सपने बड़े लेकिन पूरा करने का आत्मविश्वास भी है, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने एशियाड पदक विजेताओं से कहा
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एशियन गेम्स 2026 के भारतीय पदक विजेताओं और खिलाड़ियों से संवाद कर उनके प्रदर्शन की सराहना की.
By PTI
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
नई दिल्ली : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आइची नागोया एशियाई खेलों में पदक जीतने वाले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों से मुलाकात के दौरान ओलंपिक 2036 की मेजबानी के संकल्प को दोहराते हुए कहा कि भारत के सपने बड़े हैं और उन्हें पूरा करने का आत्मविश्वास भी हर भारतीय के पास है.
जापान में एशियाई खेलों में पदक जीतने वाले खिलाड़ियों को यहां मेजर ध्यानचंद नेशनल स्टेडियम पर संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा ,‘‘ हमारे सपने बड़े हैं, हमारे संकल्प भी बड़े हैं लेकिन इन्हें पूरा करने का आत्मविश्वास भी आज हर हिंदुस्तानी के पास है. इसलिये मैं पूरे विश्वास से कहता हूं कि भारत 2036 में ओलंपिक की मेजबानी करेगा.’’
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘आपका उत्साह, आत्मविश्वास ही नए भारत की सबसे बड़ी ताकत है. इसी के साथ हमें भारत को नयी बुलंदियों तक पहुंचाना है . 2047 में विकसित भारत, ओलंपिक का आयोजन, नये खेलों में पदक, हम यह सारे लक्ष्य हासिल करेंगे.’’
#WATCH | Delhi: Interacting with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026, PM Narendra Modi says, "For the first time since 1982, India has achieved success in the marathon. This is truly heartening. I would like to especially commend our daughters. Out of the 85 medals India has won, 38 have been secured by our women athletes, including 11 gold medals. These medals are not just mere numbers; they represent a powerful image of a New India. Today, India is winning medals in sports where we had never previously won anything in the history of the Asian Games, such as in Mixed Martial Arts, Soft Tennis, and certain sailing events. Our athletes have created history by winning medals in these disciplines for the first time...Over the last 12 years, India has also worked with great patience, diligence, and dedication to support its sportspersons and its sports ecosystem." (Video source: DD)— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026
उन्होंने एशियाई खेलों में मिले पदकों को करोड़ों भारतीयों की सफलता बताते हुए कहा ,‘‘आप सभी युवा एथलीट इस बात के उदाहरण हैं कि जुनून जब जीत में बदलता है तो कैसे पदक के साथ चेहरे की चमक भी लेकर आता है. आपकी सफलता केवल आपकी नहीं बल्कि देश के करोड़ों नागरिकों की सफलता है.’’
इस मौके पर एशियाई खेलों में पहली बार एक साथ स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली भारतीय पुरूष और महिला हॉकी टीमों ने खिलाड़ियों के हस्ताक्षर वाली स्टिक और जर्सी प्रधानमंत्री को भेंट की.
लगातार दूसरी बार स्वर्ण जीतने वाली दोनों क्रिकेट टीमों ने भी जर्सी, तीरंदाजी में दो स्वर्ण और एक रजत पदक जीतने वाली कुमकुम मोहोद ने तीर और धनुष, स्वर्ण पदक विजेता गोल्फर प्रणवी उर्स ने गोल्फ बॉल और दस्ताने फ्रेम कराके प्रधानमंत्री को उपहार में दिए.
#WATCH | Delhi: Interacting with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026, PM Narendra Modi says, "More than 36,000 crore rupees have been allocated to expand the Khelo India initiative and strengthen sports federations. Today, over a thousand Khelo India centers have been established across the country. Stadiums, mini-stadiums, and multi-purpose sports halls have been developed. Sports infrastructure including athletic tracks, football grounds, hockey fields, and swimming pool, is being built in cities and towns of all sizes. Under this scheme, athletes are also receiving direct support; they are provided with an 'out-of-pocket' allowance. Furthermore, under the 'TOP' (Target Olympic Podium) scheme, athletes receive 50,000 rupees per month..." (Video source: DD)— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा ,‘‘हमें खेलों में और भी बड़ी ऊंचाइयों तक जाना है . मैं आपको संकल्प कराना चाहता हूं कि हर मैदान पर तिरंगे की शान, खेलों में भारत की नयी पहचान, हर खेल में नए चैम्पियंस , हमारे नाम कई और नये रिकॉर्ड.’’
उन्होंने महान हॉकी खिलाड़ी मेजर ध्यानचंद का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि हॉकी के प्रति उनका समर्पण और परिश्रम याद दिलाता है कि संकल्प और सपने एक दिन में पूरे नहीं होते.
