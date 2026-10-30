जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां में टेरर फंडिंग नेटवर्क का भंडाफोड़, 10 संदिग्ध गिरफ्तार
जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां में आतंकी फंडिंग के आरोप में लश्कर और टीआरएफ से जुड़े 10 संदिग्धों को गिरफ्तार किया गया.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
शोपियां : जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस को आतंकी फंडिंग मामले में बड़ी सफलता मिली है. पुलिस ने एक बड़े नेटवर्क का भंडाफोड़ करते हुए 10 संदिग्धों को गिरफ्तार किया. पुलिस का कहना है कि संदिग्ध केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में आतंकवाद के फलने -फूलने और इसके प्रसार में मदद कर रहे थे.
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में कथित तौर पर आतंकी वित्तपोषण नेटवर्क का भंडाफोड़ किया है और आतंकवादी गतिविधियों का समर्थन करने के लिए धन जुटाने और उसे चैनलाइज करने में उनकी संदिग्ध संलिप्तता के लिए 10 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है.
पुलिस के अनुसार विभिन्न भुगतान प्लेटफार्मों पर संदिग्ध ऑनलाइन वित्तीय लेनदेन का पता चलने के बाद जांच शुरू हुई. कथित तौर पर मनी ट्रेल के विस्तृत विश्लेषण से विभिन्न जेलों में बंद आतंकवादियों और उनके सहयोगियों से कथित रूप से जुड़े व्यक्तियों के एक व्यापक नेटवर्क का पता चला है.
Shopian, J&K | Shopian Police have busted an intra-UT terror financing module following a focused investigation into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities. So far, 10 terrorist associates have been arrested in connection with the case. Accordingly, FIR No. 231/2026 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Shopian. During the investigation, suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms were analysed, leading to the tracing of money trails across multiple layers. The investigation revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails. Initial Investigation has revealed that the accused were clandestinely collecting and raising funds from the general public and channelising the money through established financial links to facilitate the terrorist activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF). The funds were also allegedly being utilised to provide logistical support, including smartphones, for furthering terrorist activities. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the wider network, establish additional financial linkages and identify other individuals involved in the module. More arrests are expected: J&K Police (Image source: J&K Police)— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
कानून की संबंधित धाराओं के तहत पुलिस स्टेशन शोपियां में एक एफआईआर दर्ज की गई और अब तक 10 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया. गिरफ्तार लोगों की पहचान सैदपोरा बाला, शोपियां के ओवैस शफी नाइकू, रावलपोरा शोपियां के तजामुल अहमद शाह, चित्रगाम कलां, शोपियां के मोइज इकबाल और इमदाद यूसुफ गनी, पुलवामा के साकिब जहूर वानी, आमिर अहमद गनी और लियाकत नजीर लोन, नादिगुंड, ट्रेन्ज के फिरदौस थोकर, चेक हरिया, कठुआ के मोहम्मद हनीफ और काजू के रूप में हुई है.
पुलिस ने कहा कि शुरुआती जांच से पता चला है कि आरोपी कथित तौर पर आम जनता से पैसे इकट्ठा कर रहे थे और लश्कर-ए-तैयबा (LeT) और उसके हिस्से, द रेजिस्टेंस फ्रंट (TRF) की गतिविधियों को सपोर्ट करने के लिए इसे तय फाइनेंशियल चैनलों के जरिए चुपके से भेज रहे थे.
कथित तौर पर इस फंड का इस्तेमाल नेटवर्क में शामिल लोगों को स्मार्टफोन समेत लॉजिस्टिक सपोर्ट देकर आतंकवादी गतिविधियों को आसान बनाने के लिए किया जा रहा था. पुलिस ने कहा कि और फाइनेंशियल लिंक का पता लगाने, इसमें शामिल दूसरे लोगों की पहचान करने और बड़े नेटवर्क का पता लगाने के लिए आगे की जांच चल रही है. जांच आगे बढ़ने पर और गिरफ्तारियां होने की संभावना है.