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'धुरंधर 2' X रिव्यू: क्या देखने लायक है रणवीर-आदित्य धर की 4 घंटे वाली फिल्म? क्लाइमैक्स ने उड़ाया होश, लोग बोले- ब्लडी रिवेंज

आदित्य धर की फिल्म धुरंधर 2 रिलीज हो गई है. फिल्म के क्लाइमैक्स ने लोगों के होश उड़ा दिए हैं. यहां देखें एक्स रिव्यू

Dhurendhar 2
'धुरंधर 2' (Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : March 19, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST

3 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: 'धुरंधर: द रिवेंज' आज, 19 मार्च को उगादी, गुड़ी परवा, नवरात्रि और ईद के मौके पर रिलीज हुई है. आदित्य धर की निर्देशित फिल्म 'धुरंधर 2' की शुरुआत बुधवार, 18 मार्च 2026 को अपने पेड प्रीव्यूज के साथ जोरदार रही. 3 घंटे 49 मिनट की अवधि वाली इस फिल्म के रनटाइम को देखकर फैंस सोच में पड़ गए हैं कि क्या यह इतनी लंबी फिल्म अपनी चर्चा के मुताबिक खरी उतरती है. अगर आप भी इस फिल्म को देखने का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो रणवीर सिंह को एक्शन में देखने के लिए अपनी टिकट बुक करने से पहले, यह देख लें कि दर्शक एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) हैंडल पर क्या कह रहे हैं.

आदित्य धर की निर्देशित और रणवीर सिंह की अभिनीत इस नई फिल्म को दर्शकों, सेलेब्स और समीक्षकों से सकारात्मक प्रतिक्रिया मिली है. जहां कुछ दर्शक इस फिल्म को पैसा वसूल बता रहे हैं, वहीं कुछ इसे इंडियन सिनेमा का बेस्ट सीक्वल करार दे रहे हैं.

एक्स हैंडल यूजर्स का रिएक्शन
दर्शक पहले डे शो देखने के बाद एक्स हैंडल पर धुरंधर 2 को लेकर अपना अनुभव साझा कर रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'पाकिस्तान के आतंकवाद को पूरे वर्ल्ड में बुरी तरह एक्सपोज करने वाली फिल्म . थैंक्यू सो मच आदित्य धर. सबकी आंखें खोलने के लिए.'

एक यूजर ने फिल्म की रनटाइम पर चर्चा करते हुए लिखा है, 'धुरंधर 2: भले ही यह फ़िल्म लगभग 4 घंटे लंबी है, लेकिन यह कभी भी बोरिंग नहीं लगती. इसकी कहानी आपको हर पल बांधे रखती है. इसका स्क्रीनप्ले जबरदस्त है और निर्देशन तो कमाल का है.'

एक ने लिखा है, 'धुरंधर 2 : धीमी लेकिन स्थिर गति, जबरदस्त मेकिंग और एग्जीक्यूशन, स्क्रिप्ट बहुत ही बढ़िया थी, रणवीर अपने 'बीस्ट मोड' में थे, सारा अच्छी लगीं और बाकी सभी एक्टर्स ने भी अच्छा काम किया. साथ ही, इसका टेक्निकल पक्ष भी कमाल का था. ब्लडी रिवेंज पूरा हुआ.'

एक यूजर ने फिल्म में दिखे नए किरदार की झलक साझा करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा है, 'धुरंधर 2 का सबसे बहुप्रतीक्षित किरदार - बड़े साहब.' एक दूसरे फैन ने लिखा है, 'इंडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की बेस्ट सीक्वेल्स में से एक.'

एक दर्शक ने फिल्म में दिखें देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की झलक साझा करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा है, मोदी जी 'धुरंधर 2' में भी हैं. 'धुरंधर 2' देखने के बाद आपको समझ आएगा कि नोटबंदी कितनी जरूरी और ऐतिहासिक थी. 'धुरंधर 2' देखने के बाद आपको यह भी समझ आएगा.'

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DHURENDHAR 2 X REVIEW
DHURENDHAR 2 MOVIE REVIEW
DHURENDHAR 2 ADITYA DHAR
DHURENDHAR 2 X RANVEER SINGH
DHURENDHAR 2 X REVIEW

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