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'कुछ लोग संविधान को अपनी जेब से निकालते हैं', पीएम मोदी का राहुल गांधी पर तंज

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने बिना नाम लिए कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी पर हमला किया. उन्होंने कृषि क्षेत्र की उपलब्धियों का भी जिक्र किया.

PM Narendra Modi addressing the India Agriculture Conference.
भारत कृषि सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Hindi Team

Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST

3 Min Read
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नई दिल्ली : पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने संविधान का जिक्र करते हुए बिना किसी का नाम लिए लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी पर जमकर निशाना साधा.

पीएम ने कहा कि कुछ राजनेता सत्ता से बाहर होने के बाद भी इसी तरह का व्यवहार करते हैं, जैसे देश की लोकतांत्रिक संस्थाओं पर उन्हीं का मालिकाना हक हो. उन्होंने कहा, 'आजकल कुछ लोग अपनी जेब से संविधान निकालते हैं और यह सोचते हैं कि देश का संविधान और लोकतंत्र उनकी जेब में ही है.'

उक्त बातें प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने इंडिया टुडे द्वारा आयोजित 'भारत कृषि सम्मेलन' में गुरुवार को कहीं. उन्होंने गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में अपने कार्यकाल को याद करते हुए तत्कालीन केंद्र सरकार पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए. पीएम मोदी ने बताया कि उस समय एक पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के नाम पर बने संस्थान के द्वारा जारी आर्थिक रैंकिंग में गुजरात ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया था. यह रैंकिंग देश के कुछ प्रमुख अर्थशास्त्रियों के रिसर्च पर आधारित थी, लेकिन दिल्ली की तत्कालीन सत्ता को गुजरात की यह उपलब्धि नहीं पसंद आई.

प्रधानमंत्री ने दावा किया कि तत्कालीन केंद्र की सरकार ने उस समय के शोधकर्ताओं पर दबाव बनाया था कि वे कोई भी रिपोर्ट को प्रकाशित करने से पहले उनकी मंजूरी जरूर लें. प्रधानमंत्री ने बताया, ' गुजरात को मिल रहे इस सम्मान को दिल्ली की सत्ता में बैठे लोग स्वीकार नहीं कर पा रहे थे और उन्होंने शोधकर्ताओं को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए थे कि बिना उनकी अनुमति के ऐसी कोई भी रिपोर्ट जारी नहीं की जा सकती.'

किसानों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाए बगैर विकसित भारत का लक्ष्य संभव नहीं

कृषि क्षेत्र की उपलब्धियों का जिक्र करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि कृषि का आधुनिकीकरण और किसानों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाए बगैर विकसित भारत का लक्ष्य हासिल करना संभव नहीं. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने किसानों से गेहूं, चावल और गन्ना जैसी पारंपरिक फसलों पर ही निर्भर नहीं रहने का आग्रह किया. उन्होंने कृषि उपकरण विनिर्माताओं और स्टार्टअप से सौर ऊर्जा चालित कृषि उपकरणों के विनिर्माण पर ध्यान देने का आग्रह किया.

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि सरकार ने पिछले 12 वर्षों में किसानों को सस्ती दरों पर उर्वरक उपलब्ध कराने के लिए 16 लाख करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए. साथ ही किसानों से रसायनों से मुक्त प्राकृतिक खेती अपनाने और 'धरती मां' को बचाने का आह्वान किया.

डीजल 50 रुपये महंगा करने की जरूरत थी, लेकिन बढ़ाए सिर्फ 7 रुपये
पीएम मोदी ने कहा है कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में कच्चे तेल की कीमतों के बढ़ने के बाद भी सरकार ने इसका बोझ किसानों पर नहीं पड़ने दिया. उन्होंने बताया कि डीजल के दाम 50 रुपये प्रति लीटर तक बढ़ाने की जरूरत थी, लेकिन सरकार ने महज 7 रुपये का इजाफा किया. बाकी 43 रुपये का बोझ सरकार ने खुद ही वहन किया.

ये भी पढ़ें- दिवाली मिलन में बोले पीएम मोदी- प्रेस रिलीज से इंस्टा रील तक का लंबा दौर देखा

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