के बैनर तले एंटनी पेरुम्बावूर द्वारा निर्मित यह फिल्म दृश्यम 2 (2021) की अगली कड़ी और दृश्यम फ्रैंचाइज की तीसरी फिल्म है. इसमें मोहनलाल, मीना, अंसीबा हसन, एस्थर अनिल, मुरली गोपी, सिद्दीकी और आशा सरथ ने पिछली फिल्मों से अपनी भूमिकाओं को दोहरा रहे हैं. फिल्म का हिंदी वर्जन अजय देवगन अक्टूबर 2026 में लेकर आ रहे हैं.

ये भी पढ़ें:

'दृश्यम 3' बॉक्स ऑफिस डे 1 प्रेडिक्शन: धमाकेदार होगा मोहनलाल का बर्थडे, मलयालम सिनेमा की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी ओपनिंग के लिए तैयार जीतू की फिल्म

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DRISHYAM 3 REVIEW
DRISHYAM 3
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दृश्यम 3 रिव्यू
DRISHYAM 3 X REVIEW

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