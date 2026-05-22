चांद मेरा दिल X रिव्यू: इंपेक्टफुल है या नहीं?, दर्शकों को कैसी लगी अनन्या-लक्ष्य की टॉक्सिक लव-स्टोरी फिल्म, यहां जानें
करण जौहर के बैनर धर्मा प्रोडक्शन तले बनी फिल्म को विवेक सोनी ने डायरेक्ट किया है. अनन्या और लक्ष्य की फिल्म को पब्लिक क्या रिव्यू
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 22, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
हैदराबाद: लक्ष्य और अनन्या पांडे स्टार म्यूजिक रोमांटिक ड्रामा फिल्म चांद मेरा दिल आज 22 मई को रिलीज हो चुकी है. फिल्म इममें ट्रेजिक और टॉक्सिक लव स्टोरी देखने को मिल रही है. लक्ष्य और अनन्या पहली बार साथ में स्क्रीन शेयर कर रहे हैं. करण जौहर के बैनर धर्मा प्रोडक्शन तले बनी फिल्म को विवेक सोनी ने डायरेक्ट किया है. अनन्या और लक्ष्य की फिल्म को पब्लिक क्या रिव्यू मिल रहा है. चलिए जानते हैं.
#OneWordReview...#ChandMeraDil: IMPACTFUL.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Expect the unexpected, because this isn't your regular love story... Winsome performances, several terrific emotional moments, and soulful music are its strengths... The second half could've been sharper.… pic.twitter.com/kLpYuEBgj5
दिग्गज फिल्म ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने फिल्म चांद मेरा दिल देख ली है और उन्होंने अपने ऑफिशियल एक्स हैंडल पर फिल्म रिव्यू दिया है. तरण ने फिल्म को इंपेक्टफुल बताया है और पांच में तीन रेटिंग दी है. उन्होंने लिखा है, फिल्म में एक्सपेक्टेड से अनएक्सपेक्टेड चीजें देखने को मिलती है, यह कोई आम लव स्टोरी नहीं है. इसमें इमोशन बहुत हार्ड है. म्यूजिक तो और भी कमाल का है, लेकिन सेकंड हाफ पर और काम करना चाहिए था.
CHAND MERA DIL @shreyaghoshal VERSION IS EVERYTHINGGGGGGGGGGG! #ChandMeraDil— Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) May 18, 2026
#ChandMeraDil, Redefines The Romcom With Enrapturing Precocity— Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) May 22, 2026
Rating: ****
Director Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil is a surprise, and a pleasant one at that. After having suffered through soppy rom coms and unfunny comedies, not to mention the flaring nostrils blazing…
#ChandMeraDilReview: BIGGEST ROMANTIC SENSATION OF 2026 🔥— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) May 22, 2026
RATING - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5*#ChandMeraDil is NEW CINEMATIC TREAT for Gen-Z 💯💥
It's not you regular love story, it's very much Special and is made for Big-screen experience ❤️
A gentle take focusing on youth Romance and… pic.twitter.com/X2ZwJGhRit
एक और लिखता है, यह साल 2026 की अब तक की सबसे अच्छी लव स्टोरी फिल्म है. इसने आगे लिखा है, जेन जी के लिए यह खास फिल्म है. यह बेहद खास लव स्टोरी फिल्म है. फिल्म के रोमांटिक पहलू पर खास जोर दिया है. एक अन्य ने लिखा है, शानदार रॉमकॉम फिल्म. यह एक तरह से सरप्राइज करती है.
#ChandMeraDil : A heartfelt romantic drama that surprises with its emotional depth.— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 22, 2026
Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (3.5 Stars)
Chand Mera Dil works because it goes beyond the cliches of a conventional romance and delivers an emotionally layered high voltage drama that catches you off… pic.twitter.com/uUBKWR58bE
Chand Mera Dil Day Today😍😍 pic.twitter.com/FEKk73PK4O— Amrish Kumar (@theamrishkumar) May 22, 2026
एक अन्य ने लिखा है, फिल्म में कमाल की लव स्टोरी देखने को मिल रही है. अनन्या और लक्ष्य साथ में बेहद खूबसूरत दिख रहे हैं. वहीं एक और लिखता है कि फिल्म में एक सॉलिड सरप्राइज भी है.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#ChandMeraDil SPRINGS A SOLID SURPRISE and packs a SOLID IMPACT. A big thank you to the makers to keep the core story under wraps, you will be surprised with the happenings, as everything was under wraps before release, and you wouldn't have expected this.… pic.twitter.com/OeK6SpXAWJ— Het Tanna (@HetTannaHere) May 22, 2026
चांद मेरा दिल करण जौहर के धर्मा प्रोडक्शन बैनर तले बनी फिल्म है, जिसे विवेक सोनी ने डायरेक्ट किया है. फिल्म में लक्ष्य और अनन्या के साथ-साथ अंकुर पोडर, प्रथम राठौड़, आशिष दुबे और आस्था सिंह अहम रोल में दिख रहे हैं.
बता दें, इससे पहले अनन्या पांडे साल 2025 के अंत में रिलीज हुई ते मेरी मैं तेरा मैं तेरा तू मेरी में कार्तिक आर्यन संग नजर आई थीं. फिल्म फ्लॉप साबित हुई. वहीं, लक्ष्य को आर्यन खान की डेब्यू फिल्म बैड्स ऑफ बॉलीवुड में बतौर लीड एक्टर देखा गया था, जो खूब चर्चा में रही थी.