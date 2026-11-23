दिल्ली: जामा मस्जिद थाने में पारिवारिक विवाद में बुलाए गए युवक ने चाकू से किया हमला, 5 पुलिसकर्मी घायल, आरोपी को मारी गोली
थाने के अंदर पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने के बाद आरोपी नबील मौके से भाग निकला. पुलिस से बचने केलिए दोपहिया वाहन भी लूट लिया.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
नई दिल्ली: सेंट्रल दिल्ली के जामा मस्जिद थाने में सोमवार दोपहर उस समय अफरा-तफरी मच गई, जब पूछताछ के लिए बुलाए गए एक युवक ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर अचानक चाकू से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया. इस हमले में पांच पुलिसकर्मी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए. वारदात को अंजाम देकर फरार हुए आरोपी को बाद में सेंट्रल डिस्ट्रिक्ट की ऑपरेशंस यूनिट ने चितली कबर इलाके में मुठभेड़ के बाद दबोच लिया.
डीसीपी सेंट्रल रोहित राजबीर सिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार दोपहर करीब 2:30 बजे नबील नाम के एक युवक को जामा मस्जिद थाने बुलाया गया था. नबील के खिलाफ उसकी मां और बहन के साथ चल रहे पारिवारिक विवाद को लेकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई थी. थाने में बातचीत और पूछताछ की प्रक्रिया के दौरान नबील अचानक उग्र हो गया और उसने पास छिपाकर रखे चाकू से वहां मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला बोल दिया.
Delhi Police say - Today, at around 2:30 PM, an incident occurred at PS Jama Masjid involving Nabeel (approximately 30 years), resident of Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid, Delhi, who had been called to the police station for counselling on a complaint made by his mother and sister, alleging that he was troubling them. During interaction with the police personnel, the accused suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the police staff present inside the police station, causing injuries to their faces and necks. SI Ajay, SI Arvind and HC Harender sustained serious injuries, while ASI Shri Krishna and HC Baljeet also sustained injuries. All five injured personnel were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment. Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station and allegedly snatched a scooter from a member of the public to facilitate his escape. Acting swiftly, a joint team of AATS and Special Staff, Central District, tracked down and spotted the accused at Chitli Qabar, within the jurisdiction of PS Chandni Mahal. At around 4:30 PM, when the police team attempted to apprehend him, the accused again attacked the police personnel with a knife, injuring four members of the Special Staff, namely Constable Ankit, Constable Jayant, Constable Lokesh and Constable Parminder. The injured personnel were shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment. Despite the grave threat posed by the accused, the police personnel exhibited extreme restraint and professionalism. Controlled firing was resorted to, with all shots aimed below the waist. A total of eight rounds were fired, six of which hit the accused in his legs. The accused sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The accused has one previous criminal involvement in a case registered under Section 324 IPC at PS Daryaganj in 2022. Cases under relevant provisions of law are being registered at PS Jama Masjid and PS Chandni Mahal. Further investigation is underway. (Pic Source: Delhi Police; in pic: accused Nabeel)— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026
पांच पुलिसकर्मियों के चेहरे और गर्दन पर चोटें: अचानक हुए इस हमले से पुलिसकर्मियों को संभलने का मौका नहीं मिला. आरोपी ने ताबड़तोड़ वार करते हुए पांच पुलिसकर्मियों को लहूलुहान कर दिया. सभी घायल जवानों के चेहरे और गर्दन पर गहरी चोटें आई हैं. स्टाफ ने घायल साथियों को नजदीकी संजीवन अस्पताल पहुंचाया. वहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद, चोटों की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सभी पांचों पुलिसकर्मियों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए सर गंगा राम अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है.
दोपहिया वाहन लूटकर हुआ फरार, चित्ली कबर में हुई मुठभेड़: थाने के अंदर पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने के बाद आरोपी नबील मौके से भाग निकला. पुलिस से बचने और तेजी से फरार होने के लिए उसने रास्ते में एक दोपहिया वाहन भी लूट लिया. मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सेंट्रल डिस्ट्रिक्ट की ऑपरेशंस यूनिट को तुरंत सक्रिय किया गया.
तकनीकी निगरानी और स्थानीय खुफिया तंत्र की मदद से पुलिस टीम ने आरोपी की लोकेशन का पता लगाया. उसे चित्ली कबर इलाके में घेर लिया. अरोपी को पकड़ने की कोशिश की, तो उसने एक बार फिर पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला कर दिया. जवाबी कार्रवाई में पुलिस को आत्मरक्षा और खतरे को बेअसर करने के लिए फायरिंग करनी पड़ी. गोली लगने के बाद आरोपी को काबू कर लिया गया. आरोपी के खिलाफ संबंधित धाराओं में मामला दर्ज कर आगे की कानूनी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है.
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