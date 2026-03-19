'धुरंधर 2' X रिव्यू: क्या देखने लायक है रणवीर-आदित्य धर की 4 घंटे वाली फिल्म? क्लाइमैक्स ने उड़ाया होश, लोग बोले- ब्लडी रिवेंज
आदित्य धर की फिल्म धुरंधर 2 रिलीज हो गई है. फिल्म के क्लाइमैक्स ने लोगों के होश उड़ा दिए हैं. यहां देखें एक्स रिव्यू
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 19, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
हैदराबाद: 'धुरंधर: द रिवेंज' आज, 19 मार्च को उगादी, गुड़ी परवा, नवरात्रि और ईद के मौके पर रिलीज हुई है. आदित्य धर की निर्देशित फिल्म 'धुरंधर 2' की शुरुआत बुधवार, 18 मार्च 2026 को अपने पेड प्रीव्यूज के साथ जोरदार रही. 3 घंटे 49 मिनट की अवधि वाली इस फिल्म के रनटाइम को देखकर फैंस सोच में पड़ गए हैं कि क्या यह इतनी लंबी फिल्म अपनी चर्चा के मुताबिक खरी उतरती है. अगर आप भी इस फिल्म को देखने का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो रणवीर सिंह को एक्शन में देखने के लिए अपनी टिकट बुक करने से पहले, यह देख लें कि दर्शक एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) हैंडल पर क्या कह रहे हैं.
आदित्य धर की निर्देशित और रणवीर सिंह की अभिनीत इस नई फिल्म को दर्शकों, सेलेब्स और समीक्षकों से सकारात्मक प्रतिक्रिया मिली है. जहां कुछ दर्शक इस फिल्म को पैसा वसूल बता रहे हैं, वहीं कुछ इसे इंडियन सिनेमा का बेस्ट सीक्वल करार दे रहे हैं.
एक्स हैंडल यूजर्स का रिएक्शन
दर्शक पहले डे शो देखने के बाद एक्स हैंडल पर धुरंधर 2 को लेकर अपना अनुभव साझा कर रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'पाकिस्तान के आतंकवाद को पूरे वर्ल्ड में बुरी तरह एक्सपोज करने वाली फिल्म . थैंक्यू सो मच आदित्य धर. सबकी आंखें खोलने के लिए.'
Pakistan ke Atankwad ko pure world mei buri tarah exposed karne wali film 👏 @adityadharfilms thanks so much sir . Sabki ankhe kholne ke liye @RanveerOfficial #PakistanNews #dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/Ak58uSNj3Q— Dhruv yadav (@iamdhruvyadav18) March 18, 2026
OH MY GOD SHE FINDS OUT!!! #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/WKn6pKojH8— keshav marwadi (@MarwadiKes74168) March 18, 2026
one giant step @narendramodi took that broke the back of pakistani jihadi funded terrorism and unrest in bharat. #demonetisation #dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/HhBZ8lP5Aj— shoonya (@forevershoonya) March 18, 2026
एक यूजर ने फिल्म की रनटाइम पर चर्चा करते हुए लिखा है, 'धुरंधर 2: भले ही यह फ़िल्म लगभग 4 घंटे लंबी है, लेकिन यह कभी भी बोरिंग नहीं लगती. इसकी कहानी आपको हर पल बांधे रखती है. इसका स्क्रीनप्ले जबरदस्त है और निर्देशन तो कमाल का है.'
