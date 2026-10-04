विजय देवरकोंडा के बाद Jr NTR के सपोर्ट में आए चिरंजीवी, 'देवरा' के AI-मॉर्फ्ड वीडियो पर बोले मेगास्टार- शर्मनाक...
विजय देवरकोंडा के बाद चिरंजीवी ने 'देवरा' के एआई-मॉर्फ्ड वीडियो की कड़ी निंदा की है.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 4, 2026 at 9:17 AM IST
हैदराबाद: मेगास्टार चिरंजीवी ने 'देवरा' के गाने 'चुट्टामल्ले' में नजर आए स्टार्स जूनियर एनटीआर और जाह्नवी कपूर के एआई जनरेटेड आपत्तिजनक वीडियो की निंदा की है. उन्होंने एक लंबा बयान जारी किया है और इस हरकत को शर्मनाक बताया है. उन्होंने संबंधित अधिकारियों के सामने यह मामला उठाने की बात कही है.
शनिवार, 3 अक्तूबर की आधी रात को चिरंजीवी ने इस मामले पर अपने एक्स (पहले ट्विटर) हैंडल पर एक पोस्ट साझा किया और लिखा, मैं परेशान हो जाता हूं जब कोई एआई का इस्तेमाल करके किसी महिला के अपमानजनक और मॉर्फ्ड (बदले हुए) वीडियो बनाता है. ऐसी हरकतें क्रूर, शर्मनाक और पूरी तरह से अस्वीकार्य हैं. मैं इनकी कड़ी निंदा करता हूं. यह मामला सिर्फ किसी एक व्यक्ति या एक फिल्म से जुड़ा नहीं है. आज यह किसी और के साथ हुआ है. कल यह आपके, मेरे या हमारे किसी जानने वाले के साथ हो सकता है. हम सिर्फ इसलिए चुप नहीं रह सकते कि इसका हम पर व्यक्तिगत रूप से कोई असर नहीं पड़ा है. हममें से हर किसी की जिम्मेदारी है कि हम इस तरह के दुर्व्यवहार के खिलाफ खड़े हों.'
I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse. Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment. I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible. The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse. Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse @revanth_anumula @ncbn @AmitShah @AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2026
मेगास्टार ने ऐसे मामलों पर एक्शन लेने की भी बात की. उन्होंने कहा, 'जो लोग ऐसा कंटेंट बनाते हैं और जो जानबूझकर इसे फैलाते हैं, उन्हें कानून के तहत जवाबदेह ठहराया जाना चाहिए. इसे मजाक या मनोरंजन नहीं माना जा सकता. मैं इस मामले को तेलुगु फिल्म चैंबर, प्रोड्यूसर्स काउंसिल और हमारी संबंधित इंडस्ट्री संस्थाओं के सामने उठाऊंगा और एक डेडिकेटेड कमेटी और सपोर्ट सेल बनाने की सिफारिश करूंगा. साइबर क्राइम अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर काम करते हुए यह टीम प्रभावित लोगों की मदद करेगी, ऐसे कंटेंट को हटाने के लिए कोशिशें करेगी और जिम्मेदार लोगों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करेगी.'
एक्टर ने ऐसे मामले में तेलुगु फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को एक साथ आने की बात कही है. उन्होंने पोस्ट में लिखा है, 'इस कोशिश के लिए पूरी तेलुगु फिल्म बिरादरी को एक साथ आना होगा. हमारे संगठनों, कलाकारों, टेक्नीशियनों, दर्शकों और फैंस सभी की इसमें भूमिका है. मैं केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों से भी अपील करता हूं कि वे एआई के ऐसे दुरुपयोग के खिलाफ कड़े और असरदार कदम उठाएं.'
आखिरी में उन्होंने लोगों से खास अपील की है. उन्होंने 'प्लीज इन वीडियो को न देखें, न डाउनलोड करें, न शेयर करें और न ही आगे बढ़ाएं, भले ही आपका मकसद इनकी निंदा करना ही क्यों न हो. इसके बजाय, संबंधित प्लेटफॉर्म और साइबर क्राइम अधिकारियों को इनकी रिपोर्ट करें. इंसानी गरिमा की रक्षा करना हमारी सामूहिक जिम्मेदारी है. आइए हम सब मिलकर खड़े हों, आवाज उठाएं और कार्रवाई करें.'
क्या है मामला?
सोशल मीडिया वायरल हो रहे इस एआई-जनरेटेड वीडियो में, जाह्नवी कपूर के गाने वाले लुक को डिजिटल तरीके से बदलकर उन्हें सेक्सुअली एक्सप्लिसिट अंदाज में दिखाया गया है. वीडियो सामने आने के बाद जूनियर एनटीआर ने तुरंत बयान जारी किया और कार्रवाई करने की बात कहीं. वहीं विजय देवरकोंडा भी जूनियर एनटीआर के सपोर्ट में उतरे और कहा, 'हम बिल्कुल घटिया स्तर पर गिर गए हैं. जो भी इसके लिए जिम्मेदार है, उसे बख्शा नहीं जाना चाहिए. उन्हें सबसे कड़ी कानूनी सजा मिलनी चाहिए और उनके मामले को एक मिसाल के तौर पर पेश किया जाना चाहिए. हमें इसे ऐसे ही नहीं छोड़ना चाहिए.'
We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense. This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support.— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 3, 2026
सितंबर 2024 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'देवरा: पार्ट 1' में जूनियर एनटीआर और कपूर मुख्य भूमिकाओं में थे. इस फिल्म के लोकप्रिय गानों में 'चुट्टामल्ले' भी शामिल था, जिसे अनिरुद्ध रविचंदर ने कंपोज किया था और शिल्पा राव ने गाया था.