'कुछ लोग संविधान को अपनी जेब से निकालते हैं', पीएम मोदी का राहुल गांधी पर तंज
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने बिना नाम लिए कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी पर हमला किया. उन्होंने कृषि क्षेत्र की उपलब्धियों का भी जिक्र किया.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
नई दिल्ली : पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने संविधान का जिक्र करते हुए बिना किसी का नाम लिए लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी पर जमकर निशाना साधा.
पीएम ने कहा कि कुछ राजनेता सत्ता से बाहर होने के बाद भी इसी तरह का व्यवहार करते हैं, जैसे देश की लोकतांत्रिक संस्थाओं पर उन्हीं का मालिकाना हक हो. उन्होंने कहा, 'आजकल कुछ लोग अपनी जेब से संविधान निकालते हैं और यह सोचते हैं कि देश का संविधान और लोकतंत्र उनकी जेब में ही है.'
उक्त बातें प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने इंडिया टुडे द्वारा आयोजित 'भारत कृषि सम्मेलन' में गुरुवार को कहीं. उन्होंने गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में अपने कार्यकाल को याद करते हुए तत्कालीन केंद्र सरकार पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए. पीएम मोदी ने बताया कि उस समय एक पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के नाम पर बने संस्थान के द्वारा जारी आर्थिक रैंकिंग में गुजरात ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया था. यह रैंकिंग देश के कुछ प्रमुख अर्थशास्त्रियों के रिसर्च पर आधारित थी, लेकिन दिल्ली की तत्कालीन सत्ता को गुजरात की यह उपलब्धि नहीं पसंद आई.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "These days, some people carry the Constitution in their pockets—as if the Constitution and the democracy of this nation belong to them... What was their track record like when they were actually in power? Let me share a brief anecdote to illustrate this. You might recall a time when the media used to rank states based on their performance. In one such ranking related to the economy, Gujarat secured the number one spot—back when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The organisation that awarded this top ranking to Gujarat was named after a former Prime Minister of the country; that hint should be enough—you can easily figure out the name yourselves... However, those in power in Delhi at the time did not take kindly to Gujarat receiving such recognition. They explicitly instructed the researchers that this would not be tolerated, mandating that any future reports must be approved by them before publication. That was the situation back then—and yet, today, those very same people go around lecturing others on tolerance and democracy. As for when this incident took place and what followed—well, you can certainly look that up for yourselves..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
प्रधानमंत्री ने दावा किया कि तत्कालीन केंद्र की सरकार ने उस समय के शोधकर्ताओं पर दबाव बनाया था कि वे कोई भी रिपोर्ट को प्रकाशित करने से पहले उनकी मंजूरी जरूर लें. प्रधानमंत्री ने बताया, ' गुजरात को मिल रहे इस सम्मान को दिल्ली की सत्ता में बैठे लोग स्वीकार नहीं कर पा रहे थे और उन्होंने शोधकर्ताओं को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए थे कि बिना उनकी अनुमति के ऐसी कोई भी रिपोर्ट जारी नहीं की जा सकती.'
किसानों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाए बगैर विकसित भारत का लक्ष्य संभव नहीं
कृषि क्षेत्र की उपलब्धियों का जिक्र करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि कृषि का आधुनिकीकरण और किसानों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाए बगैर विकसित भारत का लक्ष्य हासिल करना संभव नहीं. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने किसानों से गेहूं, चावल और गन्ना जैसी पारंपरिक फसलों पर ही निर्भर नहीं रहने का आग्रह किया. उन्होंने कृषि उपकरण विनिर्माताओं और स्टार्टअप से सौर ऊर्जा चालित कृषि उपकरणों के विनिर्माण पर ध्यान देने का आग्रह किया.
एक जमाने में बेस्ट परफॉर्म करने वाले राज्यों की रैंकिंग होती थी। ऐसी ही इकोनॉमिक्स से जुड़ी एक रैंकिंग में गुजरात नंबर वन आया और मैं वहां का मुख्यमंत्री था। जिस संस्था ने गुजरात को नंबर वन रैंकिंग दी थी, उसका नाम देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के नाम पर था। यह रैंकिंग देश के प्रतिष्ठित अर्थशास्त्रियों के रिसर्च के आधार पर दी गई थी। लेकिन तब दिल्ली की सत्ता में काबिज लोगों को गुजरात का सम्मान रास नहीं आया और उन्होंने रिसर्च करने वालों को आदेश दिया कि ऐसा नहीं चलेगा, अब कोई भी रिपोर्ट छापने से पहले हमसे मंजूरी लेनी पड़ेगी। और आज यही लोग सहिष्णुता और लोकतंत्र को लेकर ज्ञान देते फिरते हैं। -पीएम @narendramodi— BJP (@BJP4India) November 12, 2026
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि सरकार ने पिछले 12 वर्षों में किसानों को सस्ती दरों पर उर्वरक उपलब्ध कराने के लिए 16 लाख करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए. साथ ही किसानों से रसायनों से मुक्त प्राकृतिक खेती अपनाने और 'धरती मां' को बचाने का आह्वान किया.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "When the threat of war loomed over West Asia, the price of crude oil surged from $70 to $122 per barrel in just a few weeks. India faced a major challenge at that time. It became necessary to increase the price of diesel by at least Rs 50 per litre. Faced with this situation, the government made a decision in the best interest of our farmers... Instead of the required 50-rupee hike, the government increased the price of diesel by only 7 rupees per litre, choosing to shoulder the remaining burden of 43 rupees per litre itself. In many of our neighbouring countries, diesel prices rose by 40% to 50%, but that did not happen in India. Ever since then, the government has been absorbing a loss of Rs 14,000 crore every single month..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
डीजल 50 रुपये महंगा करने की जरूरत थी, लेकिन बढ़ाए सिर्फ 7 रुपये
पीएम मोदी ने कहा है कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में कच्चे तेल की कीमतों के बढ़ने के बाद भी सरकार ने इसका बोझ किसानों पर नहीं पड़ने दिया. उन्होंने बताया कि डीजल के दाम 50 रुपये प्रति लीटर तक बढ़ाने की जरूरत थी, लेकिन सरकार ने महज 7 रुपये का इजाफा किया. बाकी 43 रुपये का बोझ सरकार ने खुद ही वहन किया.
ये भी पढ़ें- दिवाली मिलन में बोले पीएम मोदी- प्रेस रिलीज से इंस्टा रील तक का लंबा दौर देखा