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ इसके लिए वर्षों का धैर्य और लगातार परिश्रम अनिवार्य होता है .भारत ने भी बीते बारह वर्षों में बहुत धैर्य और परिश्रम के साथ अपने खिलाड़ियों और खेलों के इकोसिस्टम पर काम किया है. देश में यह बदलाव उसी भावना से आया है जिसकी बदौलत खिलाड़ियों ने सफलता हासिल की है.’’ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि आज हर खिलाड़ी को यह भरोसा रहता है कि उसके पूरे सफर में देश उसके साथ है और यह उसकी सफलता में अहम भूमिका निभाता है. उन्होंने एशियाई खेलों में युवाओं और महिला खिलाड़ियों खासकर स्वर्ण पदक विजेता महिला हॉकी टीम की खास तौर पर तारीफ की.
#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, "We must further strengthen our preparations for upcoming sports competitions. The Los Angeles Olympics will take place in 2028. India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, and it is also India’s aspiration to host the Olympics in 2036. With this in mind, I had announced from the Red Fort the launch of a 'Talent Hunt' campaign. Today, efforts are being made to reach every village to discover and nurture talent. These are the very athletes who will, in the future, bring home medals for India." (Video source: DD)— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘एशियाई खेलों में 15 और 17 साल के खिलाड़ियों के प्रदर्शन ने दिखाया कि सफलता के लिए उम्र बंदिश नहीं होती. मैं हमारी बेटियों की खास तौर पर सराहना करना चाहता हूं. भारत ने जो 85 पदक जीते हैं जिनमें से 38 महिला खिलाड़ियों ने जीते हैं और इनमें 11 स्वर्ण शामिल हैं . ये पदक सिर्फ एक संख्या नहीं है बल्कि नए भारत की सतत तस्वीर है.’’
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ महिला हॉकी टीम ने स्वर्ण लाकर 44 साल के लंबे इंतजार को खत्म किया है. आज भारत ऐसे खेलों में भी पदक जीत रहा है जिनमें एशियाई खेलों में हमें पहले कभी पदक नहीं मिला था.’’ उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों से युवाओं को प्रेरित करने का आहवान करते हुए कहा ,‘‘जिन मैदानों पर आपने खेलना शुरू किया था, वहां जरूर जाइये. देश के युवाओं को आपसे केवल खेल की प्रेरणा नहीं मिलती बल्कि खेल हमें गिरकर फिर से खड़े होने, हारकर जीतने की सीख देते हैं. यही खिलाड़ी भावना जीवन भर काम आती है.’’
इस मौके पर खेलमंत्री मनसुख मांडविया ने पिछले बारह साल में भारतीय खेलों में आये बदलावों का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा कि खेल अब विकसित भारत का मजबूत स्तंभ बन चुका है.
#WATCH | Delhi: Interacting with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026, PM Narendra Modi says, "Our success at the Asian Games is also a reflection of the nation’s changing spirit. It serves as an example of how the youth of our country today are eager to reach every pinnacle of achievement. There is no milestone that stands taller than the determination of India’s youth, and no goal that lies beyond the capability of our young power. An infinite horizon of possibilities lies ahead, and it is the youth of India who are charting their own path. This is why, in a remarkably short span of time, India has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. Our young people are establishing companies in the space sector and working on satellite technology. They are developing new technologies for the defense sector and pioneering innovations in Artificial Intelligence..." (Video source: DD)— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026
उन्होंने इसका श्रेय प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को देते हुए कहा ,‘‘आपने भारत में खेलों में 360 डिग्री बदलाव को हमेशा अपनी प्राथमिकता में रखा है. फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट, खेलो भारत नीति, राष्ट्रीय खेल प्रशासन अधिनियम आपके नेतृत्व में आया. कुछ समय पहले ही 36000 करोड़ रूपये की नयी खेलो इंडिया नीति को मंजूरी दी है जिससे साबित होता है कि खेल अब विकसित भारत का मजबूत स्तंभ बन चुका है.’’
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘हमारे खिलाड़ी आपको अपना परम मित्र मानते हैं और विश्वास दिलाते हैं कि 2028 ओलंपिक में भारत का गौरव बढाने के लिए अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करेंगे.’’
इस मौके पर खेल राज्य मंत्री रक्षा खड़से, खेल सचिव हरि रंजन राव, भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ की प्रमुख पी टी उषा, राष्ट्रीय खेल महासंघों के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी ,अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद के अध्यक्ष जय शाह भी मौजूद थे.
ये भी पढ़ें-PM मोदी ने किया लेह एयरपोर्ट का उद्घाटन, ये देश का पहला जियोथर्मल हीटिंग सुविधाओं वाला एयरपोर्ट बना