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चांद मेरा दिल X रिव्यू: इंपेक्टफुल है या नहीं?, दर्शकों को कैसी लगी अनन्या-लक्ष्य की टॉक्सिक लव-स्टोरी फिल्म, यहां जानें

करण जौहर के बैनर धर्मा प्रोडक्शन तले बनी फिल्म को विवेक सोनी ने डायरेक्ट किया है. अनन्या और लक्ष्य की फिल्म को पब्लिक क्या रिव्यू

Chand Mera Dil X Review
चांद मेरा दिल X रिव्यू (Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 22, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST

2 Min Read
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हैदराबाद: लक्ष्य और अनन्या पांडे स्टार म्यूजिक रोमांटिक ड्रामा फिल्म चांद मेरा दिल आज 22 मई को रिलीज हो चुकी है. फिल्म इममें ट्रेजिक और टॉक्सिक लव स्टोरी देखने को मिल रही है. लक्ष्य और अनन्या पहली बार साथ में स्क्रीन शेयर कर रहे हैं. करण जौहर के बैनर धर्मा प्रोडक्शन तले बनी फिल्म को विवेक सोनी ने डायरेक्ट किया है. अनन्या और लक्ष्य की फिल्म को पब्लिक क्या रिव्यू मिल रहा है. चलिए जानते हैं.

दिग्गज फिल्म ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने फिल्म चांद मेरा दिल देख ली है और उन्होंने अपने ऑफिशियल एक्स हैंडल पर फिल्म रिव्यू दिया है. तरण ने फिल्म को इंपेक्टफुल बताया है और पांच में तीन रेटिंग दी है. उन्होंने लिखा है, फिल्म में एक्सपेक्टेड से अनएक्सपेक्टेड चीजें देखने को मिलती है, यह कोई आम लव स्टोरी नहीं है. इसमें इमोशन बहुत हार्ड है. म्यूजिक तो और भी कमाल का है, लेकिन सेकंड हाफ पर और काम करना चाहिए था.

एक और लिखता है, यह साल 2026 की अब तक की सबसे अच्छी लव स्टोरी फिल्म है. इसने आगे लिखा है, जेन जी के लिए यह खास फिल्म है. यह बेहद खास लव स्टोरी फिल्म है. फिल्म के रोमांटिक पहलू पर खास जोर दिया है. एक अन्य ने लिखा है, शानदार रॉमकॉम फिल्म. यह एक तरह से सरप्राइज करती है.

एक अन्य ने लिखा है, फिल्म में कमाल की लव स्टोरी देखने को मिल रही है. अनन्या और लक्ष्य साथ में बेहद खूबसूरत दिख रहे हैं. वहीं एक और लिखता है कि फिल्म में एक सॉलिड सरप्राइज भी है.

चांद मेरा दिल करण जौहर के धर्मा प्रोडक्शन बैनर तले बनी फिल्म है, जिसे विवेक सोनी ने डायरेक्ट किया है. फिल्म में लक्ष्य और अनन्या के साथ-साथ अंकुर पोडर, प्रथम राठौड़, आशिष दुबे और आस्था सिंह अहम रोल में दिख रहे हैं.

बता दें, इससे पहले अनन्या पांडे साल 2025 के अंत में रिलीज हुई ते मेरी मैं तेरा मैं तेरा तू मेरी में कार्तिक आर्यन संग नजर आई थीं. फिल्म फ्लॉप साबित हुई. वहीं, लक्ष्य को आर्यन खान की डेब्यू फिल्म बैड्स ऑफ बॉलीवुड में बतौर लीड एक्टर देखा गया था, जो खूब चर्चा में रही थी.

ये भी पढ़ें:

चांद मेरा दिल ट्रेलर: 'तू सच में चांद है यार, गुरूर भी और दूर भी', लक्ष्य-अनन्या के बीच दिखी ट्रेजिक लव-स्टोरी

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CHAND MERA DIL REVIEW
CHAND MERA DIL
CHAND MERA DIL FILM
चांद मेरा दिल रिव्यू
CHAND MERA DIL X REVIEW

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