Dhurandhar 2: Even though the film runs close to 4 hours, it never feels boring. The story keeps you engaged all the time. Screenplay outstanding, direction mind-blowing#Dhurandhar2 #ranveersingh #adityadhar pic.twitter.com/iPCDKJAH4O— U R B A N S E C R E T S 🤫 (@stiwari1510) March 18, 2026
So... Just finished watching #DhurandharTheRevenge. Still gasping for air....#Dhurandhar2 is more Nationalistic, Explosive & Gripping than the 1st part. Even the performances are more stellar.— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 18, 2026
Yes, the narrative is convenient & some instances look far-fetched.. but they're… pic.twitter.com/YRKTJsyIMm
#Dhurandhar2 : slow but steady, god level making and execution, script was damn good, Ranveer on beast mode, sara was nice and all other actors were good, also the technical side was freaking awesome. BLOODY REVENGE done.— 𝗦𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗵 (@Sab3ari) March 18, 2026
കിടിലം പടം 🙏🏼🔥
pic.twitter.com/M4uOtzeni7
एक ने लिखा है, 'धुरंधर 2 : धीमी लेकिन स्थिर गति, जबरदस्त मेकिंग और एग्जीक्यूशन, स्क्रिप्ट बहुत ही बढ़िया थी, रणवीर अपने 'बीस्ट मोड' में थे, सारा अच्छी लगीं और बाकी सभी एक्टर्स ने भी अच्छा काम किया. साथ ही, इसका टेक्निकल पक्ष भी कमाल का था. ब्लडी रिवेंज पूरा हुआ.'
Dhurandhar The Revenge 🔥— U R B A N S E C R E T S 🤫 (@stiwari1510) March 19, 2026
Dhurandhar has crashed the system of India's Momins too
On Hindu New Year, the anti-nationals are about to be set ablaze
If there's Yogi, there's faith... Recognized it, haven't you, Hindus?#Dhurandhar2 #AdityDhar #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/pqcmrrtHZA
The most awaited character of #Dhurandhar2 bade shahab #Adityadhar #Ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/hECujOgohu— yogendra singh (@yogithakur0) March 18, 2026
One of the best sequel in Indian film Industry— Likith Reddy (@Likithreddy_) March 18, 2026
#DhurandharTheRevenge#Dhurandhar2@RanveerOfficial @AdityaDharFilms pic.twitter.com/pGawrmpSA6
Aditya dhar sir Aapne dhurandhar 2 ke jariye india ke logo ki Aankhi kholdi hai jo Pakistan ko apna baap mante they Pakistan ko buri tarah exposed kardiya hai dhurandhar film ne pakistan ke Atankwad ko exposed kiya hai iss film ne best film in the world 🇮🇳 #dhurandhar2 #exposed pic.twitter.com/5XoRS009wv— Dhruv yadav (@iamdhruvyadav18) March 18, 2026
एक यूजर ने फिल्म में दिखे नए किरदार की झलक साझा करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा है, 'धुरंधर 2 का सबसे बहुप्रतीक्षित किरदार - बड़े साहब.' एक दूसरे फैन ने लिखा है, 'इंडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की बेस्ट सीक्वेल्स में से एक.'
Modi Ji is also in Dhurandhar 2🔥— U R B A N S E C R E T S 🤫 (@stiwari1510) March 19, 2026
Watching Dhurandhar 2 will make you understand how essential and historic the note ban was
Watching Dhurandhar 2 will also make you#dhurandhartherevengetrailer #Dhurandhar2 #AdityDhar pic.twitter.com/WHpr5V81ph
Hamza meets bade sahab aka Dawood Ibrahim #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/pDQRL9V2kr— shoonya (@forevershoonya) March 18, 2026
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge is not just a film… it’s Ranveer Singhs show all the way 💥🔥— Abhi (@Abhi4Ahead) March 18, 2026
This looks like his biggest career moment.
This is Ranveer Singh in full beast mode 😎🔥
If this clicks, Dhurandhar 2 the Revenge will belong to him forever.
From energy to intensity,…
एक दर्शक ने फिल्म में दिखें देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की झलक साझा करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा है, मोदी जी 'धुरंधर 2' में भी हैं. 'धुरंधर 2' देखने के बाद आपको समझ आएगा कि नोटबंदी कितनी जरूरी और ऐतिहासिक थी. 'धुरंधर 2' देखने के बाद आपको यह भी समझ आएगा.'
DHURANDHAR 2: THE REVENGE. (FINAL REVIEW)— yadav arush (@GareebBaddie) March 18, 2026
The Movie compared to the part One, is more intense and full of emotions. Talking About The character development, jaskirat's backstory part and the development is insane. #dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/OMr0vyCcHu